Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, threatening fresh turmoil

Security personnel escort a car carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 9, 2023. (AFP)
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan claims that a senior intelligence officer Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer was involved in an assassination attempt last year during which he was shot in the leg. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago

  • Held over Al-Qadir Trust case relating to purchase, transfer of land for a university in Punjab province
  • More than 100 cases registered against Khan following his ousting from power in April 2022
Fatimah Amjad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested in Islamabad by the paramilitary Rangers force in a move that threatens fresh turmoil in the South Asian nation as it faces its most daunting economic crisis to date.

Khan had arrived in the capital city from Lahore and was inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court for two hearings on Tuesday when he was arrested in a case involving the Al-Qadir Trust, relating to the purchase and transfer of land for a university in Punjab province.

The arrest, by Rangers officials who reportedly carried arrest warrants, took place a little after 2 p.m. on Tuesday when Khan entered the building of the IHC. Khan was then taken away in a vehicle.

“I’m mentally ready to be arrested,” Khan had said in a video message to supporters before he left Lahore for Islamabad.

“Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location,” said Fawad Chaudhry, senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party.

Police in Islamabad have banned public gatherings in support of Khan. Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore residence resulted in clashes this year between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Local media have reported that Khan’s supporters have gathered in various cities in the country, from Gilgit in the north to Karachi in the south. Khan has led massive rallies and protest marches in Pakistan in the past.

More than 100 cases have been registered against Khan in various courts in the country, with charges ranging from corruption to terrorism and sedition, following the politician’s ousting from power in a parliamentary no-trust vote last April.

Khan says the cases are politically motivated to crack down on his Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, arguably the most popular in the country. Many senior Khan aides have had cases registered against them in recent months and been arrested.

The fresh political crisis comes as Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are in talks aimed at resuming stalled funding of $1.1 billion due in November from a $6.5 billion program agreed in 2019. The measures have fueled the country’s highest-ever inflation, some 36.4 percent in April.

The IMF funding is crucial for Pakistan to avert default on its external payment obligations during a balance of payment crisis in which foreign exchange reserves have shrunk to just four weeks of controlled imports.

Khan’s arrest also comes in the wake of the army’s warning about legal action over accusations by Khan that a serving military official, Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer, was plotting to kill him.

Sudan’s death toll rises as warring sides continue talks

AP

  • Death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604 people, including civilians
AP

CAIRO: The death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604 people, including civilians, the UN health agency said on Tuesday. The new figures come as representatives of the warring parties are holding talks in Saudi Arabia.
More than 5,100 people were also wounded in connection with the fighting, World Health Organization spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told reporters. On Monday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks only civilian casualties, said that the fatalities had reached 487.
The conflict started on April 15, after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The fighting has turned urban areas into battlefields and displaced nearly 700,000 people on top of the 3.7 million who had already been internally displaced within the country before the conflict began, according to the UN migration agency.
On Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that talks between delegations of both warring sides were expected to continue for a few more days in the coastal city of Jeddah.
The talks are part of a diplomatic initiative proposed by the kingdom and the United States in hopes of ending the fighting. Meanwhile, Burhan accused the RSF of using residential neighborhoods as their military bases and civilians as human shields.
In an interview late Monday with an Egyptian TV channel, Al-Qahira Al-Akhbariya, he insisted they must withdraw all their troops from the capital, Khartoum, before any truce agreement can be reached.
“If this is not achieved, there will be no point in going to Saudi Arabia, or engaging in any negotiations,” he said. “We won’t go ahead with any initiative that does not bring back normalcy and ensure the safety of our citizens.”
The RSF has not responded to Burhan’s statement.

Ukraine flags block Russian ambassador’s path on Victory Day

WARSAW: A large installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine blocked the path of Russia’s ambassador to Poland as he sought Tuesday to place a wreath at a Warsaw memorial to Soviet soldiers on Russia’s Victory Day holiday.
The installation included hundreds of fluttering blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and crosses serving as symbolic grave markers for Ukrainians killed by Russians during the full-scale war launched by Moscow last year.
A pool of fake blood below the crosses underlined the stark message of the protest, which was created by Euromaidan-Warszawa, a citizens’ initiative that supports Ukraine.
Organizer Viktoria Pogrebniak said the installation, set up for the day at the entrance to the Red Army memorial site, was meant to fight back against Russian propaganda, and “show the real picture to the world.”
“We are bombed, we are killed, we are raped,” Pogrebniak said. “We are killed just because we are Ukrainians.”
She said the ambassador and other Russian diplomats would have to walk over the symbolic corpses of Ukrainians “or will need to go through the bushes,” if they wanted to reach the memorial.
With his path blocked, Ambassador Sergey Andreev instead left a wreath of red carnations in front of the hundreds of Ukrainian flags as loudspeakers blasted the sounds of bombs and air sirens.
The installation also included large mock-ups of bombed buildings and the names of Ukrainian cities where Russia has carried out atrocities against Ukrainians: Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Bakhmut.
The protesters surrounded Andreev and his entourage and yelled “Ruscists,” an insult that combines the words “Russians” and “fascists.”
Andreev, who was doused with a red liquid at the same place on Victory Day last year, vowed to return later in the day.
Some Poles also showed up through the morning and did make their way across the symbolic cemetery or through the bushes to reach the Red Army memorial to leave flowers. That triggered the anger of the protesters who denounced them as “provocateurs” serving the Kremlin’s interests.
“They are traitors to Poland,” shouted one activist, Katarzyna Augustynek. She seized a bouquet of white carnations left by a woman and threw it to the ground, triggering an angry exchange with the other woman.
The Red Army soldiers died in the fight against Nazi Germany during World War II. But many Poles also remember how they carried out rapes and other crimes, and they resent the decades of Soviet control that came next for their nation.
Poland threw off Moscow-backed communism in 1989 and today is a strong ally of Ukraine. Poland is supplying weapons to Kyiv and giving refuge to many Ukrainians, and there are very few who actually support Moscow.

Greenpeace sues Italian energy giant ENI

AFP

  • The environmental organisation and fellow green campaigner ReCommon filed the suit along with 12 citizens from areas of Italy
  • Greenpeace said ENI's policies were "in blatant violation of the Paris Agreement" signed by Italy
AFP

ROME: Greenpeace Italy is suing Italian energy giant ENI for its contribution to global warming, it said Tuesday, in the latest in a raft of climate lawsuits around the world.
The environmental organization and fellow green campaigner ReCommon filed the suit along with 12 citizens from areas of Italy severely affected by extreme weather events, Greenpeace said in a statement.
The suit was “for past and potential future damages resulting from its contribution to climate change, of which ENI was well aware but chose to ignore for decades,” it said.
The lawsuit also includes ENI’s two main shareholders, the economy ministry and Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), both of which “strongly influence the company’s policies.”
Greenpeace said ENI’s policies were “in blatant violation of the Paris Agreement” signed by Italy, which it said had direct implications for the climate commitments of companies like ENI.
“ENI scored record profits in 2022, yet it continues to invest in expanding its fossil fuels business, dismissing climate impacts and ignoring local communities,” said Chiara Campione from Greenpeace.
The plaintiffs have asked the court in Rome to rule on whether or not ENI has caused damages through “violations of their human rights to life, health, and private and family life.”
The suit is the first of its kind against a private company in Italy.
In recent years, a growing number of organizations and citizens have turned to the courts to criticize what they say is government inaction on the climate.

Barge to house migrants arrives off UK coast

Arab News

  • Bibby Stockholm to host up to 500 male asylum-seekers at daily cost of £20,000
Arab News

LONDON: A giant offshore barge has arrived in the UK to be used to house asylum-seekers.

The 222-bedroom Bibby Stockholm vessel is currently on its way to the port of Falmouth to be repurposed and updated to accommodate up to 500 male migrants.

It will be used over the next 18 months as part of efforts to improve the UK’s asylum-seeker processing measures, providing “basic” shelter, food, healthcare, and security at “significantly cheaper” rates than the current system of hotels, the British Home Office said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously suggested the UK was spending around £6 million ($7.57 million) a day on mainland accommodation for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers.

The cost of maintaining and running the three-storey barge, which will be situated off Portland Port, will come to approximately £20,000 per day, when staffing, facilities, and renting the area are taken into account.

The plans have drawn criticism in the UK, including from human rights campaigners and local Conservative MP Richard Drax, who told Sky News the “floatel” had been “dumped on our door” without consultation with local residents or the council.

Drax previously warned the site of the barge was a “very, very restricted area” and that the local police force was “very small,” and would struggle to fulfil its duties with such a large number of incoming people.

He warned that the local tourism economy could be affected by the presence of the barge, describing the area as a “summer resort dependent almost entirely on visitors and tourists.”

The barge was previously used to house asylum-seekers in the Netherlands, who described it as an “oppressive environment,” but its operator, Bibby Marine Ltd., said it had been refurbished since then.

Portland Port Chief Executive Officer Bill Reeves said: “We encourage everyone in the community to approach this with an open mind and help us show other areas just how successful this type of initiative can be, both for the migrants and the local community.”

The UK has so far received around 6,000 people who crossed the English Channel illegally in small boats claiming asylum. Last year, at least 45,755 made the trip from northern France.

Japan foreign vice-minister hosts working lunch for Bahraini ministers

Arab News Japan

  • Both sides stressed the visit as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kei Takagi hosted on May 8 a working lunch with Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain’s minister of industry and commerce, and Noor bint Ali Al-Khulaif, minister of sustainable development.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry said Takagi welcomed the two ministers to Japan for the first time and said that the recent visit by the Bahrain Public-Private Economic Mission, represented by Fakhro, is proof that bilateral relations are developing smoothly in a wide range of fields. He added that he would like to further develop bilateral relations through such exchanges.

In response, Fakhro and Al-Khulaif expressed their gratitude, adding that the visit to Japan by the Public-Private Economic Mission demonstrated Bahrain’s desire to deepen economic exchange with Japan.

Both sides stressed the visit as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations.

