Japan foreign vice-minister hosts working lunch for Bahraini ministers

Japan foreign vice-minister hosts working lunch for Bahraini ministers
A statement from the Foreign Ministry said Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kei Takagi welcomed the two ministers to Japan for the first time. (Supplied)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan foreign vice-minister hosts working lunch for Bahraini ministers

Japan foreign vice-minister hosts working lunch for Bahraini ministers
  Both sides stressed the visit as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kei Takagi hosted on May 8 a working lunch with Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain’s minister of industry and commerce, and Noor bint Ali Al-Khulaif, minister of sustainable development.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry said Takagi welcomed the two ministers to Japan for the first time and said that the recent visit by the Bahrain Public-Private Economic Mission, represented by Fakhro, is proof that bilateral relations are developing smoothly in a wide range of fields. He added that he would like to further develop bilateral relations through such exchanges.

In response, Fakhro and Al-Khulaif expressed their gratitude, adding that the visit to Japan by the Public-Private Economic Mission demonstrated Bahrain’s desire to deepen economic exchange with Japan.

Both sides stressed the visit as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Bahrain

Boris Johnson, King Charles reportedly clashed over Rwanda deportation policy

Boris Johnson, King Charles reportedly clashed over Rwanda deportation policy
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Boris Johnson, King Charles reportedly clashed over Rwanda deportation policy

Boris Johnson, King Charles reportedly clashed over Rwanda deportation policy
  Future king was 'appalled' at scheme to deport migrants to African country
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly clashed with Prince Charles last year over the government’s Rwanda deportation policy, MailOnline reported.

Charles, who was crowned king last week, was said to have been “appalled” at the scheme, which involves the removal of migrants who cross the English Channel in small vessels to the African country.

The 15-minute clash reportedly took place in Rwanda in June amid a summit of the Commonwealth countries.

Johnson is said to have warned Charles to avoid interfering in national politics as well as to cancel a plan to deliver a speech on slavery over fears that it could catalyze demands for reparations.

However, the government denied the reports of a row at the time, while associates of Johnson described them as “inaccurate.”

But Guto Harri, former director of communications for Downing Street, claimed on the “Unprecedented” podcast that the former PM “went in quite hard” on Charles over the Rwanda matter.

Harri also wrote in the Mail: “Boris briefed that the two had ‘a good old chinwag’ and had ‘covered a lot of ground.’

“What actually happened was less amicable. ‘I went in quite hard,’ he told me at the time, essentially squaring up to the prince and confronting him about what he — as unelected royalty — had said about the actions of a democratically elected government.

“Prince Charles was busted. He had obviously expressed some criticism, and though he tried to play it down, Boris pointed out the obvious, (saying): “If you didn’t say it, we both know your people could ring the newspapers and kill the story. The fact they haven’t done that says it all’.”

The former communications director added that Johnson’s relationship with the prince had been strained for years as a result of the former London mayor showing up late for a meeting.

But the Rwanda argument proved to be the final straw, Harri said, adding: “Relations never fully recovered and Charles will be relieved that Boris had left No. 10 before he ascended to the throne.”

Charles had long faced controversy over accusations that he was actively interfering in government affairs.

His comments on the Rwanda policy reportedly left government ministers “infuriated,” the Mail reported.

Sources close to Johnson also told the newspaper that Harri’s account of the conversation with Charles was inaccurate: “This account is simply inaccurate and does not reflect the conversation that took place.

“Boris Johnson has had nothing to do with this podcast, had no knowledge of it and deplores any attempt to report such conversations in public.”

Topics: Boris Johnson King Charles Rwanda

Over 600 killed in Haiti violence in April: UN

Over 600 killed in Haiti violence in April: UN
Updated 09 May 2023
AFP

Over 600 killed in Haiti violence in April: UN

Over 600 killed in Haiti violence in April: UN
Updated 09 May 2023
AFP
GEVENVA: More than 600 people died in gang violence last month in Haiti, where the authorities did not have the capacity to protect civilians, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
"Every report I get from Haiti underlines the scale of the suffering and rams home the message that Haitians need urgent support and they need it now," said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk.
He repeated his call for the international community to send a specialised armed force to help Haiti's police and authorities restore order.
The Caribbean nation, the poorest in the Americas, has been gripped by a political and economic crisis since the assassination in July 2021 of president Jovenel Moise.
Rival gangs now control most of the capital, Port-au-Prince.
In its quarterly update for January to March published on Tuesday, -- the UN said violence was "becoming more extreme and more frequent (and) spreading relentlessly as gangs seek to extend their control".
"In the month of April alone, more than 600 people were killed in a new wave of extreme violence that hit several districts across the capital," Turk's office said, adding that areas previously considered safe were now affected.

"This follows the killing of at least 846 people in the first three months of 2023, in addition to 393 injured and 395 kidnapped during that period -- a 28-percent increase in violence on the previous quarter."
The report said gangs were using snipers to shoot "indiscriminately" at people on the street and "firing into homes", and people were "being burned alive on public transport".
Turk said the Haitian state did "not have the capacity to respond", so civilians were forming vigilante groups to fight the gangs.
This had led to a rise in "mob killings and lynchings of alleged gang members". At least 164 such murders were documented in April alone.
"This will only fuel the spiral of violence," said Turk, who last week warned that Haiti was "dangling over an abyss".
"We must not forget that extreme poverty and the lack of basic services lie at the root of the current violence and of the gangs' power over communities.
"The government, with support from the international community, must do its utmost to comply with its obligation to provide people with regular and unimpeded access to clean water, food, health and shelter," Türk said.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in Islamabad

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in Islamabad
Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
AP

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in Islamabad

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in Islamabad
  Former leader arrested on the premises of the court by agents from country's anti-corruption body
Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Officials from the party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan say he has been arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said the 72-year-old Khan was arrested on Tuesday on the premises of the court by agents from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He has claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy and has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding early elections.

Chaudhry said Khan was dragged out of the court and into a police vehicle. He said the former premier is now in the custody of the security forces. He denounced the arrest as “an abduction.”

Pakistan’s independent GEO TV broadcast images of Khan being pulled by security forces toward an armored vehicle, which took him away.

After the former premier was whisked away, a scuffle broke out between Khan’s supporters and police. Chaudhry said some of Khan’s lawyers and supporters were injured in the scuffle, as were several policemen.

Khan’s party immediately complained to the Islamabad High Court, which requested a police report explaining the charges for Khan’s arrest.

Officials from the anti-corruption body said that Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau had issued arrest warrants for Khan last week in a separate graft case, for which he had not obtained bail — something that would protect him from arrest under the country’s laws.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Khan will be brought to appear before an anti-graft tribunal later on Tuesday.

There were no other official statements from the government on Khan’s arrest.

Khan had arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day from the nearby city of Lahore, where he resides, to face charges before the Islamabad High Court in multiple graft cases against him. He has claimed that the string of cases against him, which include terrorism charges, are a plot Sharif’s government to discredit the former cricket star turned Islamist politician.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

ASEAN at a 'crossroad' as Myanmar violence escalates

ASEAN at a ‘crossroad’ as Myanmar violence escalates
Updated 09 May 2023
AFP

ASEAN at a ‘crossroad’ as Myanmar violence escalates

ASEAN at a ‘crossroad’ as Myanmar violence escalates
  Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government more than two years ago
Updated 09 May 2023
AFP

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Southeast Asian nations are at a “crossroad,” a senior Indonesian minister warned Tuesday, as escalating violence in junta-controlled Myanmar loomed over a regional summit.
Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government more than two years ago and unleashed a bloody crackdown on dissent.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — long-decried by critics as a toothless talking shop — has led diplomatic attempts to resolve the crisis.
But those efforts have been fruitless, as the junta ignores international criticism and refuses to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup “People’s Defense Forces” and armed ethnic minority groups.
An air strike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month that reportedly killed about 170 people sparked global condemnation and worsened the junta’s isolation.
It also fueled calls for ASEAN to take tougher action to end the violence or risk being sidelined.
“ASEAN is at a crossroad,” Mahfud MD, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for politics, legal and security, warned Tuesday on the first day of the summit.
“Crisis after crisis is testing our strength as a community. And failure to address them would risk jeopardizing our relevance,” he said according to a copy of his remarks, listing Myanmar among the emergencies facing the bloc.
Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that last month’s air strike in the central Sagaing region was a “likely war crime,” and urged ASEAN to “signal its support for stronger measures to cut off the military’s cash flow and press the junta for reform.”
Pressure on the regional bloc increased Sunday after a convoy of vehicles carrying diplomats and officials coordinating ASEAN humanitarian relief in Myanmar came under fire.
Few details have been released about the shooting in eastern Myanmar’s Shan State, but a foreign diplomat in Yangon said diplomats from the embassies of Indonesia and Singapore were in the group.
Singapore confirmed two staff members from its embassy in Yangon were in the convoy but unharmed.
“Singapore condemns this attack,” its foreign ministry said late Monday.
Indonesia, the ASEAN chair this year, has not yet said if its diplomats were in the vehicles.


The shooting happened days before the May 9-11 ASEAN summit on the Indonesian island of Flores, where foreign ministers and national leaders will continue efforts to kick-start a five-point plan agreed upon with Myanmar two years ago after mediation attempts to end the violence failed.
The foreign ministers held talks Tuesday while their countries’ leaders were scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday.
Ahead of the arrival of officials in Labuan Bajo, the army deployed more than 9,000 personnel and warships to the small fishing town that serves as the entrance to Komodo National Park, where tourists can see the world’s largest lizards.
In her opening remarks Tuesday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the ministers had already discussed “the implementation” of the peace plan, but she did not elaborate.
A Southeast Asian diplomat said that Sunday’s shooting “raises the urgency of Myanmar as a key discussion point at this summit.”
The US State Department said it was “deeply concerned” about the shooting and urged the junta to “meaningfully implement the Five-Point Consensus.”
Myanmar remains an ASEAN member but has been barred from top-level summits due to the junta’s failure to implement the peace plan.
Marsudi said Friday that her country was using “quiet diplomacy” to speak with all sides of the Myanmar conflict and spur renewed peace efforts.
ASEAN has long been criticized for its inaction, but its initiatives are limited by its charter principles of consensus and non-interference.
US-based analyst Zachary Abuza said the group was unlikely to offer more than “another milquetoast statement of condemnation” despite Sunday’s attack.
“Had a diplomat been killed, there would have been more pressure on the organization to do something, but frankly they’ve been so feckless in the past two years that it’s hard to see them actually acting in a meaningful way,” Abuza said.

Topics: ASEAN Myanmar

UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained

UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained

UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained
  • Taliban rulers informed the UN early last month that Afghan women employed with the UN mission could no longer report for work
  Taliban authorities continued to crack down on dissenting voices this year
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Some Afghan women employed by the United Nations have been detained, harassed and had restrictions placed on their movements since being banned by the Taliban from working for the world body, the UN said Tuesday.
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers informed the United Nations early last month that Afghan women employed with the UN mission could no longer report for work.
“This is the most recent in a series of discriminatory – and unlawful – measures implemented by the de facto authorities with the goal of severely restricting women and girls’ participation in most areas of public and daily life in Afghanistan,” the UN said in a report on the human rights situation in the south Asian country.
Taliban authorities continued to crack down on dissenting voices this year, in particular those who speak out on issues related to the rights of women and girls, the report said.
The UN report cited the March arrest of four women who were released the following day during a protest demanding access to education and work in the capital of Kabul and the arrest of Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath, a civil society organization campaigning for the reopening of girls’ schools.
It also pointed to the arrest of a women’s rights activist Parisa Mobariz and her brother in February in the northern Takhar province.
Several other civil society activists have been released — reportedly without being charged — following extended periods of arbitrary detention by the Taliban Intelligence service, the report said.
The measures will have disastrous effects on Afghanistan’s prospects for prosperity, stability and peace, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA said in the report.
“UNAMA is concerned by increasing restrictions on civic space across Afghanistan,” said Fiona Frazer, the agency’s human rights chief.
The Taliban previously banned girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade and blocked women from most public life and work. In December, they banned Afghan women from working at local and non-governmental organizations — a measure that at the time did not extend to UN offices.
The report also pointed to ongoing extrajudicial killings of individuals affiliated with the former government. On March 5 in southern Kandahar, Taliban forces arrested a former police officer from his home, then shot and killed him, according to the report. During the same month in northern Balkh, a former military official was killed by unknown armed men in his house, it said.
“Arbitrary arrests and detention of former government officials and Afghanistan National Security and Defense Force members also occurred throughout February, March and April,” added the report.
In a separate report released Monday, the UN strongly criticized the Taliban for carrying out public executions, lashings and stonings since seizing power in Afghanistan, and called on the country’s rulers to halt such practices.
In the past six months alone, 274 men, 58 women and two boys were publicly flogged in Afghanistan, said the report.
The Taliban foreign ministry said in response that Afghanistan’s laws are determined in accordance with Islamic rules and guidelines, and that an overwhelming majority of Afghans follow those rules.
The Taliban began carrying out such punishments shortly after coming to power almost two years ago, despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s.
Under the first Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, public corporal punishment and executions were carried out by officials against individuals convicted of crimes, often in large venues such as sports stadiums and at urban intersections.

Topics: UN Taliban Afghanistan

