Saudi state minister attends King Charles reception

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd attended a reception held by King Charles III on Friday ahead of the coronation this weekend, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Turki, who is a representative of King Salman to the state event, conveyed the Saudi king’s greeting on the royal occasion.
King Charles expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and his crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
The reception was also attended by the Saudi ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar.
“King Charles has shown leadership and understanding with an impact far beyond his own country,” Prince Khalid wrote in a column. “While, as he himself has acknowledged, his role must necessarily change following his accession to the throne, his ability to bring the nations and the peoples of the world closer together will be undiminished.”
The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey where King Charles will be anointed with holy oil and crowned with the 17th century St Edward’s Crow.
Thousands are expected to gather at the abbey and its surrounding streets in London to witness the historic event, its glorious pageantry, and to swear allegiance to their new king.
Dignitaries from around the world will be in attendance including a who’s who of Arab royalty; ruling families who have shared close bonds with the House of Windsor over seven decades during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II and whose members the new British king knows well.