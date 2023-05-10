You are here

  • Home
  • OSN and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture team up for Writers’ Room program

OSN and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture team up for Writers’ Room program

OSN and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture team up for Writers’ Room program
Short Url

https://arab.news/zmtag

Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

OSN and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture team up for Writers’ Room program

OSN and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture team up for Writers’ Room program
  • It aims to nurture emerging talents by giving TV writers in the region the chance to develop projects with help and advice from industry professionals
  • The initiative will work with creators of up to 5 projects for 7 months, during which they will take part in weekly online work sessions and three in-person residencies
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Regional TV company OSN and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture on Tuesday launched the Writers’ Room, a mentorship program they said is designed to nurture emerging talents and foster the development of storytelling in the Middle East.

It will offer TV writers in the region the chance to showcase their talents and pitch ideas for projects that can be developed and distributed on OSN’s platforms.

“At OSN, we believe in the power of local storytelling and the incredible talent that exists within the Arab region, and are excited to join hands with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture to launch this initiative,” said company CEO Joe Kawkabani.

“This program represents our commitment to nurturing emerging writers and investing in compelling narratives that resonate with our diverse audience. Together, we aim to unlock the untapped potential of Arab storytellers and create a platform for their voices to be heard.”

Selected participants will receive one-on-one coaching and advice to help them develop a limited series, along with additional support and input from a diverse pool of experts and specialists, including historians, social scientists and researchers.

Organizers said the aim is to create a framework for TV writing in the region that is anchored in the writers’ room method and allows for peer-to-peer learning and participation in the creative process.

“The initiative marks a significant step in supporting the development of Arab series creators,” said Rima Mismar, the executive director of the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture. “Through this program, we aim to provide a nurturing environment for emerging talents, bridge gaps in series development, and foster a community of storytellers.

“By offering mentorship, residencies and exposure to experts from diverse fields, we aspire to empower writers to create impactful and multidimensional narratives that reflect the richness, complexity and cultural diversity of the Arab region.”

The Writers’ Room initially will work with the creators of up to five projects over the course of seven months. They will take part in weekly online work sessions and three in-person residencies.

The Writers’ Room program is open to all Arab writers living in the region who have prior writing experience. Applications can be submitted through Arab Fund for Arts and Culture website until July 7.
 

Topics: OSN Arab Fund for Arts and Culture

Related

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership
Media
OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership
OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal
Media
OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine
  • In a tweet, AFP said other agency journalists were with Arman Soldin at the time of the Grad rocket bombardment
  • French media outlets reported that the late afternoon attack took place in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

PARIS: French international news agency Agence France-Presse says its Ukraine video coordinator was killed Tuesday during a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
In a tweet, AFP said other agency journalists were with Arman Soldin at the time of the Grad rocket bombardment.
French media outlets reported that the late afternoon attack took place in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut. Russian forces have been trying to capture the city for nine months, making Bakhmut the focus of the war’s longest battle.
Soldin was 32 years old and born in Sarajevo, now the capital of Bosnia, according to the French media reports.
AFP said it was “devastated” at Soldin’s death and “all of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”
In May 2022, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was working in Ukraine for BFM-TV, was killed near Severodonetsk in the east.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict AFP journalist Arman Soldin

Related

Sky News journalist reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan video
Media
Sky News journalist reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan

Twitter to remove idle accounts, archive them

Twitter to remove idle accounts, archive them
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

Twitter to remove idle accounts, archive them

Twitter to remove idle accounts, archive them
  • Removal of accounts would result in drop in users' followers, Musk said
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Social media platform Twitter Inc. will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Monday, saying that the action is “important to free up abandoned handles.”
Twitter’s billionaire owner in a separate tweet said inactive accounts will be archived, Musk did not add any details on when the process will begin.
It was not immediately known if or how Twitter users will be able to access archived accounts.
Musk also said users on the micro-blogging platform could see a drop in follower count, as several inactive accounts might get removed.
According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.
Earlier this month, Musk “threatened” to reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content.
Twitter last month removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians.
Musk has made account verification a part of Twitter’s Blue subscription, a move he said would tackle the issue of bot accounts on the social media platform.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account
Media
Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account
Saudis slam Twitter for not taking down account glorifying late terrorist Osama bin Laden
Media
Saudis slam Twitter for not taking down account glorifying late terrorist Osama bin Laden

AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage
  • Mariupol’s deputy mayor said the world’s attention to the work pressured Russians to open an evacuation route, saving thousands of civilian lives.=
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

NEW YORK: The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism Monday, in public service and breaking news photography, for coverage of the Ukraine War that included startling images of Russia’s siege of Mariupol.
AL.com, of Birmingham, Alabama, won two Pulitzers, in local reporting and commentary. The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and the Washington Post also won two awards each.
The New York Times was honored with an international reporting award for its coverage of Russian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Pulitzers were also given for work surrounding the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion standard, the government’s policy of child separation at the border, and welfare spending in Mississippi.
For its public service award, the Pulitzers cited the work of AP videojournalist Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, video producer Vasilisa Stepanenko and reporter Lori Hinnant. For nearly three weeks, AP had the only international journalists in Mariupol, capturing notable images of an injured, pregnant woman being rushed to medical help and Russia firing on civilian targets.
Mariupol’s deputy mayor said the world’s attention to the work pressured Russians to open an evacuation route, saving thousands of civilian lives.
“It is no overstatement to say that their work has been a true public service,” AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said during a staff Zoom celebration. “They told the world of the human toll of this war in its earliest days. They served as a counterweight against Russian disinformation, and they helped open up a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol with the power of their work.”
Maloletka was also part of AP’s team that won the prize for breaking news photography in Ukraine that included Bernat Armangue, Emilio Morenatti, Felipe Dana, Nariman El-Mofty, Rodrigo Abd and Vadim Ghirda.
“To be there is probably more important and more critical than ever,” said David Ake, AP’s director of photography. “You can’t make the moment that captures the world if you’re not there, and being there is often dirty and difficult and dangerous.”
Pulitzer Prize Board co-chair Neil Brown highlighted the dangers faced by journalists, noting the imprisonment in Russia of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges, which his family and the newspaper vehemently deny. Brown said the board demands Gershkovich’s immediate release.
The Pulitzers honor the best in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater. The public service winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000. The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.
The Washington Post’s Caroline Kitchener won for “unflinching reporting” on the consequences of the abortion decision, including the story of a Texas teenager who gave birth to twins after new restrictions denied her an abortion. The Post’s Eli Saslow won for feature writing.
The Atlantic won the Pulitzer for explanatory journalism for Caitlin Dickerson’s exhaustive probe of the Trump administration policy of separating parents from children at the US border.
The Wall Street Journal won for its investigation into federal officials holding stock that could have been affected by government action, including dozens who reported trading stock in companies shortly before their own agencies announced enforcement actions against them.
The Los Angeles Times won for breaking news for its stories revealing a secretly recorded conversation with city officials making racist comments. The newspaper’s Christina House won for feature photography, for her images of a 22-year-old pregnant woman living on the street.
Kyle Whitmire, of AL.com, won a commentary award for “measured and persuasive columns” about Alabama’s Confederate heritage and a legacy of racism.
His Alabama colleagues John Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald and Challen Stephens won a local reporting award for a probe into a local police force. Anna Wolfe, of Mississippi Today, was honored for her reporting on a former Mississippi governor sending federal welfare money to family and friends, including NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre.
Andrew Long Chu, of New York magazine, won a Pulitzer for criticism.
Nancy Ancrum, Amy Driscoll, Luisa Yanez, Isadora Rangell and Lauren Constantino, of the Miami Herald, won for editorial writing.
Mona Chalabi, a contributor to The New York Times, won for illustrated reporting and commentary. The staff of Gimlet Media won for audio reporting.

 

Topics: Pulitzer Prizes Associated Press

Related

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see
Media
Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see
Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
Media
Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see
Updated 08 May 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see
  • A study by media company Webedia and advisory firm Native set out to better understand Arab mothers and their perception of adverts
  • At a time of societal and professional transformations, the ‘study reveals alarming findings on the nature of the advertising sector,’ said Webedia CEO George Maktabi
Updated 08 May 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The vast majority of Arab mothers, 82 percent, do not see themselves accurately represented in the adverts they see, according to a study by media company Webedia and advisory firm Native.

The aim of the research, carried out this year, was to better understand Arab mothers, who are the primary shopping decision-makers, driving 70 to 80 percent of purchase decisions, according to various studies.

“At a time when Arab mothers are going through important societal and professional transformations, the ‘Marketing to Arab Mothers’ study reveals alarming findings on the nature of the advertising sector,” George Maktabi, Webedia’s group CEO, told Arab News.

The reliance of advertisers on third-party data has increased over the years, as such data allows them to precisely target specific customers and audiences. In 2021, for example, businesses in the US spent $22 billion on third-party audience data, of which $13.3 billion was on the data itself and $8.7 billion on audience data-activation solutions, according to Statista.

In theory, access to copious amounts of such data helps marketers better understand their audiences and, therefore, communicate with them more effectively.

However, the study suggests the opposite is the case: 77 percent of Arab mothers surveyed said they feel misrepresented by the adverts they watch, and 67 percent said the image of their life portrayed by commercials does not reflect the reality.

“These data sources could reveal important findings on the digital identity and online behavior of ‘female-Arab-consumers,’” said Ahmad Abu Zannad, founder and lead strategist at Native.

“But the reality is deeper and much more complex for an Arab woman who is also a mother, navigating her recently transformed world, than the pages she has visited and the number of clicks on her record.”

Almost half, 46 percent, of those surveyed saw “zero resemblance” between their identity as an Arab mother and the image of that presented to them in adverts. The report therefore highlights how the portrayal in advertising appears to diverge from the reality for many.

For example, most adverts show impeccably neat and clean homes, with lavish meals laid out on a dining table — a far cry from the reality for an average Arab mother struggling to juggle work commitments and a personal life.

“A good starting point (for marketers) is to put genuine effort into deeply understanding Arab mothers and finding a human role for the brand to play in her life, which cannot be achieved by simply observing her online behavior,” Abu Zannad said.

Other findings of the research included the fact that 66 percent of the Arab women surveyed said they had recently started to focus more on themselves after decades of catering primarily to the needs of everyone else in their lives.

The report suggests Arab women and mothers are increasingly developing a diverse array of interests and hobbies, from ones that focus on the family, such as cooking and parenting, to more personal ones such as beauty and fashion, and even inter-generational activities, such as gaming, that can help them connect better with their children. When asked what life hacks they were most interested in, 59 percent of Saudi women said beauty tips and 41 percent said fashion.

As the influence of Arab mothers continues to grow, it is therefore increasingly important for the advertising industry to listen and cater to them, experts say.

Maktabi said: “It is a fact that they (Arab mothers) are a major force that will shape the future of commerce in our region, be it through their growing roles as individuals and/or as caretakers of future generations.”

He added that the study “does not aim to discredit the advertising sector” but “rather draw attention to grave lapses and put forward a recovery and transformative road map that puts the people back at the center.”

Topics: Native arab mothers adverts

Related

Photo/Supplied
Media
ChatGPT outperforms copywriters in STEP Conference’s outdoor adverts
Snap launches dynamic travel adverts
Media
Snap launches dynamic travel adverts

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Asharq Al-Awsat, the leading international Pan-Arab newspaper and one of SRMG’s flagship media brands, has undergone a digital-first transformation, enhancing both its print and digital offerings. With its revamped platforms, integrated technology, and new look, Asharq Al-Awsat seeks to increase accessibility and readership among new generations. 

The transformation builds on 45 years of quality journalism, throughout which Asharq Al-Awsat has been the go-to news source for decision-makers, influencers, and policy and research centers interested in the region. 

Asharq Al-Awsat’s new digital enhancements include an optimized website, an interactive mobile app, a podcast channel, daily curated newsletters, refreshed social media channels, and updates across all audience touchpoints. With these enhancements, Asharq Al-Awsat’s content is now fully accessible across all channels, including TV programs on Asharq Business with Bloomberg and other SRMG platforms.

Asharq Al-Awsat has bolstered its editorial strategy, enhancing the coverage it is renowned for across politics, culture, economics as well as health, science and technology.

Asharq Al-Awsat was launched in 1978 as a dedicated Pan-Arab newspaper, catering to Arabs all over the world. From its early days in London’s Fleet Street, Asharq Al-Awsat has become widely known for its iconic green cover pages that represent an important part of its history. The newspaper’s reporting has gone hand-in-hand with the world’s most significant events over the past decades, including the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Camp David Summit and subsequent treaties, the Iranian Revolution, the Lebanese Civil War, the Iraq-Iran War, the first Gulf War, the 2003 Iraq invasion and the tumultuous Arab Spring.  

Throughout the years and due to its reputation as a reliable and credible newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat has attracted interviews with several global leaders at pivotal moments in world history, including former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev before the fall of the Soviet Union and former US President George W. Bush following the Iraq war and others. 

Since its founding, the newspaper has been led by renowned journalists and editors committed to fearless reporting, and presenting a balanced and informed world view.  

As the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, SRMG is creating new, integrated cross-platform experiences for audiences. For the first time, Asharq Al-Awsat’s content will also be accessible on Asharq News platforms. Collaboration across brands is considered an important aspect of SRMG’s broader transformation strategy, and will expand the syndication of quality content, ensuring that global audiences always have access to the news at anytime and anywhere.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Commenting on the relaunch, Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Since its creation, Asharq Al-Awsat has been widely recognized as the leading newspaper from the Arab world. No other Arab newspaper has been able to match the quality and depth of its reporting. It should come as no surprise that the newspaper has maintained a strong and loyal readership. This revamp is yet another example of Asharq Al-Awsat driving innovation. We are bolstering editorial content and improving its delivery through leveraging data and new platforms. We are attracting and developing young, emerging journalists to deliver the quality reporting that Asharq Al-Awsat is known for. And we are enhancing its accessibility to ensure new generation of readers have access to premium, original content.”

Ghassan Charbel, Editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat, stressed the importance of keeping pace with the changing media landscape by relaunching the newspaper with a new look and feel whilst maintaining its reputation for providing exclusive and high-quality journalism. Charbel said, “Our digital transformation ensures that we attract a new generation of readers who want to access our content in different ways and through different platforms.” 

He added: “Capitalizing on our extensive experience, we will invest in producing even more distinctive, innovative, and high-quality content, keeping pace with the evolving patterns of information consumption. Adopting a digital first approach will grow our readership.” 

Asharq Al-Awsat has always driven innovation through utilizing the latest technologies. It adopted the best printing techniques of the time. In the 1980s, Asharq Al-Awsat became one of the first Arab newspapers to utilize satellite transmissions to dispatch its content to printing press around the world. And then it became the first Arab newspaper to build a website, providing increased access to its readers. As is evidenced in this latest brand refresh, the newspaper continues to be at the forefront of change in the media sector, prioritising the objective of catering to the growing needs of its readers and reaching new audiences.  

Topics: Asharq Al-Awsat SRMG Sauri Research & Media Group Saudi Research and Media Group Editor’s Choice

Related

Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day
Corporate News
Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day
Social media celebrates 40 years of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper
Media
Social media celebrates 40 years of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper

Latest updates

Alonso bids to shed ‘Neverkusen’ tag against former boss Mourinho
Alonso bids to shed ‘Neverkusen’ tag against former boss Mourinho
Inter, Milan met in another Champions League semifinal 20 years ago
Inter, Milan met in another Champions League semifinal 20 years ago
Kate Middleton shows off Elie Saab look at Buckingham Palace 
Kate Middleton shows off Elie Saab look at Buckingham Palace 
UAE condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza
UAE condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza
Attack near Tunisia synagogue kills four
Attack near Tunisia synagogue kills four

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.