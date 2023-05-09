US, UK back ‘rule of law’ in Pakistan after ex-PM arrested

You are here

A person holds flags as supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest against his arrest in Pakistan, outside of the High Commission for Pakistan in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Updated 09 May 2023
AFP

  • Khan in the past has alleged US involvement in removing him, claims that Washington strongly denies
AFP

WASHINGTON: The top diplomats of the United States and Britain together called Tuesday for adherence to the “rule of law” in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest triggered nationwide violence.
“We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference in Washington.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaking alongside Blinken, noted that Britain enjoyed “a longstanding and close relationship” with Commonwealth member Pakistan.
“We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to,” Cleverly said.
Both declined to comment in further detail, with Cleverly saying he had not been fully briefed on the situation.
Khan, who was ousted last year as the civilian prime minister of the world’s fifth most populous nation, was arrested during a court appearance Tuesday in Islamabad on one of the myriad cases against him.
Supporters of Khan, who has been seeking a political comeback, took out vengeance against the military, which has long had a dominant position in Pakistani politics.
Khan in the past has alleged US involvement in removing him, claims that Washington strongly denies.
“As we have said before, the United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about the situation in Pakistan.

  • Jurors also rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, but found Trump liable for defaming her
  • Carroll was one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment
NEW YORK: A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a less serious form of sexual assault. But the judgment adds to Trump’s legal woes and offers vindication to Carroll, whose allegations had been mocked and dismissed by Trump for years.
She nodded as the verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City just a few hours after deliberations had begun, then hugged supporters and smiled through tears. As the courtroom cleared, Carroll could be heard laughing and crying.
Jurors also found Trump liable for defaming Carroll after she made her allegations public. Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.
Trump immediately lashed out with a statement on his social media site, claiming again that he does not know Carroll and referring to the verdict as “a disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.” He promised to appeal.
Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, shook hands with Carroll and hugged her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, after the verdict was announced. Outside the courthouse, he told reporters the jury’s decision to rule in Trump’s favor on the rape claim, but still find him responsible for sexual assault, was “perplexing.”
“Part of me was obviously very happy that Donald Trump was not branded a rapist,” he said.
Carroll was one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment. She went public in 2019 with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store.
Trump, 76, denied it, saying he never encountered Carroll at the store and did not know her. He has called her a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story” to sell a memoir.
Carroll, 79, had sought unspecified damages, plus a retraction of what she said were Trump’s defamatory denials of her claims.
The trial revisited the lightning-rod topic of Trump’s conduct toward women.
Carroll gave multiple days of frank, occasionally emotional testimony, buttressed by two friends who told jurors she reported the alleged attack to them in the moments and day afterward.
Jurors also heard from Jessica Leeds, a former stockbroker who testified that Trump abruptly groped her against her will on an airplane in the 1970s, and from Natasha Stoynoff, a writer who said Trump forcibly kissed her against her will while she was interviewing him for a 2005 article.
The six-man, three-woman jury also saw the well-known 2005 “Access Hollywood” hot mic recording of Trump talking about kissing and grabbing women without asking.
The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll, Leeds and Stoynoff have done.
The verdict comes as Trump is facing an accelerating swirl of legal risks.
He’s fighting a New York criminal case related to hush money payments made to a porn actor. The state attorney general has sued him, his family and his business over alleged financial wrongdoing.
Trump is also contending with investigations elsewhere into his possible mishandling of classified documents, his actions after the 2020 election and his activities during the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump denies wrongdoing in all of those matters.
Carroll, who penned an Elle magazine advice column for 27 years, has also written for magazines and “Saturday Night Live.” She and Trump were in social circles that overlapped at a 1987 party, where a photo documented them and their then-spouses interacting. Trump has said he doesn’t remember it.
According to Carroll, she ended up in a dressing room with Trump after they ran into each other at Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in spring 1996.
They took an impromptu jaunt to the lingerie department so he could search for a women’s gift, and soon were teasing each other about trying on a skimpy bodysuit, Carroll testified. To her, it seemed like comedy, something like her 1986 “Saturday Night Live” sketch in which a man admires himself in a mirror.
But then, she said, Trump slammed the door, pinned her against a wall, planted his mouth on hers, yanked her tights down and raped her as she tried to break away. Carroll said she ultimately pushed him off with her knee and immediately left the store.
“I always think back to why I walked in there to get myself in that situation,” she testified, her voice breaking, “but I’m proud to say I did get out.”
She soon confided in two friends, according to her and them. But she never called police or told anyone else — or noted it in her diary — until her memoir was published in 2019.
Carroll said she kept silent out of fear that Trump would retaliate, out of shame and out of a sense that other people quietly denigrate rape victims and see them as somewhat responsible for being attacked.
Trump weighed in on the case from afar, branding it “a made up SCAM” in a social media post early in the trial. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan called the comments “entirely inappropriate” and warned that the ex-president could cause himself more legal woes if he kept it up.
Tacopina told the jury Carroll made up her claims after hearing about a 2012 “Law and Order” episode in which a woman is raped in the dressing room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.
Carroll “cannot produce any objective evidence to back up her claim because it didn’t happen,” he told jurors. He accused her of “advancing a false claim of rape for money, for political reasons and for status.”
In questioning Carroll, he sought to cast doubt on her description of fighting off the far heavier Trump without dropping her handbag or ripping her tights, and without anyone around to hear or see them in the upscale retailer’s lingerie section.
The lawyer pressed her about — by her own account — not screaming, looking for help while fleeing the store, or seeking out medical attention, security video or the police.
Carroll reproached him.
“I’m telling you he raped me, whether I screamed or not,” she said.
There’s no possibility of Trump being charged with attacking Carroll, as the legal time limit has long since passed.
For similar reasons, she initially filed her civil case as a defamation lawsuit, saying Trump’s derogatory denials had subjected her to hatred, shredded her reputation and harmed her career.
Then, starting last fall, New York state gave people a chance to sue over sexual assault allegations that would otherwise be too old. Carroll was one of the first to file.

Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut, says Wagner boss; Britain to blacklist Russia’s Wagners

Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut, says Wagner boss; Britain to blacklist Russia’s Wagners
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP
Reuters

Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut, says Wagner boss; Britain to blacklist Russia’s Wagners

Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut, says Wagner boss; Britain to blacklist Russia’s Wagners
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose influence has risen hugely in Moscow's Ukraine offensive, has in recent days released a series of scathing videos attacking Russia's military leadership
  • Prigozhin said soldiers were fleeing because of the "stupidity" of Russian army commanders, who he said were giving "criminal orders".
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP Reuters

MOSCOW: The boss of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group on Tuesday accused a Russian military unit of fleeing positions near Bakhmut in Ukraine and said the state was incapable of defending its country.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose influence has risen hugely in Moscow’s Ukraine offensive, has in recent days released a series of scathing videos attacking Russia’s military leadership.
“Today one of the units of the defense ministry fled from one of our flanks... exposing the front,” Prigozhin said in a video.
He has threatened to pull his fighters out of Bakhmut on May 10 if he did not receive badly needed ammunition.
The mercenary group has spearheaded Moscow’s fight for the eastern Ukrainian city.
Prigozhin said soldiers were fleeing because of the “stupidity” of Russian army commanders, who he said were giving “criminal orders.”
“Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership,” Prigozhin said.
He released the video on Russia’s Victory Day, when Moscow celebrates the Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War II.
Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement later in the day that “assault troops” — normally a reference to Wagner units — were “continuing to fight in the western part” of Bakhmut.
The ministry said Russian paratroopers “provided assistance,” without mentioning Prigozhin’s accusation of soldiers abandoning their posts.
In his unprecedented attack on the Russian army, Prigozhin said Tuesday that Moscow’s top generals were trying to “deceive” President Vladimir Putin over the Kremlin’s Ukraine campaign.
“If all the tasks are being carried out in such a way as to deceive the commander-in-chief (Putin), then either he will rip your arse or the Russian people will — who will be angry that the war is lost,” Prigozhin said.
As Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive, the outspoken 61-year-old questioned the Kremlin’s ability to defend the country.
“Why is the state not able to defend its country?” Prigozhin said in the video, adding that Ukraine was hitting Russian border regions “successfully.”
Prigozhin published the video as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day with a grand military parade on Red Square that was televised across the country.
He said Ukraine was preparing for an offensive “that will be on the ground, not on TV.”
“So far, in our country everyone thinks that everything needs to be done on TV.”
Russia has provided near round-the-clock coverage of its offensive, showing the army in an exclusively positive light.

Meanwhile The Times newspaper reported Tuesday that Britain is set to formally blacklist the group as a terrorist organization to increase pressure on Russia.

Wagner mercenaries have spearheaded Russia’s months-long assault on Bakhmut in the industrial Donbas region.
After two months of building a legal case, proscription or a formal blacklisting of the group was “imminent” and likely to be enacted within weeks, the newspaper reported citing a government source.
This would make it a criminal offense to belong to Wagner, attend its meetings, encourage support for it or carry its logo in public, The Times said. It would also impose financial sanctions on the group and there would be implications for Wagner’s ability to raise money if any funds went through British financial institutions, the newspaper added.
Britain’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bakhmut has been under Russian attack for more than nine months, with Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries leading repeated attempts to advance on what was once a city of 70,000.
The group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a social media message on Monday that his troops were beginning to receive ammunition needed to press their advance. Troops had advanced a maximum of 130 meters (400 feet) amid fierce fighting, Prigozhin said.

 

Biden’s approval rating at 40 percent, Americans concerned about immigration

US President Joe Biden’s public approval was at 40 percent in recent days, close to the lowest level of his presidency. (File/AP
US President Joe Biden’s public approval was at 40 percent in recent days, close to the lowest level of his presidency. (File/AP
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

Biden’s approval rating at 40 percent, Americans concerned about immigration

US President Joe Biden’s public approval was at 40 percent in recent days, close to the lowest level of his presidency. (File/AP
  • Only 26 percent said they approved of Biden’s handling of immigration
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s public approval was at 40 percent in recent days, close to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans unhappy about his handling of immigration and inflation, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
The three-day poll, which ended on Sunday, showed a marginal increase in Biden’s popularity from last month, when 39 percent of respondents said they approved of his performance as president. The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points.
The economy remained respondents’ top concern amid high rates of inflation and a push by central bankers to tame prices by raising interest rates, which has made mortgages and car loans costlier.
The looming Thursday expiration of COVID-19 rules that have blocked many foreigners from crossing into the United States to seek asylum has also become a subject of concern. Long lines of migrants have amassed this week in the Mexican border city of Tijuana waiting for the policy to expire.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll found 54 percent of respondents — including 77 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of Democrats — were against raising the number of immigrants allowed into the country every year.
Only 26 percent said they approved of Biden’s handling of immigration.
Sixty-six percent of respondents support sending active duty US soldiers to the border to support Border Patrol agents.
The Pentagon announced this month that Biden’s administration will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to help secure the border in preparation for the lifting of the COVID-19 border restrictions.
The president is seeking re-election next year and immigration is primed to be an important issue in the contest. Republicans accuse him of being soft on immigration, though his administration has planned to send additional troops to assist in securing the border.
The frontrunner for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, made cracking down on illegal immigration a centerpiece of his administration.
Biden is also facing criticism from Republicans over government spending, which surged in recent years — including during the Trump administration — as the government spent freely fighting COVID-19.
Biden is due to meet with Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday to discuss an impasse over the federal debt ceiling. Failing to lift the borrowing limit could lead Washington to start falling behind on its bills as soon as June 1, the Treasury Department has warned.
Fifty-four percent of respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll said they were opposed to raising the debt ceiling, including 59 percent of respondents who don’t have a college degree. Among those with a degree, 44 percent were opposed to raising the borrowing limit.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 1,022 US adults, using a nationally representative sample.

French parliament calls on EU to list Wagner as ‘terrorist group’

French parliament calls on EU to list Wagner as ‘terrorist group’
Updated 09 May 2023
AFP

French parliament calls on EU to list Wagner as ‘terrorist group’

French parliament calls on EU to list Wagner as ‘terrorist group’
  • The resolution, which is non-binding and symbolic, passed with unanimous support across the political spectrum
  • Its author, ruling party MP Benjamin Haddad, has said he hopes it will encourage the 27 members of the EU to put Wagner on its official list of terrorist organisations
Updated 09 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: The French parliament adopted a resolution Tuesday calling on the European Union to formerly label Russian mercenary force Wagner a “terrorist group.”
The resolution, which is non-binding and symbolic, passed with unanimous support across the political spectrum.
Its author, ruling party MP Benjamin Haddad, has said he hopes it will encourage the 27 members of the EU to put Wagner on its official list of terrorist organizations.
“Wherever they work, Wagner members spread instability and violence,” he told parliament on Tuesday. “They kill and torture. They massacre and pillage. They intimidate and manipulate with almost total impunity.”
He said they were not simple mercenaries driven by an “appetite for money” but they “follow a broad strategy, from Mali to Ukraine, of supporting the aggressive policies of President (Vladimir) Putin’s regime toward our democracies.”
Being listed as a terrorist group means EU members could freeze assets of the Wagner group and its members, while European companies and citizens are barred from dealing with the organization.
But Wagner and its businessman leader Yevgeny Prigozhin have already been repeatedly sanctioned by the European Union, in February for human rights abuses in Africa and in April for participating in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Prigozhin is a close ally of Putin, and his recruits have been fighting for months to capture the battle-scarred city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
He had his assets in the European Union frozen in 2020 and was placed on a visa blacklist over the deployment of Wagner fighters to war-torn Libya, a decision he unsuccessfully appealed.
He claimed at the time that he had “no knowledge of an entity known as Wagner Group.”
The group has been blamed by Paris for running anti-French propaganda operations in west Africa, particularly Mali.
The EU’s terrorist list, which is approved by leaders of the bloc’s member states at their regular meetings, currently includes 13 people and 21 groups or entities including Al-Qaeda and Daesh group.
The parliaments of Lithuania and Estonia have also labelled Wagner a “terrorist organization.”

Amnesty urges UK House of Lords to reject ‘racist, xenophobic’ immigration bill

Amnesty urges UK House of Lords to reject ‘racist, xenophobic’ immigration bill
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Amnesty urges UK House of Lords to reject ‘racist, xenophobic’ immigration bill

Amnesty urges UK House of Lords to reject ‘racist, xenophobic’ immigration bill
  • Amnesty UK chief questions why govt. will open doors for Ukrainian refugees, not Sudanese
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Amnesty International UK has written to the House of Lords urging its members to reject a bill on illegal immigration which it slammed as “racist and xenophobic.”

The letter was sent ahead of the second reading of the bill on Wednesday.

The organization’s UK chief executive officer, Sacha Deshmukh, said that if passed the bill would do substantial harm to refugees and victims of human trafficking while also depriving British residents of their right to British citizenship.

He added that it would also create a dangerous precedent internationally and harm the rights of refugees worldwide.

Deshmukh said: “Despite its numerous failings, the schemes for Ukrainian refugees show that the government is prepared to respond to some international emergencies but not others.

“If the door can be opened for many Ukrainians, why is it being shut to Sudanese and other refugees?”

He noted that the bill was a “blatant breach” of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights, both of which the UK was instrumental in developing.

Amnesty has called on the government to abandon the Immigration bill and instead focus on developing a constructive and human rights-respecting immigration system that was “prepared to respond” to all international situations.

