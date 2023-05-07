You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh forum to reveal the debt owed to coins

Riyadh forum to reveal the debt owed to coins

The conference will include panel discussions and workshops, and will highlight institutions and groups interested in gathering collectibles. (File/AFP)
The conference will include panel discussions and workshops, and will highlight institutions and groups interested in gathering collectibles. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gdfz3

Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Riyadh forum to reveal the debt owed to coins

Conference on Islamic Numismatics will feature experts who will explore role numismatics plays in associated knowledge.
  • Participants will meet experts in numismatics, historians and pioneers of Islamic museums
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The history of Islamic numismatics — the study of coins and currency units — will be explored in global forum from May 18-20 at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

The International Conference on Islamic Numismatics will feature leading experts who will explore the role numismatics plays in associated knowledge and cultural richness.

The conference, organized by the Museums Commission, will include panel discussions and workshops, and will highlight institutions and groups interested in gathering collectibles, as well as enhancing the value of the existing heritage related to Islamic numismatics.

Participants will meet experts in numismatics, historians and pioneers of Islamic museums to discuss the role played by coinage in various civilizations, methods of preserving treasures, and rare pieces.

The commission aims to highlight the cultural and historical heritage of the Kingdom, including Islamic coins, and promote Saudi content in the museum sector through research.

Interest in the science of Islamic numismatics has grown among orientalists since the 18th century because of its importance in Islamic civilization, shedding light on political, economic, social, religious, sectarian, literary and geographical aspects.

Topics: Riyadh Islamic Coins

Related

The exhibition contains around 50 rare coins from across the islamic world, including gold and silver coins. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi library exhibits ancient Islamic coins, manuscripts in Morocco
An Egyptian antiquity official hands over coins to a representative from Saudi Arabia in Cairo. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Egypt returns seized antique coins to 4 countries

Saudi foreign affairs officials meet UN General Assembly president

Adel Al-Jubeir holds talks with Csaba Korosi in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Adel Al-Jubeir holds talks with Csaba Korosi in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi foreign affairs officials meet UN General Assembly president

Adel Al-Jubeir holds talks with Csaba Korosi in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • Talks held between Csaba Korosi and Prince Faisal bin Farhan
  • Arab League meets in Cairo to readmit Syria over a decade after it was expelled
Updated 10 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir met with the president of the 77th UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, on Sunday.

During the talks, the two discussed the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts in preserving the environment and limiting climate change, as well as renewable energy.

The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel.

On Saturday, Korosi also met with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss pressing regional and global crises, including the current situation in Sudan.

Prince Faisal highlighted the Kingdom’s recent joint efforts with the US welcoming the start of pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah that urged the warring sides to work towards a ceasefire.

The two also discussed Palestine, where the prince emphasized the Kingdom’s firm and supportive position for the two-state solution.

Following the meeting with Prince Faisal, Korosi tweeted: “Partnership and cooperation are essential to resolve conflicts in Sudan, Syria, and beyond.”

Korosi was elected president of the 77th UN General Assembly on June 7, 2022. Prince Faisal congratulated him at the time in a speech, wishing him “every success.”

On Sunday, the foreign ministers of the Arab League conducted a meeting in Cairo where they adopted a decision to readmit Syria after more than a decade in the wilderness, having suspended the country in 2011.

The meeting was attended by Al-Wasel and the senior advisor for multilateral international relations, Dr. Abdullah Al-Tayer.

 

Topics: Csaba Korosi Foreign Minister Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir

Related

Saudi minister of state to attend King Charles coronation on behalf of King Salman
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of state to attend King Charles coronation on behalf of King Salman
Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns storming of cultural attache building in Khartoum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns storming of cultural attache building in Khartoum

Saudi police thwart attempt to smuggle cocaine

Saudi police thwart attempt to smuggle cocaine
Updated 18 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi police thwart attempt to smuggle cocaine

Saudi police thwart attempt to smuggle cocaine
  • Smuggling bid involved more than 2 kg of illicit drug, police say
Updated 18 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh police’s Criminal Investigation Department said that it thwarted an attempt to smuggle and sell over 2 kg of cocaine in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported 

Residents of Nigerian nationality and three citizens were arrested and referred to the public prosecution, police said. 

Topics: drug smuggling

Related

Riyadh police identify, investigate girl who assaulted another in viral video video
Offbeat
Riyadh police identify, investigate girl who assaulted another in viral video
Riyadh police arrest 50 in two days on harassment charges
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh police arrest 50 in two days on harassment charges

Saudi technical college trainees to present innovations at ITEX 23 in Malaysia

Saudi technical college trainees to present innovations at ITEX 23 in Malaysia
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi technical college trainees to present innovations at ITEX 23 in Malaysia

Saudi technical college trainees to present innovations at ITEX 23 in Malaysia
  • TVTC supports trainees in local and international competitions, encouraging innovation and creativity, and helping them realise their ideas and ambitions
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corp. is participating in the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition, known as ITEX 23, in Malaysia from May 7 to 14. 

Ten trainees from various training facilities across the Kingdom are taking part in ITEX 23, and Dr. Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, the governor of the corporation, explained that it placed great emphasis on the importance of innovation and care for talented people and their inventions.

Al-Fuhaid said that TVTC believes in its trainees’ potential and encourages innovation through specialized, supervised clubs, and that he looks forward to the trainees representing the Kingdom while competing on the international stage. 

Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Duhailan, head of the corporation’s general directorate of activities, indicated that participation in ITEX 23 comes as part of TVTC’s keenness to sponsor trainees and invest their energies into building the nation’s future. 

TVTC supports trainees in local and international competitions, encouraging innovation and creativity, and helping them realise their ideas and ambitions.

Al-Duhailan indicated that the participants at ITEX 23 are united by a passion for science, love of innovation, and team spirit. He said that they received an intensive training program that consisted of three stages prior to the competition.

ITEX 23 is a gathering of specialists and those interested in the science and technology industry, in addition to investors and businessmen searching for new opportunities resulting from innovative projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corp. ITEX 23 Malaysia

Related

Saudi Arabia to launch largest radio telescope in Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to launch largest radio telescope in Middle East
Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push
Business & Economy
Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push

Saudi Arabia to launch largest radio telescope in Middle East

Saudi Arabia to launch largest radio telescope in Middle East
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch largest radio telescope in Middle East

Saudi Arabia to launch largest radio telescope in Middle East
  • Project to be located at astronomical observatory in Hail’s Mashar National Park
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Amateur Radio Society is preparing to launch the largest radio telescope in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. 

Construction on the 20-meter diameter device is done and tests will be conducted before it is linked to the radio telescope system developed at universities. 

The radio telescope will be sited at the astronomical observatory in Mashar National Park.

Prince Badr bin Fahd, the president of the association, said the project was in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals of sustainable development, digital transformation and attracting investments in the fields of technology and innovation.
 

Topics: Saudi Amateur Radio Society

Related

World’s largest radio telescope starts operating in China
World
World’s largest radio telescope starts operating in China
China begins operating world’s largest radio telescope
Science & Technology
China begins operating world’s largest radio telescope

Saudi yoga chief to deliver health address at India G20

Saudi yoga chief to deliver health address at India G20
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi yoga chief to deliver health address at India G20

Saudi yoga chief to deliver health address at India G20
  • Civil society program on sidelines of world summit in November
  • Kingdom’s body organizing health, wellness events this year 
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s yoga body has been invited to deliver an address at an event on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in India in November.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, will participate in the global program Civil 20 organized by United Consciousness Global, in cooperation with the Council for Cultural Relations of India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. India holds the presidency of the G20 this year.

The C20 program will be held under the slogan “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future Through Yoga). 

Through Al-Marwaai’s participation, the Kingdom is coordinating several events and activities of the program to realize the G20 message of development, peaceful co-existence, and promoting health and well-being through sports.

Commenting on this invitation, Al- Marwaai said: “We are honored to receive this invitation from C20 and are excited to be part of the program to coordinate (a) series of events on the theme of G20, called ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future Through Yoga’ in Civil 20, under (the) G20.”

C20 India 2023 is one of the official engagement groups of the G20 that provides a platform for civil society organizations around the world to voice their concerns to the world’s leaders on socioeconomic and political issues.

Topics: India G20 Yoga Nouf Al-Marwaai president of the Saudi Yoga Committee

Related

In Dubai, world’s youngest yoga teacher sets sights on training with Modi
World
In Dubai, world’s youngest yoga teacher sets sights on training with Modi
Several agreements will be signed with Saudi universities to promote yoga over the next few months, said Saudi Yoga Committee
Saudi Arabia
Deals agreed to introduce yoga in Saudi universities

Latest updates

Saudi FM meets with Kuwaiti, Jordanian counterparts
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Kuwaiti and Jordanian counterparts in Cairo. (SPA)
Saudi foreign affairs officials meet UN General Assembly president
Adel Al-Jubeir holds talks with Csaba Korosi in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Israel hands over Jordanian MP to Amman after arrest for alleged weapons smuggling
Israel hands over Jordanian MP to Amman after arrest for alleged weapons smuggling
Saudi police thwart attempt to smuggle cocaine
Saudi police thwart attempt to smuggle cocaine
Saudi technical college trainees to present innovations at ITEX 23 in Malaysia
Saudi technical college trainees to present innovations at ITEX 23 in Malaysia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.