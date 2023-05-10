Two suspected Hezbollah members arrested in Germany

You are here

A police officer stands in front of the Al-Irschad Mosque during a raid on April 30, 2020 in Berlin, as dozens of police and special forces stormed mosques and associations linked to Hezbollah. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  • The pair are alleged to have represented Hezbollah in the Bremen region of northern Germany, handling organization and logistics for the group
AFP

BERLIN: German federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two alleged members of Hezbollah on Wednesday suspected of recruiting and organizing activities for the Iran-backed Shiite movement.
Named only as Lebanese national Hassan M. and German-Lebanese dual citizen Abdul-Latif W. the pair were detained in northern Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
It said Abdul-Latif W. joined the organization “at the latest” in 2004 and Hassan M. in 2016. They are both now facing charges of “membership of a foreign terrorist organization.”
The pair are alleged to have represented Hezbollah in the Bremen region of northern Germany, handling organization and logistics for the group.
The two suspects were to appear later Wednesday before a judge “who will decide whether to remand them in custody.”
Hezbollah’s military wing is classed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, Britain and a majority of member states of the Arab League.
Germany banned the activities of the group’s political wing, which regularly organizes anti-Israeli demonstrations, in 2020.

AFP

  • Former leader arrested during a routine hearing in Islamabad on Tuesday
  • His arrest has brought tens of thousands of his supporters to the street in cities across the country
AFP
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan appeared in court Wednesday on graft charges as violent nationwide protests over his arrest erupted for a second day.
Lawyers for Khan said the National Accountability Bureau — the anti-graft body which ordered Khan’s arrest — had asked the judge to remand him in custody for at least 10 days.
Khan was arrested during a routine hearing in the capital Islamabad Tuesday and whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened court at police headquarters.
The drama follows months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April last year, has waged an unprecedented campaign against the country’s powerful military.
“The judge of the accountability court has reserved the verdict but has not pronounced it yet,” Sher Afzal Marwat, a lawyer for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told media.
He added that Khan was in “good spirits,” but complained he had been hit on the back of the head and leg by the paramilitary forces that arrested him.
The former cricketing superstar, who remains wildly popular, has previously denied all the charges in dozens of cases brought against him.
He says the myriad legal cases are part of an effort by the struggling government and military establishment to prevent him from returning to power.
His arrest has brought tens of thousands of his supporters to the street in cities across the country.
“If they think that the arrest of Imran Khan will demoralize us, then they are hugely mistaken,” said Niaz Ali in Peshawar, where several monuments and government buildings have been torched.
“We stand with Imran Khan and will support him till death.”
Khan’s arrest came hours after the powerful military rebuked him for alleging that a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.
Pakistan politicians have frequently been arrested and jailed since the country’s founding in 1947, but few have so directly challenged a military that has staged at least three coups and had ruled for more than three decades.
The country’s communications agency said the interior ministry had ordered mobile Internet services cut and restricted access to social media sites Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Authorities have ordered schools closed across the country — with end of year exams canceled for students.
Hundreds of police officers have been injured across the country, while in Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and the army ordered to deploy to keep peace.
Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, torching the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege at the entrance to the army’s general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
“At a time we are already struggling to feed our children, further uncertainty has been created,” Farooq Bhatti, a van driver, said in Rawalpindi Wednesday morning.
“The violence will not serve anyone... everyone will be affected... but I doubt the decision makers care.”
Protesters blocked some routes leading to Islamabad around lunchtime Wednesday but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court convened.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told a press conference there was “no political vendetta” surrounding Khan’s arrest.
The case that led to his detention was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan’s top anti-corruption body, which said he had ignored repeated summons to appear in court.
“Whenever he was summoned to court, he would do so at his own leisure — and only after being given a final warning,” said Tarar.
Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April, a tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents.
Pakistan is deeply mired in an economic and political crisis, with Khan pressuring the struggling coalition government for early elections.
He has been increasingly outspoken against the establishment, relying on near-fanatical support from the huge crowds that accompany his public appearances to protect him from arrest.
At a weekend rally in Lahore, Khan repeated claims that senior intelligence officer Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer was involved in an assassination attempt last year during which he was shot in the leg.
The military’s Inter-Services Public Relations wing in a statement rejected “this fabricated and malicious allegation.”
The government says the assassination attempt was the work of a lone gunman, who is in custody and who confessed in a video controversially leaked to media.
Criticism of the military establishment is rare in Pakistan, where army chiefs hold significant influence over domestic politics and foreign policy, and have long been accused of interfering in the rise and fall of governments.
“The senior army leadership is uninterested in repairing the rift between itself and Khan,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.
“So with this arrest it’s likely sending a message that the gloves are very much off.”

Reuters

  • Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, not yet required to enter a plea after handing himself into police last month
Reuters

MOMBASA: A Kenyan court on Wednesday extended by 30 days the detention of cult leader Paul Mackenzie, who authorities accuse of ordering followers to starve their children and themselves to death.
The death toll has climbed to 133, and hundreds of people are still reported missing. Authorities continue to search for human remains in shallow graves scattered throughout a forest where Mackenzie’s followers were living.
Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, has not yet been required to enter a plea after handing himself into police last month. A lawyer representing Mackenzie, George Kariuki, has said the self-styled pastor is cooperating with investigators.
Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda said at a hearing in the port city of Mombasa that Mackenzie and 17 other people detained in connection with the mass deaths would not be granted bail because of concerns that their release would jeopardize investigations.
“Being aware of the respondents’ right to be presumed innocent until the contrary is proved, I find that there is reasonable suspicion that the respondents may have committed the offenses under investigation,” Shikanda said.
Wycliffe Makasembo, a lawyer for Mackenzie and his wife, who is also detained, said he would appeal against the decision.
“The ruling was not within the law. It violates the constitutional rights of our clients,” Makasembo said.
Mackenzie was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of the murder of two children by starvation and suffocation, but was then released on bail.
Relatives of his adherents say that after he was freed, he returned to Shakahola forest and brought forward his predicted world’s end date — which had previously fallen in August — to April 15.
Mackenzie surrendered to police on April 14 after police first raided the forest where the Good News International Church was based, rescuing 15 people who had been starving themselves.

Khaldon Azhari

  • Abdullah Adel Fakhro was speaking during his visit to the east Asian nation to explore new business opportunities between the two countries
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Diversification was essential to the future of Bahrain’s economy, the country’s industry and commerce minister said during a trip to Japan.

Abdullah Adel Fakhro was speaking during his visit to the east Asian nation to explore new business opportunities between the two countries.

He told Arab News Japan: “Bahrain’s economy cannot survive (as a single property economy). We have been seeking to become diversified. This includes the financial services sector, which for the first time has exceeded the oil sector in the GDP (gross domestic product).

“The purpose of this visit is to really grow our presence in the non-oil parts of our economy, specifically industry and the ICT (information and communications technology) sector, as well as other industries such as medicine, aluminium, and petrochemicals, and food security and tourism.

“Today, the economy has become highly diversified. In the past, 40 percent of Bahrain’s GDP was from the oil sector, whereas today it makes up almost 20 percent.

“So, we are well on our way toward diversifying into an economy that is not dependent upon the price of oil,” he said.

Fakhro arrived in Japan with a 30-strong delegation that included representatives from the private and public sectors. Six different government entities were represented along with 18 business representatives that included top executives of Bahraini companies.

“The trip has been extremely successful. From the B2B (business-to-business) side, our delegation has met with several multinational Japanese companies, and we have had very fruitful discussions.

“The purpose of the visit is to strengthen our bilateral ties with Japan on all fronts, from the economic to the diplomatic to cultural ties as well as education.

“There are a lot of opportunities for collaboration between both our countries, a lot of opportunities for investment, and we look forward to strengthening these ties.

“It was also announced that there will be a joint committee that will continue the dialogue concerning the areas and opportunities the two sides can collaborate on. So, all in all it has been an incredibly successful trip, and we hope that we will continue to grow this relationship,” the minister added.

Ties between Japan and Bahrain go back nearly 100 years after oil was discovered and Japan became the first customer for Bahraini oil.

Fakhro said: “We are very proud of this historic relation and since that time this relationship has only grown stronger.”

He pointed out that, in addition to diplomacy, relations covered educational, cultural, and economic areas.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Reuters

  • Shandong has been spotted in the Taiwan strait, the Bashi channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, and even as far as Guam
  • The carrier, commissioned in 2019, has featured prominently in China’s military propaganda
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s military said on Wednesday the aircraft carrier Shandong had returned to its home port in Hainan “in recent days,” after a month-long voyage that included transits around Taiwan for drills and a flex of muscles as far out as the Western Pacific.
This year, the Shandong has been spotted in the Taiwan strait, the Bashi channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, and even as far as Guam. In early April, it took part in drills that simulated attacks by fighter jets launched from an aircraft carrier on democratically governed Taiwan for the first time.
The show of force came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, angering Beijing, which viewed the meeting as interference in China’s internal affairs and US support for Taiwan’s separate identity from China.
The Shandong took part in a security patrol around the island of Taiwan as part of the “Joint Sword” military exercise, the Southern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.
“The Shandong carrier group, for the first time, in a formation and of scale, went to the waters of the western Pacific,” it added.
The carrier, commissioned in 2019, has featured prominently in China’s military propaganda. During the April drills, China showed extensive images of the Shandong and its fighter jets being launched from the carrier.
Days after China ended its latest war games around the island, the US warship USS Milius sailed through the Taiwan Strait in what the US Navy described as a “routine” transit.
In March 2022, the Shandong, one of China’s two operational carriers, sailed through the Taiwan Strait just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.
China has ramped up military pressure in recent years to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

AP

  • ASEAN leaders call for an immediate stop to violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan
AP

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Southeast Asian leaders condemned an armed attack on an aid convoy that the regional group had arranged for displaced people in Myanmar, calling Wednesday for an immediate stop to violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan.
Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations convened in the picturesque harbor town of Labuan Bajo in southern Indonesia at the start of a two-day summit. Their host, President Joko Widodo, called for unity amid global economic headwinds and major-power rivalry that’s lashing the region.
The 10-nation bloc is also being pressed to address the crisis underway in member state Myanmar.
Over the weekend, a convoy delivering aid to displaced villagers and carrying Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats came under fire by unidentified men armed with pistols in Myanmar’s eastern Shan state. A security team with the convoy returned fire and a vehicle was damaged, but no one in the convoy was injured, state-run television MRTV reported.
Indonesia, which serves as ASEAN’s chair this year, had arranged for the delivery of the aid after a long-delayed assessment.
“We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable,” the ASEAN leaders said in a joint statement Wednesday.
For the second year, the top general of member state Myanmar was not invited to the summit. He and his army forcibly took power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 in a power grab that degenerated into a civil strife in what has become ASEAN’s gravest crisis since its 1967 founding.
ASEAN leaders said they were “deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues.”
In an additional concern involving Myanmar, Indonesian officials said Sunday that 20 of their nationals, who were trafficked into Myanmar and forced to perform cyber scams, had been freed from Myanmar’s Myawaddy township and brought to the Thai border over the weekend. During the summit, ASEAN leaders planned to express their concern over such human trafficking schemes in a joint statement, a draft copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since Myanmar’s military forcibly took power, and thousands more remain imprisoned, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which keeps tallies of casualties and arrests linked to repression by the military government.
In April, military airstrikes killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony by opponents of army rule, according to witnesses. Human Rights Watch on Tuesday described the strike as an “apparent war crime.”
Indonesia has considerably eased its fierce criticism of Myanmar’s military since assuming the rotating role as ASEAN’s leader. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said her country is taking “a non-megaphone diplomacy approach” to encourage dialogue and end violence, which are goals of a five-point peace plan Southeast Asian leaders negotiated with Myanmar’s top general in 2021.
Under international pressure to do more to address the violence, ASEAN leaders stopped inviting Myanmar’s top general to their summits after the military seized power, allowing only non-political representatives. Myanmar’s military rulers have protested the move as a violation of the bloc’s non-interference policy.
In a post-summit communique to be issued by Widodo on behalf of the ASEAN leaders, they plan to renew a call for self-restraint in the disputed South China Sea, repeating language used in previous ASEAN statements.
“Concerns were expressed by some ASEAN member states on the land reclamations, activities, and serious incidents in the area, including damage to the marine environment, which has eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions, and may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region,” said a draft of the communique, which was obtained by the AP.
The leaders will also raise alarm over the trafficking of Southeast Asian workers forced to commit online crypto currency frauds.

