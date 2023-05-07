Review: Cartoon combat gets a reboot for the Nintendo Switch

LONDON: Twenty-two years since its original release on the Gameboy Advance comes a remake of the legendary turn-based strategy game, “Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.”
Filled with Japanese manga style characters, it is a story of bloodless war told through colorful but conservative graphics that do not really push the envelope of what the Switch is capable of.
However, the cartoony and light-hearted presentation disguises the depth and complexity of the game itself, even if it takes time to fully reveal itself with a shallow learning curve and millions of offers of tutorials or extra advice along the way.
Too much handholding aside, you take the part of one of a series of commander officers (COs) of “Orange Star” army who have been attacked and invaded by their neighboring “Blue Moon” forces, complete with a leader called Olaf who sports a suspiciously Russian-looking attire including furry hat and a big beard.
Other actors pop up as the campaign develops and grows steadily harder. The missions range from resource-management focused — capture towns, save money and build units — to also discovery-focused through revealing a fog of war or a tactical free-for-all with numerous routes to success or failure. Rarely does all-out assault do the job and instead tying up enemy forces whilst ambushing and seizing their headquarters seems to be an example of a route to success.
A solid range of units means the player is not overwhelmed and can get to grips with what is strong against what. Players and their opponent also build up a power bar that allows that to unleash a special ability, although these vary enormously in quality; repairing a few units versus getting an entire second turn for instance.
In addition to reacting to enemy tactics, players must keep an eye on levels of ammunition and fuel, as well as the impact of the weather on what their forces are able to do. The geography of the maps is likewise important, with forests, mountains and various water features encouraging players to consider their strategy patiently. An annoying feature that places the “do nothing” option next to the “attack” is mitigated somewhat by the “reset turn” option but is still something to be wary of.
The updated game allows you to fast forward through cut sequences, which is welcome, and the banter between the opposing commanders does not add a huge amount to things. That said, just like the original, the core game is addictive fare, made more so by the addition of online challenges or the ability to play an opponent sharing the console.
For those who really want to get under the bonnet of the game, success earns coins which can buy more maps and even soundtracks to the game.
The game, originally due to come out in April of last year but was delayed due to the war in Ukraine, now faces the challenge of being launched just ahead of the blockbuster “Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” game. This is a shame because it means newcomers to this excellent strategy game may be delayed in getting to it.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to promote Spanish restaurant in Riyadh
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as he promoted Spanish restaurant Tatel, backed by himself and tennis star Rafael Nadal, which opened its doors in Riyadh earlier this year.
“Indulging in history and gastronomy at @tatel.riyadh in @bujairiterrace with a stunning view of #at_turaif @visitdiriyah,” he captioned the post on Instagram.
DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to celebrate US fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who stepped down from his role as the creative director of Italian luxury label Moschino earlier this year.
“Appreciation post to @jeremyscott for my @Moschino Memories over the years (sic),” the model wrote on Saturday, adding: “every season with you in that house was an adventure, joy, & inspiration, and it was an honor to be even a small part of. I know that some of my most memorable and fulfilling campaign and runway moments will be ones made with Jeremy’s Moschino!! I love you J! THANK YOU … can’t wait to see where you take us next (sic).”
Scott, who has worked with Hadid on a number of occasions in his role as the creative director of the fashion house, made a statement when the decision was announced in March, saying: “These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind. I would like to thank Massimo Ferretti for the honor of leading this iconic house. I would also like to thank all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections, and my vision, for without you none of this would be possible.”
Hadid walked the runway for Moschino during Scott’s tenure a number of times over the years, including catwalk appearances at Milan Fashion Week and in New York.
She also appeared in campaigns for the fashion house, including the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.
Photographed by US fashion lensman Steven Meisel and styled by French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Hadid posed in a series of pictures on the brand’s Instagram page in pastel-colored outfits.
In one shot, Hadid wore a matching set featuring a plaid jacket, a crop top and a mini skirt. The look was accessorized with a chained belt, statement earrings and a pink bag.
The campaign also featured Moroccan Egyptian Dutch model Imaan Hammam and French Japanese model Mika Schneider, who posed in a pink skirt suit with a heart-shaped bag and pink accessories, as well as US star Abby Champion, who wore an animal-print suit.
The campaign’s hairstylist was Guido Palau, while celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath handled the beauty looks.
Review: ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ is a sparkly, so-so adaptation
Updated 07 May 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: It is hard to imagine there were many people clamoring for yet another remake of JM Barrie’s “Peter Pan,” but the decision makers at Disney clearly felt there was scope for a live-action take on the 1953 animation that remains beloved by so many and so, here we are.
For “Peter Pan & Wendy,” director David Lowerey (behind the excellent 2016 adaptation of “Pete’s Dragon” and the much-lauded 2021 film “The Green Knight”) assembled a cast of enthusiastic young actors to play the boy who wouldn’t grow up, his rag-tag Lost Boys, and the Darling children – John, Michael and the titular Wendy. In something of a masterstroke, Lowerey also has Jude Law as the nefarious Captain Hook and Jim Gaffigan as the hapless Smee – both actors bring a level of charisma to a film that, while crammed with special effects, feels a little lackluster when relying on its younger stars.
Wendy (Ever Anderson), John and Michael find themselves swept off to Neverland by Peter (Alexander Molony) and thrown into the middle of his latest battle against Law’s hook-handed pirate. The backstory behind Peter’s complicated relationship with his nemesis shows glimpses of getting a little interesting, but any such nuance is swiftly dropped in favor of spectacle, with “Peter Pan & Wendy” throwing the full weight of the Disney CGI arsenal into the mix, with everything from flying pirate ships to enormous crocodiles painted in vivid, impressive detail.
It is actually a shame as some of those more interesting plot points — Tiger Lily’s relationship with Peter, why Wendy does not want to grow up, the story of who Captain Hook was — could have given the movie a bit of substance had a few more minutes been given to exploring them. Instead, “Peter Pan & Wendy” is a perfectly serviceable but ultimately unremarkable movie that (Law’s rollicking portrayal of Hook aside) look set to get lost in the Disney+ miasma.
Historical attire, British fashion reign supreme at King Charles III’s coronation as Arab royals shine
Queen Camilla wore white, floor-length ensemble with gold embroidery by Bruce Oldfield
Jordan’s Queen Rania attended coronation in yellow pencil dress by Tamara Ralph
Qatar's Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani wore Dior
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: As the coronation of King Charles III got underway in the UK, viewers around the world were firmly focused on the pageantry as well as the fashion.
As historic coronation attire — such as crimson robes, ermine capes, and fur-trimmed red-velvet cornets — filled Westminster Abbey in London, the UK’s royal family championed British designers while Arab royals also put on a show.
King Charles arrived at Westminster Abbey in royal ermine over George VI’s crimson Robe of State - conserved by royal restorers Ede & Ravenscroft and the Royal School of Needlework - and changed into George VI’s purple Robe of Estate to leave the Abbey.
During the crowning ceremony, he was given a shimmering gold-sleeved coat to wear called the Supertunica that was created for George V in 1911 and has been worn at coronations, including by the Queen Elizabeth II. The 2kg garment is made of cloth of gold — silk thread wrapped in thin pieces of gold or silver gilt metal — with Arabesque and floral motifs.
On top of the Supertunica, the king wore a floor-length cloak called the Imperial Mantle, which was made in 1821.
Made of cloth of gold, it is embellished with fleur-de-lis, imperial eagles, and national floral emblems of red-pink roses, blue thistles and green shamrocks. It is designed to symbolise the divine nature of kingship.
The king reused a sword belt from 1937 worn by his grandfather, also known as the Coronation Girdle. It is made of embroidered cloth of gold and boasts a gold buckle stamped with national emblems. The single coronation glove, also known as the Coronation Gauntlet, was placed on the king’s right hand in which he held the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross during the crowning.
The garments are usually kept in the Tower of London.
The historic St Edward’s Crown was then placed on King Charles III’s head — it was worn for less than one hour before being stored away again in the Tower of London.
Made of 22-carat gold, the 360-year-old crown is more than 30cm tall and weighs just over 2kg. The crown features a gold frame with double arches and is set with rubies, topaz, sapphires, and garnets.
The Imperial State Crown, made in 1937, was worn by the king after the ceremony as he made his way to Buckingham Palace. It has gold framing instead of a fur trim and is mounted with three large stones, including the Cullinan II diamond, while the complementary stones include 2,868 diamonds that appear in silver mounts and colored stones that appear in gold mounts. In addition, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and 269 pearls also feature on the crown.
For her part, Queen Consort Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary’s crown, which was worn by Queen Mary at the coronation of her husband, George V, in 1911 and consists of 2,200 diamonds and the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.
She also wore the coronation necklace made by Garrard for Queen Victoria and given to her in 1858.
It features 25 graduated brilliant diamonds with a 22.48 carat diamond pendant, known as the Lahore Diamond. The necklace was worn by several queen consorts: Queen Alexandra in 1902, Queen Mary in 1911 and Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, in 1937.
The royal wore a white, floor-length ensemble with gold embroidery designed by Bruce Oldfield, OBE, a British fashion designer best known for his couture occasionwear. Not only has Oldfield maintained a close working relationship with Queen Camilla, but he also designed looks for the late Princess Diana while she was married to then-Prince Charles.
Meanwhile, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a formal robe and mantel – reportedly at the request of King Charles and Queen Camilla – worn over an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery, featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. The fashion label’s creative director Sarah Burton also designed her wedding gown in 2011.
The Princess of Wales was also wearing a glittering floral headpiece, not a tiara.
The head topper is a Jess Collet x Alexander McQueen creation and consisted of shimmering silver bullion, crystal, and silver thread leaf embroidery.
Adding to the stunning jewellery were pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II).
Prince William, seen beside Princess Kate, wore formal robes and mantels over the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards, again at the request of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, wore a black three-piece set of tails and military medals on his chest, and had no formal role at the event.
Jordan’s Queen Rania attended the coronation in a custom-made pastel lemon yellow silk crepe pencil dress by Australian designer Tamara Ralph with a bow-like design around her shoulders and sheer sleeves. She wore a matching hat, in line with the day’s eschewing of tiaras, the Knot Intrecciato Leather Clutch by Italian luxury label Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo Romy Pumps in white.
Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco — the daughter of the late King Hassan II — arrived wearing a lilac-colored traditional dress with a white cape wrapped around her shoulders. She accessorized her look with glitzy pear-shaped earrings.
Qatari royal Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani, the wife and consort of the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, was also in attendance. She wore a grey heavily embroidered long-sleeved gown from Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022 Couture collection and an off-white floor-length cape.
Among the celebrity guests were actress Emma Thompson in an Emilia Wickstead red coat adorned with rose designs and US singer Katy Perry, who will perform at the coronation concert in Windsor on Sunday, dressed in a fitted lilac short-sleeved skirt suit by British label Vivienne Westwood with matching opera gloves and statement hat.
Veteran actresses Maggie Smith and Judi Dench, who has portrayed both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria on screen, chose different shades of blue, while US singer Lionel Richie opted for Esclot London attire.