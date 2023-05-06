You are here

Doha Diamond League winner Kerley to go for sprint double at worlds

Doha Diamond League winner Kerley to go for sprint double at worlds
Fred Kerley of the US celebrates winning the men's 200m final during the IAAF Diamond League competition on Friday at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. (AFP)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Doha Diamond League winner Kerley to go for sprint double at worlds

Doha Diamond League winner Kerley to go for sprint double at worlds
  • The 27-year-old Texan overcame fellow American Kenneth Bednarek to take the Doha meeting’s 200m race in 19.92sec
  • Sha’Carri Jackson scored an emotional victory in the women’s 100 meters, beating the meet record set by Olympic champ Tori Bowie
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

DOHA: Sprint golden boy Fred Kerley said Friday he will aim for a 100-200m double at this year’s world championships as he opened the Diamond League season by overshadowing the return of Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse.

The 27-year-old Texan put in a blistering final 30 meters to overcome fellow American Kenneth Bednarek and take the Doha meeting’s 200m race in 19.92sec.

Sha’Carri Jackson scored an emotional victory in the women’s 100 meters, beating the meet record set by Tori Bowie, the Olympic and world title winner who was found dead this week.

The men’s 200m saw Bednarek set the early pace but Kerley scorched away in the final stages and was the only runner below 20 seconds.

“It was smooth but I know I have work to do when I get back to training,” said Kerley, who added that he would open his 100 meters season in Japan.

Canada’s Olympic champion De Grasse, who endured an injury-marred 2022, needed a photo finish with the tail enders to secure sixth place.

Kerley is already a shoe-in for a tilt at defending his 100m world title and he said he would have to go through trials for a 200m place, but he wants both at the worlds in Budapest in August.

“It should be a one and two hundred,” he said.

The women’s blue riband event saw Richardson, who missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cannabis at the US trials, lead from gun to tape.

In a tough field, she beat Jamaica’s reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson (10.85sec) and Britain’s former world champion Dina Asher-Smith ((10.98) into second and third.

The 23-year-old American left the track unaware that the meeting record she had broken was Bowie’s, set in 2016.

But she made clear that she has points to prove as she steps up her comeback campaign ahead of the world championships.

“I’m so blessed and thankful, I feel at peace,” she said.

“All I do is the best I do and I’m excited to do it. Like I said before, I had to be kicked out from another 100m race so I had to do my best no matter what.”

On a night when 15 Olympic and world champions took part, there was plenty of early season form to assess.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, easily took the 1,500m race. She said her big target this year is Genzebe Dibaba’s world record of 3:50.07.

Kipyegon has to cut 0.3sec off her personal best. Doha, she said, was “too windy.”

Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn led the women’s 100 meters hurdles from start to finish.

World discus champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia picked up the first $10,000 prize of the night with his first throw of 70.89 meters.

India’s javelin hero Neeraj Chopra threw 88.67m with his opening attempt to secure first place. “It was a very hard win, but I’m happy, It’s a really good start for me.”

World and Olympic triple jump champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal cleared 17.91m with his second jump to win his contest.

Qatari favorite, Olympic and world high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, was beaten in his contest however, finishing behind JuVaughn Harrison of the United States (2.32m) and South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok (2.27m).

Barshim needed three attempts at 2.21m to get into the final and then failed with all three tries at 2.27m.

Topics: Fred Kerley Diamond League Andre de Grasse Sha’Carri Jackson

Crunch time for Madrid with Copa final and Man City game

Crunch time for Madrid with Copa final and Man City game
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

Crunch time for Madrid with Copa final and Man City game

Crunch time for Madrid with Copa final and Man City game
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s players have been playing far from their best with their focus clearly on the game in Seville against Osasuna
  • Three days later, Madrid will play the first leg of their highly anticipated Champions league semifinal rematch against Manchester City
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

BARCELONA: It’s time for Real Madrid to switch into championship mode for the last part of an inconsistent season.

Madrid will play Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday following a stretch of poor showings in the Spanish league, where the title has long been out of reach.

Carlo Ancelotti’s players have been playing far from their best with their focus clearly on the game in Seville against Osasuna — and on what’s to come just after.

Three days later, Madrid will play the first leg of their highly anticipated Champions league semifinal rematch against Manchester City. The second leg in England will be on May 17.

While Madrid’s top priority is to defend their continental title and lift a record-extending 15th European Cup, a victory over Osasuna would secure their first Spanish cup in nearly a decade and give them the chance for a pair of titles this campaign.

“Being honest, our season will be decided in the coming two weeks,” Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said on Friday. “The league has gotten away from us, and our first big test is tomorrow. It is a final against a difficult rival and we want to win the title. Once that is over, we will think about our next rival, but our focus is now on Osasuna.”

Madrid have produced convincing wins over Liverpool and Chelsea in the Champions League knockout rounds, but they have lost four of their last eight Spanish league games. Their 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad this week let Atlético Madrid move ahead of their crosstown rivals and into second place behind runaway leaders Barcelona.

Karim Benzema sat out the Sociedad game, while attack partner Vinicius Junior was suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. So both should be rested for the critical week ahead.

Madrid are trying to win their first Copa since 2014, when Gareth Bale scored a late winner to beat Barcelona 2-1. They have won the cup 19 times, third most behind Barcelona (31) and Athletic Bilbao (23).

But when it comes to pure motivation, Osasuna most likely have the advantage over their star-studded opponent.

The modest club based in Pamplona has been waiting almost two decades for another shot at winning its first major trophy.

This will be just the second Copa final in Osasuna’s history. They reached the 2005 final, only to lose to Real Betis 2-1 in extra time.

“Playing this game means everything for me,” said Osasuna defender David García, who debuted for Spain in March at the age of 29. “This is the most important game in my career of 20 years with this club. All my teammates have made a huge effort to get here. We fully believe that we can win it.”

Ancelotti should have all his first-choice players available after Luka Modric returned to practice recently after having injured his left thigh.

The main question is whether Eduardo Camavinga could play at left back or in midfield instead of France teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. The other choice for Ancelotti could be whether he starts Rodrygo or Federico Valverde up front.

In his four seasons with Osasuna, coach Jagoba Arrasate has forged a team that few like to play against. Their up-tempo pace and bruising defending have led them past Betis, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao to reach the final, while also keeping them in the top half of the league.

Osasuna’s defense is anchored by Garcia and fellow center back Aridane Hernandez. Forwards Chimy Avila and Abde Ezzalzouli are fast one-on-one threats on the break; Moi Gomez has emerged as one of the league’s top midfielders; and Sergio Herrera can have inspired nights in goal.

In the league, Osasuna drew 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in October and lost 2-0 at home to Madrid in February.

The final will be played in La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, a municipal venue that has been used by Spain and hosted group games for the last European Championship.

Topics: football real madrid Copa del Rey

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff
  • The world No. 2 was at his best to defeat Croatian Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3
  • The Madrid women’s final between the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, takes place on Saturday
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday on Friday by reaching the Madrid Open final, likening himself to “a bull” in his straight sets win over Borna Coric.

The world No. 2 was at his best to defeat the Croatian 6-4, 6-3.

He will face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, the world No. 65, who had originally been knocked out in qualifying before winning a reprieve, in Sunday’s final.

Alcaraz said he called upon some of the inner motivation which helped him triumph at the US Open in New York last year when he captured his maiden Grand Slam crown.

“There was a moment when I repeated what I repeated at the US Open, that I’m a bull, and that I could do it, and it helped me,” he explained.

Alcaraz, reaching his fourth Masters 1000 final, broke for a 3-2 lead in a tight first set and served it out.

He broke for 2-1 in the second set and after world No. 20 Coric immediately hit back, did so again for a 3-2 lead, which he consolidated.

Alcaraz sealed the match with another break when Coric went long, ensuring he reached the final only dropping one set en route, against Emil Ruusuvuori.

The top seed was able to celebrate with a birthday cake, offered to him by the tournament organizers after his victory.

The only dampener for Alcaraz was news that Spanish compatriot and 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal would miss next week’s Italian Open through injury.

Nadal hasn’t played since the Australian Open in January due to a hip injury and is now a serious doubt for the French Open in three weeks’ time and where the 36-year-old has been champion on 14 occasions.

“I hope to see him at Roland Garros 100 percent. The world wants to see him at 100 percent,” said Alcaraz.

Struff, 33, made only his second career final by defeating Russia’s Aslan Karatsev who had beaten him in qualifying last weekend.

However, having been allocated a place in the main draw after injury pull-outs, Struff avenged that loss in Friday’s semifinal.

He came from a set down to see off 121st-ranked Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and become the first ‘lucky loser’ to go all the way to a Masters final.

Struff, whose only other final appearance resulted in a runner-up finish in Munich in 2021, claimed victory on a fifth match point.

He fired 37 winners including 15 aces in his two-hour 19-minute win.

“It’s amazing,” Struff said. “I played one final before in Munich but there was no crowd because of Covid.”

Struff and Alcaraz have met twice before — the German winning in straight sets at the French Open in 2021 before the flamboyant Spaniard claimed a five-setter at Wimbledon last year.

“We played an amazing match at Wimbledon and I was very close to beating him but he pulled off unbelievable shots,” Struff said.

“This is going to be different. This is in Spain, in Madrid. I think he is 20-0 on Spanish clay courts, so it is going to be very tough. I have to go for it otherwise I will have no chance.”

Struff, who upset fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, was the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals at a Masters 1000 event, joining Thomas Johansson in Toronto in 2004 and Lucas Pouille in Rome in 2016.

The Madrid women’s final between the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, takes place on Saturday.

 

 

Topics: tennis tournament

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links
  • Newcastle’s transfer approach could not be further from the fantasy football many predicted following the takeover in October 2021
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has responded to transfer links with world superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Speculative reports from across Europe have suggested St. James’ Park could be the ideal next destination for the Portuguese and Brazilian, should they leave Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season.

However, Howe has poured cold water on the idea of either of these players, or those of a similar profile, ending up at Newcastle — especially when the Magpies have built their success, a charge to the Champions League places, with a totally different strategy.

“That kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover, really,” said Howe, referencing the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia majority buyout.

“Naturally everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle. Now we’ve not recruited that way. I think financially, we can’t recruit that way at the moment, but also we have to bring the right people and the right players into the group.

“I will say the transfer market is such a complex decision, you can’t just pick a name and bring them in. There’s got to be a lot of thought going into what we’re doing both financially and looking at the players.”

Newcastle’s transfer approach could not be further from the fantasy football many predicted following the takeover in October 2021.

Big names and even bigger egos have been shunned, with not a penny wasted in the market. Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes signalled the start of the revolution while Alexander Isak has proven the standout business of the 2022/23 season.

Those deals — with a few choice others, none of which have broken the bank or Financial Fair Play rules — have taken Howe’s side from fears of the Championship, England’s second tier, to within touching distance of the Champions League.

Swede Isak, a club record buy, has been key to that, especially in the second half of the season. His form, though, combined with that of 15-goal top scorer Callum Wilson, has given Howe plenty of food for thought. Up to now, it’s only ever been Isak or Wilson, despite their combined 25 goals this season, but he might just change his thinking ahead of the visit of title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday.

Howe said: “It’s not the first time the temptation has been there to start them together. When you’re analyzing the next game you have to look at your opponents, yourselves, and pick the best team to win the game. That is no different. I have thought lots of different scenarios.

“My end decision has to be — what does the team need? Not what Callum or Alex needs. It is possible the team needs Callum and Alex, but that’s always been the case. It’s up to me to make the right call.”

Wilson is used to being Newcastle’s leading man up-top, but has been forced to play second fiddle largely to Isak, of late. Howe thinks that the rivalry has been healthy for both players.

He said: “I think they’ve been looking at each other and that I think there’s a natural respect.

“I think there’s a healthy focus on, you know, in training where you know that they’re competitive. They want to win if we’re doing a finishing drill, they both want to win whatever the exercise is, but that’s not just exclusive to them. That’s right through the squad, you’ll have wide players that want to be the best in their position. So that’s really healthy and that’s what we want.

“As we progress as a team we want that competition that we have in that area in all positions.”

Newcastle scored the fourth-highest number of goals in a month for a Premier League team in April, with Wilson bagging eight of those.

While Howe was delighted with that sequence, he was far from surprised.

“Statistically we were really high in terms of expected goals. We weren’t delivering them. I think (there were) countless questions in media interviews about why and what you’re going to change.  And sometimes if you know you’re performing well — not in terms of goal scoring, but goal creation, or potential goal creation — then I think you just have to be patient and stick to your beliefs and hope that it will come good,” said the head coach.

“Now, if we weren’t producing those figures, then maybe we would have to look to change some of our ideas. But we believe in how we work. So I’d only drastically change something if I felt it was in desperate need of change. This season I think the team’s functioned really well.”

 

Topics: Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United's Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights

Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights

Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights
  • Newcastle are just 14 points off the Premier League summit and Manchester City
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes it is his task to ensure Newcastle United catch every team in the Premier League, not just weekend opponents Arsenal.

The Magpies’ faithful are dreaming of the Champions League — they have done for 20 years — and Howe is just seven points away from guaranteeing the club’s return to Europe’s premier competition. It could, of course, be less, depending on results elsewhere.

Despite the Gunners’ remarkable season, they sit just one place and 13 points ahead of Newcastle, having played a game more.

Newcastle are just 14 points off the Premier League summit and Manchester City. Time will run out for United, who have just five games left this campaign, but there’s always next season.

The ease with which Howe has turned the Magpies from potential relegation fodder to top-of-the-table challengers in less than 18 months is nothing short of miraculous. He understands, though, it is his job to do that, such is expectation at the football club since the majority buyout by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

“The aim is to try and catch and overtake everybody. It is easier said than done, though,” Howe said.

“We have to have that mindset — wherever and whatever we achieve we are not happy and content with that and we want more. It is the only way for the players to think, otherwise as soon as you reach what you feel your summit is, the only way is down.”

That mindset, and some clever coaching and transfer dealings, has accelerated what felt like a three-year plan to get back into the Champions League. Howe admits the team’s rise has even taken him by surprise.

When asked whether he even considered Champions League football before his side had kicked a ball this season, the head coach said: “No, I didn’t think that way. It was an incredibly busy summer to try and get the best players we could into the squad. I felt we did that to our best ability and then pre-season was an amazing thing. We had a brilliant pre-season, we really enjoyed it, looking back that probably laid the foundation or our success this year.”

Howe, though, is definitely not counting his metaphorical chickens just yet, insisting the job of reaching the top four is far from done.

“Nothing is done, and I didn’t expect it to be done,” he said.

“We’re competing against elite teams who will fight to the end, and we have to do the same.

“Our five games, we need to give our best preparation and focus to because the fight we’re in could go right down to the end of the season.

“Newcastle has shown previously in their history that they’d be a brilliant part of that competition but it’s up to us to get there.”

This time last year, the Magpies put the final nail in the coffin of Arsenal’s hopes of themselves returning to the top four. As well as boosting their own chances, Newcastle could also deal a near-fatal blow to the Gunners’ hopes of a first-league title in almost two decades.

Reflecting back on that memorable 2-0 win, on May 16, 2022, Howe said: “I think it’s a different game. We’ve come a long way in that period of time and Arsenal have, so you’ll see two teams that have improved since that point.

“In terms of overall performance, I thought it was our best performance to that point. I thought we were really strong in our off-the-ball performance and very good, also, on the ball, and we were creative against a very good team. Since then, we’ve eclipsed that this season, in terms of how we’ve played in certain games, but probably looking at this game knowing we’re going to have to replicate our best performance to win again.”

Howe is likely to recall Allan Saint-Maximin to the United bench, with Sean Longstaff also in with a shout of making a return.

“Sean is OK, he’s improved,” Howe said.

“Allan has trained yesterday. It was great to see him back on the grass, he trained very well too. Really pleased with that.”
 

Topics: Newcastle United

Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico

Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico
Updated 06 May 2023
AP
Abdul Aziz Abdul Wahid

Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico

Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico
  • Alvarez is putting his undisputed world super middleweight crown on the line in the fight at Akron Stadium
  • At the end of the weigh-in, Alvarez took a few minutes to sign autographs and waved to the fans, many of whom waited four hours in the sun
Updated 06 May 2023
AP Abdul Aziz Abdul Wahid

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Canelo Alvarez felt the love on Friday.

After all, he was home.

With family and friends in attendance at the iconic Teatro Degollado, Alvarez made weight for his fight against John Ryder on Saturday. Alvarez is fighting in Guadalajara for the first time since June 2011, when he defeated British fighter Ryan Rhodes.

Backed by a mariachi band playing popular Mexican songs, the 32-year-old Alvarez registered 167.5 pounds while Ryder weighed in at 168.

Alvarez is putting his undisputed world super middleweight crown on the line in the fight at Akron Stadium, a 25-mile ride from Juanacatlan, the small rural town where Alvarez grew up.

“It´s going to be something special, I started boxing here in a little arena, and now I´m coming back to fight in a big stadium,” Alvarez said. “I always thought of coming back to fight in Guadalajara, but sometimes you expect something, and the result is even better.”

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) acknowledged that he took a major pay cut, around $14 million, to fight in his home area.

“It’s not about the money for me, and yes it´s hard to organize a fight here, for the TV and a lot of things that had to move to do it here, but I´m happy I made this happen and to be fighting here in Guadalajara,” he said.

Alvarez is a polarizing sports figure in Mexico, but he is still revered in Guadalajara. Fans stood behind barricades outside of the Teatro Degollado, one of the city’s landmarks, hoping to get a glimpse of the boxer.

At the end of the weigh-in, Alvarez took a few minutes to sign autographs and waved to the fans, many of whom waited four hours in the sun.

Even though many fans in Mexico are underestimating Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs), the Briton has won his last four fights. The 35-year-old Ryder holds the interim World Boxing Organization super middleweight belt, which he won in November by beating Zach Parker.

Alvarez knows that the fight will not be as easy as his fans believe.

“He’s going to be coming for me, he’s a southpaw and throws punches from everywhere, it’s dangerous because he has nothing to lose, he’s going to bring everything,” Alvarez said. “But I’ve been in this position before, I’m more experienced and I know I can handle anything on the ring.”

Alvarez had surgery on his left wrist after closing a trilogy of fights against Gennady Golovkin last September. If he wins on Saturday, he has his eyes set on a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, who defeated him a year ago.

“I want the same terms and the same everything as the last fight, now I´m more focused on John Ryder because it´s boxing and you never know, but the goal is to have the rematch with Bivol,” Alvarez said.

Organizers are expecting a crowd of about 50,000 for the fight. Alvarez said he struggled to get tickets for his whole family, and the bout will be special because his mother and grandmother will be in attendance for the first time in his career.

“Training here a whole month has been different, and my grandma it´s going to be there with my whole family, my trainer Eddy Reynoso told me to enjoy it and I will, and I´m happy to be fighting here in my prime,” Alvarez said.

Topics: boxing Canelo Alvarez John Ryder Guadalajara

