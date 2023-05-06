Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings

You are here

Family members carry the coffin of Ema Kobiljski, 13, during the funeral procession at the central cemetery in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 6, 2023. (AP)
  • The shootings on Wednesday in a school in Belgrade and on Thursday in a rural area south of the capital city have left the nation stunned with grief and disbelief
  • Authorities promised a gun crackdown and said they would boost security in schools
BELGRADE: Funerals are being held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened in just two days this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
The shootings on Wednesday in a school in Belgrade and on Thursday in a rural area south of the capital city have left the nation stunned with grief and disbelief.
Though Serbia is awash with weapons and no stranger to crisis situations following the wars of the 1990s, a school shooting like the one on Wednesday has never happened before. The most recent previous mass shooting was in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people.
The shooter on Wednesday was a 13-year-old boy who opened fire on his fellow students, killing seven girls, a boy and a school guard. A day later, a 20-year-old man fired randomly in two villages in central Serbia, killing eight people.
While the country struggled to come to terms with what happened, authorities promised a gun crackdown and said they would boost security in schools. Thousands lit candles and left flowers near the shooting site in Belgrade, in an outpouring of sadness and solidarity.
Serbian media reported that four of the eight children killed in the school shooting, as well as the Vladislav Ribnikar school guard, will be buried at cemeteries in Belgrade on Saturday, the second day of a three-day mourning period for the victims.
Some 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the south, a mass funeral service will be held in the small village of Malo Orasje for five young men who were gunned down in the shooting rampage on Thursday evening. Villagers told Serbian media the tragedy is too huge to handle.
“Five graves! He (the killer) shut down five families,” one villager told N1 television. “How could this happen?”
Serbian police have said that the suspected shooter stopped a taxi after his rampage and made the driver to take him to a village further south, where he was arrested on Friday. Officers later said they found weapons and ammunition in two houses he was using there.
The motive for both shootings remained unclear. The 13-year-old boy has been placed in a mental clinic, too young to be criminally charged. His father was arrested for allegedly teaching his son to use guns and not securing his weapons well enough.
The suspected village shooter wore a pro-Nazi T-shirt, authorities said, and complained of “disparagement,” though it was unclear what he meant. Populist leader Aleksandar Vucic promised the “monsters” will “never see the light of day again.”
The wounded in the two shootings have been hospitalized and most have undergone complicated surgical procedures. A girl and a boy from the school shootings remain in serious condition, and the village victims are stable but under constant observation.
School shooting left six children and a teacher wounded, while 14 people were injured in the villages of Malo Orasje and Dubona. The dead in Dubona included a young, off-duty policeman and his sister.
Authorities released a photo showing the suspected shooter upon arrest — a young man in a police car in a blue T-shirt with the slogan “Generation 88” on it. The double eights are often used as shorthand for “Heil Hitler” since H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.
Experts have repeatedly warned that decades of crises and economic hardship, coupled with corrupt institutions and a high level of intolerance in public speech and politics, could push some people over the edge.
The populist-led Balkan country has refused to fully face its role in the wars of the 1990s, war criminals are largely regarded as heroes and minority groups routinely face harassment and sometimes physical violence.
“The question now is whether our society is ready to reject the model of violence,” psychologist Zarko Korac warned. “When you glorify a war criminal you glorify his crimes and you send a message that it is legitimate.”

GUWAHATI: The death toll after ethnic clashes in India’s remote northeast rose to 54 on Saturday, with fresh violence overnight despite authorities rushing in troops to restore order.
Thousands of soldiers were sent to Manipur state after a protest march by a tribal group turned violent on Wednesday.
Authorities imposed an Internet blackout and issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases” in an effort to contain the unrest.
Police told AFP that the situation remained tense after a fresh bout of violence on Friday night, while The Press Trust of India said hospital morgues in state capital Imphal and Churachandpur district further south had reported a combined total of 54 dead.
“16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district,” PTI reported, citing an unnamed local official.
“The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Lamphel in Imphal West district reported 23 dead.”
Manipur director general of police P. Doungel told reporters on Friday that security forces were bringing the situation under control.
Army patrols had “gone a long way to quell the thing off,” he said.
Security forces and the Manipur government have yet to issue an official death toll for this week’s violence.
But India’s law minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters Saturday that “many lives have been lost” after days of clashes alongside damage to property.
The Internet blackout has impeded the flow of information from Manipur and details of the latest clashes on Friday remain sparse.
An Indian army unit based in neighboring Nagaland state said 13,000 people had sought shelter from the violence “within military premises.”
On Thursday, security forces fired tear gas in Imphal to disperse protesters, some of whom had set alight vehicles and houses in parts of the city.
Burnt out vehicles were seen on streets otherwise empty due to the imposition of a round-the-clock curfew.
Defense officials said Friday that additional troops had been brought into the state by road and air.
Tribal groups were protesting against demands by the state’s majority Meitei community to be recognized under the government’s “Scheduled Tribe” category.
Indian law gives tribes falling under that designation reserved quotas for government jobs and college admissions as a form of affirmative action to address structural inequality and discrimination.
Manipur is part of India’s remote northeast, a region linked to the rest of the country by a narrow land corridor that has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.
The northeast is home to dozens of tribal groups and small guerrilla armies whose demands range from greater autonomy to secession from India.
At least 50,000 people have lost their lives in the conflicts since the first insurgency broke out in Manipur in the early 1950s.
Over the years these conflicts have waned, with many groups striking deals with New Delhi for more powers.

  • Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week
  • The first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems
KYIV: Ukraine’s air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles.
Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems.
“Yes, we shot down the ‘unique’ Kinzhal,” Oleshchuk wrote. “It happened during the night time attack on May 4 in the skies of the Kyiv region.”
Oleshchuk said the Kh-47 missile was launched by a MiG-31K aircraft from the Russian territory and was shot down with a Patriot missile.
The Kinzhal is one of the latest and most advanced Russian weapons. The Russian military says the air-launched ballistic missile has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.
A combination of hypersonic speed and a heavy warhead allows the Kinzhal to destroy heavily fortified targets, like underground bunkers or mountain tunnels.
The Ukrainian military has previously admitted lacking assets to intercept the Kinzhals.
“They were saying that the Patriot is an outdated American weapon, and Russian weapons are the best in the world,” Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on Ukraine’s Channel 24 television. “Well, there is confirmation that it effectively works against even a super hypersonic missile.” Ihnat said.
He said successfully intercepting the Kinzhal is “a slap in the face for Russia.”
Ukraine took its first delivery of the Patriot missiles in late April. It has not specified how many of the systems it has or where they have been deployed, but they are known to have been provided by the United States, Germany and the Netherlands.
Germany and the US have acknowledged each sending at least one system and the Netherlands has said it has provided two though it is not clear how many are currently in operation.
Ukrainian troops have received the extensive training needed to be able to effectively locate a target with the systems, lock on with radar and fire. Each battery requires up to 90 personnel to operate and maintain.
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he first asked for Patriot systems when visiting the US in August 2021, months before Russia’s full-scale invasion but seven years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.
He has described possessing the system as “a dream” but said he was told in the US at the time that it was impossible.
The Patriot was first deployed by the US in the 1980s. The system costs approximately $4 million per missile, and the launchers cost about $10 million each, according to analysts.
At such a cost, it was widely thought that Ukraine would only use the Patriots against Russian aircraft or hypersonic missiles.
In other developments, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces accused Russia of using phosphorous munitions in its attempt to wrest control of the eastern city of Bakhmut from Ukrainian forces.
Russian troops have been trying to take the city for more than nine months, but Ukrainian forces are still clinging to positions on the western edge of the city.
On Saturday, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper quoted military officials as saying that “the enemy used phosphorus and incendiary ammunition in Bakhmut in an attempt to wipe the city off the face of the earth.”
A photo accompanying the newspaper report showed an urban area lit up with fire in multiple places.
The allegations could not be independently verified.
Russian forces have not commented on the claim but have rejected previous accusations from Ukraine that they had used phosphorus.
International law prohibits the use of white phosphorus or other incendiary weapons — munitions designed to set fire to objects or cause burn injuries — in areas where there could be concentrations of civilians.
White phosphorous can also be used for illumination or to create smoke screens.

  • TASS news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying one person had been killed in the blast in Nizny Novgorod region
A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing on Saturday that Russia immediately blamed on Ukraine and the West.
TASS news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying one person had been killed in the blast in Nizny Novgorod region, about 400 km east of Moscow.
It separately quoted a source in the emergency services as saying the writer was wounded but conscious after the explosion.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram: “The fact has come true: Washington and NATO fed another international terrorist cell — the Kyiv regime.”
She said it was the “direct responsibility of the US and Britain,” but provided no evidence to support the accusation.
“We pray for Zakhar,” she said.
TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as declining to comment in the absence of information from investigators.
Prilepin is a novelist who is known as an outspoken supporter of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, where Moscow’s invasion is in its 15th month.
Regional governor Gleb Nikitin said: “Law enforcement officers are now investigating the circumstances and causes of the incident. Zakhar is OK.”
Two leading pro-war Russian propagandists have been killed in bombings since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
Darya Dugina, the daughter of a nationalist ideologue, died in a car bombing near Moscow in August, while military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a bomb attack in a St. Petersburg cafe last month.

  • WHO chief Tedros said the pandemic has been “on a downward trend for more than a year, with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection”
  • But while the coronavirus emergency was over, Tedros warned that the virus is here to stay and that thousands of people continue to die every week
LONDON: The World Health Organization downgraded its assessment of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, saying it no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The action reverses a declaration that was first made on January 30, 2020, when the disease had not even been named COVID-19 and when there were no major outbreaks beyond China.

A look at what WHO’s decision means:

Why end the global health emergency?
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic has been “on a downward trend for more than a year, with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection.” That, he said, has allowed most countries “to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19,” meaning that the worst part of the pandemic is over.
Tedros said that for the past year, WHO and its emergency committee experts have been analyzing COVID-19 data to decide when the time would be right to lower its level of alarm. On Thursday, the experts recommended to Tedros that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency and the WHO chief said he accepted that advice.

What are the practical effects?
For the average person, nothing. The classification of a health threat as a global emergency is meant to warn political authorities that there is an “extraordinary” event that could constitute a health threat to other countries and requires a coordinated response to contain it. WHO’s emergency declarations are typically used as an international SOS for countries who need help. They can also spur countries to introduce special measures to combat disease or release extra funds.
Many countries, including Britain, France, Germany and the US, have long dropped many of their pandemic-era restrictions. The US is ending its public health emergency next Thursday, which Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited Friday in announcing her decision to leave as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next month.

Is COVID-19 still a pandemic?
Yes. Although WHO chief Tedros said the coronavirus emergency was over, he warned that the virus is here to stay and that thousands of people continue to die every week. “The risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths,” Tedros said. “What this news means is that it’s time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing COVID-19 alongside other infectious diseases.”
In April, there were nearly 3 million cases and more than 17,000 deaths reported, including spikes in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the United Nations agency noted.

So when will the COVID-19 pandemic end?
It’s unclear. WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said the coronavirus is still a public health threat and that its continued evolution could yet cause future problems. “It took decades...for the pandemic virus of 1918 to disappear,” he said, referring to the Spanish flu that is thought to have killed at least 40 million people.
“Pandemics only truly end when the next pandemic begins,” he said. Ryan said that while COVID-19 will continue to spread among people for a very long time, it is doing so at a much lower level of threat that does not require the extraordinary measures taken to try to curb the virus’ spread.

What else has been declared an emergency?
WHO has previously declared global emergencies for outbreaks of swine flu, Zika, Ebola, polio and mpox, formerly called monkeypox. Polio was declared nearly nine years ago. Its emergency status has persisted even as officials work to wipe out the disease from a shrinking number of countries.
Last July, WHO chief Tedros declared the explosive spread of mpox to dozens of countries to be a global emergency, overruling the emergency committee he had convened to assess the situation. The disease peaked in Europe and North America shortly after, but technically remains a global emergency.

Do we still need to take COVID-19 precautions?
Yes. Health officials say the virus isn’t going anywhere and advise people to get vaccinated, including getting booster doses if they qualify. Although many of the measures seen at the height of the pandemic — including masks and social distancing — aren’t required except in certain settings, like hospitals or nursing homes, officials say people with other health conditions or compromised immune systems may still want to continue with some of those precautions.
Unlike in the early years of COVID-19, high immunization levels, both from vaccination and previous infection, have helped dramatically reduce disease spread.
Simon Clarke, an associate professor of microbiology at Britain’s University of Reading, warned against people dropping all COVID-19 protections.
“The message to the public should still be to take care and think of others. If you’re ill with a respiratory infection, like a bad cough, don’t put others at risk, especially not those who are vulnerable,” he said. “If you pass on a COVID infection, no one will thank you. If you’re fit and young, COVID can still be nasty and if you’re old and frail, it can kill you.”
 

  • Despite doubts over Trump’s electability as he faces criminal and civil probes, he has opened double-digit lead over his former protege
  • A number of missteps by the Florida governor have raised red flags over this readiness for national office
WASHINGTON: He is young, scandal-free, and a darling of conservatives for his embrace of an “anti-woke” agenda that has fueled his meteoric rise within the Republican Party.

Yet Florida governor Ron DeSantis has failed to lay a glove on Donald Trump in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Joe Biden for the White House in 2024 — baffling observers who see the former president as more vulnerable than ever.
On paper, the nomination ought to be a stretch for Trump, who was impeached twice during a single term, lost ground for the Republicans in three election cycles and is mired in criminal and civil probes over alleged misconduct.
But the 76-year-old Republican primary frontrunner has confounded his critics, opening a double-digit lead over his former protege as DeSantis has failed to capitalize on doubts over Trump’s electability.
Expected to launch his campaign officially any day now, DeSantis has sold himself to the Republican establishment as a less chaotic avatar of Trumpism than Trump himself.
The governor won a landslide re-election last year in what was until recently seen as a swing state, and has won plaudits from the right for taking on Florida’s liberals on immigration, gun rights and education.
But a number of missteps have raised red flags over the 44-year-old former military officer’s readiness for national office.
A bitter and avoidable feud with Florida’s biggest employer Disney over its politics has bewildered champions of free market capitalism, while a six-week abortion ban he signed into law has moderates worried that he is out of touch with public opinion.

'Low-wattage speeches'
DeSantis has also been accused of appearing lightweight on foreign policy, taking hits for downplaying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and delivering “low-wattage” speeches during a recent trip to Britain.
CNN political analyst Harry Enten suggested that DeSantis would be pinning his hopes on his official launch rebooting a campaign that is floundering before it has even got out of the blocks.
“If it doesn’t, this may end up being one of the most boring presidential primary seasons in the modern era, given Biden’s and Trump’s significant advantages,” Enten said in a recent commentary.
Yet the momentum is going decidedly against DeSantis, who has seen Trump’s 15-point lead at the end of March double in the most recent RealClearPolitics average of major polls.
It’s not just that DeSantis is backsliding: Trump’s numbers have soared from the low 40s to more than 50 percent since his indictment on felony financial charges in New York.
Despite that distraction — plus the threats of a civil rape case and criminal probes into alleged election interference and mishandling of government documents — Trump has shown focus and discipline over weeks of relentless attacks on DeSantis.

MAGA factor
The pro-Trump Make America Great Again political action committee spent millions in the spring on ads trashing DeSantis as a zealous cutter of welfare entitlements.
In one particularly spectacular coup, Trump scooped endorsements from most of Florida’s congressional delegation as DeSantis was out of state, on a visit to Washington.
“On the campaign trail, as scrutiny increased, DeSantis was less impressive than advertised,” said University of Virginia professor and political analyst Larry Sabato.
“He doesn’t connect well with many people, his speeches are sometimes unimpressive, and he’s made some odd choices that have hurt him such as bearing down so hard on Disney — an American icon.”
DeSantis’s biggest plus is perhaps his fundraising. He is said to have a campaign war chest of up to $110 million, giving him deeper pockets than Trump’s campaign or any other potential rival.
But name recognition is worth more at the ballot box than cold, hard cash and Trump — one of the world’s most famous faces — does not have to spend a fortune introducing himself to Americans.
Analysts are warning against counting DeSantis out just yet, pointing to his popularity among the suburban voters Republicans desperately need in the next election.
And his supporters are making a broader electability argument — that the governor can beat Biden whereas there may be no path back to the White House for Trump.
“Governor DeSantis is a proven effective leader,” New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne said in a recent endorsement being touted by the Florida governor’s aides.
“He has shown that he has the determination to change broken systems and fight against radical agendas trying to undermine our society.”
 

