You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will take place in Riyadh from July 6. (SEF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4hkg

Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement
  • The year-long partnership will showcase Savvy’s brands across Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group have announced a year-long sponsorship agreement that will showcase Savvy’s brands across the entire SEF ecosystem, including Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

This is the second year in a row that the two organizations have come together, and following last year’s popular activations, Savvy and SEF will once again deliver exclusive on-ground and virtual experiences for gaming enthusiasts at this year’s events. The partnership also includes a series of initiatives designed to further Saudi Arabia’s mission to become a global hub for esports and gaming.

Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of SEF, said: “It is with great pleasure that the Saudi Esports Federation unveils this historic agreement with Savvy Games Group. Last year, Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8 demonstrated the huge gaming market in Saudi Arabia and the enormous potential for growth for the industry. With the extension of the partnership this year, there is so much to look forward to, whether it be for Saudi Arabian gamers or gamers across the globe.”

Brian Ward, Savvy CEO, said: “At Savvy, we are committed to driving the long-term growth and development of the global esports and games industry. We are excited to continue working closely with SEF to bring gaming enthusiasts an unforgettable experience and support its mission to build the largest esports festival in the world.”

GWB, the world’s largest charitable esports event, returned for the fourth consecutive year for six weeks from April 10. Held virtually by SEF, GWB serves as a qualifier for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, which takes place in Riyadh for eight weeks this summer beginning July 6.

In addition to GWB and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Savvy will be the presenting partner for SEF assets such as the Saudi eLeagues, Next World Forum, Voices of Saudi Esports, SEF Awards, Arab League, Gaming Centers’ Face-Off, Saudi Esports Academy, Esports Federation Championship, and Marhala Podcast. Savvy will also be a strategic partner for the National Esports Team.

GWB has a charity prize pool of $10 million and members of the public can donate on its official website.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is offering a $45 million prize pool across the elite gaming titles taking place in the competition this summer — the largest esports prize pool in history.

Topics: esport Saudi Esports Federation Savvy Games Group

Related

Update PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Business & Economy
PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launches $37.7bn Savvy Games Group strategy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launches $37.7bn Savvy Games Group strategy

First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory

First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory

First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory
  • Champions claimed most of a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5m
  • Major step in nurturing talent, says Turki Alfawzan, CEO of Saudi esports
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NAVI Javelins triumphed at the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CS:GO, tournament at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, after defeating Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-0 in a dramatic final.

The champions, who claimed the majority of a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million, overcame 9 Pandas Fearless 2-0 in the semifinal to set up their final clash with Ninjas in Pyjamas, who defeated Nigma Galaxy 2-0 in their semifinal encounter. G2 Oya and Big Equipa were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage in the three-day, six-team competition, which began on Thursday, April 27.

NAVI Javelins’ Hanka said: “To be crowned champions at the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders is a huge honor — we’re so excited to win. The competition over the past few days has been intense but credit to all the team for pulling through and coming out on top.

“We’d like to thank the Saudi Esports Federation and Gamers Without Borders for organizing such an amazing event and hope all the women gamers in Saudi Arabia and across the world loved this tournament as much as we did.”

Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Hosting the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders is a reflection of the charitable event’s importance and status within the global esports community. It’s another step in our journey of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry.”

The proceeds from the prize pool at GWB, held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and the UNHCR.

GWB, which began on April 10 and lasts six weeks, is hosting five tournaments across four major gaming titles: StarCraft II, CS:GO (with separate men’s and women’s events), Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Winning teams and players from StarCraft II, CS:GO, Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will advance to the finals at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Saudi Arabia’s flagship gaming and esports festival, which takes place from July 6. A $45 million total prize pool, triple that of Gamers8 last year, awaits.

Players and teams participating at GWB’s 2023 CS:GO, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege tournaments have the chance to compete for a $10 million charity prize pool. In addition to the donations through the elite competitions, GWB offers the chance for everyone to donate and make a difference by choosing a charity and a cause they intend to support through www.gamerswithoutborders.com.

Topics: GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS E-sports

Related

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
Saudi Sport
Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
Gamers Without Borders 2023 records first tournament wins
Sport
Gamers Without Borders 2023 records first tournament wins

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
  • Six teams will go head-to-head from Thursday until Saturday for a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5m
  • Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan: The Saudi Esports Federation is delighted to host the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, will propel women’s involvement in esports, organizers of the event said. 

Six teams — Nigma Galaxy, BIG Equipa, NAVI Javelins, G2 Oya, 9 Pandas Fearless, and Ninjas in Pyjamas — are battling it out in a single elimination bracket from Thursday until Saturday for a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million. 

Held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, the prize pool from CS:GO at GWB will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and UNHCR. All of these organizations are improving the lives of women in need across the globe. 

With figures issued last year by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology showing 48 percent of the country’s gamers are female, the inaugural tournament at GWB spotlights the rise of women across all sections of the industry. 

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Saudi Esports Federation is delighted to host the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders, which will play a significant role in furthering women’s involvement in esports. Our move to host the event is the latest step in numerous initiatives to ensure that women are equally represented across the esports ecosystem. 

“Seeing the best women players from the best teams in the world compete at Gamers Without Borders can only help in spurring women across Saudi Arabia and beyond to pursue their gaming passions. Through the assistance of our humanitarian aid partners, Gamers Without Borders improves the lives of so many women and we are delighted that this event will help continue to do so.” 

The CS:GO quarterfinals kicks off with G2 Oya going head-to-head with 9 Pandas Fearless on Thursday at 6 p.m. Saudi Arabia standard time. The winners earn a semifinal spot versus NAVI Javelins tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s other quarterfinal sees Ninjas in Pyjamas face BIG Equipa at 9 p.m. for the right to play Nigma Galaxy in the semifinal on Friday at the same time. The grand final takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All quarterfinals and semifinals are the best of three match ups, with the final best of five.

Topics: GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS Saudi Esports Federation Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Related

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Sport
Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund
Saudi Arabia
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
  • Competition started at ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in Berlin and will continue in Rome
  • In-person live final will be part of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix race weekend on Saturday, July 29 with a $44,000 prize pool
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Formula E has announced the return of the elite international simulated racing esports tournament, the Accelerate Championship, with a brand new influencer-led spinoff series to run alongside the main competition.

The first round took place ahead of the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix races in Germany on April 22 and 23.

Now in its third season, Accelerate brings together the world’s best sim racing talent with a $44,000 prize pool on offer. Competitors will race in all-new Formula E GEN3 race car simulators on Formula E racetracks while representing teams in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The first online qualifying series took place on April 15 and 16 with 88 contenders. Twenty-two went forward to the first Berlin event which was streamed at the Gaming Arena in the Allianz Fan Village and online on Formula E’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Two rounds will continue at the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix race weekend on July 15 and 16. The top 11 competitors from across the Berlin and Rome events will win a place in the Accelerate Championship live final to be staged at ExCeL London, as part of the huge season finale weekend of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on July 29 and 30.

Building on the appeal of the Accelerate Championship to the global gaming community, Formula E is launching an all-new influencer-led esports series. Accelerate AMPED will bring together 11 influencers each representing Formula E teams and generating entertainment-led competitive content.

The influencer racers will aim to score points to help their teams take home the Accelerate Teams Championship.

Accelerate AMPED heats will take place alongside the Accelerate Championships in Berlin and Rome giving fans the chance to watch the action live on stage in the Gaming Arena. The Accelerate AMPED final will also take place live at the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix race weekend.

Oracle Red Bull Racing esports driver, Frede Rasmussen, won both previous Accelerate Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Kieran Holmes-Darby, gaming director, Formula E, said: “Formula E is delivering highly competitive, world-class racing both on the track and in the sim racing world with the Accelerate Championship. This year’s competition is set to take it up another level with the inaugural Accelerate AMPED series. We are merging the worlds of competitive gaming and influencers to introduce a new wave of competitors and give fans an exciting new way to engage with Formula E.

“Our GEN3 car is also featuring in a video game for the first time, having launched in Factor2 ahead of the Berlin qualifiers and will also be launching in Real Racing 3 before our Rome Accelerate AMPED event!”

Topics: Formula E

Related

Treat for local fans as Berlin set for Formula E double-header
Motoring
Treat for local fans as Berlin set for Formula E double-header
Jaguar’s Mitch Evans says new race cities are growing Formula E
Motorsport
Jaguar’s Mitch Evans says new race cities are growing Formula E

Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split

Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split
Updated 11 April 2023
Nathan Irvine

Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split

Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split
  • 30-year partnership has come to an end and left FIFA without a video game developer
  • The football community appears to be championing EA Sports FC without seeing a screenshot
Updated 11 April 2023
Nathan Irvine

In 2022, after 30 years of making FIFA games together, the world football governing body and video game developer and publisher EA Sports, announced they were splitting up. It was acrimonious.

The specific details about what caused the split will likely be kept under a non-disclosure agreement forever. However, according to a 2021 New York Times report citing insider knowledge, EA Sports allegedly wanted more rights as part of any new deal, and FIFA allegedly wanted to double the fee for using its name for the next decade to an eye-watering $2.5 billion. Despite these reported claims, one thing is sure, there is no going back for either party.

Since the breakup, both camps have had contrasting lines of communication. EA Sports immediately announced EA Sports FC, which will arrive in 2023. The likes of Liverpool FC and Real Madrid supported the reveal with posts featuring the hashtag #EASportsFC and an announcement that they would be in the new game.

On the other side, FIFA released a bombastic statement that suggests it will make the best football game around.

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on — the constant is the FIFA name, and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST,” Infantino said.

There is no doubting Infantino’s enthusiasm — he capitalized “THE BEST” — but if he thinks FIFA can find a new developer and simply go head-to-head with EA Sports, he is delusional. The following are the reasons.

EA Sports is not just the former developer of the FIFA series, it is deeply entrenched in football and is one of those rare video games that has transcended the medium and made it into the mainstream. EA Sports is everywhere.

It is on television broadcasts of the English Premier League, the sleeves of matchday officials and partners with clubs and leagues such as Juventus and Serie A. FIFA may work with another video game’s studio, but it is unlikely to receive as much exposure.

This manifestation of marketing prowess has seen EA Sports’ FIFA completely outplay its nearest rival, Konami’s eFootball — formerly Pro Evolution Soccer or PES. What started as a closely contested battle in the early 2000s has turned into a period of unbelievable dominance for FIFA.

There was a time the Japanese-developed PES sold almost as many copies, with fans preferring better, more realistic gameplay than FIFA. But it is no longer a contest because EA Sports regularly outsells its opposition by around 10 to 1. Outside of eFootball, there are no other rivals except the upcoming free-to-play UFL from an unknown game studio. It might be brilliant, but people will only want to play the game that their mates, celebs and pro footballers are playing, and this will be EA Sports FC.

Like it or not, EA Sports is adept at creating monopolies in the games industry. The route to the top for FIFA, and its Madden NFL series, was to lock rivals out of official licenses while it tweaked and honed its game. These actions presented gamers with two options — play with the authentic teams, players, leagues and likenesses of EA Sports games, or get involved in a game where Manchester City are called Manchester B and play in a sponsor-less kit. It was a no-brainer.

FIFA will no doubt use the same tactics on EA Sports FC. For example, from now on, we do not expect to see an official women’s or men’s World Cup mode in an EA Sports game. But the world football governing body stands to lose the most following the separation as it has no jurisdiction over club competitions or players, which matters most to fans.

The realization that FIFA’s most significant contribution to the video game series was its name will sink in eventually. There is a chance it will happen when it tries to purchase or build a video games studio to make — in Infantino’s words “THE BEST FIFA” game — and cannot source the talent. Or the magnitude of what it is up against could appear when it tries to acquire licenses it desperately needs for authentic player likenesses, stadiums and more, and finds out EA has exclusive access to them.

FIFA could make an excellent game in the future, and healthy competition for EA Sports FC is needed to ensure the games evolve, but video game fans are more ruthless than football fans. They will not stick around through the highs and the lows waiting for their “team” to come good, they will jump ship to the superior one without a second thought. Without EA Sports’ relentless marketing machine, savvy license deals and a game engine that helps it sell tens of millions of copies annually, the chances of FIFA competing on an equal footing is as likely as San Marino winning the World Cup.

Topics: eSports football FIFA EA Sports

Related

Anghami partners with EA Sports to celebrate launch of ‘FIFA 23’ video game
Media
Anghami partners with EA Sports to celebrate launch of ‘FIFA 23’ video game
Saudi Pro League signs EA Sports as sponsor
Sport
Saudi Pro League signs EA Sports as sponsor

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
  • For six weeks, global esports teams will battle it out in 5 elite competitions including a CS:GO women’s tournament for the first time
  • The world’s largest charitable esports event will donate $10m to six humanitarian aid partners
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, is set to kick off today with a total charity prize pool of $10 million.

The GWB’s 2023 edition will benefit six aid partners — Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and the UNHCR.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the event’s fourth edition features five elite competitions across four of the world’s most popular esports titles.

The GWB six-week mega-series will serve as a qualifier to Gamers8: The Land of Heroes. It begins with a StarCraft ll tournament, a new addition to the GWB, running from April 14 to 23 and featuring 24 players.

The next competition, a first for the GWB, will be an all-women (CS:GO) tournament, with six teams battling it out in a single elimination bracket from April 27 to 29 for a $2.5 million prize.

Rocket League makes yet another appearance at GWB with 16 teams competing from May 1 to 4 for a $2.5 million prize, followed by a Rainbow Six Siege tournament from May 11 to 14 with 16 teams showcasing their gaming talents to win a $2.5 million prize.

The GWB concludes with the fifth and final tournament, the men’s (CS:GO) qualifiers from May 16 to 18, where some of the best teams from around the globe will be competing for $2.5 million, and the golden opportunity to qualify and advance to the finals at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is Saudi Arabia’s flagship gaming and esports event that takes place at Boulevard Riyadh City this summer, starting on July 6 and offering a whopping record prize pool of $45 million.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Gamers Without Borders is back for its fourth annual event. Our core mission remains unchanged: to unite gamers worldwide behind humanitarian causes through their shared passion for gaming.

“Since its launch three years ago, Gamers Without Borders has raised over $30 million in collaboration with our charity partners, making a massive impact on many lives across the globe. We are excited to continue leveraging this global platform to drive positive change in the world.”

Topics: eSports Saudi Arabia GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS

Related

Ready player one: Esports fans get set for inaugural Gamers8 event in Riyadh
Sport
Ready player one: Esports fans get set for inaugural Gamers8 event in Riyadh
Gamers8 festival ‘opens new avenues for Kingdom’s gamers’ video
Sport
Gamers8 festival ‘opens new avenues for Kingdom’s gamers’

follow us

Latest updates

UAE’s Chalhoub Group to open fulfillment center at KSA’s first special logistics zone 
UAE’s Chalhoub Group to open fulfillment center at KSA’s first special logistics zone 
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Closing bell: TASI slips 12 points as fluctuating oil market looms large
Closing bell: TASI slips 12 points as fluctuating oil market looms large
Saudi authorities confiscate 8m amphetamine pills 
Saudi authorities confiscate 8m amphetamine pills 
Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan
Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.