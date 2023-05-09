You are here

Syria still not complying with chemical weapons watchdogs, UN Security Council hears

Syria still not complying with chemical weapons watchdogs, UN Security Council hears
(UN Photo)
Updated 09 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

Syria still not complying with chemical weapons watchdogs, UN Security Council hears

Syria still not complying with chemical weapons watchdogs, UN Security Council hears
  • The UN’s disarmament agency chief said 20 outstanding issues with the regime’s chemical weapons program need to be resolved
  • The UN and human rights organizations accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against its citizens on at least three occasions
Updated 09 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s under-secretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs told the Security Council on Monday that her agency has yet to resolve outstanding issues and declarations by the Syrian regime relating to the elimination of its chemical weapons program and the destruction of stockpiles.

Izumi Nakamitsu said 20 outstanding issues with Syria’s chemical weapons program need to be addressed and resolved, as stipulated by Resolution 2118, which was adopted by the council in 2013 in response to concerns about the use of such weapons against civilians during the conflict in the country.

The UN and human rights organizations accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against its citizens on at least three occasions — August 2013, April 2017 and April 2018 — in and around the capital, Damascus, killing hundreds of civilians and injured thousands.

Nakamitsu said the UN’s Office for Disarmament Affairs is in regular contact with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons about activities related to the implementation of Resolution 2118.

She said her department and other UN agencies have been unsuccessful in obtaining clarifications about the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons program and the quantities of nerve agents it still possesses. Declarations submitted by Syrian authorities continue to have “gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies,” she added.

Cooperation from the Syrian regime with the OPWC on resolving all outstanding issues regarding to its chemical program is essential, Nakamitsu said.

“At this time, the OPCW technical secretariat assesses that the declaration submitted by the Syrian Arab Republic still cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention,” she added.

A Syrian representative to the UN denied the use of chemical weapons against citizens at any time during the ongoing civil war, which began in 2011, and denounced the use of such weapons “anywhere in the world and under any circumstances.”

He added: “We repeat our rejection of the false accusation and lies that some accuse my country of, and we affirm Syria’s full and transparent cooperation with the OPCW and fulfillment of all its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.”

He said his country made a strategic decision in 2013 to sign up for the convention and had provided detailed information about its stockpile and the weapons that have been destroyed.

He denied that Syrian authorities were uncooperative or delaying the work of the OPCW’s technical assessment teams.

The US representative to the UN said the Syrian regime has not been “cooperating fully, nor being transparent with the OPCW.”

Iran’s representative defended Syrian authorities, who he said were complying with the Chemical Weapons Convention. He accused Western countries of employing “double standards” in relation to chemical weapons and called for “credible” and impartial” investigations into the use of such weapons in Syria.

He added that the West is using a “political approach” he described as “unconstructive” to address the issue of chemical weapons, rather than a strictly technical and scientific approach.

Other speakers expressed support for the work of international organizations to eliminate chemical weapons, condemned the use of such weapons, and called for Syria to comply fully with its legal obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Topics: Syria

Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip

Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip

Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip
  • Medics said one person was killed and four were wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza before dawn on Tuesday
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Israeli aircraft conducted strikes early Tuesday on Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said, and the group said three senior commanders were killed in the attacks.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said a number of people were killed and injured in the airstrikes. It did not elaborate. The Israeli military said the aerial bombings were directed at the residences of three senior commanders of the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad group.
Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. Airstrikes continued in the early hours, targeting militant training sites.
The Israeli army said the aerial bombings, codenamed “Operation Shield and Arrow,” targeted Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza Strip; Tareq Izzeldeen, the group’s intermediary between its Gaza and West Bank members; and Jehad Ghanam, the secretary of the Islamic Jihad’s military council. It added the three were responsible for recent rocket fire toward Israel.
Islamic Jihad, which is smaller than the dominant, ruling Hamas movement, confirmed that the three were among the dead.
The airstrikes come as tension boils between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the militant Hamas group. The tension is linked to increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has been conducting near daily raids for the past months to detain Palestinians suspected in planning or carrying out attacks on Israelis.
In anticipation of Palestinian rocket attacks in response to the airstrikes, the Israeli military issued instructions advising residents of communities within 25 miles (40 kilometers) of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters.
Last week, Gaza militants fired several salvos of rockets toward southern Israel, and Israeli military responded with airstrikes following the death of a hunger-striking senior member of the Islamic Jihad in Israeli custody. The exchange of fire ended with a fragile cease-fire mediated by Egypt, the United Nations, and Qatar.
The airstrikes are similar to ones in 2022 in which Israel bombed places housing commanders of Islamic Jihad group, setting off a three-day blitz that saw the group loosing its two top commanders and other dozens of militants.
Israel says the raids in the West Bank are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the attacks as further entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for a future independent state.
So far, 105 Palestinians, about half of them are militants or alleged attackers, were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023, according to an Associated Press tally.

Topics: Palestine Israel

UAE sends three aid planes to support Sudanese

UAE sends three aid planes to support Sudanese
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

UAE sends three aid planes to support Sudanese

UAE sends three aid planes to support Sudanese
  • Planes carried 115 tonnes of medical and food supplies to Port Sudan and Chad 
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE has sent three planes carrying more than 115 tonnes of medical and food supplies to support people affected by the crisis in Sudan, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Two planes arrived at Port Sudan airport carrying 100 tonnes of medical supplies, including medicine, antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, dressings, surgical tape, and endoscopy kits.

The third plane arrived in Chad carrying 15 tonnes of food supplies to help Sudanese refugees.

Sultan Mohammed Al-Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the dispatch of the relief supplies came at the directive of the UAE’s leadership and reflects their commitment to support the Sudanese people. 

The UAE has provided over 240 tonnes of medical and food supplies and help since the crisis began.
 

Topics: UAE Sudan

Iran urges West not to 'procrastinate' over nuclear deal revival

Iran urges West not to ‘procrastinate’ over nuclear deal revival
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Iran urges West not to ‘procrastinate’ over nuclear deal revival

Iran urges West not to ‘procrastinate’ over nuclear deal revival
  • An agreement “is possible both in term of the technical and political aspects,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday said it is possible to salvage an agreement on reviving its nuclear deal if Western parties, particularly the US, put an end to repeated delays.

It comes five years after the US withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal that gave Iran relief from international sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

An agreement “is possible both in term of the technical and political aspects,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

He charged that “the other sides, especially the US, have procrastinated” on reviving the deal, while expressing hopes that they would show “political determination” for a committed return to its implementation.

Exactly five years ago, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to walk back on its commitments that were intended to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon — an aim Iran has always denied having.

Kanani on Monday said Iran’s policy “is not to allow issues related to Iran’s peaceful nuclear activity to become an obstacle in the process of Iran’s cooperation” with the UN nuclear watchdog.

In March, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi visited Tehran after his agency’s inspectors in the country found uranium particles enriched to just under weapons-grade level.

Tehran denies wanting to acquire atomic weapons, and has said it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent purity, noting that unintended fluctuations may have occurred during the enrichment process.

“The Islamic republic of Iran is moving on the roadmap within the framework of the visit to Iran by Mr. Grossi ... and in this regard, practical and operational actions have been introduced and we are moving forward,” Kanani added.

Separately, in a domestic move, Tehran charged two more actresses for violating the country’s dress code for women, the latest in a series of similar indictments against celebrities in the Islamic republic, local media reported Monday.

Separate legal cases against Baran Kosari, 37, and Shaghayegh Dehghan, 44 — both known for roles in Iranian cinema — were filed after they appeared in public without headscarves in recent days, according to media reports.

If prosecuted, the actresses could face fines or prison terms.

Kosari’s case was “sent to the judiciary” after she attended the funeral of actor Hesam Mahmoudi without a headscarf on Friday, Tasnim news agency said.

“Her photos were immediately published on the Internet and some media,” the news agency added.

Dehghan was similarly charged for “not wearing a hijab in a cafe,” Mehr news agency reported Monday.

“Earlier legal cases had been filed against actresses Katayoun Riahi, Pantea Bahram, Afsaneh Baygan and Fatemeh Motamed-Aria for removing their headscarves,” the agency added.

Some of the indicted actresses have won awards for their work in Iranian cinema, including at the country’s leading industry event, the Fajr International Film Festival.

The number of women defying Iran’s dress code has increased since a wave of protests following the September death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly breaching it.

Topics: Iran

Customs officials in Cairo, Luxor thwart gold smugglers

Customs officials in Cairo, Luxor thwart gold smugglers
Updated 08 May 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Customs officials in Cairo, Luxor thwart gold smugglers

Customs officials in Cairo, Luxor thwart gold smugglers
  • Passenger from Chad found with 29 kg of precious metal
Updated 08 May 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Customs authorities at Cairo International Airport in Egypt said they had thwarted multiple attempts to smuggle gold into the country.

In one incident, a passenger who had flown into the city from N’Djamena in Chad was found in possession of more than 29 kg of gold, while another from Al-Ain in the UAE was found with two gold bars weighing a combined 300 grams.

A passenger from the Saudi capital Riyadh was found to be carrying nine gold bars with a combined weight of 500 grams, while a passenger arriving from Jeddah was caught with four gold bars weighing 250 grams.

An Egyptian passenger traveling from Abha in Saudi Arabia was found with four gold bars weighing 430 grams hidden inside computer equipment.

In another case, a woman arriving from Istanbul was found trying to smuggle eight gold bars with a combined weight of 1.8 kg.

Meanwhile, customs authorities at Luxor International Airport said that 22 gold bars with a total weight of 3 kg were found in the luggage of 10 people arriving from Kuwait.
 

Topics: Egypt

Syrians split over regime's readmission into Arab League

Syrians split over regime’s readmission into Arab League
Updated 08 May 2023
Reuters

Syrians split over regime’s readmission into Arab League

Syrians split over regime’s readmission into Arab League
Updated 08 May 2023
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syrian factions have given mixed reactions to an Arab League decision to lift the suspension on Syria’s membership after more than a decade of isolation, underscoring the deep rifts cut into the country by years of bloodshed.

The decision on Sunday by foreign ministers of Arab League countries consolidates a regional push to normalize ties with President Bashar Assad, whose country was suspended from the body in 2011.

Readmitting Syria into the Arab League was a “shock” for Syrians and would “kill the political process,” said Bader Jamous, the head of the opposition’s negotiating team in stalled UN peace talks.

The opposition was for years backed by countries now supporting normalization. 

Writing on Twitter, Jamous said Assad’s opponents had “not been consulted” about the Arab League decisions.

Swaths of northern Syria are still held by Turkiye-backed rebel groups and protests against normalization with Assad have flared up there in recent months.

The Syria Campaign, which campaigns for victims of rights abuses in Syria, said Sunday’s move “sends a chilling message” and drilled “a final nail in the coffin of the hopes for freedom and democracy of the Arab Spring.”

Others were more positive. 

The Syrian Democratic Council, the political body that governs the semi-autonomous regions of northeast Syria, said it “welcomed” the decision to lift Syria’s suspension in a statement on Monday.

Some Syrian political activists with ties to the regime — including former Deputy Prime Minister Qadri Jamil — cautiously encouraged the move in an online statement.

They said it allowed for a regional Arab role, which could lead to “a positive outcome within the Syrian file.”

Topics: Syria Arab League

