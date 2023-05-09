‘King of Journalism’ premieres at Saudi Film Festival

DHAHRAN: The life of esteemed Saudi journalist Turki Al-Sudairi has been memorialized in “King of Journalism,” a documentary that premiered at the Saudi Film Festival at Ithra this week.
Turki Al-Sudairi, a pioneer of journalism in the region, had a career that spanned decades and earned him widespread recognition. The documentary’s title, “King of Journalism,” is a nod to the appreciating words of the late King Abdullah.
Al-Sudairi worked for more than four decades in the Kingdom’s media industry. He began his career as a sports journalist for the Al Riyadh newspaper, then became involved in other areas of reporting, making his way up to managing the paper as deputy chief editor and later as chief editor.
His passing impacted journalists around the world. Ali Saeed, a former Al Riyadh journalist, was so moved by the loss that he decided to team up with his twin brother, Hassan Saeed, to direct and produce a documentary on Al-Sudairi.
“Ali used to work in Al Riyadh newspaper for many years. When he became a full-time filmmaker, he decided to make a documentary about the inspirational Turki Al-Sudairi,” Hassan told Arab News.
For more than two years, the pair conducted meticulous researched and worked on their project. A critical aspect of that process was finding archives of Al-Sudairi’s work. Hassan added: “Al Riyadh newspaper and SRMG helped us with the archive. It was really a journey.”
Mazen Al-Sudairi, the son of the late journalist, was featured in the documentary. He told Arab News that he was proud of the film, which “tells the true story” of his father’s life.
He said: “The idea is to give the story an objective image and give the audience the chance or the space to judge his actual trial as a leader, as a journalist and as a writer.
“He was editor-in-chief for 40 years, from 1974 till 2015. So many changes have happened in society, economy and geopolitics. This gives you a story of an era, not just of a man.”
While filming the documentary, the producers took care to replicate Al-Sudairi’s daily routine and added a layer of authenticity by filming in his workplace and including a docudrama scene.
Hassan said: “Every location in the film is the actual location with an actor who came to play the role of Turki Al-Sudairi … we filmed at his actual office in Al Riyadh office and home office.”
The Saeed brothers said they will continue on the path of creating documentaries on important figures.
“We are also working on a few ideas for the future, but this focus is really important for the industry right now. Just to focus not on only narrative films, but also to focus on documentaries.”
