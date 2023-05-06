You are here

WHO says COVID emergency is over. So what does that mean?
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Feb. 18, 2022. (AP File Photo)
Nurses perform timed breathing exercises on a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, France, on Dec. 31, 2021. (AP File Photo)
Commuters wearing face masks ride bicycles along a street in the central business district in Beijing on Oct. 20, 2022. (AP File Photo)
A man gets his routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP File Photo)
  • WHO chief Tedros said the pandemic has been “on a downward trend for more than a year, with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection”
  • But while the coronavirus emergency was over, Tedros warned that the virus is here to stay and that thousands of people continue to die every week
LONDON: The World Health Organization downgraded its assessment of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, saying it no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The action reverses a declaration that was first made on January 30, 2020, when the disease had not even been named COVID-19 and when there were no major outbreaks beyond China.

A look at what WHO’s decision means:

Why end the global health emergency?
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic has been “on a downward trend for more than a year, with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection.” That, he said, has allowed most countries “to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19,” meaning that the worst part of the pandemic is over.
Tedros said that for the past year, WHO and its emergency committee experts have been analyzing COVID-19 data to decide when the time would be right to lower its level of alarm. On Thursday, the experts recommended to Tedros that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency and the WHO chief said he accepted that advice.

What are the practical effects?
For the average person, nothing. The classification of a health threat as a global emergency is meant to warn political authorities that there is an “extraordinary” event that could constitute a health threat to other countries and requires a coordinated response to contain it. WHO’s emergency declarations are typically used as an international SOS for countries who need help. They can also spur countries to introduce special measures to combat disease or release extra funds.
Many countries, including Britain, France, Germany and the US, have long dropped many of their pandemic-era restrictions. The US is ending its public health emergency next Thursday, which Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited Friday in announcing her decision to leave as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next month.

Is COVID-19 still a pandemic?
Yes. Although WHO chief Tedros said the coronavirus emergency was over, he warned that the virus is here to stay and that thousands of people continue to die every week. “The risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths,” Tedros said. “What this news means is that it’s time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing COVID-19 alongside other infectious diseases.”
In April, there were nearly 3 million cases and more than 17,000 deaths reported, including spikes in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the United Nations agency noted.

So when will the COVID-19 pandemic end?
It’s unclear. WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said the coronavirus is still a public health threat and that its continued evolution could yet cause future problems. “It took decades...for the pandemic virus of 1918 to disappear,” he said, referring to the Spanish flu that is thought to have killed at least 40 million people.
“Pandemics only truly end when the next pandemic begins,” he said. Ryan said that while COVID-19 will continue to spread among people for a very long time, it is doing so at a much lower level of threat that does not require the extraordinary measures taken to try to curb the virus’ spread.

What else has been declared an emergency?
WHO has previously declared global emergencies for outbreaks of swine flu, Zika, Ebola, polio and mpox, formerly called monkeypox. Polio was declared nearly nine years ago. Its emergency status has persisted even as officials work to wipe out the disease from a shrinking number of countries.
Last July, WHO chief Tedros declared the explosive spread of mpox to dozens of countries to be a global emergency, overruling the emergency committee he had convened to assess the situation. The disease peaked in Europe and North America shortly after, but technically remains a global emergency.

Do we still need to take COVID-19 precautions?
Yes. Health officials say the virus isn’t going anywhere and advise people to get vaccinated, including getting booster doses if they qualify. Although many of the measures seen at the height of the pandemic — including masks and social distancing — aren’t required except in certain settings, like hospitals or nursing homes, officials say people with other health conditions or compromised immune systems may still want to continue with some of those precautions.
Unlike in the early years of COVID-19, high immunization levels, both from vaccination and previous infection, have helped dramatically reduce disease spread.
Simon Clarke, an associate professor of microbiology at Britain’s University of Reading, warned against people dropping all COVID-19 protections.
“The message to the public should still be to take care and think of others. If you’re ill with a respiratory infection, like a bad cough, don’t put others at risk, especially not those who are vulnerable,” he said. “If you pass on a COVID infection, no one will thank you. If you’re fit and young, COVID can still be nasty and if you’re old and frail, it can kill you.”
 

Topics: Coronarivus COVID-19 World Health Organization (WHO)

Don vs. Ron: Why Trump is trouncing DeSantis in 2024 race

Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Don vs. Ron: Why Trump is trouncing DeSantis in 2024 race

  • Despite doubts over Trump’s electability as he faces criminal and civil probes, he has opened double-digit lead over his former protege
  • A number of missteps by the Florida governor have raised red flags over this readiness for national office
WASHINGTON: He is young, scandal-free, and a darling of conservatives for his embrace of an “anti-woke” agenda that has fueled his meteoric rise within the Republican Party.

Yet Florida governor Ron DeSantis has failed to lay a glove on Donald Trump in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Joe Biden for the White House in 2024 — baffling observers who see the former president as more vulnerable than ever.
On paper, the nomination ought to be a stretch for Trump, who was impeached twice during a single term, lost ground for the Republicans in three election cycles and is mired in criminal and civil probes over alleged misconduct.
But the 76-year-old Republican primary frontrunner has confounded his critics, opening a double-digit lead over his former protege as DeSantis has failed to capitalize on doubts over Trump’s electability.
Expected to launch his campaign officially any day now, DeSantis has sold himself to the Republican establishment as a less chaotic avatar of Trumpism than Trump himself.
The governor won a landslide re-election last year in what was until recently seen as a swing state, and has won plaudits from the right for taking on Florida’s liberals on immigration, gun rights and education.
But a number of missteps have raised red flags over the 44-year-old former military officer’s readiness for national office.
A bitter and avoidable feud with Florida’s biggest employer Disney over its politics has bewildered champions of free market capitalism, while a six-week abortion ban he signed into law has moderates worried that he is out of touch with public opinion.

'Low-wattage speeches'
DeSantis has also been accused of appearing lightweight on foreign policy, taking hits for downplaying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and delivering “low-wattage” speeches during a recent trip to Britain.
CNN political analyst Harry Enten suggested that DeSantis would be pinning his hopes on his official launch rebooting a campaign that is floundering before it has even got out of the blocks.
“If it doesn’t, this may end up being one of the most boring presidential primary seasons in the modern era, given Biden’s and Trump’s significant advantages,” Enten said in a recent commentary.
Yet the momentum is going decidedly against DeSantis, who has seen Trump’s 15-point lead at the end of March double in the most recent RealClearPolitics average of major polls.
It’s not just that DeSantis is backsliding: Trump’s numbers have soared from the low 40s to more than 50 percent since his indictment on felony financial charges in New York.
Despite that distraction — plus the threats of a civil rape case and criminal probes into alleged election interference and mishandling of government documents — Trump has shown focus and discipline over weeks of relentless attacks on DeSantis.

MAGA factor
The pro-Trump Make America Great Again political action committee spent millions in the spring on ads trashing DeSantis as a zealous cutter of welfare entitlements.
In one particularly spectacular coup, Trump scooped endorsements from most of Florida’s congressional delegation as DeSantis was out of state, on a visit to Washington.
“On the campaign trail, as scrutiny increased, DeSantis was less impressive than advertised,” said University of Virginia professor and political analyst Larry Sabato.
“He doesn’t connect well with many people, his speeches are sometimes unimpressive, and he’s made some odd choices that have hurt him such as bearing down so hard on Disney — an American icon.”
DeSantis’s biggest plus is perhaps his fundraising. He is said to have a campaign war chest of up to $110 million, giving him deeper pockets than Trump’s campaign or any other potential rival.
But name recognition is worth more at the ballot box than cold, hard cash and Trump — one of the world’s most famous faces — does not have to spend a fortune introducing himself to Americans.
Analysts are warning against counting DeSantis out just yet, pointing to his popularity among the suburban voters Republicans desperately need in the next election.
And his supporters are making a broader electability argument — that the governor can beat Biden whereas there may be no path back to the White House for Trump.
“Governor DeSantis is a proven effective leader,” New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne said in a recent endorsement being touted by the Florida governor’s aides.
“He has shown that he has the determination to change broken systems and fight against radical agendas trying to undermine our society.”
 

Topics: Donald Trump Gov. Ron DeSantis GOP US Election 2024

Afghan women pass next of Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
UN reaffirms 'commitment to stay' in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS: The UN reaffirmed its “commitment to stay” in Afghanistan on Friday, in a review assessing its operations in the country in light of the Taliban banning women from working for the world body.
The United Nations announced on April 4 that the Taliban had barred Afghan women from employment in UN offices countrywide, a prohibition that had previously only affected NGOs but spared the UN.
The UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, subsequently launched the review, and concluded Friday that it was committed “to stay and deliver on behalf of the men, women and children of Afghanistan,” Farhan Haq, a spokesman for the secretary-general, told reporters.
It also launched an appeal “to our donors to keep funding this assistance people need,” he said.
In a statement issued from Kabul, UNAMA reiterated its condemnation of the ban, which “seriously undermines our work, including our ability to reach all people in need.”
However “we cannot disengage despite the challenges,” it said, noting that it had conducted “extensive consultations with multiple Afghan stakeholders, including civil society and women’s groups, member states and donors.”
“We continue our focused, principled and constructive engagement with all possible levels of the Taliban de facto authorities to obtain a reversal of this ban and ensure the safety of all UN and aid personnel,” it said.
UN entities on the ground in Afghanistan will “continue to discuss appropriate working modalities,” Haq said, adding that “humanitarian operations continue to be undertaken.”
Since the ban, UNAMA has asked all of its Afghan staff, both men and women, to work from home, but other agencies in the country “have had different ways of handling the situation,” he noted.
Since ousting a foreign-backed government in 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed an austere version of sharia law that the United Nations has labelled “gender-based apartheid.”

 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent

Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent

  • The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow jailed Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and Svetlana Petriychuk, a playwright, for two months
  • The authorities have alleged that the play justifies terrorism, accusations that both Berkovich and Petriychuk have rejected, maintaining their innocence
TALLINN: A Russian court on Friday ordered pretrial detention for a theater director and a playwright facing charges of justifying terrorism, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia that spiked to unprecedented levels since the start of the war in Ukraine.
The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow jailed Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and Svetlana Petriychuk, a playwright, for two months pending investigation and trial. The two were detained in the Russian capital on Thursday because of the play Petriychuk wrote and Berkovich staged, “Finist, the Brave Falcon.” Police also raided the apartments of Berkovich’s parents and grandmother in St. Petersburg.
The play, named after a Russian fairy tale, depicts Russian women who faced prosecution after being lured into marriage and life in Syria by representatives of radical Islam.
The authorities have alleged that the play justifies terrorism, accusations that both Berkovich and Petriychuk have rejected, maintaining their innocence.
Berkovich’s lawyer Yulia, Tregubova, pointed out in court on Friday that the play was supported by the Russian Culture Ministry and won the Golden Mask award, Russia’s most prestigious national theater award. Petriychuk’s lawyer Sergei Badamshin told the court that in 2019, the play was read to inmates of a women’s prison in Siberia, and Russia’s state penitentiary service praised it on its website.
Justifying terrorism is a criminal offense in Russia, punishable by up to seven years in prison.
The case against Berkovich and Petriychuk elicited outrage in Russia. An open letter in support of the two artists, started by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, has been signed by more than 3,400 people by Friday evening. The play, the letter argued, “carries an absolutely clear anti-terrorist sentiment.”
Dozens of Russian actors, directors and journalists also signed affidavits urging the court to release Berkovich from custody pending investigation and trial.
Immediately after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin unleashed a sweeping campaign of repression, unparalleled since the Soviet era. It has effectively criminalized any criticism of the war, with the authorities targeting not only prominent opposition figures who eventually received draconian prison terms, but anyone who spoke out against it, publicly or otherwise.
Pressure mounted on critical artists in Russia, too. Actors and directors were fired from state-run theaters, and musicians were blacklisted from performing in the country. Some were slapped with the “foreign agent” label, which carries additional government scrutiny and strong negative connotations. Many left Russia.
Berkovich, who raises two adopted daughters, has refused to leave Russia and continued working with her independent theater production in Moscow, called Soso’s Daughters. Shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine, she staged an anti-war picket and was jailed for 11 days.

Topics: Russia court artists dissent terorrism

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert

Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert

  • There were no reports of any injuries, according to British Transport Police
LONDON: Passengers were forced to smash their way out of a London Underground train in south London following a fire alert on Friday evening.

The train was stopped at the Clapham Common station and people were seen breaking the train's windows and attempting to climb out.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to British Transport Police.

In a statement, BTP said: “The issue is believed to have been caused by brake dust which can often be confused with burning.”

A spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) added: “We're sorry for the distress caused at Clapham Common. The London Fire Brigade attended the station and confirmed there was no fire. We are investigating the details of this incident.”

Topics: UK London Underground

Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
Updated 05 May 2023

Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water

  • Bangladesh started evacuation efforts much later than other countries
  • Authorities unable to say when 750 Bangladeshis will leave Port Sudan
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshis stranded in a cramped makeshift camp while awaiting evacuation from Sudan are running out of food and water, and are still unsure when they will be brought to safety.
The Bangladeshis are among thousands of foreigners who have tried to flee Sudan since deadly fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces.
Mass evacuations began on April 24, when the warring parties announced a ceasefire.

While some Bangladeshi nationals were rescued by Saudi security forces, about 750 of those registered for evacuation by their own government waited a week until they were moved from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Port Sudan to leave by sea to Saudi Arabia.
The group has been waiting to board a ship to Jeddah since Tuesday, but with the days passing, it remains unclear when that will happen.
One of the evacuees, Mohammed Bahadur, who worked at a factory in Khartoum, told Arab News by phone from Port Sudan that supplies were running low and children, including his 18-month-old daughter, were already falling sick.
“We don’t have enough drinking water. How much water can we afford to buy? We can’t manage enough to drink water, let alone shower,” he said.
“I don’t know what to do. Children are getting sick with mosquito bites also, since this is a mosquito-prone area.”

FASTFACT

While some Bangladeshi nationals were rescued by Saudi security forces, about 750 of those registered for evacuation by their own government waited a week until they were moved from Khartoum to Port Sudan to leave by sea to the Kingdom.

Bahadur said that he had no idea how long the evacuees will remain stranded in the camp.
“Since we landed here, every day we are told that we will get the ship soon. But it’s not happening,” he said.
Anisur Rahman, who worked as a manager in Khartoum and is president of the Bangladesh-Sudan Friendship Council, said that everyone was patient in the first days, but the deteriorating conditions were becoming increasingly difficult to tolerate.
“We are facing extreme food shortages here. The war broke out in the middle of April. People used to buy food and other essentials even at prices 10 times higher when they were still in Khartoum,” he said.
“When they came to Port Sudan, they arrived with empty hands as they didn’t get their salaries. They can’t afford to buy food, even if it was available. Most of the people arrived here without any belongings as everything was robbed in Khartoum.”
Sanitary conditions are also difficult. While women and children have been separated from the main group, about 700 men are sharing one toilet.
“There is only one toilet, which is managed by a mosque,” Rahman said. “Every moment, there is a long queue of 50-60 people in front of it.”
The Bangladeshis are staying at a school, and sleeping on the floor in cramped classrooms.
Rahman told Arab News that seeing the conditions, some Sudanese have stepped in to help, with one businessman buying tents for the evacuees and a local aid organization bringing more food.
Members of the Bangladeshi mission taking care of the evacuees were unavailable for comment.
However, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, director-general of the Consular and Welfare Wing of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News that there was no confirmation yet when the first group of Bangladeshis will be able to leave Port Sudan.
“Our ambassador in Sudan has been asked to do whatever is necessary for the well-being of the evacuees,” he said.
“But he also has some limitations since it’s a battle situation.”

 

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

