Houthis abduct at least 40 people from Yemeni village

Dozens of Houthi fighters in military vehicles stormed the village and took guns, personal property, and locals. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Dozens of Houthi fighters in military vehicles, including tanks, stormed the village and took guns, personal property, and locals
  • According to Al-Sawadi tribesmen, the attack was launched because they had failed to send their youngsters to the yearly Houthi summer camps
AL-MUKALLA: Heavily armed Iran-backed Houthis on Tuesday attacked a Yemeni village and abducted more than 40 people for refusing to attend the militia’s summer camps.
Yemeni government officials and rights groups said a senior tribal chief was among those kidnapped from Al-Khadher in the central province of Al-Bayda.
Dozens of Houthi fighters in military vehicles, including tanks, stormed the village and took guns, personal property, and locals including tribal leader Hussien Al-Khader Abdu Rabbo Al-Sawadi.
According to Al-Sawadi tribesmen, the attack was launched because they had failed to send their youngsters to the yearly Houthi summer camps and had rejected the group’s military activities in the area.
Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sawadi, a local who earlier relocated to government-controlled Marib, told Arab News: “The attack is motivated by their animosity for the area as a result of past conflicts we fought with them.
“The Houthis do not forget to settle old scores. In addition, the residents in the area refused to attend the summer camps.”
Residents believe the camps are being used to indoctrinate and recruit children before sending them to fight against Yemeni government forces.
Brig. Abdullah Al-Humaiqani, a native of the province, told Arab News that the Houthis had brutally punished the villagers to send a warning message to other communities.
“The enraged Houthis have made it their goal to humiliate the tribe’s members in order to set an example for anyone who disobeys their orders,” Al-Humaiqani said.
In a tweet, Faisal Al-Majidi, undersecretary at the Yemeni Ministry of Justice, said: “The assaults, plundering of residences, and arrests of citizens in the village of Al-Khadher and Al-Sawadea in Al-Bayda are evidence that the Houthis cannot survive without violence and disorder.”
He described Al-Bayda as “a resistance province” that had long refused to capitulate to the Houthis.
Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani also criticized the Houthis for attacking the village and called on the international community and mediators working to settle Yemen’s conflict to protect Yemenis from further militia assaults.
He said: “This is not the first terrorist act committed by the Houthi militia against the people of Al-Bayda province since its coup d’etat.
“It has previously attacked dozens of villages in the province’s various districts and committed the most egregious crimes and violations against their inhabitants,” he added.

Topics: Yemen Houthis al-bayda

Updated 10 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Ahmed Assaf, 18, and Rani Katnat, 25, were killed when the army stormed the town of Qabatiya; a 17-year-old was in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen
  • Meanwhile, two people were shot and one suffered a broken knee during attacks by soldiers and settlers in the village of Deir Dibwan
RAMALLAH: As attacks by Israeli forces continue in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank is also being targeted with incursions resulting in killings, arrests, demolitions of homes and other attacks on properties, Palestinian officials said.
Two Palestinian youths — Ahmed Assaf, 18, and Rani Katnat, 25 — were killed by the Israeli army and others were wounded during a military incursion into the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, on Wednesday.
Soldiers reportedly stormed the town after midnight, attacked several houses and destroyed their contents. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old boy was in a critical condition after being shot in the abdomen.
The ministry also reported that three people were injured during attacks by army forces and settlers on the village of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah. Two of them were hit by live bullets, in the abdomen and thigh respectively, and the third suffered a fractured knee.
The Israeli army also reportedly arrested 28 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank, including six children.
The head of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh, condemned the killings. He said the actions of the Israeli government, including ministers who have called for the killing of Palestinians and expulsion from their land, reflect the “criminal identity of this government that kills women and children.”
The silence of the international community about the crimes of the occupation serves to legitimize the bloody approach, he added, and so “it bears responsibility for the repercussions of these crimes.”
President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement said: “The Israeli aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank reveals the fragility of its political system, which seeks to spill the blood of our people to solve its internal crises.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the “barbaric Israeli aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip” and described it as “an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to regain his lost popularity.”
It added: “Netanyahu is taking advantage of the cover and protection provided by some Western countries to continue violating international law, attacking innocent citizens and assassinating women and children.”
Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers demolished two apartments belonging to the Shuqairat family in the village of Jabal Mukaber, east of Jerusalem, which officials said had been built without permits.
Palestinian sources said Israeli municipality crews and vehicles entered the village, accompanied by police and special forces, surrounded the apartments, blocked access to them, removed the occupants, and began the demolition process, despite a prior court decision to “freeze the demolition until mid-September.”
Two brothers from the Shuqairat family said they were informed by their lawyer last week that Jerusalem municipality had submitted a legal request to have the hold order lifted, and the court had granted it. The municipality told the brothers to demolish the properties themselves but they refused. Nine people lived in the two apartments, including five children.
Also on Wednesday, the Israeli army demolished three houses in Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta village, west of Jericho. Issam Samrat, a Fatah official in the village, said the demolitions were a reflection of the Israeli policy of occupation and the forced displacement of Palestinians with the aim of ridding areas of their original inhabitants to clear the way for settlement expansion.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces uprooted more than 600 olive trees and damaged 20 water tanks northwest of Hebron.
Wassel Abu Youssef, an official with the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Arab News that Israel is “waging an all-out war against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which requires an Arab, Islamic boycott of Israel and a proper trial of criminal occupation forces. We must take firm positions against the aggression of Israel.”

Topics: Israeli Palestinians West Bank

US negotiators at Sudan talks in Jeddah are ‘cautiously optimistic’: Nuland

Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

  • Testifying at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Nuland said she had spoken on Wednesday morning with US officials at the talks that began on Saturday
  • “If this stage is successful — and I talked to our negotiators this morning who are cautiously optimistic,” she said
WASHINGTON: US negotiators taking part in talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at extending a cease-fire between rival armed forces in Sudan are “cautiously optimistic,” US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday, as she faced criticism from senators over the administration’s handling of issues in Sudan.
Testifying at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Nuland said she had spoken on Wednesday morning with US officials at the talks that began on Saturday between the army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah.
Both sides have failed to abide by repeated truce deals.
“Our goal for these talks has been very narrowly focused: first securing agreement on a declaration of humanitarian principles and then getting a cease-fire that is long enough to facilitate the steady delivery of badly needed services,” Nuland said.
“If this stage is successful — and I talked to our negotiators this morning who are cautiously optimistic — it would then enable expanded talks with additional local, regional and international stakeholders toward a permanent cessation of hostilities, and then a return to civilian-led rule as the Sudanese people have demanded for years.”
The fighting in Khartoum, which erupted April 15, has prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and triggered an aid crisis. The people internally displaced within Sudan more than doubled in a week to 700,000, the United Nations’ migration agency said.
Republican and Democratic senators at the hearing questioned Nuland on Washington’s policy toward Sudan, raising the evacuation of Americans since fighting broke out last month and why sanctions were not imposed following the 2021 coup.
The army, under General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the RSF under General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, had joined forces in the military coup, reconfiguring a planned transition to civilian rule.
But the rival military factions fell out over the transition terms and timing, leading to the sudden explosion of fighting in Khartoum in April.
Nuland said Washington did institute harsh penalties against Sudan that were internally controversial, including suspending bilateral aid and debt relief and imposing sanctions last year on Sudan’s Central Reserve Police. Neither Burhan nor Hemedti are under US sanctions.
Nuland added that Washington was looking at appropriate targets, particularly if the generals do not agree to allow humanitarian aid and a cease-fire, after US President Joe Biden signed an executive order last week laying the groundwork for potential Sudan-related sanctions.
“We have the sanctions tool now that can allow us to continue to pressure them,” she said.

Topics: Sudan Unrest US Saudi Arabia Ceasefire US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland

UAE, Malta discuss boosting bilateral ties

Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

  • Talks focus on government cooperation in digital technology, health and wellbeing, sustainability, smart manufacturing, space and aviation.
DUBAI: The governments of the UAE and Malta have completed a series of talks to promote bilateral cooperation and the exchange of knowledge in a range of fields.

The meetings were launched in February as part of the World Government Summit 2023, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday. 

During an official visit to Malta, the Emirati delegation met with Keith Azobardi Tanti, Maltese minister for youth, research and innovation; Ian Burg, minister of foreign affairs, European affairs and trade; Tony Sultana, principal permanent secretary in the prime minister’s office; and other senior government officials.

Bilateral cooperation between the two countries focuses on areas connected to research and innovation in government operations, such as digital technology, health and wellbeing, sustainability, smart manufacturing, space and aviation.

Burg said that the talks will help the two countries maintain diplomatic and trade relations. 

Tanti added that the visit provided a foundation for a stronger bilateral partnership.

 “This is a great step in joining forces and seeking collaboration,” he said. “Together we can help each other in our strong points to further expand our potential.”

Sultana said: “This is testimony that the work we are doing, in particular with the internalization with other countries, is bearing fruit. Our great results in the aviation, maritime, gaming and advanced digital sector have attracted many countries. 

“We can share our best practices with the UAE by offering our expertise in these sectors. In recent years, the UAE has made great advances in various sectors, including research and innovation, and it can offer us great training opportunities and help to further grow our industry.”

Bilateral cooperation with Malta is in line with the UAE’s Government Experience Exchange Programme, launched in 2018 to develop international knowledge-based partnerships.
 

Topics: UAE Malta

Sudan: 25 dead in tribal fighting, as truce talks stall

Updated 10 May 2023
AP

  • It remained unclear whether the tribal clashes were related to the brutal fighting which ignited mid-April across the country
CAIRO: Tribal clashes over several days killed 25 people in southern Sudan, the country’s doctor union said Wednesday. The fighting raises fears that the ongoing war between the country’s rival top generals, currently centered on the capital, could set off more violence in far-flung provinces.
It remained unclear whether the tribal clashes were related to the brutal fighting which ignited mid-April across the country as a result of a power struggle between the military’s head Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands a powerful paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or the RSF.
The tribal violence in the south erupted on Monday between the Hausa and Nuba tribes in the city of Kosti, the capital of the White Nile province bordering South Sudan, according to Sudanese local media reports.
Deadly tribal violence is not uncommon in Sudan’s south and west, where disputes dating back to the country’s split from South Sudan remain unresolved.
The country’s wider conflict has so far claimed the lives of more than 600 people, including civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands. The violence has also spread to other regions, namely the restive Darfur province. Last month armed fighters, many in RSF uniforms, rampaged through the city of Genena in West Darfur killing at least 100 people, according to the doctors’ group, the Sudanese Doctor’s Syndicate, which mainly tracks civilian fatalities.
The UN’s migration agency said that 700,000 people have now been displaced by the violence, in updated figures released Tuesday, more than double the tally from a week prior. Before the fighting started, 3.7 million people were already displaced internally, mainly in western Darfur, according to the agency’s figures.
A series of cease-fires has failed to stop the fighting and prompted foreign governments to speed up the evacuation of their citizens from the war-torn country.
Meanwhile, Sudan’s warring parties are holding talks in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, but have made little progress as of Monday regarding a more sustained humanitarian truce, a UN official in Sudan told The Associated Press.
The talks, the first since the fighting erupted, are a part of a Saudi-US initiative meant to stop the fighting.
The UN official added that the gap between the two sides’ positions remains wide, due to “deep mistrust”. He called for more pressure on the two generals, especially from their regional backers. The military has traditionally been backed by Egypt’s government, and the RSF has enjoyed support from the United Arab Emirates.
“They should give concessions to reach a compromise,” he said.
The military has demanded that the RSF withdraw from Khartoum’s neighborhoods and its hospitals, power and oil facilities to one central base outside the city, according to two senior military officials with direct knowledge of the talks.
Meanwhile, the paramilitary group is saying that it should retain control of all of the bases it had held prior to the conflict, including at key locations inside the capital, such as the Khartoum Airport, according to two RSF officials involved in the preparations for the talks. They said the RSF is also looking to ensure its ranks are still paid out of the national budget and that its wounded soldiers can receive adequate medical treatment.
All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk the media because of the ongoing negotiations.
On Tuesday, the UN said its humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths had proposed “a declaration of commitments” to representatives of the rival Sudanese forces to guarantee the safe passage of humanitarian aid.
“We’re going to proceed with humanitarian operations, whether there’s a cease-fire or not as we do in conflict situations all around the world,” said the UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq. “But in order to make sure that safe passage is guaranteed, we want the parties to adhere to a declaration of commitments.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Israel strikes Gaza again as militants fire rockets

Updated 10 May 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • The Israeli army claimed that its jets targeted a Palestinian cell preparing to fire missiles at Israeli towns
  • Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets at Israeli towns following Israel’s assassination of three Islamic Jihad leaders 36 hours earlier
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel’s air force hit Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza for a second day on Wednesday. 

At least one Palestinian was killed in an airstrike east of Khan Yunis and several others were wounded, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Agricultural land close to the border areas in the strip was also hit.

The Israeli army claimed that its jets targeted a Palestinian cell preparing to fire missiles at Israeli towns.

Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets at Israeli towns following Israel’s assassination of three Islamic Jihad leaders 36 hours earlier.

On Tuesday, Israel killed three prominent members of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement. Ten civilians, including the leaders’ wives, children and neighbors, were also killed.

The increased violence has added to Gazans’ daily suffering.

Rami Lubbad, 33, said: “I have been waiting for more than an hour to get some bread. We don’t know how long this situation will last.”

Gaza has been under an Israeli lockdown since Tuesday. With the Erez crossing closed, patients cannot reach hospitals in the West Bank and Jerusalem. 

Israel also closed the only commercial crossing, Kerem Shalom, halting the entry of fuel and goods.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that closure of the Erez crossing stopped 142 patients, most undergoing cancer treatment, from reaching hospitals in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“The occupation prevents patients from reaching specialized hospitals in violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, and deliberately deprives patients of their treatment rights,” it said in a statement. 

“The occupation was not content with confiscating the diagnostic medical devices for more than 18 months and obstructing the entry of medicines. Today it completed the third aspect of its crime against the patients of the Gaza Strip.”

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took control in mid-2007.

Palestine’s electricity provider said that power generation at Gaza’s only station had been cut because industrial fuel was unable to pass through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed a string of military confrontations with Israel, including four wars since 2008 resulting thousands of casualties.

Mustafa Ibrahim, a political analyst, said: “Israel is seeking to impose a policy of assassinations again, and this is what Hamas and Islamic Jihad will not allow.

“Israel does not seek a long-term war in the Gaza Strip. They needed to deal a strong blow to Islamic Jihad to address Israel’s internal issues, but the scene remains open to all possibilities.”

Topics: Israel West Bank Gaza

