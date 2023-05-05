Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan

GENEVA: A group of countries is set to request an urgent meeting of the UN human rights body on the Sudan crisis next week, a document showed on Friday, in a move that rights activists hope will increase scrutiny of violations by rival military factions.
The letter dated May 5 showed that Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway are set to ask the council’s president to convene a meeting to examine the surge in violence in the country since April 15.
Diplomats told Reuters they had the backing of at least a third of the 47-member council, as required by its rules.
A UN spokesperson said the letter had not yet been received. Sudan’s diplomatic mission did not immediately respond.
The UN Human Rights Council, the only body made up of governments to protect human rights worldwide, does not have legally binding powers, but its debates can spur investigations that feed evidence to national and international courts.
Last week, a group of over 90 non-governmental organizations wrote an open letter calling for the special session.
What remains to be determined is whether members will seek a formal probe into alleged human rights abuses there which include the killings of hundreds of civilians and attacks on hospitals.
Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Azerbaijan said in April that it was expelling four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions"
Tensions have been triggered in part by Baku's improving relations with Tehran's arch-enemy Israel
Updated 05 May 2023
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran has expelled four Azerbaijani diplomats a month after a similar move by Baku highlighted a deterioration of relations between the neighbors, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Friday.
IRNA did not give further details of the action, which came after Azerbaijan said in April that it was expelling four Iranian diplomats over “provocative actions.”
Tensions have been triggered in part by Baku’s improving relations with Tehran’s arch-enemy Israel. The dispute came to a head when Baku opened an embassy in Israel in late March.
During the row, Azerbaijan suggested that Iran may have been connected to an attempted assassination of an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker. Tehran has denied the accusation.
Iran, which has a large population of ethnic Azeris in its northwest, has strongly criticized Azerbaijan for moving closer to Israel, with its foreign ministry saying it sees the relationship between Azerbaijan and Israel as “anti-Iranian.”
Coronation puts close bonds between King Charles III and the Arab and Muslim world in the limelight
While still the Prince of Wales, Charles made dozens of official visits to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan
Charles has a track record of empowering Muslim communities both in Britain and around the world
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: As the UK prepares for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, royals from around the world are readying to attend the ceremonial swearing in of Britain’s new monarch.
Following tradition, the coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey where Charles will be anointed with holy oil and crowned with the 17th century St Edward’s Crown, molded to fit his head.
Thousands are expected to gather at the abbey and its surrounding streets in London to witness the historic event, its glorious pageantry, and to swear allegiance to their new king.
Among them will be a who’s who of Arab royalty; ruling families who have shared close bonds with the House of Windsor over seven decades during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II and whose members the new British king knows well.
Charles’ affinity for the Arab world, and the Middle East more broadly, has created a bond with the region. So too has his curiousness for Islam, a fact that has led him to study the faith in depth and embrace many of its tenets.
Islamic art adorns many of Britain’s royal palaces. Charles has been an enthusiastic participant in interfaith dialogue between leaders of the monotheistic faiths and he handed an OBE honor to Saudi citizen Mohammed Abdul Latif Jamil, who curated the Islamic Art exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Such is his enthusiasm for the Middle East, that Charles has told friends among Gulf royalty that some of his most profound experiences in life have been spent in the deserts of the Hijaz where prophets once roamed and where the history of the region and its great faith was forged.
The coronation will be attended by national and international heads of state, royal families, and their representatives from around the world including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Kuwait.
Echoing the relationship his late mother Queen Elizabeth forged with the Middle East, King Charles is expected to continue the close bond during his reign, one he is renowned for.
For example, he considered Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah a personal friend, and following his death in January 2015, Charles flew to Riyadh to express his condolences in person to his successor, King Salman, and to pay his final respects to his friend.
Charles last visited the region with his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, in November 2021 where he went to Egypt and Jordan to discuss and fortify inter-religious dialogue.
In Jordan, he also visited Syrian and Palestinian refugees who most rely on Saudi and British donations to make do.
In total, Charles has made 12 official visits to Saudi Arabia, seven to both the UAE and Kuwait, six to Qatar, and five to Jordan.
His admiration and love for the Middle East is even reflected in his watercolor paintings where he often draws inspiration from Wadi Arkam and Diriyah in Saudi Arabia as well as Aqaba in Jordan.
The then Prince of Wales, established many charitable foundations in the Middle East, notably The Prince’s Foundation, which is dedicated to “realizing the Prince of Wales’ vision of creating communities for a more sustainable world.”
The foundation is focused on education, the appreciation of heritage, and creating equal opportunities for youth in the UK and abroad. It runs satellite programs in more than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt where it has built centers.
In Jeddah’s old city, Al-Balad, it has established an arts and crafts center, allowing students to participate in the Ministry of Culture’s restoration projects there.
At the Tantora festival in AlUla held in winter from Jan. 10 to March 21, 2020, the foundation portrayed an exhibition titled “Cosmos, Color, and Craft: The Art of the Order of Nature in AlUla.” It also ran a series of hands-on workshops in cooperation with the Royal Commission for AlUla.
The new king, although not having executive powers, holds the title of defender of the faith and supreme governor of the Church of England. For many, his interest and warm views on Islam are a hopeful sign.
After the 9/11 attacks on the US, Charles, who long immersed himself in Islam, studying the religion’s textiles, gardens, and architecture, doubled down on his views opposing Islamophobia.
Quoting the Holy Qur’an during his visit to Pakistan in 2006, he said: “Only they pay attention who have hearts; only they believe or see signs who have hearts.”
Charles, who also serves as the patron of the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies, learned Arabic for six months prior to his Gulf tour in 2016.
In 2020, he visited the Palestinian territories for the first time and wished Palestinians “freedom, justice, and equality” while repeatedly urging the British government to do more to better the conditions and living standards of Palestinians.
While his ascension to the throne means he will no longer be able to freely express his views, he has made his opinion on the Middle East and Islam clear.
With more than 3 million Muslims in the UK, Islam is the second-largest religion in the country, and its new monarch’s views on it are well known.
Following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, prayers and sermons were held throughout the country in her honor. A Friday sermon was held in Cambridge’s Central Mosque where Islamic scholar Abdul Hakim Murad reiterated and read some lines from one of Charles’ speeches. He said: “Whether we are monarchist or not monarchist, or care about this or not, it does matter that in a time of mounting Islamophobia, there are some people who wish to stand with us.”
Charles was once quoted as saying, “Islam can teach us today a way of understanding and living in the world which Christianity itself is the poorer for having lost. At the heart of Islam is its preservation of an integral view of the universe.”
In 2006, at Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the leading university for Islamic teachings, the then Prince of Wales said: “We in the West are in debt to the scholars of Islam, for it was thanks to them that during the Dark Ages in Europe the treasurers of classical learning were kept alive.”
In 2010, during a speech at the University of Oxford, Charles said: “The Islamic world is the custodian of one of the greatest treasuries of accumulated wisdom and spiritual knowledge available to humanity.”
At a time when Islamophobia and xenophobia are on the rise throughout the West, the new British monarch is empowering Muslim communities, his stance unparalleled in any other Western political figure.
Charles was one of the handful who publicly opposed the European ban on the burqas and condemned the Danish cartoon insulting the Prophet Muhammad.
King Charles III: Official trips to the Arab world
1
Prince of Wales embarks on first GCC tour visiting Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia
2
Saudi Arabia: Prince Charles meets with British forces deployed for the Gulf War
3
GCC: Prince Charles meets with royal families of UAE, Sultan Qaboos of Oman and Saudi Arabia’s King Fahad and Crown Prince Abdullah.
4
Saudi Arabia: Visited with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and received a white Arabian stallion and a pair of swords as a gift.
5
Kuwait: Participated in the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Kuwait’s independence.
6
Saudi Arabia: Attended the Janadriyah festival, wore traditional Saudi clothes and participated in the Ardah dance, attracting global attention
7
Qatar: Visited the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Heritage Library, and the Anglican Centre at the Religious Complex
8
UAE: Met with Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, then-Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
9
Bahrain: Met with King Hamad at Bustan Palace in Manama
10
Jordan: Visited Za’atari Refugee Camp
11
Saudi Arabia: Toured AlUla and the historical Hejaz Railway
12
UAE: Visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
13
Palestine: Visited Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus
14
Jordan: Visited Al-Maghtas, where Jesus was baptized, and collected water from the Jordan River
15
Egypt: Toured the Giza pyramid complex, Al-Azhar Mosque, and the Bibliotheca Alexandria
16
Prince Charles visits the National Library in Doha, Qatar
17
Saudi Arabia: King Salman welcomed Prince Charles on a two-day private visit to the Kingdom
Locals, expats in Saudi Arabia and UAE tune in to a new era in UK history with coronation of King Charles III
May 6 coronation of King Charles III is the first in 70 years following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Many Gulf expats and locals are preparing to watch the ceremony either at home or in a public venue
Updated 05 May 2023
Rawaa Talass Sulafa Al-Khunaizi
DUBAI/RIYADH: When King Charles III, the then Prince of Wales, visited the UAE for the first time in 1989, accompanied by Princess Diana, many people were desperate to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.
Much has changed in the world in the 34 years since then, but the general fascination with the British royal family has not. With the last coronation being 70 years ago, May 6 marks a new beginning for the UK since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.
Many residents of Dubai will be tuning in to watch the coronations of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Rooted in tradition, pomp and pageantry, the event will be a uniquely British affair, though people will be watching worldwide.
Isobel Abulhoul, who was born in Cambridge, has lived in the UAE since 1968 and now calls Dubai home. She said she was just three years old when her parents bought a small black-and-white television so that they could watch the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. She plans to watch the first coronation to take place since then with some of her children and grandchildren.
Abulhoul has her own royal connection. In 2008, she established the much-loved Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in the UAE. Four years later, Queen Elizabeth awarded her the Order of the British Empire, one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a citizen of the British Commonwealth. She received the award during a special ceremony from the future King Charles.
“What I would say about King Charles III is he has always been way ahead of his time in his care and concern about the environment. He brings a wealth of that experience to his role as the king."
She added that she is looking forward to the ceremonial aspect of the coronation, even though Charles has decided to scale it down to some degree in recognition of the ways in which the world has changed since his mother was crowned.
A number of challenges lie ahead for the UK during the reign of the new monarch. The country is dealing with high inflation, ongoing Brexit woes, and some major political debates. Some even call into question the very future of the monarchy in the modern world.
Nadia Taha, a communications manager in Dubai who was born to a Palestinian father and an English mother, grew up near Manchester. She feels that watching the coronation while baking scones will help her feel closer to her family in England.
“I know we’re going to be constantly on WhatsApp, commenting on what’s happening,” she told Arab News. “I must say I'm looking forward to the outfits and hats — I’m a big fan. It’s just nice to connect with them over something we have in common.”
Tracy Alisa Jones, a UK expat who works as a nurse in the Kingdom, plans to watch the coronation on social media and attend the live showing at the British Embassy in Riyadh.
“I am very sad our queen has passed but excited to welcome a new king. It is time for a new perspective on the monarchy. It is also wonderful to have William as the prince of Wales, my home nation,” she said.
Jones looks forward to a future filled with positive changes for young people through the embrace of new ideas.
“It opens the path for a more tolerant monarchy, (and) younger ideas with deeper impact for ordinary people. King Charles is the founder of The Prince’s Trust, which has helped thousands of young people. The coronation is a bright spark in what has been a gloomy few years.”
Speaking to Arab News, Mohsin Tutla, British citizen and chairman of the World Hajj and Umrah Care Foundation, said: “King Charles has won the hearts of the Muslim community and that of my own. Being in Saudi Arabia, I would not be there to see the coronation, but I would join the ceremonial events organized by the British Consulate and British Embassy and watch the coronation along with other British citizens living in Saudi Arabia.”
Tutla added that were he in the UK, he would be celebrating in the traditional British way by walking down the streets waving the Union Jack flag.
“King Charles has always had strong support for the Muslim community of the UK. He has joined the opening of masjids (and inaugurated) the largest Hajj exhibition in the western world, which was presented at the British Museum in conjunction with the Saudi government in London in 2012,” he said.
There is also interest among people from other countries. Iman Coccellato, a fashion designer from France who recently moved to Dubai, told Arab News that he would be watching the coronation.
“It is an important moment in history, regardless of one’s personal feelings toward Charles and Camilla,” he said. “Although England is no longer a part of Europe (after the UK left the EU), it still holds a special place in our hearts.”
From a professional perspective, he regards the ceremony as a significant and symbolic cultural moment for which the royal couple and their guests will be dressed to the nines, and he believes the outfits they wear “can have a significant impact on fashion trends and set the tone for future style choices.”
Expat celebrations will not be limited to watching the coronation on television in their homes; some restaurants, bars and other venues popular with expatriates will be hosting coronation parties.
Among them is the luxurious ocean liner-turned-floating hotel, the Queen Elizabeth II. Now docked at Port Rashid in Dubai, it has a special connection with King Charles III, who was reportedly its first “passenger,” as a 20-year-old prince, during its maiden voyage in 1969.
To mark the momentous occasion of the coronation, the QE2, as it is known, is offering special packages for the three-day coronation weekend that include afternoon teas, a gala ball, overnight stays, and heritage tours of the ship. On coronation day itself, two special luncheons will take place in spacious rooms fitted with large TVs on which the event will be screened live.
“We’re hugely excited because we didn’t expect the interest — it was phenomenal,” the QE2’s general manager, Irish hotelier Ferghal Purcell, told Arab News.
In September last year, the QE2 hosted special events marking the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, during which 3,200 people attended and signed the venue’s books of condolence.
“Sadly, in October we were the center point in the UAE for the condolences of her majesty. So it’s been a little surreal for us. Here we are, within the year, planning for the coronation of King Charles III.”
Purcell said some of the QE2’s coronation events sold out quickly after they were announced this month, and about 1,000 guests are expected to attend.
“In my opinion,” he said. “There won’t be any place else outside of the UK that will celebrate it like we’re going to celebrate it.”
Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad
Iraqi is suspected to belong to Al-Qaeda which carried out deadly car bombings in Baghdad in 2009-2010
Appeared in court on Friday on charges of “several murders with terrorist intent, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity”
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP
BRUSSELS: Belgium police have arrested an Iraqi immigrant suspected of belonging to an Al-Qaeda cell that carried out deadly car bombings in Baghdad in 2009-2010, prosecutors said Friday.
The man, identified by the initials O.Y.T., born in 1979, was detained on Wednesday when police raided an address in the town of Hasselt, in eastern Belgium, on orders of an anti-terrorist judge, they said in a statement.
He was appearing in court on Friday on charges of “several murders with terrorist intent, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity” to determine whether he would remain in custody.
He is believed to have been part of an Al-Qaeda cell “partly responsible for several bombings in the Green Zone of Baghdad (Iraq) in 2009 and 2010, which killed at least 376 people and injured more than 2,300,” the statement said.
Among the targets of those car bombings were Iraqi government buildings, it said.
Prosecutors said the Iraqi had been living in Belgium since 2015 under refugee status and the probe against him was launched in 2020.
His arrest follows that of a 38-year-old Syrian man on March 28 who was suspected of carrying out “war crimes” in Syria for the Daesh group.
The Syrian, too, had been given refugee status in Belgium.
The highly divisive and populist Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term as president on May 14
The presidential and parliamentary elections could be the most challenging yet for the 69-year-old Erdogan
Updated 05 May 2023
AP
ANKARA: Early in his political career, a devastating earthquake and economic troubles helped propel Recep Tayyip Erdogan to power in Turkiye. Two decades later, similar circumstances are putting his leadership at risk.
The highly divisive and populist Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term as president on May 14, after three stints as prime minister, which would extend his rule into a third decade. He already is Turkiye’s longest-serving leader.
The presidential and parliamentary elections could be the most challenging yet for the 69-year-old Erdogan. Most opinion polls point to a slight lead by his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who heads the secular, center-left Republican People’s Party, or CHP. The outcome of the presidential race could well be determined in a runoff vote May 28.
Erdogan is facing a tough test in this election because of public outrage over rising inflation and his handling of the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkiye that killed over 50,000 people, leveled cities and left millions without homes. His political adversaries say the government was slow to respond and that its failure to enforce building codes is to blame for the high death toll.
Some even point to government malfeasance after a 1999 earthquake in northwestern Turkiye near the city of Izmit that killed about 18,000 people, saying that taxes imposed from that disaster were misspent and worsened the effects of this year’s quake.
The political party founded by Erdogan in 2001 came to power amid an economic crisis and the Izmit quake. His Justice and Development Party, or AKP, capitalized on public anger over government mishandling of the disaster, and Erdogan became prime minister in 2003 and has never relinquished leadership of the country.
Still, even with resentment directed toward Erdogan over his handling of the February quake and the economy, analysts caution against underestimating him, pointing to his enduring appeal among working- and middle-class religious voters who had long felt alienated by Turkiye’s former secular and Western-leaning elites.
Erdogan’s nationalist policies, often confrontational stance against the West and moves that have raised Islam’s profile in the country continue to resonate among conservative supporters. They point to an economic boom in the first half of his rule that lifted many people out of poverty, adding that his past successes are proof of his ability to turn things around.
“There is an economic crisis in Turkiye, we can’t deny it. And yes, this economic crisis has had a huge impact on us,” said Sabit Celik, a 38-year-old shop owner selling cleaning products in Istanbul. “But still, I don’t think anyone else (but Erdogan) can come and fix this.”
“I think our salvation is through the (ruling party) again,” he said.
Many also point to major infrastructure projects begun during his tenure — highways, bridges, airports, hospitals, and low-income housing.
Erdogan himself has conceded that there were shortcomings in the early days of the February earthquake but insisted the situation was quickly brought under control.
Since then, he has focused his reelection campaign on reconstructing quake-stricken areas, promising to build 319,000 homes within the year. At rally after rally, he has touted past projects as proof that only his government can restore the region.
Erdogan has announced a series of spending measures to bring temporary relief to those hardest-hit by inflation, including raising minimum wages and pensions, enacting measures to allow some people to take early retirement, and providing assistance to consumers for electricity and natural gas.
He also has focused on the defense sector, boosting production of drones and fighter jets and building an amphibious landing vessel that the government describes as “the world’s first drone carrier.”
“While we were a country that could not even produce pins, an unmanned aerial plane flew above our skies the other day,” said Mustafa Agaoglu, another Erdogan supporter in Istanbul. “We now have our warships, our aircraft carriers, our roads, our bridges, our city hospitals.”
Erdogan has timed a host of openings to coincide with the election campaign. Last month, he presided at a ceremony marking the delivery of natural gas from recently discovered Black Sea reserves, offering free gas to households for a month. This week, he announced the discovery of a new oil reserve in the country’s southeast, with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.
When he suffered a brief intestinal illness that sidelined him for a few days, he took part via video in an event marking the delivery of fuel to Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant.
Then, on Sunday, he said Turkiye’s intelligence teams had killed the leader of the Daesh group in a special operation in northern Syria — an announcement that seemed designed to bolster his image as a strong leader.
In the upcoming election, six parties have united behind his main opponent, Kilicdaroglu, despite their disparate political views. The coalition, known as the Nation Alliance, has vowed to reverse the democratic backsliding and crackdowns on free speech and dissent under Erdogan, seeking to scrap the powerful presidential system he introduced that concentrates vast authority in his hands.
As in previous years, Erdogan has waged a bitter campaign, lashing out at Kilicdaroglu and other opponents. He accused them of colluding with what he calls terrorists. This year, he has also tried to disparage the opposition by saying it supported “deviant” LGBTQ+ rights that he says threaten Turkiye’s “sacred family structure.”
On Monday, he portrayed the election as a “choice between two futures.”
“Either we will elect those who take care of the family institution, which is the main pillar of society, or those who have the support of deviant minds that are hostile to the family,” Erdogan said.
He has expanded his alliance with two nationalist parties to include two small Islamist parties that call for amendments to a law protecting women against violence, arguing it encourages divorce.
Opposition parties again are complaining of an uneven playing field during the campaign, accusing Erdogan of using state resources as well as his government’s overwhelming control over the media.
Some also are questioning whether Erdogan would agree to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose. In 2019, Erdogan challenged the results of a local election in Istanbul after his ruling party lost the mayoral seat there, only to suffer an even more embarrassing defeat in a second balloting.