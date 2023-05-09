You are here

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023
Dubai’s main airport DXB registered a 55.8 percent increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Airports, which owns and manages the operation of both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports, has revised its 2023 forecast upward to 83.6 million passengers, bringing it within “striking distance” of its 2019 annual traffic, said its CEO.

“With important developments in the international travel sector such as the further easing of travel protocols in China and the upcoming local annual seasonal peaks and festive holidays, our outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year remains bullish,” Paul Griffiths said in a statement.

Dubai’s main airport DXB registered a 55.8 percent increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year compared to same period of last year, reaching 95.6 percent of 2019 levels.

The operator said it welcomed around 21.3 million passengers in the first three months of 2023.

March was the busiest month in the first quarter, with 7.3 million passengers, the highest monthly traffic since January 2020, when the airport recorded 7.8 million passengers.

Moreover, the airport registered 66 million passengers in 2022.

According to the statement, India remained its top destination country, with passenger traffic reaching 3 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at 1.6 million, the UK at 1.4 million and Pakistan at 1 million.

The airport handled 400,015 tons of cargo during the first quarter of 2023, a contraction of 23 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022, during which the hub handled 519,555 tons of air freight. 

Air Arabia’s Q1 net profit rises 17% to $93m

Sharjah-based low-cost airline Air Arabia has reported a first-quarter profit of 342 million dirhams ($93 million), up 17 percent over the same quarter last year.

The Dubai-listed airline reported revenue of 1.429 billion dirhams in the first quarter of 2023, up from 1.128 billion dirhams in the year-ago period.

In a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, the carrier said it flew 3.9 million passengers during the first quarter of this year, up 59 percent over the same period last year.

Air Arabia Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al-Thani said: “We remain steadfast in our growth plans; we will continue to build on our strengths and explore new opportunities that will enable us to further expand the reach of our value-driven product, enabling more customers and communities to benefit from our affordable and reliable air travel offering.”

UAE’s digital economy to grow as top bodies ink deal

The Arab Federation for Digital Economy and the Union of Arab Chambers signed a cooperation agreement at the Entrepreneurs Investment Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Khaled Hanafi, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Chambers and Ali Mohamed Al-Khoury, adviser to the Council of Arab Economic Unity and chairman of the Arab Union for Digital Economy.

The agreement stressed the importance of collaboration to achieve a shared Arab vision for the digital economy. 

The two parties are committed to expanding the application of the Arab Free Trade Agreement and increasing the capabilities of e-commerce and modern technology in the Arab region.

The e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa is classified as the fastest-growing in the world, with a value of $49 billion by the end of 2022. 

Moreover, 60 percent of consumers in the Arab region pay through digital channels when shopping online, a 20 percent increase from 2021, revealed an industry report.

In 2021, companies in the MENA region recorded combined profits of $201.7 billion, an increase of 121 percent from $91 billion in 2020, the report stated.

Topics: UAE In-Focus Dubai International Airport Air Arabia

Saudi hospitality sector receives another $399.7m in international investment

Saudi hospitality sector receives another $399.7m in international investment
Updated 28 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi hospitality sector receives another $399.7m in international investment

Saudi hospitality sector receives another $399.7m in international investment
Updated 28 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has backed Dublin-based Kerten Hospitality’s “The Collective” initiative to establish projects worth a total investment of SR1.5 billion ($399.7 million).

The initiative aims to activate unique assets across the Kingdom, including Asir, Yanbu, Jeddah, Riyadh, Hail, and Al-Jawf, to boost investor confidence and enhance cooperation in line with the National Tourism Strategy.

Kerten Hospitality also aims to promote cooperation between investors, ministries, and government authorities through its new projects.

The Kingdom’s tourism sector has caught the attention of international investors as it presents an opportunity to become a regional tourist hub.

The National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 100 million visitors by 2030, increase tourism gross domestic product contribution to 10 percent, and create one million jobs in the sector.

The initiative represents another important step towards achieving the objectives by developing quality hospitality facilities around the Kingdom.

“We focus our efforts to support the private sector in implementing qualitative projects that enhance the quality of the available service and contribute to promoting a number of tourist destinations and boosting their attractiveness for visitors,” said Mahmoud Abdulhadi, the deputy minister of investment attraction at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism.

He added that these efforts come through developing diverse touristic experiences that reflect the Kingdom’s culture while emphasizing the importance of the sustainability of the sector.

The initiative also looks to support local and international investors by developing projects providing access to the sector.

The Kingdom’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027, according to Statista, an online platform specialized in market and consumer data.  

Moreover, the sector is witnessing ongoing growth, with industry leaders constantly visiting Saudi Arabia to keep track of its developments.

The Kingdom is hosting the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh from May 7-9, another important aspect of the sector’s development.

Kerten Hospitality is an international hospitality investment firm that operates in 13 countries and owns 12 brands with over 4,000 room keys under its umbrella.

Topics: Saudi hospitality Kerten Hospitality

Updated 09 May 2023
Reina Takla
Farida El-Gazzar

Wyndham Hotels banks on Kingdom’s demographic advantage to drive hospitality growth

Wyndham Hotels banks on Kingdom’s demographic advantage to drive hospitality growth
Updated 09 May 2023
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: As an increasing number of young Saudi nationals continue to see hospitality as a career, the sector is set for enormous growth, according to a top official of a global hotel chain preparing to expand its presence in the Kingdom.   

Dimitris Manikis, president of Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, was in Riyadh to attend the Future Hospitality Summit and told Arab News that the Kingdom clearly has a high level of interest and the academic investment required to go the distance.  

With this, he said the country has an edge over other nations, especially European ones, in the advancement of its hospitality sector, as well as its impact in achieving its Vision 2030 objectives. 

“The big difference and the big future that hospitality (sector) has in this country is the people,” said Manikis.  

With 13 Wyndham hotels operating in the Kingdom and another five planned in the upcoming month, the company is looking to capitalize on Saudi youth talent to expand its midscale offering in the Middle East. 

“To me, the people of Saudi Arabia, especially the young population, which is the youngest population in the region, see hospitality as a career. To me, that is the main element that gives enormous potential and an enormous kind of positive future,” he added.  

In December, Wyndham reintroduced direct franchising and management rights for the Ramada brand in Saudi Arabia.   

This announcement by the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, replaced exclusive master license agreements for the brand in the Kingdom.  

Ramada is Wyndham’s largest brand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with over 200 hotels in around 40 countries in the region, of which over 30 are in the Middle East and Africa alone.  

“We’re extremely excited to develop Ramada directly with all the new owners that we will have in the region and not just the Kingdom, but the whole of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council),” noted Manikis. 

The FHS Saudi Arabia event features more than 100 speakers focused on the value of innovation, start-ups, sustainability, and human capital development.   

The conference, with the theme “Invest in Change,” is happening from May 7-9 at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh. 

Several regional and global organizations including NEOM, Rua Al Madinah Holding, and the Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment are taking part in the event.

Topics: FHS2023 Saudi hospitality summit hotels Wyndham Hotels

Rotana signs 5 hotel partnerships with Saudi real estate developer Memar

Rotana signs 5 hotel partnerships with Saudi real estate developer Memar
Updated 09 May 2023
Reina Takla
Nadin Hassan

Rotana signs 5 hotel partnerships with Saudi real estate developer Memar

Rotana signs 5 hotel partnerships with Saudi real estate developer Memar
Updated 09 May 2023
Reina Takla Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: In an effort to expand its hospitality portfolio in Saudi Arabia, a top official of hotel group Rotana announced five partnerships with the real estate development company Memar. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sideline of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on May 9, Guy Hutchinson, CEO of Rotana, said the additional rooms in Riyadh will increase Rotana’s portfolio by 618 keys. 

This is part of the company’s goal to reach 6,000 rooms over the following four years it operates across the Kingdom. 

Hutchinson said the projects are in various stages of completion, one is an existing property that they will almost instantly take over. 

“The other four are under construction and they’ll come into play at different points in time. But the first three or four will be there within 15 to 18 months,” the CEO said. 

Four of the hotels will be under the “Edge by Rotana” brand, while “Rayhaan by Rotana” will be the fifth.

Hutchinson said: “The Rayhaan is a four-star property, a little bit more upmarket. It’s got banqueting facilities for weddings and events. And the Edge properties are more sort of a three- or four-star space, or a little bit more contemporary, a little bit more interesting, and it’s going to be very much that corporate traveler, and then for anybody who’s spending a weekend in Riyadh. But it’s going to be very business-focused,” he further explained. 

Hutchinson also stated that they will have projects coming up in Al-Baha, a city located in the Hejaz region of western Saudi Arabia. 

“We have a pipeline today of about eight hotels that are coming up in the Kingdom and we see that’s going to accelerate. We signed five at the beginning of this year, we’re going to see more and more signings as we go. The Kingdom is just really growing in terms of hospitality,” he continued. 

Hutchinson said that local talent contributes to the growth of the Saudi Vision 2030 and that it fuels this growth. 

“We have about 50 to 53 Saudi nationals in management development programs. We see this as being fundamental to success in the Kingdom. If you’re not developing local talent, if you’re not grooming and growing that local talent, you’re going to fall behind,” the CEO commented.

“The hotel industry globally, historically, has always been seen as a school for hospitality, and that is very much what we see has been part of our responsibility here. We have the opportunity as a company to grow. In return, our contribution is to grow that talent and to grow that national workforce,” he concluded.

Topics: FHS2023 Rotana Hotels

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn
Updated 09 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn
Updated 09 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has reported a net profit of SR119.54 billion ($31.88 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, up 3.75 percent from SR115.22 billion recorded in the previous quarter.   

In a statement to Tadawul, Saudi Aramco said that the rise in quarter-on-quarter net profit was driven by lower income taxes and zakat, lower operating costs, and higher finance and other income.   

“The results reflect Aramco’s continued high reliability, focus on cost and our ability to react to market conditions as we generate strong cash flows and further strengthen the balance sheet,” said Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco.   

Aramco’s net profit, however, dipped 19.25 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, as the company had clocked a profit of SR148.03 billion in the same quarter of 2022. 

Nasser further noted that oil and gas supplies are very critical components as the world sails toward a sustainable future. He asserted that Aramco is working hard to develop sustainable energy solutions that will smoothen the energy transition journey.  

“Our intention is to continue to be a reliable energy supplier with the ability to provide more sustainable energy solutions, supporting efforts to achieve an orderly energy transition. By working to further reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and adding new lower-carbon energy options to our portfolio, I am confident about the contributions we will make,” added Nasser.   

Meanwhile, Aramco is also planning to introduce a mechanism for performance-linked dividends on a quarterly basis in addition to the base dividends it currently distributes.   

According to the statement, Aramco intends to target such performance-linked dividends to be in the amount of 50 percent to 70 percent of the group’s annual free cash flow, net of the base dividend and other amounts including external investments, to be determined with the annual results. 

The statement added that the dividend of $19.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023 will be paid in the second quarter.  

Shareholders of Aramco also approved the board’s recommendation to increase the company’s capital to SR90 billion from SR70 billion.   

According to the Tadawul statement, the capital increase will be done through the capitalization of SR15 billion from retained earnings. It added that the energy giant would distribute one bonus share for every 10 shares held. 

Topics: Aramco Saudi Oil enoergy

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa
Updated 08 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa
  • Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa region is home to one of the largest oasis in the world
Updated 08 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund on Monday signed an agreement with Golden Frond Hotel Services Co., a subsidiary of the Afyaa Group, to develop five-star eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa Oasis.

The deal was signed at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on Monday. 

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region is home to one of the largest oasis in the world. It was the first site in the region to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List because of its rich archeological features, which show evidence of human settlement in the region since the Neolithic era.

Al-Ahsa’s rich past makes it the ideal location to create tourism facilities. The five-star ENVI Al Nakheel will provide 25 lodging pods consisting of one and two-bedroom units.

The destination will also include facilities such as farm-to-table dining, spa, local arts and crafts, and a selection of unique activities.

Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with Golden Frond to develop the ENVI Al Nakheel in Al-Ahsa Oasis.”

Abbas Al-Saleh, CEO of Golden Frond Hotel Services Co. said: “We look forward to working together (with Tourism Development Fund) to create unforgettable experiences for tourists that complement our commitment to preserving the unique cultural and natural heritage of Al-Ahsa Oasis.”

Chris Nader, the co-founder of ENVI Lodges, said: “The Tourism Development Fund is an invaluable partner for private investors like Golden Frond Hotel Services Co., who want to develop qualitative tourism projects in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

ENVI Al Nakheel, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024, is the first branded eco-lodge in Saudi Arabia to be developed by the private sector and funded by the tourism fund.

Topics: FHS2023 Saudi Tourism Development Fund Al-Ahsa Oasis Eco-lodge Golden Frond Hotel Services Co.

