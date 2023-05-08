You are here

23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says

People are evacuated by the Indian army to a temporary shelter as they flee ethnic violence that has hit the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, near Imphal on May 7, 2023. (AFP)
People are evacuated by the Indian army to a temporary shelter as they flee ethnic violence that has hit the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, near Imphal on May 7, 2023. (AFP)
A woman cries as she waits at the airport to flee ethnic violence that has hit the region, in Imphal, northeastern Indian state of Manipur on May 6, 2023. (AFP)
People wait at a temporary shelter in a military camp, after being evacuated by the Indian army, as they flee ethnic violence that has hit the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on May 7, 2023. (AFP)
People queue up for a food distribution by the Indian army at Imphal airport on May 7, 2023, as they flee ethnic violence that has hit the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. (AFP)
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

  Lalpu Suantak, 45, who works with a state-owned bank in Imphal and is also from the Kuki community, said he fled his house with 12 family members after some homes and a neighbourhood church were set on fire
IMPHAL, India: Some 23,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeast India that has reportedly killed at least 54, the army said Sunday, although there was no new "major violence" overnight.
The unrest in Manipur state erupted after a protest march by a tribal group last week sparked clashes, with vehicles and houses set on fire and authorities firing tear gas.
The military has deployed thousands of troops to the state bordering Myanmar, issued "shoot-at-sight" orders in "extreme cases", imposed curfews and cut the internet.
The army said on Sunday no major flare-ups were reported overnight and that a curfew was lifted between 7-10 am in Churachandpur district, one of the main flashpoint areas.
"Past 24 hrs also witnessed Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs & redeployment of Army Helicopters within Imphal Valley," it said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles or drones.
"Total 23000 civilians have been rescued till now & were moved to own operating bases/ military Garrisons," the statement said.
Authorities have not given an official death toll but hospital morgues in the state capital Imphal and Churachandpur had reported a combined total of 54 dead, according to local media.
Tribal groups including the Kukis are unhappy about the prospect of the state's majority Meitei community being recognised under a "Scheduled Tribe" category.
This designation would give them a certain quota of government jobs and college admissions in a form of affirmative action aimed at addressing structural inequality and discrimination.
L. Sanglun Simte, 29, a Kuki who has been camping outside the airport in state capital Imphal with 11 of his family members since Saturday, recounted the horror as violence broke out.
"We fled for safety. Things are not okay. They are just attacking us Kukis," he told AFP.
Simte said his 49-year-old cousin, Siemcha Gangte, was killed by a mob on Thursday and his house was set on fire.
"The attackers say we are outsiders and need to leave Imphal. When they attacked us, the local police didn't help."
Simte, who has booked a flight for Agartala, the capital of neighbouring Tripura state, said he would return only if security improved.
"We don't feel safe right now," he said.
Lalpu Suantak, 45, who works with a state-owned bank in Imphal and is also from the Kuki community, said he fled his house with 12 family members after some homes and a neighbourhood church were set on fire.
"My house hasn't been touched yet but there was fear when a mob burnt one house in our area," he told AFP.
India's northeast has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups seeking more autonomy or even secession from India, with at least 50,000 people killed in Manipur since the 1950s.
These conflicts had waned over the years, with many groups striking deals with New Delhi for more powers.

 

Topics: India communal violence

Boat overturns in India’s Kerala state, at least 21 die

Dozens feared dead after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala, India. (Photo/Social Media)
Dozens feared dead after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala, India. (Photo/Social Media)
Boat overturns in India’s Kerala state, at least 21 die

Dozens feared dead after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala, India. (Photo/Social Media)
  The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala's minister for fisheries and harbor development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters
CALICUT: At least 21 people drowned after a boat capsized off the coastal town of Tanur in the Malappuram district of India’s southern state of Kerala, local authorities said on Monday.
The boat, which was carrying about 40 inbound passengers, overturned as it was overcrowded, said Abdul Nazar, Malappuram district’s junior superintendent of police.
It was not immediately clear exactly how many more people had died, the police office officer said, adding that about 10 passengers were currently being treated in various hospitals and many had been sent back after first aid.
The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala’s minister for fisheries and harbor development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters.
The incident in the Malappuram district of the state took place at around 7 p.m. local time on Sunday and a team from the National Disaster Response Force was at the site, a Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) spokesperson told Reuters.
“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

 

Topics: Malappuram Kerala

Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official

Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official
Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official

Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official
  Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party
NEW DELHI: Indian police will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the president of the wrestling federation leveled by some young female athletes who are holding a week-long sit-in protest near the parliament building in New Delhi, the country’s highest court was informed on Friday.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta gave the assurance as the Supreme Court took up a petition filed by female wrestlers claiming that the sports ministry has failed to take any action on their allegations made in January against Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.
Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. He denies the allegations.
Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are protesting against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and the wrestling federation of mishandling funds and mismanagement.
They also are demanding Singh’s arrest.
Phogat claimed in January that several coaches have exploited female wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.
The wrestlers called off a sit-in protest near the parliament building in January following a government assurance that a probe into their allegations would be completed in four weeks. They resumed their protest last week because they say the sports ministry did not act on a report submitted by an inquiry committee that probed the allegations. The ministry has yet to make the report public.
In January, Indian Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the probe would be completed in four weeks. He also asked the president of the federation to step aside and help in carrying out the probe, and appointed a committee to carry out the day-to-day work of the Wrestling Federation of India.
 

 

Topics: RSS BJP Indian athletics women wrestlers

Millions of Thais queue up in humid weather to cast vote

Millions of Thais queue up in humid weather to cast vote
Millions of Thais queue up in humid weather to cast vote

Millions of Thais queue up in humid weather to cast vote
  More than 2 million Thais nationwide are registered to vote early ahead of the kingdom's May 14 election
BANGKOK: Thais queued under the blistering sun outside temples, shopping centers and schools to cast their early ballots Sunday ahead of a much-anticipated election next week.

More than 2 million Thais nationwide are registered to vote early ahead of the kingdom’s May 14 election, which is shaping up to be a clash between army-backed establishment parties and resurgent opposition movements.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, who took power in a 2014 coup before cementing control in a controversial 2019 election, has been languishing in opinion polls with voters favoring old-school opposition party Pheu Thai and the more radical Move Forward Party.

But with an electoral system heavily stacked in favor of the army-backed parties, challengers must achieve a landslide victory to have any hope of forming the next government.

“I hope this election will change the country in a better way,” said shopping mall worker Srisuda Wongsa-ad, 28, after casting her ballot.

She was among hundreds queuing quietly at a polling station in Bangkok’s fashionable Ekkamai district to vote at the Wat That Thong temple, overlooked by golden standing buddhas.

“I am voting for a candidate and party that I like, that can answer my needs,” she said, adding that she was voting early as it was more convenient for her.

Elsewhere in the capital, the Royal Paragon Hall shopping center was packed with voters, albeit cooler ones, enjoying the complex’s air conditioning.

Despite the early hour, temperatures across the capital, which like much of Thailand endured a vicious April heatwave, were soaring and expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius later Sunday.

Shortly before midday outside one of Bangkok’s largest poll sites at Ramkhamhaeng University, machines sprayed a fine mist of water over orderly queues as the day’s heat rose.

But crowds were still out in force, with traffic and congestion around busy polling stations.

“I am quite excited,” said first-time voter Pasawee Sriarunothai, 20, who will not be in Bangkok on May 14.

“I decide to cast my vote based on the party’s policies, and I hope this election will bring the country a better future,” Pasawee said.

“I want the new generation to be running the country. I want to try something new,” said Nantthapon Phomput, 28, before voting at Wat That Thong.

Among the challengers are opposition party Pheu Thai, fielding Paetongtarn Shinawatra — daughter of exiled former leader and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra — as a prime ministerial candidate.

While Pheu Thai remains in the lead, Paetongtarn was overtaken as surveyed voters’ preferred PM candidate by Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the rival opposition Move Forward party.

Authorities had anticipated large numbers of early voters.

Police told local media Saturday there would be around 3,000 security officers on duty across the capital, and warned of heavier traffic congestion around poll sites.

An additional 100,000 Thais living overseas will also vote early, with some having already done so.

More than 52 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election.

Topics: Thailand

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London
The Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage Choir in London's Barbican Hall. (AN Photo/Tamara Turki)
Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London
  Choir performed Arabic songs showcasing region's musical history 
LONDON: The Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage in London hosted its annual choir concert on Wednesday at the Barbican Hall. 

The 50-voice choir performed a selection of songs showcasing the history and diversity of music from across the region.  

Established in 2015, the choir is among a series of initiatives launched by the academy to celebrate Arab cultural heritage in Britain. 

The performance featured a range of dialects, rhythms and vocal maqamat, as well traditional instruments, including the tablah, oud, qanoun and ney.

It was led by Syrian conductor Basel Saleh, who has previously worked with with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz.

Songs from Sudan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq were featured in the performance.

“This was the first time I felt so connected to Arab culture in London through the music we all know and which unites the Arab world. The truth is that as Arabs in Britain, we lose this connection,” Emad Al-Abadi, a guest who attended the concert, told Arab News.

Another guest, Nashwan Al-Mosuli, said: “The music today was excellent. We heard songs from all around the region, from Sudan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.” 


 
 

Topics: Choir Arabic music

Afghans set sights on Middle East with world’s best saffron

An Afghan man and children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province. (File/AFP)
An Afghan man and children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province. (File/AFP)
Afghans set sights on Middle East with world’s best saffron

An Afghan man and children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province. (File/AFP)
  Saudi Arabia, UAE are among the main destinations for Afghanistan's 'red gold'
  Afghan authorities expect a good harvest of the precious spice this autumn
KABUL: Afghans are eyeing Middle Eastern markets to export the world’s most expensive and delicate spice, saffron, ahead of what is expected to be a bumper harvest season.

Known as “red gold,” saffron is used for color and flavor in many cuisines across Asia and the Middle East, including rice dishes, seafood, meat, and various sweets.

A part of Afghanistan’s culinary tradition, saffron cultivated in the country has been recognized as the world’s best in terms of taste and fragrance for the past two decades.

Costing about $1,000 per kilo, it is also cheaper than saffron from Iran and Spain — Afghanistan’s main competitors. 

“Many countries have been interested in importing the Afghan saffron, as it ranks first in the world with its best quality ... Demand for Afghan saffron is mostly from Arab and Western countries,” Abdul Salaam Akhundzada, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, told Arab News.

Afghanistan sold 51,096 kg of saffron in 2022, according to the ministry’s data.

While most of it went directly to India, outside the region the main destinations were Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where the market is thought to have significant opportunity to expand given its quality and price.

Both the ministry and the country’s farmers are hopeful that exports will jump after the harvest season in the autumn, as more saffron flowers are now growing across the country’s spice-cultivating regions.

“We are sure that our harvests will increase this year, especially in Herat, Nimroz and Badghis provinces,” Akhundzada said. “We have recently received reports that the cultivation of saffron was also better and increased (in scale) in Ghor and Helmand.”

Haji Himat, director of Shahana Afghan Saffron, a producer based in Kabul, told Arab News: “The usage of saffron in Gulf countries, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is enormous ... We are hoping there will be an increase in Afghan saffron exports to these countries in the near future.

“Many investors from the Gulf countries have been interested in creating markets for Afghan saffron in their respective countries.”

Despite the anticipation of significant future growth, exports of saffron to the Gulf have yet to reach their potential largely as a result of sanctions imposed on Afghanistan by Western countries after the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021.

“Due to the current restrictions, saffron exports have been affected,” Himat said, explaining how Afghanistan’s fertile soil, water quality and dry climate are ideal for cultivating the precious spice.

“Afghanistan has the potential, and can produce more saffron than any other saffron-producing country.”

Topics: Afghanistan Middle East saffron

