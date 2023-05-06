You are here

Cologne end Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in Bundesliga

FC Cologne’s Davie Selke scores their second goal during the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena, Leverkusen, on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

  • Davie Selke’s two goals put an end to an undefeated run by Leverkusen across all competitions
AP

LEVERKUSEN: Cologne ended local rivals Bayer Leverkusen’s 14-game unbeaten run by 2-1, and relegation-threatened Schalke earned a priceless win with a 102nd-minute penalty in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Ahead of Leverkusen playing Roma on Thursday in the Europa League semifinals, Davie Selke’s two goals put an end to an undefeated run across all competitions which had lasted more than two months and hauled Leverkusen into contention for European places in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen were second to last when Xabi Alonso was hired as coach in October.

Selke headed Cologne into the lead in the 14th minute but Leverkusen leveled in the 28th when Amine Adli was left unmarked to run onto a pass from Moussa Diaby and blast the ball past the goalkeeper. Selke restored the lead on the counter eight minutes later off a low cross from Jan Thielmann.

Cologne fans hurled dozens of tennis balls onto the field early in the second half, causing a brief stoppage, in what appeared to be a protest against the game being moved to Friday from its original Sunday date.

The league moved the game to allow Leverkusen more rest before their semifinal against Roma, the furthest Leverkusen have been in a European competition since losing the 2002 Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Leverkusen are sixth in the Bundesliga and Cologne are 10th.

Schalke took a big step out of the relegation zone and up to 14th place after beating Mainz 3-2 on a dramatic and controversial penalty call after Mainz leveled twice.

Left back Aarón Martín equalized for Mainz for the second time with a direct free kick in the 70th, but the game changed again deep into stoppage time when video review caught Mainz defender Anthony Caci pulling Marius Bülter’s shirt.

The clock was in the 102nd minute by the time Bülter stuttered in his run up and scored with a low shot to start wild celebrations with his teammates in front of the thousands of visiting Schalke fans. Defeat was a blow to eighth-placed Mainz’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links
Arab News

  • Newcastle’s transfer approach could not be further from the fantasy football many predicted following the takeover in October 2021
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has responded to transfer links with world superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Speculative reports from across Europe have suggested St. James’ Park could be the ideal next destination for the Portuguese and Brazilian, should they leave Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season.

However, Howe has poured cold water on the idea of either of these players, or those of a similar profile, ending up at Newcastle — especially when the Magpies have built their success, a charge to the Champions League places, with a totally different strategy.

“That kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover, really,” said Howe, referencing the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia majority buyout.

“Naturally everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle. Now we’ve not recruited that way. I think financially, we can’t recruit that way at the moment, but also we have to bring the right people and the right players into the group.

“I will say the transfer market is such a complex decision, you can’t just pick a name and bring them in. There’s got to be a lot of thought going into what we’re doing both financially and looking at the players.”

Newcastle’s transfer approach could not be further from the fantasy football many predicted following the takeover in October 2021.

Big names and even bigger egos have been shunned, with not a penny wasted in the market. Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes signalled the start of the revolution while Alexander Isak has proven the standout business of the 2022/23 season.

Those deals — with a few choice others, none of which have broken the bank or Financial Fair Play rules — have taken Howe’s side from fears of the Championship, England’s second tier, to within touching distance of the Champions League.

Swede Isak, a club record buy, has been key to that, especially in the second half of the season. His form, though, combined with that of 15-goal top scorer Callum Wilson, has given Howe plenty of food for thought. Up to now, it’s only ever been Isak or Wilson, despite their combined 25 goals this season, but he might just change his thinking ahead of the visit of title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday.

Howe said: “It’s not the first time the temptation has been there to start them together. When you’re analyzing the next game you have to look at your opponents, yourselves, and pick the best team to win the game. That is no different. I have thought lots of different scenarios.

“My end decision has to be — what does the team need? Not what Callum or Alex needs. It is possible the team needs Callum and Alex, but that’s always been the case. It’s up to me to make the right call.”

Wilson is used to being Newcastle’s leading man up-top, but has been forced to play second fiddle largely to Isak, of late. Howe thinks that the rivalry has been healthy for both players.

He said: “I think they’ve been looking at each other and that I think there’s a natural respect.

“I think there’s a healthy focus on, you know, in training where you know that they’re competitive. They want to win if we’re doing a finishing drill, they both want to win whatever the exercise is, but that’s not just exclusive to them. That’s right through the squad, you’ll have wide players that want to be the best in their position. So that’s really healthy and that’s what we want.

“As we progress as a team we want that competition that we have in that area in all positions.”

Newcastle scored the fourth-highest number of goals in a month for a Premier League team in April, with Wilson bagging eight of those.

While Howe was delighted with that sequence, he was far from surprised.

“Statistically we were really high in terms of expected goals. We weren’t delivering them. I think (there were) countless questions in media interviews about why and what you’re going to change.  And sometimes if you know you’re performing well — not in terms of goal scoring, but goal creation, or potential goal creation — then I think you just have to be patient and stick to your beliefs and hope that it will come good,” said the head coach.

“Now, if we weren’t producing those figures, then maybe we would have to look to change some of our ideas. But we believe in how we work. So I’d only drastically change something if I felt it was in desperate need of change. This season I think the team’s functioned really well.”

 

Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights

Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights
Arab News

  • Newcastle are just 14 points off the Premier League summit and Manchester City
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes it is his task to ensure Newcastle United catch every team in the Premier League, not just weekend opponents Arsenal.

The Magpies’ faithful are dreaming of the Champions League — they have done for 20 years — and Howe is just seven points away from guaranteeing the club’s return to Europe’s premier competition. It could, of course, be less, depending on results elsewhere.

Despite the Gunners’ remarkable season, they sit just one place and 13 points ahead of Newcastle, having played a game more.

Newcastle are just 14 points off the Premier League summit and Manchester City. Time will run out for United, who have just five games left this campaign, but there’s always next season.

The ease with which Howe has turned the Magpies from potential relegation fodder to top-of-the-table challengers in less than 18 months is nothing short of miraculous. He understands, though, it is his job to do that, such is expectation at the football club since the majority buyout by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

“The aim is to try and catch and overtake everybody. It is easier said than done, though,” Howe said.

“We have to have that mindset — wherever and whatever we achieve we are not happy and content with that and we want more. It is the only way for the players to think, otherwise as soon as you reach what you feel your summit is, the only way is down.”

That mindset, and some clever coaching and transfer dealings, has accelerated what felt like a three-year plan to get back into the Champions League. Howe admits the team’s rise has even taken him by surprise.

When asked whether he even considered Champions League football before his side had kicked a ball this season, the head coach said: “No, I didn’t think that way. It was an incredibly busy summer to try and get the best players we could into the squad. I felt we did that to our best ability and then pre-season was an amazing thing. We had a brilliant pre-season, we really enjoyed it, looking back that probably laid the foundation or our success this year.”

Howe, though, is definitely not counting his metaphorical chickens just yet, insisting the job of reaching the top four is far from done.

“Nothing is done, and I didn’t expect it to be done,” he said.

“We’re competing against elite teams who will fight to the end, and we have to do the same.

“Our five games, we need to give our best preparation and focus to because the fight we’re in could go right down to the end of the season.

“Newcastle has shown previously in their history that they’d be a brilliant part of that competition but it’s up to us to get there.”

This time last year, the Magpies put the final nail in the coffin of Arsenal’s hopes of themselves returning to the top four. As well as boosting their own chances, Newcastle could also deal a near-fatal blow to the Gunners’ hopes of a first-league title in almost two decades.

Reflecting back on that memorable 2-0 win, on May 16, 2022, Howe said: “I think it’s a different game. We’ve come a long way in that period of time and Arsenal have, so you’ll see two teams that have improved since that point.

“In terms of overall performance, I thought it was our best performance to that point. I thought we were really strong in our off-the-ball performance and very good, also, on the ball, and we were creative against a very good team. Since then, we’ve eclipsed that this season, in terms of how we’ve played in certain games, but probably looking at this game knowing we’re going to have to replicate our best performance to win again.”

Howe is likely to recall Allan Saint-Maximin to the United bench, with Sean Longstaff also in with a shout of making a return.

“Sean is OK, he’s improved,” Howe said.

“Allan has trained yesterday. It was great to see him back on the grass, he trained very well too. Really pleased with that.”
 

UEFA details new cup final security plans after Paris chaos

UEFA details new cup final security plans after Paris chaos
AP

  • The move was demanded in February by UEFA-appointed investigators of the 2022 final in Paris
  • UEFA said it created a “senior level incident control group” to oversee its highest profile games
AP

GENEVA: After UEFA was widely blamed for security failures at the chaotic and life-threatening Champions League final last year, it published action plans on Friday for future cup finals.
The move was demanded in February by UEFA-appointed investigators of the 2022 final in Paris.
UEFA said it created a “senior level incident control group” to oversee its highest profile games, will have more of its own security staff at stadiums, and will issue only digital tickets to fans instead of paper ones.
UEFA also pledged to “actively engage” with host city police commanders and improve communication with local organizing officials and the finalist teams, including fan groups. “Dedicated UEFA supporter liaison officers” will be appointed for finals.
Crowd modelling assessments are also being ordered by UEFA for its four club competitions finals due to be staged in the next five weeks at Istanbul, Budapest, Prague and Eindhoven.
The Champions League final is on June 10 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
UEFA was given a deadline of next Monday to update plans for managing cup finals by an investigation team which published a damning 220-page report in February into the chaos at Stade de France last May before and after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.
The biggest club game in world soccer almost became a “mass fatality catastrophe,” the investigation panel wrote, concluding, “It is remarkable that no one lost their life.”
Police in Paris used tear gas on fans who were stuck in congested, slow-moving queues for hours before the game, which was eventually delayed by about 40 minutes. UEFA initially blamed late-arriving Liverpool fans for the delayed kickoff.
But the failures were on UEFA plus French soccer and public authorities for “an overly securitized approach, unilateral actions by police, an overwhelming focus on misperceived public order threats posed by Liverpool fans, poor cooperation with the event organizer, lack of engagement with supporters, and over reliance on munitions.”
Making 21 recommendations to UEFA, the panel wrote three months ago that “supporters arriving in the host city without access to match tickets should never be understood or treated as inherently a public order problem but facilitated as tourists who are traveling to be a part of the festival the authorities are seeking to promote.”
UEFA committed on Friday to creating a welcoming atmosphere at finals including in the “last kilometer” of fans’ approach to stadiums through security cordons, which should have more appropriate signs. Dedicated UEFA staff should be at each block of entry turnstiles to help fans with ticket issues.
Also noting the duties of others, UEFA said it “continues to rely on the local expertise and responsibilities assumed by stakeholders” including stadium operators and national soccer federations.
UEFA’s action plan was praised by the head of the European fan representative group which is its official liaison.
“We have experienced first-hand the increased level of supporter engagement over the last year and welcome the strengthened approach to the integration of supporters’ perspectives in the preparation of the finals,” Ronan Evain, the executive director of Football Supporters Europe, said in a UEFA statement.
Madrid could return to the Champions League final. The defending champion plays Manchester City in the semifinals this month. The winner will advance to play AC Milan or Inter Milan.
The Europa League final is on May 31 in Hungarian capital Budapest, with the semifinals lineup of Juventus vs. Sevilla and Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
The Europa Conference League final is on June 7 in the Czech capital Prague. In the semifinals, West Ham plays AZ Alkmaar and Fiorentina faces Basel.
The Women’s Champions League final, between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, is on June 3 in the Netherlands at Eindhoven.
The Paris security failure followed security and other issues for fans at two previous UEFA showpiece games: The men’s European Championship final between England and Italy at Wembley in July 2021 and the Eintracht Frankfurt-Rangers final of the Europa League in Seville 10 days before Paris.
UEFA offered to refund the price of tickets for all Liverpool fans who were at Stade de France and some Real Madrid fans and other spectators.
Some Liverpool fans have said they will file a legal suit against UEFA, and Madrid offered to help its fans to file their own claims.

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
John Duerden

  • Most expected that Al-Hilal would have a lead to take to Japan
  • Salem Al-Dawsari will be out and will be missed
John Duerden

In the days running up to the second leg of the 2004 Asian Champions League final, a van drove around the streets of the South Korean city of Seongnam with a loudspeaker telling locals to get down to the stadium to watch their team win the continental title. The confidence was understandable. Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma had beaten Al-Ittihad 3-1 in Jeddah a few days earlier and the return match was seen as a foregone conclusion by most fans and observers. The fact that the early December evening was freezing was seen as another reason why the Saudi side would not be able to handle the occasion.

Al-Ittihad, inspired by Mohammed Noor, ran out 5-0 winners. Nobody saw it coming — it was the greatest comeback in the history of the competition. It means that there is some inspiration and history for Al-Hilal as they prepare for their second leg against Urawa Reds of Japan. The first leg ended 1-1 last Saturday in front of a disappointed home crowd, and while the situation is nowhere near as bad as it was going in to that night two decades ago, the Riyadh giants, looking to extend their record in the tournament to five titles, have a lot of work to do.

The first issue is the scoreline. Most expected that Al-Hilal would have a lead to take to Japan. Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring in the first half and 56,000 fans were ready to see the Blues, the pre-match favorites, go on to build a comfortable cushion to take to Saitama Stadium. Yet there was a freak equalizer early in the second half that gave Urawa, who had not really looked like scoring until that point, confidence and something to build on.

And then, there are the absences. Al-Dawsari, talisman for both club and country and a star of Asian football, was shown a straight red card late in the game for rashly kicking out at an opponent. This is a player who was sent off in the 2017 final when Al-Hilal lost to Urawa, and then scored the all-important second-leg strike two years later against the Japanese side as the Blues took revenge and gained their third title. This time, he did both — scored and saw red.

He will be out and will be missed. The same is true of Salman Al-Faraj, another crucial cog for club and country. The midfielder has struggled for months with various ailments and has a leg injury that is likely to keep him out of the clash in Japan and, perhaps, the rest of Al-Hilal’s season. Saudi Arabia full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani is also missing. These are three players who are among the best in their positions in the whole of Asia.

It now means that Urawa are the favourites and it is something that the hosts are keen to downplay. “If we prepare for the game thinking we’re going to do it because we got a 1-1 draw and we get too far ahead of ourselves, we’ll get burnt,” said Urawa midfielder Atsuki Ito. “Al-Hilal are a strong team, so we need to be careful and make sure we don't allow that kind of atmosphere.”

There are, however, reasons to be cheerful and not just because of the lesson of Al-Ittihad from 2004 (who then won again in 2005 to become the first team to win successive Champions Leagues, a feat they are trying to repeat this weekend). Al-Hilal have other match-winners. Odion Ighalo is one of the hottest strikers in Asia. The former Manchester United striker won the Golden Boot last year in the Rohsn Saudi League and could end up doing the same this time around, both domestically and in Asia. The Nigerian had little service in the first leg and if coach Ramon Diaz can solve that problem then there is a good chance the Urawa net will bulge at some point.

Michael Delgado was the liveliest attacking player last week and a little bit of magic from the Brazilian set up Al-Dawsari’s goal. With the absences, Delgado is going to have to play even better and Diaz is going to have to come up with the right combination. It could even be a time for Saleh Al-Shehri to come in and replicate his World Cup heroics, and there are options in midfield such as the experienced Abdullah Al-Otayf.

Al-Hilal have shown already this year that they can deliver eye-catching results in the underdog role, especially when they have to go to hostile territory in the biggest games. The atmosphere in Urawa will have nothing on the Moroccan crowd that was waiting for the Saudi Arabians in the quarterfinal of the FIFA Club World Cup in February to play the African champions –local heroes Wydad Casablanca. It went to extra-time and a penalty shootout and the Asian title-holders held their nerve to win. In the next game, they even defeated South American champions Flamengo. Later in the same month, there was the Champions League semi-final when they went to Qatar to thrash local team Al-Duhail 7-0.

Going to Urawa with the scores level is far from mission impossible especially if Al-Hilal can be inspired by the heroics of Al-Ittihad from 2004 and make more history on the international stage.

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat
AFP

  • The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on spot kicks
AFP

BRIGHTON, UK: Brighton gained sweet revenge for their defeat to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup semifinal on Thursday as Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot in the dying seconds to earn a 1-0 win.

Classy Brighton dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge until Luke Shaw’s handball deep into injury time gave them a chance to take all three points.

The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on spot kicks.

The result leaves United in fourth place in the Premier League with five games to play — four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, while Brighton — seeking to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history – are now sixth.

Both teams wasted clear-cut chances in the opening minutes of an entertaining encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Brazilian winger Antony was put through by Bruno Fernandes in just the second minute but fired wastefully wide.

Two minutes later Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma intercepted a careless ball across the defense at the other end and broke into the box before hitting a shot that smashed goalkeeper David de Gea in the face.

The lively Mitoma, putting United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka under huge pressure, danced into the area again in the 13th minute but was unable to finish.

The home side, bursting with confidence after a 6-0 win against Wolves, were enjoying the bulk of possession but United looked dangerous on the break.

The impressive Marcus Rashford hit a shot from a tight angle that Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele did well to keep out at his near post.

Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister marauded forward but put his shot wide of De Gea’s goal and Julio Enciso also dragged a shot wide after another lightning attack.

Anthony Martial shot straight at Steele after an incisive move at the other end.

Brighton finished a half that featured 17 shots the stronger team but neither side could break the deadlock.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team were again on top in the early stages of the second half, forcing United to be patient as they kept hold of the ball.

But Mitoma and Danny Welbeck were guilty of wasting openings.

Fernandes had a chance midway through the second half which Steele palmed away, before Antony received a booking for a rash tackle.

The game became more scrappy, suiting United, who were struggling to find fluency.

Substitute Solly March drove wide after a driving run from midfield in the closing stages.

In the 90th minute De Gea dived to his right to keep out a Mac Allister strike, puffing out his cheeks in relief.

But the home side had one final chance after Luke Shaw was penalized for handball following VAR intervention and Mac Allister made no mistake, lashing the ball high into the net.

