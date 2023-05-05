You are here

TikTok accused of using cat's account to spy on journalist

Criddle claimed the TikTok account was on her personal phone, but the profile was in the name of her cat, Buffy, and her name and occupation were not listed in the bio. (AFP/File)
Criddle claimed the TikTok account was on her personal phone, but the profile was in the name of her cat, Buffy, and her name and occupation were not listed in the bio. (AFP/File)
  • Platform employees hacked journalist’s personal data to investigate leaks between staff and press
LONDON: TikTok has been accused of spying on a British journalist through a social media account named after her cat.

The BBC reported on Friday that London-based journalist Cristina Criddle received a call from TikTok two days before Christmas to alert her of the hacking.

The Chinese video-sharing platform told her that two of its employees in China and two in the US had viewed user data from her personal account without her knowledge or consent.

“It was just really chilling and horrible and, personally, quite violating,” she said.

“I was at my family home with my teenage sister, teenage cousins — and they all use TikTok all of the time. They were like, ‘Whoa, should we be worried?’”

TikTok admitted that some of its employees had “misused their authority” to access Criddle’s private information in an attempt to establish a link between the company’s staff and the press following a series of leaks.

The company explained that members of its audit department looked at the location of Cristina’s IP address, a unique identifier for a device, and compared it to the IP data of an unknown number of its own employees.

The Financial Times technology correspondent said in the interview that she does not know when or for how long she was tracked, but confirmed that last summer she had been talking to TikTok staff about the company practices.

Criddle claimed the TikTok account was on her personal phone, but the profile was in the name of her cat, Buffy, and her name and occupation were not listed in the bio.

TikTok is no stranger to these types of incidents, which have severely damaged the video-sharing app’s reputation in the eyes of Western officials who are considering a ban on the app in their countries.

In December, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance came under fire after announcing that it had fired four employees who improperly accessed the personal data of two journalists on the platform.

In a congressional hearing in the US last March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew denied the company was spying on its users, saying: “I don’t think that spying is the right way to describe it.”

In recent months, lawmakers in the US, UK and Europe have escalated efforts to restrict access to TikTok, citing security threats, and many governments have moved to ban the app from government devices.

Cleopatra film heats up debate over differences between fact and fiction

Cleopatra film heats up debate over differences between fact and fiction
Updated 05 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

Cleopatra film heats up debate over differences between fact and fiction

Cleopatra film heats up debate over differences between fact and fiction
Updated 05 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A controversial Netflix film that casts an African American actress as the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra has pulled the curtain off of a simmering Hollywood drama on the blurred line that often exists between fact and fiction in movies.  

The docu-drama “Queen Cleopatra,” produced by Jada Pinkett-Smith, has drawn the ire of Egyptians and Arabs who are insistent that their history be accurately reflected in Hollywood films, while riling many black people who say they have been victims of generations of racism on a global level.  

During interviews on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” on Wednesday, renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass and African American radio talk show host Perri Small debated whether fact or fiction is driving the Cleopatra story, and the impact the production has on the public perceptions of Arabs, Egyptians and black people.   

Hawass, who this month launches a 26-city US tour where he will reveal more discoveries from Egyptian history, said the casting of an African American actress, Adele James, to play Cleopatra is intended to reinforce assertions that black Africans are the origins of Egyptian history.  

“If you do a documentary, you have to be strict with history and you have to consult an Egyptologist. If the film is drama, you have to write it as fiction and you can do what you want. And therefore, if you look at history, we have statues of Cleopatra,” Hawass said, arguing that there is significant evidence in unearthed ancient relics that point to Cleopatra’s white lineage.  

“Cleopatra was a Macedonian. All the queens and princesses of Macedonia were not black. Also, she was the daughter of Ptolemy XII,” he said. 

“I really think that the reason this film is shown now (is) because some people want to say that the origins of Ancient Egypt were black.”   

Hawass argued that if Pinkett-Smith wanted to cast Cleopatra with a black actress, she should redefine the project as fiction rather than as a documentary.  

“I don’t think it is fair to make a documentary to show that Cleopatra was black. This is changing history,” Hawass said.  

Small, the morning host on America’s oldest black radio station, WVON AM 1690 in Chicago, said the Cleopatra controversy has been a major topic of discussion on her radio show and among America’s black community. 

“I would not even begin to argue with a scholar that Cleopatra VII was (of) Macedonian, Greek descent. I wouldn’t even argue that. I am not a scholar in that. But Egyptians are arguing that the documentary requires those in charge of its production to investigate accuracy and rely on historical and scientific facts, and I get that. Can we please do that? Does anybody have Cleopatra’s DNA?” Perri said.  

“It seems to us that it is more of an anti-blackness. I do respect the (Egyptian) culture. They say it is not racism. They say it is not ethnicity. But let’s face it, there is an anti-blackness globally. It is an anti-blackness, and I don’t think that people of your community and other communities even understand that.

Small explained that many African Americans look at the Cleopatra controversy through the eyes of their experiences, which has been dominated by racism and discrimination and cultural denial over many centuries.  

But Hawass insisted that, despite feelings that viewers may have for or against the casting of a black actress to represent Cleopatra, the debate is not about race or racism but is rather an issue of accuracy.  

 

“This has nothing to do with race at all. I said if this documentary showed Cleopatra as blonde, I would object. Cleopatra was not black. Cleopatra was not blonde,” Hawass said.  

 “If she (Pinkett-Smith) writes at the beginning of the film, that this movie is fiction and has nothing to do with history, I would accept that.” 

Hawass said that Pinkett-Smith’s intent may have been to create a controversy all along in order to generate attention for the film.  

“It is actually the purpose, in my opinion, of this movie … to show that the black (Africans) were the origins of ancient Egypt, but this is not true,” Hawass insisted.  

“The Ray Hanania Radio Show” is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network every Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Detroit, Michigan on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington, D.C. on WDMV AM 700.  

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology

‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology

‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology
  • Tech giant claims passkey makes device sign-ins easier and safer
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Google began rolling out its passkey technology on Thursday, in what the tech giant calls the “beginning of the end” of passwords.

The new security mechanism is designed to replace passwords entirely by allowing authentication with fingerprint ID, facial ID or pin on the phone or device you use for authentication.

“We’ve taken a giant step forward on the journey towards a passwordless future,” Google said on Wednesday.

“We’ve begun rolling out support for passkeys across Google Accounts on all major platforms. This means users can now take advantage of passkeys across Google Services for a passwordless sign-in experience.”

Google said users can access their accounts with the same biometric authentication they use to unlock phones.

A passkey can be created for each device used, or one key can be shared across multiple devices using an app. Each is unique to the service for which it is used, meaning if one account is hacked, others will be safe.

The technology was developed by Google, Apple and Microsoft as part of the “Fido”, or Fast Identity Online, industry group that pushes for alternative authentication methods.

Apple has introduced the technology in iOS16 and the latest MacOS release, while Microsoft has begun using it through the Authenticator app.

Google said the new technology makes sign-ins in any device “both easier to use and more secure than passwords.”

It added that passkeys make devices less vulnerable to hacking and prevent phishing, SIM-swap and other methods of stealing passwords. Data is never shared, rather it is stored in a cryptographic private key on the device.

Launched on World Password Day, Google said the new technology was still at an early stage and it would continue offering passwords and 2-stage-verification processes.

MBC launches Arab version of reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Island’

MBC launches Arab version of reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Island’
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

MBC launches Arab version of reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Island’

MBC launches Arab version of reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Island’
  • Filmed in NEOM, 100 participants from the Arab world will compete for $1m grand prize
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: MBC announced the launch of “Ard Al-Million” — or “Million Dollar Land” — a new adventure reality TV that will see 100 participants from across the Arab world compete for the chance to win a $1 million grand prize.

The new TV show, filmed in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, is based on the international Dutch-founded format, “Million Dollar Island.”

“The program’s idea is unique, revolving around competitions lasting for 40 days in total. The participants will live together through the good times and the bad,” the show’s producer, Hussein Jaber, said.

“Audiences are in for a gripping and tense competition full of twists and turns!”

Produced in partnership with Blue Engine Studios, “Ard Al-Million” will be hosted by Saudi actor Mohamed El Shehri.

The game show is a social experiment-style reality TV show that challenges 100 contestants to survive in the harsh Saudi Arabian desert for 40 days.

Upon arrival, each contestant will be given a numbered bracelet worth $10,000 and put into groups so the group is in possession of 100 bracelets worth $1 million in total.

While in NEOM, contestants will be able to gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but if they are eliminated for any reason, they will not be able to take any of the money they have made so far.

The challenges will test contestants’ mental and physical abilities, as well as their social skills. Participants will need to form alliances, make deals, and be prepared to betray others in order to survive and win the grand prize.

“With the goal being to collect the largest possible number of bracelets, contestants will not only have to compete smartly, but also forge the right friendships in the process. They all want to be able to walk away with that $1 million total in the end,” continued Jaber.

“But part of the thrill lies in the competition’s unpredictability since only those who choose to leave the competition are the ones who get to offer their bracelet to another competitor. So, friendships forged might not necessarily pay off!”

“Ard Al-Million” will broadcast every Wednesday night on MBC Group’s TV channels, MBC1 and MBC IRAQ and on Shahid from May 3.

Sudanese actress Asia Abdelmajid reportedly killed in Sudanese crossfire

Sudanese actress Asia Abdelmajid reportedly killed in Sudanese crossfire
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

Sudanese actress Asia Abdelmajid reportedly killed in Sudanese crossfire

Sudanese actress Asia Abdelmajid reportedly killed in Sudanese crossfire
  • Actress was killed under unclear circumstances at her home in north Khartoum
  • Abdelmajid was regarded as the first Sudanese professional actress
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Popular Sudanese actress Asia Abdelmajid was reported killed in a crossfire in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding her death in her home during clashes in the suburb of Bahri remain unclear, as fighting between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces continues.

According to several sources, RSF forces have stationed themselves in residential areas across the city, carrying out ground attacks. The Sudanese army, which has access to jet fighters, often attacks from the sky instead.

The RSF claimed on Wednesday that the Sudanese army had deployed the police’s special forces unit, but they successfully resisted the attack.

Abdelmajid’s family announced her death on Wednesday. Due to dangerous circumstances, they were forced to bury her in the nearby kindergarten where she had been working.

Abdelmajid, who turned 80 last year, was famous for her theater performances and first came to prominence in the 1965 production of the play “Pamseeka.”

The widow of Sudan’s acclaimed poet Mohamed Moftah Al-Faitory, she was regarded as a pioneer of the stage and became the country’s first professional stage actress before retiring to become a teacher.

“Pamseeka” was put on at the national theater in Omdurman to mark the anniversary of Sudan’s first revolution.

Despite a ceasefire agreement, fighting continues to rage in many parts of Khartoum. The International Committee of the Red Cross reported on Thursday that the country is close to collapse, with water and electricity infrastructure severely damaged and the health sector hard hit.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the warring factions to stop the fighting immediately.

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
  • Syrian American Mayor Khairullah says Biden should end ‘racism’ against Muslims and Arabs
  • ‘I don’t think it is fair to make a documentary to show that Cleopatra was Black. This is changing history,’ says Egyptologist Zahi Hawass
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

CHICAGO: The Ray Hanania Radio Show, a weekly program sponsored by Arab News, kicked off its third season on Thursday with an explosive episode last night. It featured as its first guest Syrian American Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah, who was controversially banned from the White House Eid celebration.

During his appearance on the show, Khairullah slammed President Joe Biden, saying it is his responsibility to end the “racism” and “discrimination” against Muslims and Arabs that is a part of the system.

The Ray Hanania Radio Show, which first aired in October 2020 ahead of the US elections at the time, hosts a wide array of guests tackling crucial topics in the Arab world.

One such topic tackled this season is the recent Netflix docuseries controversy surrounding the casting of Adele James, a Black actress, as Cleopatra, whom historians agree was of Greek origin.

The furor came from Egyptians and other Arabs accusing the producers of the film of appropriating their culture. The Ray Hanania Radio Show thus hosted world-renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass who set the facts straight.

“Cleopatra was a Macedonian…I really think that the reason this film is shown now (is) because some people want to say that the origins of Ancient Egypt were Black,” he said on the show, adding, “I don’t think it is fair to make a documentary to show that Cleopatra was Black. This is changing history.”

Continuing with the topic of Arab representation in Hollywood was Arab News’ very own Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas.

On the show, Abbas cited Arab American writer and academic Jack Shaheen and his book “Reel Bad Arabs,” which says that, out of 1,000 films, Arabs were only presented or portrayed positively in 12 percent of them.

“As Arabs, we should not wait for Hollywood, and we should not wait for people with Orientalist agendas to tell our story. We should be the masters of our own destiny, we should be the masters of our own storytelling,” Abbas said.

“I’ll tell you one more thing before we conclude. Actions speak louder than words.”

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Greater Detroit and on WDMV AM 700 in Washington D.C. every Wednesday at 5pm EST / 12am KSA, also available on all Arab News podcast channels.

