Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Musk contended that the WhatsApp messaging service operated by Meta “cannot be trusted.” (AFP/File)
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

  • Encrypted messaging service would compete with Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp
NEW YORK: Twitter boss Elon Musk on Tuesday put out word that audio and video calls are coming to the platform.
“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform,” Musk said in a tweet.
“So you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”
In a subsequent comment fired off on Twitter, Musk contended that the WhatsApp messaging service operated by Meta “cannot be trusted.”
A messaging feature at Twitter would compete with an array of free services including Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp.
Musk added that Twitter on Wednesday will start encrypting direct messages on the platform, scrambling contents to safeguard privacy.
Since buying Twitter for $44 billion late last year, Musk has implemented changes in seemingly impulsive ways, sometimes causing chaos for users.
The Twitter boss has talked publicly of building an all-purpose “X” application that combines messages, payments and more.
Musk recently made the tech firm part of an “X” shell corporation, getting rid of the Twitter company name but continuing to use it for the service.

  • Twitter CEO Elon Musk says no deal has been signed
DUBAI: Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News last month, has announced plans to launch his own show on Twitter.

The American commentator described Twitter as the only real platform that allowed free speech.

In a video posted on the platform, he said: “Twitter has long served as the place where our national conservation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site.”

Carlson praised Twitter for allowing everyone on the site, but he noted that news analyzed on the platform came from “media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets.”

He did not mention any of Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s censorship moves, including banning reporters from Twitter.

Much of the video focused on Carlson seemingly advocating for free speech while accusing most, if not all, media outlets of obscuring facts and misleading readers.

 

Although Carlson did not refer to Fox News explicitly, he added: “After more than 30 years in the middle of it, we can tell you stories. The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can, but there are always limits.

“And you know if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That’s not a guess — it’s guaranteed.”

The new show will be an updated version of his show on Fox News along with “other things” that he said he would announce soon.

Musk said on Twitter that the platform had not “signed a deal of any kind whatsoever” and Carlson would be “subject to the same rules and rewards of all content creators.”

He also urged others, “particularly from the left,” to join Twitter as content creators.

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique, and refute whatever is said,” Musk added.

  • First such publication to do so, says founder and editor
DUBAI: London-based online Arabic newspaper Elaph has announced that it is investing in artificial intelligence, making it the first such publication to do so, according to the company.

“Twenty-two years ago, Elaph foresaw the possibility of dealing with news in a virtual way, as it was the first Arab online daily,” said Othman Al-Omair, founder and editor-in-chief of Elaph, recently.

“Today, it is looking forward to the future of accurate news, and finds that there is a major role being played by this kind of news in the world of artificial intelligence,” he added.

The next frontier for the publication is strengthening its presence by investing in advanced technologies and distinguishing itself through its record of serious media work, according to a company statement.

By adopting AI in its strategy, Elaph aims to enrich users’ news experience through customized, attractive and in-depth content.

The paper’s tech-powered features such as the virtual news broadcaster, smart news reader, political analysis applications, trend indicators, and social impact reports, aim to not only enhance the content formats it offers but also strengthen its position as a news provider. 

While the investment in AI reflects Elaph’s aspiration to achieve further growth, its focus on “news, culture, knowledge and inclusion” are at its core, the company stated.

  • Will capitalize on the region’s growth by creating hybrid events, says CEO
DUBAI: Global events agency Identity is expanding into the Middle East with two new offices in the UAE.

The company, which has been operational for 20 years, has worked on events including the G7 Summit, COP26, and the NATO Summit. Its clients include private companies Netflix, Google, Panasonic and Unilever.

“The GCC’s substantial support for economic diversification and global partnerships, with a robust non-oil GDP growth in 2023 extends to other parts of the Middle East (and) the UAE being the region’s second-largest economy is projected to grow 3.9 percent this year,” Michael Gietzen, CEO of Identity Group, told Arab News recently.

“It is clear that investments by both the public and private sectors are reaping tangible rewards, fueling an upward trajectory of activity across key sectors,” he continued.

The events industry in the region “is catalyzing strong socio-economic growth,” which presents a unique opportunity for Identity “to bridge the gap between our collaborative offer and the demands of the market,” Gietzen added.

The company, which combines production skills with broadcast technology to create hybrid events, has opened offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that will service the region.

“We are thrilled to be situated at the epicenter of a thriving hub — bringing our dynamic, energetic team and core set of values to support global events as they vie for (a) stake in what has become one of the most coveted event destinations globally,” said Ryan Perkins, general manager, Identity Middle East.

  • It aims to nurture emerging talents by giving TV writers in the region the chance to develop projects with help and advice from industry professionals
  • The initiative will work with creators of up to 5 projects for 7 months, during which they will take part in weekly online work sessions and three in-person residencies
LONDON: Regional TV company OSN and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture on Tuesday launched the Writers’ Room, a mentorship program they said is designed to nurture emerging talents and foster the development of storytelling in the Middle East.

It will offer TV writers in the region the chance to showcase their talents and pitch ideas for projects that can be developed and distributed on OSN’s platforms.

“At OSN, we believe in the power of local storytelling and the incredible talent that exists within the Arab region, and are excited to join hands with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture to launch this initiative,” said company CEO Joe Kawkabani.

“This program represents our commitment to nurturing emerging writers and investing in compelling narratives that resonate with our diverse audience. Together, we aim to unlock the untapped potential of Arab storytellers and create a platform for their voices to be heard.”

Selected participants will receive one-on-one coaching and advice to help them develop a limited series, along with additional support and input from a diverse pool of experts and specialists, including historians, social scientists and researchers.

Organizers said the aim is to create a framework for TV writing in the region that is anchored in the writers’ room method and allows for peer-to-peer learning and participation in the creative process.

“The initiative marks a significant step in supporting the development of Arab series creators,” said Rima Mismar, the executive director of the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture. “Through this program, we aim to provide a nurturing environment for emerging talents, bridge gaps in series development, and foster a community of storytellers.

“By offering mentorship, residencies and exposure to experts from diverse fields, we aspire to empower writers to create impactful and multidimensional narratives that reflect the richness, complexity and cultural diversity of the Arab region.”

The Writers’ Room initially will work with the creators of up to five projects over the course of seven months. They will take part in weekly online work sessions and three in-person residencies.

The Writers’ Room program is open to all Arab writers living in the region who have prior writing experience. Applications can be submitted through Arab Fund for Arts and Culture website until July 7.
 

  • In a tweet, AFP said other agency journalists were with Arman Soldin at the time of the Grad rocket bombardment
  • French media outlets reported that the late afternoon attack took place in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar
Chasiv Yar, Ukraine: AFP’s Ukraine video coordinator Arman Soldin was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP journalists who witnessed the incident said.
The attack happened at around 4:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on the outskirts of the town close to Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months.
The AFP team came under fire by Grad rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.
Soldin, 32, was killed when a rocket struck close to where he was lying. The rest of the team was uninjured.
“The whole agency is devastated by the loss of Arman,” AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said.
“His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine.”
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Soldin on Twitter, hailing his “bravery.”
“With bravery, from the first hours of the conflict he was at the front to establish the facts. To inform us,” Macron wrote, saying he shared “the pain of his relatives and all his colleagues.”
Ukraine’s defense ministry offered its “heartfelt condolences” to Soldin’s family and coworkers in a statement on Twitter, saying he was killed in a Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar in the eastern region of Donetsk.
“He dedicated his life to informing the world about the truth. His legacy, as well as his cause, will live on,” it said.
Born in Sarajevo, Soldin was a French national who began working for AFP as an intern in its Rome bureau in 2015 and was later hired in London.
He was part of the first AFP team to be sent to Ukraine following the start of Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, arriving on the following day.
Soldin had been living in Ukraine since September, leading the team’s video coverage and traveling regularly to the front lines in the east and south.
Soldin’s death means at least 11 journalists, fixers or drivers for media teams have been killed covering the war in Ukraine, according to the media advocacy groups Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
In Washington, the White House also paid tribute to Soldin, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the world was “indebted” to the journalists who lost their lives covering the conflict.
“Journalism is fundamental to a free society,” she said in a statement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also offered his condolences during a speech at the Freedom House think tank in Washington.
“Today, we were devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine,” he said. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and with the entire AFP family.”
“Arman’s brilliant work encapsulated everything that has made us so proud of AFP’s journalism in Ukraine,” the agency’s Global News Director Phil Chetwynd said.
“Arman’s death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers of covering this war. Our thoughts tonight are with his family and friends, and with all our people on the ground in Ukraine.”
AFP Europe Director Christine Buhagiar remembered Soldin as “a real on-the-ground reporter, always ready to work even in the most difficult places,” she said. “He was totally devoted to his craft.”
Colleagues said Soldin knew in particular how to recount the lives of ordinary people caught up in the Ukraine conflict, desperately trying to survive amid the chaos.
In Kyiv, he found a tender moment between a conscripted father and his young son who had fled abroad, bonding over a strategy game online.
Earlier this month, he even rescued an injured hedgehog from a trench and nursed it back to health. He named it Lucky.
The founder of the Ukrainian animal rights organization UAnimals, Oleksandr Todorchuk, spoke of Soldin’s “absolute kindness” when he came to the hedgehog’s aid.
UAnimals was setting up a grant for volunteers and shelters that rescue hedgehogs “in memory of Soldin and his great heart,” Todorchuk wrote on Facebook.

