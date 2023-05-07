You are here

China forex reserves rise to $3.2tn in April 

date 2023-05-07 
The yuan fell 0.63 percent against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month fell 0.94 percent against a basket of other major currencies. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
REUTERS 

China forex reserves rise to $3.2tn in April 

China forex reserves rise to $3.2tn in April 
Updated 17 sec ago
REUTERS 

BEIJING: China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in April, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. 

The country’s foreign exchange reserves — the world’s largest — rose $21 billion to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.192 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.184 trillion in March. 

The yuan fell 0.63 percent against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month fell 0.94 percent against a basket of other major currencies. 

China held 66.76 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, rising from 66.50 million ounces at end-March. 

The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $132.35 billion at the end of April from $131.65 billion at the end-March. 

Topics: China Dollar Forex

PIF plans to acquire 'significant' stake in Saudi papermaker MEPCO     

PIF plans to acquire ‘significant’ stake in Saudi papermaker MEPCO     
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

PIF plans to acquire ‘significant’ stake in Saudi papermaker MEPCO     

PIF plans to acquire ‘significant’ stake in Saudi papermaker MEPCO     
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund eyes acquiring a “significant” minority stake in Middle East Paper Co. as the sovereign fund aims to broaden its investments in local businesses.   

In a bourse filing, MEPCO said the sovereign wealth fund intends to subscribe to newly issued shares in the company for a price of SR31.50 ($8.40) per share, subject to approval from the Capital Market Authority and other regulatory entities.  

MEPCO shares were trading at SR34 per share on Tadawul as of 12 p.m. Saudi local time on Sunday. 

Both companies agreed to execute a non-binding memorandum of understanding which will expire on July 31 or upon entering into a legally binding subscription agreement, whichever comes first, added the Tadawul filing.  

It clarified that the implementation of the transaction is subject to both parties entering into a subscription agreement, adding that they will cooperate and negotiate to complete the agreement.  

SNB Capital is the financial adviser for MEPCO, whereas the PIF has hired GIB Capital to advise on the deal. 

The PIF is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.  

It has more than SR2 trillion worth of assets under management and aims to double that figure by 2025 and create 1.8 million jobs, said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, on the seventh anniversary of the launch of Saudi Vision 2030.  

The acquisition is set to broaden PIF’s scope as it expands its portfolio by diversifying its investments into local non-oil sectors. 

Its interest in MEPCO, which offers products for packaging in multiple sectors, comes when the papermaker recorded a 22.58 percent increase in net profits at SR270.73 million in 2022, compared to SR220.86 million in 2021.  

Moreover, the company has completed 85 percent of its SR365.5 million Juthor paper production plant which is set to begin trial operation in this quarter.   

The new plant will produce Jumbo tissue rolls for facial tissues, pocket tissues, napkins, toilet paper, kitchen towels, and C-fold tissues.  

Topics: PIF suadi MEPCO invesment Tadawul

Saudi economy grew 3.9% in Q1 led by non-oil activities: GASTAT 

Saudi economy grew 3.9% in Q1 led by non-oil activities: GASTAT 
Updated 56 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi economy grew 3.9% in Q1 led by non-oil activities: GASTAT 

Saudi economy grew 3.9% in Q1 led by non-oil activities: GASTAT 
Updated 56 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 3.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 as non-oil activities picked up pace, data issued by the General Authority for Statistics showed.  

Between January and March this year, the Kingdom’s activities in the non-oil sector, government services, and oil industry increased by 5.8 percent, 4.9 percent, and 1.3 percent, respectively.  

The positive trend also continued in April. The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly known as the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI went up to 59.6 in April from 58.7 in March. This is fractionally lower than the eight-year peak in February when the metric hit 59.8.    

However, the GASTAT report further revealed that the seasonally adjusted real GDP decreased by 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter.  

This drop was due to a decline in oil activities by 4.8 percent, while the non-oil sector and government services activities grew by 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.  

The real GDP in the first quarter also slipped compared to the annual 5.4 percent growth registered between October and December of 2022.  

During the fourth quarter of last year, the non-oil and oil activities picked up 6.2 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.  

Government services activities inched up by 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter of the last year, compared to the same quarter in 2021.  

Overall, Saudi Arabia’s economy advanced by 8.7 percent in 2022 as opposed to 3.2 percent in 2021, fueled by a 15.4 percent surge in oil activities.  

Last month, the International Monetary Fund raised its expectations for the Kingdom’s growth this year by 0.5 percent to 3.1 percent, compared to 2.6 percent in January.  

The fund, however, downgraded its projection for the Kingdom by about 0.3 percent to 3.1 percent for 2024, down from 3.4 percent in January.  

In October, the IMF stated that Saudi Arabia would remain the fastest-expanding economy among the G20 countries, despite rising inflation and soaring interest rates.  

On the global level, the fund expects economic growth to fall to 2.8 percent in 2023, down from 3.4 percent in 2022, due to the US Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy.

Topics: GASTAT Saudi Arabia GDP economy

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push
Updated 07 May 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push
  • Hotel industry monitoring firm STR says Kingdom leads Middle East and Africa region's hotel building activity
Updated 07 May 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: By all accounts, it is a boom time for the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia. 

The latest data from hotel industry monitoring firm STR shows the Kingdom leads the Middle East and Africa’s hotel building activity, with 42,033 hotel rooms under construction as of March, accounting for 35.1 percent of the 119,505 being built in the region. 

That places Saudi Arabia only after China and the US in the global hotel construction market.

But that’s not all. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s hotel sector is expected to grow further, and have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion, data released by Knight Frank indicated. 

Not surprisingly, the Kingdom’s hospitality industry is witnessing steady growth in key performance indicators. 

Take Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate, for instance. It hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008, according to data released by STR in March.

Compared to 2019, the occupancy in February jumped 23.4 percent, the average daily rate rose 34 percent to SR801.46 ($213.46), and the revenue per available room increased 65.3 percent to SR605.06. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027, according to Statista. 

“The hospitality industry is undoubtedly poised for accelerated growth and the region is currently leading the travel and hospitality sector globally,” Guy Hutchinson, president and CEO of hospitality group Rotana, told Arab News. 

Rotana has seven hotels in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, including five new properties in Riyadh that are being negotiated. These properties will almost triple the number of rooms the firm operates in the Kingdom to 6,000 over the next four years.

“Today, we are seeing constant infrastructure works taking place at full speed in order to meet the growing demand with more hotel groups expanding their footprint across the Kingdom,” added Hutchinson.

Giga-projects in focus

Committed to positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub, public bodies continue to work closely with the private sector to develop world-class hotels and resorts across the Kingdom, including the development of giga-projects such as Red Sea Global, AMAALA, NEOM, Diriyah Gate and Qiddiya.

“Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects represent developments that are unique in scope and vision,” Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president, development for Middle East and Africa at multinational hospitality company Hyatt, told Arab News.

“With construction underway at RSG and Diriyah, we already see significant progress and are very excited for what’s to come,” he added.

He also explained how the Kingdom plays a “pivotal role” in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East with anticipated room growth of more than 80 percent in Saudi Arabia by late 2025. 

Haitham Mattar, managing director for India, the Middle East and Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, also talked up the welcoming environment for companies looking to expand.

“As Saudi Arabia works towards achieving its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom’s ambition to introduce new and novel developments is clear,” he said, adding: “NEOM’s The Line, a linear city with no roads, vehicles or emissions, and running on 100 percent renewable energy, is a prime example of this ambition. 

“Such projects underline the fact that there is growing demand for innovative experiences and offerings.” 

FASTFACTS

• Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s hotel sector is expected to grow further, and have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion.

• Saudi Arabia’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027.

• Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008, according to data released by STR in March.

Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, at Marriott International, told Arab News: “We are excited to be part of the largest development projects in the Kingdom such as RSG, Diriyah Gate and NEOM. We are also thrilled to introduce new luxury brands into the market.”

Ahmad Darwish, chief administrative officer at RSG, told Arab News that three resorts are set to open in the development this year, with a further 13 set for 2024.

“We are partnering with international brands to bring the very best that the world has to offer to Saudi Arabia and are firmly on track to welcome guests this year to our first resorts at the Red Sea, marking a new milestone by becoming the first of the original giga-projects in the Kingdom to receive visitors,” he said.

Way forward

Speaking to leading figures in the global hotel industry, it is clear that the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia is only going to continue to thrive.

Amir Lababedi, Hilton’s managing director of development for the Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News the reason the hotel chain is so keen for more sites in the Kingdom is because of the opportunities being fostered.

The hospitality industry is undoubtedly poised for accelerated growth and the region is currently leading the travel and hospitality sector globally.

Guy Hutchinson, Rotana president and CEO

“As we plan to grow our portfolio to more than 75 hotels in the Kingdom in the coming years, we’re enthusiastic about the future of Saudi Arabia as it embarks on its mission to become a global tourism destination,” he added.

Executives from both Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Accor told Arab News they are set to speed up expansion plans in the Kingdom, such is the positive outlook for a sector that is a key part of the Vision 2030 initiative. 

Marriott International’s Walia talked up this aspect of the hospitality environment, and said: “The Kingdom is not only investing in the infrastructure to meet the demand for hotel accommodation but is also working on wider initiatives that will have a direct impact on the hospitality industry and attract local, regional and international travelers.”  

He added: “Access is one of the key areas that the country has made significant changes to. The country’s plans around developing and expanding airports in the Kingdom will play a key role in driving access into key cities and destinations. 

“The recently launched Riyadh Air, which adds another national carrier, will also play a pivotal role in expanding the country’s network and connectivity to destinations across the globe.” 

Walia went on to say that the Kingdom’s recent policies around visas and entry into the country will play a “key role in driving more traffic into the country.”

He added: “These are all factors that will support and further grow the hospitality sector in the country.”

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Hotel industry Saudi Arabia STR FHS2023

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives
Updated 07 May 2023
Reina Takla

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives
  • Eyewear retailer is working on an internal Retail Academy across the Kingdom covering all its teams
Updated 07 May 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: After joining hands with two leading universities in Saudi Arabia — Umm Al-Qura and King Saud — to provide training facilities to students who are studying to become opticians, Magrabi Retail Group, the Middle East’s leading eyewear retailer, is eyeing more such initiatives, its CEO said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arab News, Yasser Taher said Magrabi is working on the implementation of an internal Retail Academy across the Kingdom covering all its teams: optometrists, opticians, client advisors and managers.

“The Retail Academy covers all aspects of training and development around vision correction, technical know-how, client experience, product expertise, fashion and lifestyle, operational management and leadership.

“The Retail Academy will be in-house at Magrabi and it will be deployed across all the countries we are operating in,” Taher said.

The big picture

Commenting on the big picture behind the training programs Magrabi is participating in with Umm Al-Qura and King Saud universities, Taher said the company has taken on the responsibility as an industry leader to support the Saudi government to develop local talent. 

“We are doing what we can to equip students with the most advanced program to become professional opticians,” he explained. “We will continue to elevate the industry standards in Saudi with the most advanced technologies.” 

Talking of the key highlights of these training programs, Abdelazem ElGarawany, Saudi market vice president, Magrabi Retail Group, told Arab News: “These programs are focusing on technical information and knowledge which is the core of the optical field in addition to soft skills and marketing customized to fit the specialized medical field.”

With regard to the thought process behind partnering with the two universities ElGarawany said: “Umm Al-Qura and King Saud universities are two of the top universities in the region, and the objective was to have solid and long-term partnerships with entities that can provide a huge value to the industry alongside our expertise in the optical field.

“We depend on scientific research about the market need and what is the required know-how for this specialized industry which led us to partnering with King Saud and Umm Al-Qura universities.”

He further explained that this partnership “will provide the perfect start to establish the right foundation to the programs.”

While Magrabi’s long-term partnership with Umm Al-Qura University seeks to provide training facilities including venues, a laboratory, tools and machines for the execution of the program in Riyadh, the tie up with King Saud University aims to provide missing tools and machines for the laboratory.

The program in Umm Al-Qura University started on March 4, and it was recommended that Magrabi has instructors for some subjects from its side to educate the students about its world-class standards and procedures.

The first batch of the program was dedicated only for Magrabi, and the Magrabi team was involved in the selection of students also.

We want to play a major partnership role with governmental agencies to promote the industry and get the best talent to be well trained and equipped.

Yasser Taher, Magrabi Retail Group CEO

For the western region, the priority was for Magrabi to select the first batch from the Makkah branch. 

Some programs will also be executed in the Eastern Province and Magrabi will be considered as a first partner there as well.

Moving forward, Magrabi will be signing a new agreement with the Umm Al-Qura University to also include the major cities like Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah in the western region and the Eastern Province and the capital city Riyadh

For its part, the university will support the direction of unifying the programs running currently to be the same duration, subjects and certifications.

With regard to the partnership with King Saud University, Magrabi will present the company’s values and culture and explain the benefits for endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation on Career Day.

The university, on the other hand, will provide Magrabi all data for the graduated students to be part of the Career Day and offer training for the last year in Magrabi stores and facilities as part of an internship program.

Starting from the next graduated batch, Magrabi will also have priority when it comes to being involved in the selection of students. 

HIGHLIGHT

While Magrabi’s long-term partnership with Umm Al-Qura University seeks to provide training facilities including venues, laboratory, tools and machines for the execution of the program in Riyadh, the tie up with King Saud University Provide aims to provide missing tools and machines for the laboratory.

What’s more, after getting necessary approvals from the university’s legal department, it was also agreed to name the laboratory after Magrabi.

“Magrabi provided the experience (to the universities) from the daily situations and offered the practical know-how and our experience in customer service and optical knowledge,” according to ElGarawany.

Nurturing local talent

Asked what Magrabi hopes to achieve from these training programs in the long term, Taher replied: “We want to play a major partnership role with governmental agencies to promote the industry and get the best talent to be well trained and equipped."

“We also want to provide a continuous pipeline of Saudi opticians to support the growth of the industry,” he continued. 

ElGarawany added: “Once the Saudization decision was issued by the Ministry of Human Resources, we felt it was our responsibility to be part of this vision and to lead the development of this program as an industry leader.”

Taher is clear with regard to the vision Magrabi has for students who have enrolled into these training programs. “We provide an amazing learning experience combining curriculum education with practical experience in our stores — both the Magrabi and Doctor M banners — during the entire program,” he said.

“In addition, we offer employment opportunities after the completion of the program and create a career journey for the students.

“Our plan promises career opportunities to all graduated students with a clear career path inside the Magrabi organization in addition to empowering all certified opticians to take a leadership role in all sections and departments inside the organization,” added ElGarawany.

After taking over as the CEO earlier this year, Taher told Arab News he was very excited about transforming this family business to become a world-class business group. 

“It’s a very progressive business that wants a place for itself on a global platform and is not just about finances and numbers,” he had said.

For Taher and his team, it is not just about growing the business and expanding the company’s footprint, but also about taking social impact programs to develop local talent that will establish Magrabi as a business group that the region — and the world — looks up to.

Topics: Magrabi Umm Al-Qura University King Saud University

UK's Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia's growing fintech sector

UK’s Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech sector
Updated 07 May 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

UK’s Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech sector

UK’s Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech sector
  • Leading solutions provider enables banks and fintechs to issue credit and debit cards as well as process payments globally
Updated 07 May 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Spearheading the Middle East and North Africa’s financial technology sector, Saudi Arabia has been attracting the attention of global players, one of which is the UK’s Paymentology.

As Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector relaxes its regulations and accelerates digitalization it is paving the way for vast opportunities for startups like Paymentology to enter the market and innovate.

A leading solutions provider, Paymentology enables banks and fintechs to issue credit and debit cards as well as process payments globally. To ensure smooth operations in Saudi Arabia, the company has studied the local norms and accordingly worked on a specific strategy to boost the Kingdom’s fintech sector by facilitating cashless payments.

“To accelerate the development of a cashless society in Saudi Arabia, Paymentology is actively contributing to digitizing the country’s payments infrastructure and has partnered with well-established digital banks and fintechs whilst disrupting the market with its innovative tech stack,” Nauman Hassan, regional director at Paymentology, MENA, told Arab News.

He added: “Paymentology’s superior multi-cloud platform offering both shared and dedicated processing instances, vast global presence and richer real-time data, set it apart as a leader in payments. Its payments experts bring deep, local market knowledge on the ground in 60 countries, across 14 time zones, guaranteeing 24-hour, seven-day support.” 

“We also work closely with telecom operators across mature and emerging markets where blending wallet, virtual cards and loyalty services appeal to their large base of customers,” he continued.

Hassan went on to speak about the company’s role in providing proper support for banks and startups to flourish.

“The payment industry in Saudi Arabia is growing and presents opportunities for companies like Paymentology that can offer innovative and reliable payment solutions,” Hassan stated.

He added that the Kingdom has a high smartphone penetration rate, a growing e-commerce market and a competitive landscape that boosts the sector’s growth.

“Mobile payment solutions are in demand in Saudi Arabia as the smartphone penetration rate in the Kingdom is high with a total of 42.5 million cellular mobile connections that were active in early 2023, which is equivalent to 116 percent of the total population,” he pointed out.

“The growing e-commerce market with predicted revenue of $11.9 billion by 2023, and the government support for a cashless society creates opportunities for offering online payment solutions. In addition, the competitive landscape allows for new fintechs to differentiate themselves by offering innovative solutions that address local needs,” Hassan explained. 

HIGHLIGHT

As the Kingdom’s fintech sector relaxes its regulations and accelerates digitalization it is paving the way for vast opportunities for startups like Paymentology to enter the market and innovate.

The company is focusing on Saudi Arabia by providing startups and banks in the Kingdom with the right solutions to bolster their business as well as supporting companies with obtaining licenses from the Saudi Central Bank.

Paymentology targets traditional banks, digital banks, large-scale fintechs, and even telecommunication companies and is currently serving all these segments in the Kingdom. One of the company’s most recent customers is Tweeq, a Saudi-based fintech firm that offers tailor-made payment and financial solutions to individuals and small and medium enterprises.

“Paymentology has supported Tweeq in being among the first in the Kingdom to achieve an e-money license from the Saudi Central Bank,” Hassan informed.

The company is currently supporting startups through digital transformation, tech stacks and Shariah-complaint features.

“The Saudi fintech market is an exciting and rapidly growing space, with significant opportunities for both established players and new startups,” Hassan explained.

He further said that, in line with Vision 2030 goals to move toward a cashless, digital society, Paymentology plays an “integral role” in the digitalization of the Kingdom’s payment infrastructure.

Paymentology’s superior multi-cloud platform offering both shared and dedicated processing instances, vast global presence and richer real-time data, set it apart as a leader in payments.

Nauman Hassan, Regional director at Paymentology, MENA

“Paymentology is committed to helping the Kingdom achieve 70 percent non-cash transactions by 2025, with a focus on a digitally enabled population as part of its Vision 2030 agenda. The cost of cash is high, and moving to a cashless economy is safer, faster and more efficient,” Hassan stated.

“In Saudi Arabia, there is also a requirement to localize support. Paymentology is cloud-native and agnostic in its deployment. Our products have been designed to make the deployment process smoother and faster for our clients, navigating on-soil or regional data regulations,” he added.

To navigate its operations smoothly, the company has made “understanding and respecting” the Kingdom’s cultural norms a key element of its strategy.

“Overall, being able to navigate regulatory and cultural considerations while providing reliable and innovative payment solutions is key to succeeding in Saudi Arabia’s payment industry,” Hassan explained.

“One such example of meeting the evolving needs of the market is the development of Murabaha product, a Shariah-compliant form of financing used in place of traditional loans, since ethical offerings appeal to customers in the region,” he said.

He added that the company has solutions that might greatly benefit the Kingdom’s regulatory environment like its Banking.Live platform that provides data compliant with the country’s laws.

The company currently operates in the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Europe but Hassan and his team are “incredibly excited by the opportunity in Saudi Arabia” and are sparing no effort to cash in on the boom in the fintech sector in the Kingdom.

Topics: Start-up of the Week Paymentology United Kingdom

