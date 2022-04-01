Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s security beefed up after report of ‘plot to assassinate’ him — information minister

You are here

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, center left, and President Arif Alvi, center right, watch air force fighter jets perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago

  • Imran Khan faces a tough parliamentary no-confidence vote seeking to end his government
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday the security of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been increased after intelligence agencies reported there was a plot to assassinate him.
The minister’s comments came after Khan on Thursday rejected opposition calls for him to resign, and accused the United States of backing a political campaign to oust him.
On Sunday, Khan faces a tough parliamentary no-confidence vote seeking to end his government.
“Security agencies have reported that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan has been hatched,” Hussain said on Twitter. “Following these reports, the security of the Prime Minister has been beefed up as per the government decision.”
The minister did not disclose details of who was behind the alleged plot.
The no-trust vote has become increasingly difficult for Khan since he lost his majority in parliament when his largest ally quit the ruling coalition this week.
Earlier on Thursday, opposition parties called on Khan to resign ahead of the parliamentary vote but he announced in an address to the nation that he would not step down and would face the no-trust vote on Sunday to “decide Pakistan’s future.”
“I should resign? People who used to play cricket with me [know] — and I played cricket for 20 years — that I fight till the last ball,” Khan said. “I never accepted defeat in my entire life. Whatever the result of this vote [of no-confidence], you will see me coming back stronger than before, regardless of the result.”

This article originally appeared in Arab News Pakistan

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Italy ends COVID-19 state of emergency, curbs to be lifted gradually

Italy ends COVID-19 state of emergency, curbs to be lifted gradually
Reuters

Italy ends COVID-19 state of emergency, curbs to be lifted gradually

Italy ends COVID-19 state of emergency, curbs to be lifted gradually
  • State of emergency was introduced on Jan. 31, 2020
  • Italy was the first Western country to be clobbered by the disease
Reuters
ROME: Italy on Friday began to phase out its COVID-19 restrictions, ending a state of emergency public authorities declared more than two years ago that allowed it to bypass bureaucracy and swiftly impose rules via decrees.
The state of emergency was introduced on Jan. 31, 2020, but Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government announced plans in March to return to normal after deciding not to extend it. It officially ended on Thursday.
“A new phase is beginning ... This does not mean that the pandemic is over. There is no ‘off’ button that magically makes the virus disappear,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza told the newspaper la Repubblica.
Italy was the first Western country to be clobbered by the disease and it has registered 159,383 deaths, the eighth highest tally in the world, and more than 14.6 million cases.
Daily infections have risen again in Italy since the beginning of March, as they have in many other European countries, but they have stabilized in the last week, according to data from the think tank Gimbe.
The government has lifted attendance limits for outdoor and indoor sports venues, along with a requirement that anyone over the age of 50 should be vaccinated to enter their place of work.
The vaccination requirement will be kept until Dec. 31 for workers in health care.
Rules have been eased for travelers to Italy, one of the world’s top tourist destinations.
However, visitors still need to show COVID-19 health certificates and to complete a passenger locator form.
The health pass obligation for outdoor restaurants and local or regional public transport has already been removed. Masks will remain mandatory indoors until April 30.
Italy’s vaccination campaign has proved successful in reducing the burden on hospitals. Some 84 percent of Italians have received the recommended two vaccine doses, while more than 65 percent of people have received a third shot.

Deliberate infection trial finds symptoms don’t indicate viral shedding

Deliberate infection trial finds symptoms don’t indicate viral shedding
Reuters

Deliberate infection trial finds symptoms don’t indicate viral shedding

Deliberate infection trial finds symptoms don’t indicate viral shedding
  • The findings underscore the difficulty in preventing community infections as the Word Health Organization (WHO) warns of a rise in cases
Reuters
The world’s first “human challenge” trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to the coronavirus has found that symptoms had no effect on how likely an infected person is to pass the disease on to others.
The findings underscore the difficulty in preventing community infections as the Word Health Organization (WHO) warns of a rise in cases.
The research project, run by Open Orphan with Imperial College, London, showed that among the 18 participants that caught COVID-19, the severity of symptoms, or whether they developed symptoms at all, had nothing to do with the viral load in their airways.
The viral load, or tendency to shed the virus, was measured by two methods known as focus-forming assay (FFA) and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR).
“There was no correlation between the amount of viral shedding by qPCR or FFA and symptom score,” the researchers said in paper published by scientific journal Nature Medicine.
The Imperial trial exposed 36 healthy young adults without a history of infection or vaccination to the original SARS-CoV-2 strain of the virus and monitored them in a quarantined setting.
Since two volunteers were found to have had antibodies against the virus after all, they were excluded from the analysis. Slightly more than half of them contracted the virus.
No serious adverse events occurred, and the human challenge study model was shown to be safe and well tolerated in healthy young adults, the research team had said earlier this year.

Russia’s Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions

Russia’s Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions

Russia’s Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions
  • India and China are the only major countries to have not condemned Russia’s actions
  • Apart from India’s heft as Asia’s third-largest economy, it is currently also a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began meetings with India’s leaders in New Delhi on Friday after seeing his Chinese counterpart earlier in the week, as Moscow tries to keep the Asian powers on its side amid Western sanctions.
Lavrov’s mission to shore up support from a country Moscow has long regarded as a friend comes a day after senior US and British officials held talks in New Delhi to persuade the Indian government to avoid undermining sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke by telephone with India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, late on Thursday to discuss “the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine” and other matters.
India and China are the only major countries to have not condemned Russia’s actions. After Lavrov visited China this week, Beijing said it was “more determined” to develop bilateral ties with Russia.
“We appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one-sided way,” Lavrov said in his opening remarks during a meeting with Jaishankar.
“We continue to implement projects in the areas of energy, science and technology, outer space, pharmaceutical industry.”
Jaishankar said bilateral relations had been expanded but that they would have detailed discussions about the ongoing “difficult international environment.”
“India, as you are aware, has always been in favor of resolving differences and disputes with dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.
Apart from India’s heft as Asia’s third-largest economy, it is currently also a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, giving it extra diplomatic weight.
Speaking in the Indian capital on Thursday, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, Daleep Singh said Washington would not set any “red line” for India on its energy imports from Russia but did not want to see a “rapid acceleration” in purchases.
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss also said Britain respected India’s decision to buy discounted Russian oil, while advocating stringent sanctions on Russia relating to the ports, gold and energy sectors.
India has bought millions of barrels of crude oil from Russia at a discount since the war erupted, justifying the purchases as beneficial for its citizens and something that even European countries are doing.
India has also contracted to buy sunflower oil from Russia at a record high price after supplies from Ukraine stopped due to the war.
Defense analysts say New Delhi can ill-afford to alienate Russia, which has been its biggest arms supplier for decades.
Lavrov was due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before departing on Friday evening.
Indian and Russian officials are expected to discuss a rupee-rouble payments mechanism to maintain trade as dollar-based transactions become difficult due to the sanctions, Reuters has reported.
The US official Singh gave Washington’s view on Thursday, saying: “We would not like to see mechanisms that are designed to prop up the rouble or to undermine the dollar-based financial system, or to circumvent our financial sanctions.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia India

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
AP

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
  • She has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter
  • The deaths of her two other daughters in the past three years are being reviewed
AP

ATHENS, Greece:A 33-year-old woman from southern Greece has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, and the deaths of her two other daughters in the past three years are being reviewed in a case that has drawn national attention.
Flanked by riot police and in handcuffs, she appeared in court in Athens Thursday for her arraignment. She was wearing a hood and a protective vest as authorities held back a crowd of onlookers and journalists.
The suspect, who was not formally identified in accordance with Greek law, was arrested a day after being detained for questioning Wednesday. It followed the results of tissue tests that showed the presence of an anesthetic drug that had not been administered by the girl’s doctors.
The 9-year-old died in January following an eight-month hospitalization.
Protesters also gathered outside the mother’s home in the port city of Patras, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Athens, where police again intervened to maintain order.
A panel of senior coroners is leading a review into the death of the suspect’s two other children: a 3-year-old girl from liver failure in 2019 and a 6-month-old girl in 2021 from a suspected heart defect.
Tissue samples retained from the two girls are now being re-examined, authorities said.
The suspect has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to formally respond to the charges on Monday.
In a private television interview last month, the suspect criticized news reports that described the three deaths as suspicious.
“I find myself in a position to defend myself against things that are unspeakable... this was a house that was filled with joy,” she said in the Feb. 17 appearance on private Star television. “How could I hurt my own children? I gave birth to them, raised them, and was always with them. It doesn’t make sense.”
In the same interview, the suspect’s husband described her as “a rock” for her children. Police investigators have been granted access to her private online communications.
“The emotional and moral burden of this event surpasses most if not all of us,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said, congratulating the police on their work in the monthslong investigation.
“There are no words to express the pain this has caused. This requires considerable thought and reflection.”

Topics: Greece crime

Singapore reopens borders after two-year COVID-19 closure

Singapore reopens borders after two-year COVID-19 closure
AFP

Singapore reopens borders after two-year COVID-19 closure

Singapore reopens borders after two-year COVID-19 closure
  • Aviation hub joins other countries in the region that have recently dropped travel curbs as they shift to living with COVID-19
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore fully reopened its borders to all vaccinated visitors Friday after a two-year coronavirus closure, with arrivals saying it felt “wonderful” to travel again without onerous restrictions.
The aviation hub, a key gateway for people arriving in Asia, joins other countries in the region that have recently dropped travel curbs as they shift to living with COVID-19.
Previously, only travelers from a handful of places could enter Singapore without quarantining but from Friday all vaccinated arrivals just need a negative COVID-19 test.
The city-state’s Changi Airport buzzed with activity as passengers streamed out of the arrival area, while hundreds were lining up in the departure zone to make trips outside Singapore.
“It’s wonderful,” Aldo Pizzini, a 63-year-old Italian businessman who had flown in from Milan, said.
“I took the first opportunity to fly today, (now) that much of the restrictions are lifted ... We are coming back to normality.”
Diana Mathias, who is from French Guiana and lives in Abu Dhabi, was visiting Singapore for a holiday with her mother.
“I feel really happy because it’s a long time since I flew,” she said.
The 38-year-old said she was a “bit stressed” at the prospect of doing a lot of paperwork to travel again but in the end found the process “really easy.”
Borders also reopened fully in neighboring Malaysia on Friday, and thousands of cars and motorcycles flooded across a one-kilometer causeway that separates it from Singapore.
The causeway, one of the world’s busiest land borders, had already partially reopened last year although some curbs were still in place.
The main airport serving Kuala Lumpur was busy as foreign tourists arrived.
Previously tourists were barred from entering Malaysia, a popular destination due to its white-sand beaches and lush rainforests, but vaccinated travelers can now do so with only a negative COVID-19 test.
Bo Lingam — group CEO of leading regional carrier AirAsia, which is based in Malaysia — predicted a “surge” in people flying.
The reopening of borders is “a joy for me and our AirAsia staff who had to face a lot of hardship during the pandemic,” he said.
“From today, it is all about flying the blue skies and an end to our planes sitting on the tarmac.”

Topics: Singapore Coronavirus

Related

Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers
World
Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers
Singapore probes unusual surge in COVID-19 cases after record
World
Singapore probes unusual surge in COVID-19 cases after record

