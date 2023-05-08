You are here

Mystery China spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days
In this June 5, 2022, a rocket lifts off at China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province. On Monday, an experimental spacecraft returned to the center after staying in orbit for 276 days. (AFP)
Mystery China spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days
  • he uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China on Monday as scheduled
  • The test marks an “important” breakthrough in China’s research into reusable spacecraft technology
BEIJING: An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on Monday after staying in orbit for 276 days, China’s state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country’s reusable space technologies.
The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China on Monday as scheduled, according to state media.
No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew, and where its orbits had taken it since its launch in early August 2022. Images of the craft have also yet to be released to the public.
The test marks an “important” breakthrough in China’s research into reusable spacecraft technology that will provide a more convenient and inexpensive way to mount future space missions, state media reported.
In 2021, what may have been a similar spacecraft flew to the edge of space and returned to Earth on the same day in a mission that was also kept largely under wraps. It landed on Earth “horizontally,” according to China’s main space contractor at the time.
Commentators on Chinese social media have speculated that Beijing has been developing a spacecraft like the US Air Force’s X-37B, an autonomous spaceplane that can remain in orbit for years.
The uncrewed and reusable X-37B returned to Earth in November last year in its sixth and latest mission, after more than 900 days in orbit.

Topics: China space mission

Russia launches mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday
Russia launches mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday
  • At least five people were injured due to Russian strikes on Kyiv
  • Numerous explosions could be heard in Kyiv, with local officials saying that air defense systems were repelling the attacks
KYIV: Russia launched a large-scale wave of strikes on Kyiv and across Ukraine sowing destruction and injuries, officials said early on Monday, as Moscow prepares for its cherished Victory Day holiday that marks the anniversary of its defeat of Nazi Germany.
At least five people were injured due to Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said, while Russian missiles set ablaze a foodstuff warehouse in the Black Sea city of Odesa and blasts were reported in several other Ukrainian regions.
The fresh attacks come as Moscow prepares for its Victory Day parade on Tuesday, a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin who has evoked the spirit of the Soviet army that defeated Nazi German forces to declare that Russia would defeat a Ukraine supposedly in the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.
Russia intensified shelling of Bakhmut hoping to take it by Tuesday, Ukraine’s top general in charge of the defense of the besieged city said, after Russia’s Wagner mercenary group appeared to ditch plans to withdraw from it.
Three people were injured in blasts in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell onto the Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital’s center, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel.
The Kyiv’s military administration said that drone wreckage fell on a runway of the Zhuliany airport, one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital, causing no fire, but emergency services were working on the site.
It also said that in Kyiv’s central Shevchenkivskyi district, drone debris seemed to have hit a two-story building, causing damages. There was no immediate information about potential casualties.
Reuters’ witnesses said they had heard numerous explosions in Kyiv, with local officials saying that air defense systems were repelling the attacks. It was not immediately clear how many drones were launched on Kyiv.
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, posted on his Telegram channel photos of a large structure fully engulfed in flames, in what he said was a Russian attack on a foodstuff warehouse, among others.
After air raid alerts blared for hours over roughly two-thirds of Ukraine, there were also media reports of sounds of explosions in the southern region of Kherson and in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast.
Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed local official in Zaporizhzhia, said that Russian forces hit a warehouse and Ukrainian troops’ position in Orikhiv, a small city in the region. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
Separately, Russian forces shelled eight locations in Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine on Sunday, the regional military administration said in a Facebook post.
In the past two weeks, strikes have also intensified on Russian-held targets, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying enemy infrastructure is preparation for its long-expected ground assault.
Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, calling it a “special military operation” to defend Russia from neo-Nazis in Ukraine, but Kyiv and its allies say it was an unprovoked, land grab.
The invasion sparked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two and has killed thousands and forced millions to flee the country.

23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says
  • Lalpu Suantak, 45, who works with a state-owned bank in Imphal and is also from the Kuki community, said he fled his house with 12 family members after some homes and a neighbourhood church were set on fire
IMPHAL, India: Some 23,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeast India that has reportedly killed at least 54, the army said Sunday, although there was no new "major violence" overnight.
The unrest in Manipur state erupted after a protest march by a tribal group last week sparked clashes, with vehicles and houses set on fire and authorities firing tear gas.
The military has deployed thousands of troops to the state bordering Myanmar, issued "shoot-at-sight" orders in "extreme cases", imposed curfews and cut the internet.
The army said on Sunday no major flare-ups were reported overnight and that a curfew was lifted between 7-10 am in Churachandpur district, one of the main flashpoint areas.
"Past 24 hrs also witnessed Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs & redeployment of Army Helicopters within Imphal Valley," it said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles or drones.
"Total 23000 civilians have been rescued till now & were moved to own operating bases/ military Garrisons," the statement said.
Authorities have not given an official death toll but hospital morgues in the state capital Imphal and Churachandpur had reported a combined total of 54 dead, according to local media.
Tribal groups including the Kukis are unhappy about the prospect of the state's majority Meitei community being recognised under a "Scheduled Tribe" category.
This designation would give them a certain quota of government jobs and college admissions in a form of affirmative action aimed at addressing structural inequality and discrimination.
L. Sanglun Simte, 29, a Kuki who has been camping outside the airport in state capital Imphal with 11 of his family members since Saturday, recounted the horror as violence broke out.
"We fled for safety. Things are not okay. They are just attacking us Kukis," he told AFP.
Simte said his 49-year-old cousin, Siemcha Gangte, was killed by a mob on Thursday and his house was set on fire.
"The attackers say we are outsiders and need to leave Imphal. When they attacked us, the local police didn't help."
Simte, who has booked a flight for Agartala, the capital of neighbouring Tripura state, said he would return only if security improved.
"We don't feel safe right now," he said.
Lalpu Suantak, 45, who works with a state-owned bank in Imphal and is also from the Kuki community, said he fled his house with 12 family members after some homes and a neighbourhood church were set on fire.
"My house hasn't been touched yet but there was fear when a mob burnt one house in our area," he told AFP.
India's northeast has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups seeking more autonomy or even secession from India, with at least 50,000 people killed in Manipur since the 1950s.
These conflicts had waned over the years, with many groups striking deals with New Delhi for more powers.

 

Topics: India communal violence

Dozens feared dead after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala, India. (Photo/Social Media)
  • The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala’s minister for fisheries and harbor development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters
CALICUT: At least 21 people drowned after a boat capsized off the coastal town of Tanur in the Malappuram district of India’s southern state of Kerala, local authorities said on Monday.
The boat, which was carrying about 40 inbound passengers, overturned as it was overcrowded, said Abdul Nazar, Malappuram district’s junior superintendent of police.
It was not immediately clear exactly how many more people had died, the police office officer said, adding that about 10 passengers were currently being treated in various hospitals and many had been sent back after first aid.
The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala’s minister for fisheries and harbor development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters.
The incident in the Malappuram district of the state took place at around 7 p.m. local time on Sunday and a team from the National Disaster Response Force was at the site, a Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) spokesperson told Reuters.
“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

 

Topics: Malappuram Kerala

Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official
Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official
  • Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party
NEW DELHI: Indian police will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the president of the wrestling federation leveled by some young female athletes who are holding a week-long sit-in protest near the parliament building in New Delhi, the country’s highest court was informed on Friday.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta gave the assurance as the Supreme Court took up a petition filed by female wrestlers claiming that the sports ministry has failed to take any action on their allegations made in January against Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.
Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. He denies the allegations.
Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are protesting against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and the wrestling federation of mishandling funds and mismanagement.
They also are demanding Singh’s arrest.
Phogat claimed in January that several coaches have exploited female wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.
The wrestlers called off a sit-in protest near the parliament building in January following a government assurance that a probe into their allegations would be completed in four weeks. They resumed their protest last week because they say the sports ministry did not act on a report submitted by an inquiry committee that probed the allegations. The ministry has yet to make the report public.
In January, Indian Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the probe would be completed in four weeks. He also asked the president of the federation to step aside and help in carrying out the probe, and appointed a committee to carry out the day-to-day work of the Wrestling Federation of India.
 

 

Topics: RSS BJP Indian athletics women wrestlers

Millions of Thais queue up in humid weather to cast vote
Millions of Thais queue up in humid weather to cast vote
  • More than 2 million Thais nationwide are registered to vote early ahead of the kingdom’s May 14 election
BANGKOK: Thais queued under the blistering sun outside temples, shopping centers and schools to cast their early ballots Sunday ahead of a much-anticipated election next week.

More than 2 million Thais nationwide are registered to vote early ahead of the kingdom’s May 14 election, which is shaping up to be a clash between army-backed establishment parties and resurgent opposition movements.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, who took power in a 2014 coup before cementing control in a controversial 2019 election, has been languishing in opinion polls with voters favoring old-school opposition party Pheu Thai and the more radical Move Forward Party.

But with an electoral system heavily stacked in favor of the army-backed parties, challengers must achieve a landslide victory to have any hope of forming the next government.

“I hope this election will change the country in a better way,” said shopping mall worker Srisuda Wongsa-ad, 28, after casting her ballot.

She was among hundreds queuing quietly at a polling station in Bangkok’s fashionable Ekkamai district to vote at the Wat That Thong temple, overlooked by golden standing buddhas.

“I am voting for a candidate and party that I like, that can answer my needs,” she said, adding that she was voting early as it was more convenient for her.

Elsewhere in the capital, the Royal Paragon Hall shopping center was packed with voters, albeit cooler ones, enjoying the complex’s air conditioning.

Despite the early hour, temperatures across the capital, which like much of Thailand endured a vicious April heatwave, were soaring and expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius later Sunday.

Shortly before midday outside one of Bangkok’s largest poll sites at Ramkhamhaeng University, machines sprayed a fine mist of water over orderly queues as the day’s heat rose.

But crowds were still out in force, with traffic and congestion around busy polling stations.

“I am quite excited,” said first-time voter Pasawee Sriarunothai, 20, who will not be in Bangkok on May 14.

“I decide to cast my vote based on the party’s policies, and I hope this election will bring the country a better future,” Pasawee said.

“I want the new generation to be running the country. I want to try something new,” said Nantthapon Phomput, 28, before voting at Wat That Thong.

Among the challengers are opposition party Pheu Thai, fielding Paetongtarn Shinawatra — daughter of exiled former leader and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra — as a prime ministerial candidate.

While Pheu Thai remains in the lead, Paetongtarn was overtaken as surveyed voters’ preferred PM candidate by Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the rival opposition Move Forward party.

Authorities had anticipated large numbers of early voters.

Police told local media Saturday there would be around 3,000 security officers on duty across the capital, and warned of heavier traffic congestion around poll sites.

An additional 100,000 Thais living overseas will also vote early, with some having already done so.

More than 52 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election.

Topics: Thailand

