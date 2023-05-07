You are here

Bayzat drives employee health and well-being across KSA

Updated 07 May 2023
Bayzat serves more than 127,000 employees in about 1,500 companies in the GCC.
Updated 07 May 2023
Bayzat, an all-in-one HR and employee benefits platform in the region, focuses on enhancing employees’ work-life experience, improving their performance as well as their well-being in the workplace.

Talal Bayaa, CEO and co-founder of Bayzat, said: “Bayzat pays special attention to the health and overall well-being of employees to enhance their performance and increase their efficiency, driving a world-class employee experience that is accessible to companies of all sizes.”

He added: “Bayzat was built for the people, by the people. Our platform gives employees unprecedented access to work, finance and medical benefits designed to boost their well-being, productivity and loyalty.”

Bayzat offers transformative, localized benefits for employees working in Saudi companies and one of them is the Wellness Hub.

“Bayzat’s Wellness Hub encourages employees to exercise and maintain their health and physical fitness through its various activities, in line with the Quality of Life Program under Vision 2030, which aims to increase the percentage of individuals who practice sports and physical activities on a weekly basis, to 40 percent by 2030,” Bayaa said.

A recent survey has confirmed the importance of enhancing employee health and well-being, especially in light of the increasing competition in the labor market. Workplace health initiatives can help employees achieve a balance between their personal and professional lives, helping companies retain employees and position themselves as employers of choice, which is crucial considering the high cost of employee replacement.

The report revealed that 81 percent of employee interest revolves around family health, followed by their mental and psychological health (78 percent) and physical health (77 percent).

Moreover, a WHO research revealed that workplace health initiatives can reduce sick leave absenteeism by 27 percent and healthcare costs for companies by 26 percent.

Bayzat’s Wellness Hub, accessible through the Bayzat app, encourages employees in Saudi companies to maintain their health by offering daily advice on general health aspects such as healthy nutrition, physical fitness and mental health. It follows up on their personal progress through several daily activities and tasks. Employees can also earn points for the activities they perform per day and redeem them into rewards. They can participate in periodic competitions as well as discover the latest offers and special discounts on various brands designed specifically for the company’s employees.

Apart from the Wellness Hub, Bayzat, which serves more than 127,000 employees in about 1,500 companies in the GCC, offers an integrated platform for managing human resources, payroll and employee benefits, and automates repetitive and time-consuming tasks electronically, including salaries, insurance and more.

Official partner to the Cannes Film Festival since 1998, Chopard will once again be right there alongside numerous film actors, directors and professionals for the 76th edition of one of the world’s greatest cinema events. The film festival runs from May 16-27.

Artisan of the Palme d’Or and the trophies awarded during the closing ceremony, the Maison will also honor the promising careers of a young actor and actress thanks to the Trophée Chopard. This year, Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, has chosen “Art” as the theme of the Red Carpet Collection and of Chopard’s traditional glamorous grande soirée. Architecture, sculpture, painting, music, literature, dance and cinema: All the noblest forms of human genius will be highlighted in the Maison’s activities. Crafted in the same workshops as the Palme d’Or, the 76 haute joaillerie masterpieces in the Red Carpet Collection will light up the traditional staircase ritual by adorning many of the actresses and actors present to promote their films with the watches and jewelry. Meanwhile, the Chopard Rooftop at the Martinez Hotel will be the unmissable scene of all the buzz during this Cannes fortnight.

Chopard loves cinema, as is vividly illustrated by its latest campaign starring its global ambassador Julia Roberts, inspired by a backstage look at a film shoot. The maison’s commitment to the seventh art (cinema) is also reflected in its historic partnership with the Cannes Festival, which began in 1998.

As part of this collaboration, Chopard has crafted all the trophies awarded by the festival jury at the end of the competition, within its workshops. Thanks to its dedication to sustainable luxury and the unique expertise of its artisans, the Palme d’Or is crafted in Fairmined-certified ethical gold, in compliance with best-practice artisanal gold mining.

The workshop’s virtuoso jewelry skills are also put to good use in the Red Carpet Collection, which annually comprises the exact number of creations corresponding to each given edition of the festival. This year, 76 works of art reflecting haute joaillerie crafts will thus be unveiled in the splendid setting of the Palais des Festivals, duly chosen by the actresses and actors invited to promote their films in competition by making an appearance on the red carpet.

On the occasion of the Trophée Chopard on May 19, two promising and talented artists will be awarded their distinctions by a “godmother” appointed by Scheufele. Inaugurated in 2001 at the initiative of the maison’s co-president and artistic director, the Trophée Chopard is part of the official Cannes Festival calendar. In 2022, Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden were the winners of this distinction presented by that year’s godmother, Roberts.

Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer’s regional president for the Middle East, Russia, and Africa.
Across the region, governments and private companies have initiated strategic partnerships to create health solutions that actively involve the needs of patients. These public-private partnerships are a significant step in advancing health equity in the region and ensuring that everyone everywhere has access to critical health resources. 

“Partnerships between governments and private organizations are essential to sustainable economic growth in the MENA region. They also bring diverse perspectives and strong sector expertise that align with and help realize local government visions and goals. Through public-private partnerships, governments and businesses can create more equitable health ecosystems while strengthening their country’s economic landscape,” said Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer’s regional president for the Middle East, Russia, and Africa. 

“At Pfizer, we have been serving as a trusted partner to governments, healthcare practitioners, patients and other stakeholders across the Middle East, Russia, and Africa to deliver world-class healthcare. Only in collaboration with our partners can we achieve our commitment to empowering, energizing and elevating billions of people with our medical breakthroughs. We work closely with governments to create opportunities to advance health objectives and broader socioeconomic goals. This includes the recent partnership with Haya Karimah Foundation in Egypt, which aims to support underprivileged communities in rural areas,” he added.

Van der Loo said that the arrival of western pharma companies in the MENA region will result in knowledge exchange, shared industry best practices and strengthened local workforces, helping to reach more patients. “Through innovation, tech transfer and partnerships, our goal is to elevate the communities we are in and build onto the existing economic and health systems in the region,” he said.

“We identify and execute novel programs in partnership with governments to create an enabling environment for long-term sustainable investments, including the cultivation and training of next-generation workforce, enhancement of local R&D capability and where appropriate, technology transfer and increased clinical trial capabilities. We emphasize working with governments to tap into the huge innovative potential of local talent, research and scientific institutions and manufacturing capabilities to boost local economies. 

“Through these initiatives, we aim to cultivate the strengths of each country we are in, while bringing innovative breakthroughs to their citizens and patients.”

Van der Loo cited the example of the company’s new partnership with the Dubai Academic Health Corporation and AXDEV Global to enhance care for patients with chronic illnesses. “Through an independent grant from Pfizer’s Global Medical Grants, we will create an evidence-based model to boost capacity development at all levels. The program will use Dubai as a testbed starting with diabetes as a case example and the findings will be scaled to enhance chronic illness care in low and middle-income countries in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa,” he said.

Commenting on Pfizer’s growth plans in the region, van der Loo said: “At Pfizer, we envision a future where disease doesn’t win, but science does, and that every patient, regardless of where they live across the region, will have access to life-saving medicines, treatments and vaccines. Today and in the future, we focus on creative, innovative, and scalable solutions that address all unmet needs and critical public health challenges.

“Last year, we managed to support the lives of over 27 million patients across all the MERA countries. Placing affordability at the heart of our business, we have also managed to support the lives of many patients suffering from various oncology, inflammatory, and rare diseases through our 30 access programs in 11 countries across the region.

“Looking ahead to this year, we anticipate having 55+ product launches. We also aim to bring new patient access programs and expand some of our current ones to include new treatments and patients. We will continue serving as a trusted partner to governments, patients and other stakeholders across all MERA countries to deliver world-class healthcare.”

Asked if Pfizer is planning a long-term investment plan in the region, van der Loo said: “We believe that world-class healthcare and strong healthcare systems are enablers for accelerated and sustainable economic growth. Our investment includes education, skills development, infrastructure, and resources building and more to address key government concerns and strengthen local healthcare systems.”

In 2022, Pfizer had 76 interventional clinical trials across 325 sites with at least eight research collaborations in the region. The company also worked closely with organizations through long-term projects, 22 quality improvement grants, 25 independent medical education grants, 28 general research grants and 14 investigator sponsored research.

“These initiatives engage local academics, industry players and governments, and demonstrate our commitment to cultivating the existing regional health ecosystems in the long run.”

van der Loo said the main challenges faced by western companies operating in the Middle East are related to socioeconomic factors, accessibility of information and infrastructure.

“In the health landscape, concerns associated with high co-pays or out-of-pocket expenditures represent a significant barrier preventing patients from seeking care. On top of that, many patients often face significant difficulties navigating complex healthcare systems and understanding what treatment and financial options are available.

“Moreover, mobility-related challenges in getting to and from appointments and filling prescriptions, combined with a stronger dependency on family and social support, often present barriers to effective disease management. This is particularly the case in specific markets in Africa, which lack basic infrastructure.

“At Pfizer, we identified these challenges and worked with local governments to address them. For example, through ‘An Accord for a Healthier World,’ we work with 45 lower-income countries to access Pfizer’s entire portfolio of patented and off-patent medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis.

“We also have several patient access initiatives that aim to reduce the complexity of health systems for patients such as the IUdo app, currently live in Qatar and Egypt. The app is designed to make it easier for patients to access our medications, speed up program enrollment, provide access to support treatment plans, among other things.” 

A sharp increase has been witnessed in sales of the latest edition of the Nissan X-TRAIL car model in the UAE.

Al-Masaood Automobiles, distributors for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain, and the western region, have reported first quarter sales already hitting 89 percent of total sales of the X-TRAIL model in 2022.

The new Nissan X-Trail incorporates major changes in both the exterior and interior designs and the inclusion of technology and safety features normally reserved for luxury vehicles.

Bachir Gemayel, sales and marketing director at Al-Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our customers cited the new bold look and the premium features of the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL, which weighed heavily on their consideration to purchase the model.

“As this model is geared toward families, our customers were also comforted with the new high-tech safety features of the vehicle.”

The model is popular among Asian expats in Abu Dhabi.

“As customer experience is a priority for us, and noting the increase in interest in the model, we ensured that the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL was readily available in our showrooms across Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain, and the western region,” said Gemayel.

“The news of its availability definitely contributed to the model’s success, especially as it responds to the pent-up demand for this popular Nissan model, in addition to our relentless drive to offer a quality car purchase and ownership journey,” he added.

The exterior of the new Nissan X-TRAIL is impressive and includes recognizable Nissan features like the V-motion grille and floating roof design while its bigger-opening rear door apertures, which open up to 85 degrees for easier rear access and egress, accentuate the SUV’s appeal
to families.

Meanwhile, Nappa leather-embellished seats with 3D diamond quilting, which is only offered on the top-of-the-line SL grade, highlight a premium upgrade to the interior.

The new Nissan X-TRAIL is powered by a brand-new 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine. Compared to its predecessor, it produces 181 horsepower and 244 Nm of torque for more confident overtaking and effortless acceleration.

With Nissan Safety Shield 360, a collection of active safety features from Nissan Intelligent Mobility that includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and high beam assist, the SUV has become the safest X-TRAIL ever.

Test drives for the model are available across Al-Masaood Automobiles showrooms.

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has signed a master development agreement with Amsa Hospitality, a Saudi startup company redefining Arabian hospitality in both local and international markets, to develop and franchise 18 hotels across second-tier cities within Saudi Arabia over the next 10 years.

The agreement will see Amsa Hospitality develop a range of Accor’s economy and midscale brands, including ibis Styles, Mercure, Mercure Living, Novotel, Novotel Living, and the recently launched Handwritten Collection, while also acting as the third-party operator by leasing and franchising the assets. 

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at Arabian Travel Market, Mohammad Alathel, Amsa Hospitality’s CEO, said: “Amsa Hospitality is committed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 success, a vision that set the path for our development locally, regionally and globally. 

“As such, we are attached to the Kingdom’s ambitious plan for the development of the country’s second-tier cities. Such an enterprising strategy must be accompanied by quality hospitality, offering the best international standards.

“Committed as we are, we believe that Accor is the finest hospitality company to deliver the high level of guaranteed quality we are looking for, together with their wide choice of brands, giving us the ability to propose the optimum hospitality regarding each city environment.

“This long-term partnership between Amsa Hospitality and Accor will bring first-rate modern hospitality — a know-how Accor is renowned for — together with Amsa Hospitality’s commitment to bringing centuries-old Arabian traditions of welcoming and generosity to today’s world, true to our ‘Hallmark of Arabian Hospitality’ motto.”

As part of the agreement, Amsa Hospitality will be responsible for hotels in several cities in Saudi Arabia, including Hail, Jubail, Taif, AlUla, Tabuk and Jazan, among others. Each hotel brand will cater to a different target audience. These include the ibis Styles brand, which focuses on value-conscious business and leisure travelers, with each hotel having a unique and inspired design theme.

The mid-range Mercure is inspired by the local surroundings, celebrating local people and authentic local cuisine, while the Novotel brand has been designed to offer all travelers the opportunity to relax and unwind. Handwritten Collection will provide intimate and stylish hotels with individual personalities.

Duncan O’Rourke, CEO, MEA and Asia Pacific — premium, midscale and economy division, Accor, said: “Our strategic partnership with Amsa Hospitality marks a significant milestone in our development strategy for Saudi Arabia, a burgeoning hospitality sector, which offers a host of opportunities to leverage our portfolio of hospitality brands.

“Securing a long-term relationship with Amsa Hospitality underscores our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s tourism goals while maintaining the focus on the Arabian traditions and Arab culture that Amsa Hospitality is focused on delivering.”

Dubai Duty Free helped to strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a leading international tourist destination, said Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Colm McLoughlin as he took to the stage at Arabian Travel Market 2023.

In a conversation with Euro News Dubai Bureau Chief Jane Witherspoon, McLoughlin recalled highlights from four decades at the helm of Dubai Duty Free and shared the organization’s plans for the future.

Dubai Duty Free is one of the largest duty free operations in a single airport in the world and covers a total retail area of 40,000 square meters across Dubai International Airport and Al-Maktoum International Airport. In addition, Dubai Duty Free has raised the profile of the city of Dubai through the promotion of high-profile international events such as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which generates more than $1 billion in TV exposure for Dubai.

McLoughlin said: “Over the past 40 years, it has become increasingly important that the entire journey is enjoyable for the passenger, and a key part of this journey is spent at Dubai Duty Free.”

McLoughlin arrived in the UAE in July 1983 as part of the consultancy team from Aer Rianta, the Irish airport authority, which was contracted by the Dubai government to launch a new duty-free operation at Dubai International Airport. He has remained at Dubai Duty Free since then and became executive vice chairman and chief executive of the organization and its subsidiary businesses in 2011.

Under his leadership, Dubai Duty Free grew from a $20 million company in 1984 to a $1.74 billion operation last year, with 2023 sales expected to reach more than $2 billion. At ATM 2023, aligning with the “Working Toward Net Zero” theme of the event, Dubai Duty Free emphasized its CSR initiatives and sustainability in the coming years.

During the session, McLoughlin was presented with the Pearl Award, a prestigious award created especially for the 30th edition of ATM. Presenting the award, Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, ATM, said: “It is an absolute privilege to present you with the prestigious Pearl Award. This is a fitting tribute to a stalwart in the tourism industry and someone who resonates with many of the ideologies behind the award, including wisdom, enlightenment and longevity.

McLoughlin concluded: “Looking to the future, it is important that we keep on evolving and moving forward delivering a ‘better tomorrow’ for travelers. We need to ensure that we continue to raise the benchmark when it comes to customer experiences while also adopting sustainable practices, which protect and future-proof our environment.”

