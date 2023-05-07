Riyadh forum to reveal the debt owed to coins

RIYADH: The history of Islamic numismatics — the study of coins and currency units — will be explored in global forum from May 18-20 at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

The International Conference on Islamic Numismatics will feature leading experts who will explore the role numismatics plays in associated knowledge and cultural richness.

The conference, organized by the Museums Commission, will include panel discussions and workshops, and will highlight institutions and groups interested in gathering collectibles, as well as enhancing the value of the existing heritage related to Islamic numismatics.

Participants will meet experts in numismatics, historians and pioneers of Islamic museums to discuss the role played by coinage in various civilizations, methods of preserving treasures, and rare pieces.

The commission aims to highlight the cultural and historical heritage of the Kingdom, including Islamic coins, and promote Saudi content in the museum sector through research.

Interest in the science of Islamic numismatics has grown among orientalists since the 18th century because of its importance in Islamic civilization, shedding light on political, economic, social, religious, sectarian, literary and geographical aspects.