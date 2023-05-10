Israeli forces kill three in West Bank and destroy houses

You are here

Mourners carry the body of one of the two Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen who were killed in an Israeli raid, during their funeral near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Mohammed Najib

  • Ahmed Assaf, 18, and Rani Katnat, 25, were killed when the army stormed the town of Qabatiya; a 17-year-old was in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen
  • Meanwhile, two people were shot and one suffered a broken knee during attacks by soldiers and settlers in the village of Deir Dibwan
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: As attacks by Israeli forces continue in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank is also being targeted with incursions resulting in killings, arrests, demolitions of homes and other attacks on properties, Palestinian officials said.
Two Palestinian youths — Ahmed Assaf, 18, and Rani Katnat, 25 — were killed by the Israeli army and others were wounded during a military incursion into the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, on Wednesday.
Soldiers reportedly stormed the town after midnight, attacked several houses and destroyed their contents. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old boy was in a critical condition after being shot in the abdomen.
The ministry also reported that three people were injured during attacks by army forces and settlers on the village of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah. Two of them were hit by live bullets, in the abdomen and thigh respectively, and the third suffered a fractured knee.
The Israeli army also reportedly arrested 28 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank, including six children.
The head of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh, condemned the killings. He said the actions of the Israeli government, including ministers who have called for the killing of Palestinians and expulsion from their land, reflect the “criminal identity of this government that kills women and children.”
The silence of the international community about the crimes of the occupation serves to legitimize the bloody approach, he added, and so “it bears responsibility for the repercussions of these crimes.”
President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement said: “The Israeli aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank reveals the fragility of its political system, which seeks to spill the blood of our people to solve its internal crises.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the “barbaric Israeli aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip” and described it as “an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to regain his lost popularity.”
It added: “Netanyahu is taking advantage of the cover and protection provided by some Western countries to continue violating international law, attacking innocent citizens and assassinating women and children.”
Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers demolished two apartments belonging to the Shuqairat family in the village of Jabal Mukaber, east of Jerusalem, which officials said had been built without permits.
Palestinian sources said Israeli municipality crews and vehicles entered the village, accompanied by police and special forces, surrounded the apartments, blocked access to them, removed the occupants, and began the demolition process, despite a prior court decision to “freeze the demolition until mid-September.”
Two brothers from the Shuqairat family said they were informed by their lawyer last week that Jerusalem municipality had submitted a legal request to have the hold order lifted, and the court had granted it. The municipality told the brothers to demolish the properties themselves but they refused. Nine people lived in the two apartments, including five children.
Also on Wednesday, the Israeli army demolished three houses in Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta village, west of Jericho. Issam Samrat, a Fatah official in the village, said the demolitions were a reflection of the Israeli policy of occupation and the forced displacement of Palestinians with the aim of ridding areas of their original inhabitants to clear the way for settlement expansion.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces uprooted more than 600 olive trees and damaged 20 water tanks northwest of Hebron.
Wassel Abu Youssef, an official with the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Arab News that Israel is “waging an all-out war against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which requires an Arab, Islamic boycott of Israel and a proper trial of criminal occupation forces. We must take firm positions against the aggression of Israel.”

42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told

42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told

42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told
  • Despite advances the gender gap in the industry remains significant and an effective strategy is required to address the issue, Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum told delegates
  • The Women in Aviation Conference in Dubai heard there are many aviation career options for women other than pilot, and companies such as Boeing are working to advance gender equality
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: About 27,000 women now work in the UAE’s aviation sector, a figure that represents 42 percent of the workforce, the Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday

Mervat Sultan, president of the Middle East Chapter of Women in Aviation, said the number of women working in the industry is increasing because of active and constructive engagement with women interested in a career in the field.

Speaking at Women in Aviation’s 10th Anniversary Conference in Dubai, Sultan said: “If you want to build your nation, you need to build a generation first. The empowerment of women is essential for betterment of the society.

“For this, women’s education and training are important. We need to educate parents and children as well about employment opportunities in aviation.”

Sultan noted that already, “women are in all areas of aviation, not only as pilots; there are more engineers, air traffic controllers, medical, technical and legal staff.”

Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum, a 1st Lt and pilot with Dubai Police Air Wing, told delegates that the gender gap in aviation remains significant and that an effective strategy is required to address the issue.

Delivering the keynote speech, she said that in 2019 she founded Shehana, an association to empower and support women in the aviation industry, and advance gender balance through local, regional and international partnerships and collaborations.

“Women in the UAE are not just heard and seen but respected and included,” said Sheikha Mozah. “To improve gender equality there is a need for collaboration of sponsors, government and organizations supporting women in aviation.”

Kuljit S. Ghata-Aura, the president of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, said: “Boeing has taken steps to support gender equality in the workplace in the UAE.

“In December 2022, we joined 15 companies from the UAE’s private sector in signing a pledge to accelerate the advancement of gender equality in the UAE’s workforce by increasing the representation of women in leadership roles to 30 percent by 2025.

“This pledge was an important opportunity for us to reinforce our efforts and align them with the UAE’s gender-balance agenda.”

The proportion of women in the Boeing workforce has increased to 24.6 percent globally, Ghata-Aura said, as a result of improvements to hiring and retention efforts.

Among a number of successful and influential individuals who were honored during the conference for their achievements, the Innovative Leader Award in Women in Aviation was presented to Suzanne Al-Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects.
 

UN chief condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, urges restraint by all

UN chief condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, urges restraint by all
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

UN chief condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, urges restraint by all

UN chief condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, urges restraint by all
  • "Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force," Haq said
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned civilian deaths in Gaza as “unacceptable” and appealed for it to “stop immediately” and for all parties to exercise maximum restraint, Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.
“Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations,” Haq said.

Turkiye-Syria rapprochement dialogue hosted by Moscow

Turkiye-Syria rapprochement dialogue hosted by Moscow
Updated 10 May 2023
AP

Turkiye-Syria rapprochement dialogue hosted by Moscow

Turkiye-Syria rapprochement dialogue hosted by Moscow
  • Meeting ‘will pave way to drafting road map for normalizing Turkish-Syrian ties’
Updated 10 May 2023
AP

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday hosted his counterparts from Turkiye, Syria and Iran for talks that marked the highest-level contact between Ankara and Damascus since the start of the Syrian civil war over a decade ago.

In his opening speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the meeting would pave the way to drafting a road map for normalizing Turkish-Syrian relations. 

Lavrov said he sees Moscow’s task as “not only in consolidating politically the progress that has been made, but also in determining general guidelines for further movement.”

Russia has spent years trying to help Syrian President Bashar Assad rebuild ties with Turkiye and other countries that were fractured in the war, which killed nearly 500,000 people and displaced half of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million.

Russia intervened militarily in Syria starting in September 2015, teaming up with Iran to help Assad’s government to reclaim most of the country. Moscow has maintained a military presence in the Mideast country even as the bulk of its forces are busy fighting in Ukraine.

Throughout the 12-year conflict, Turkiye has backed armed opposition groups seeking to remove Assad from power. 

The Syrian government has frequently denounced Ankara’s hold over parts of a northwest enclave previously seized by Assad’s opponents. Turkiye captured the territory through several military incursions since 2016 against US-backed Kurdish forces.

The efforts toward a Turkish-Syrian reconciliation come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is under intense pressure at home to send Syrian refugees back amid a steep economic downturn and increasing anti-refugee sentiment. He is seeking reelection on Sunday, when Turkiye also holds both presidential and parliamentary elections.

Syrian state media quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying during Wednesday’s meeting that Syria and Turkiye “share goals and common interests.” He said that “despite all the negatives over the past years,” Damascus saw the talks as an opportunity “for both governments to cooperate with the help and support of our friends Russia and Iran.”

Yet Mekdad added that the Syrian government’s “main goal” was to end all “illegal” military presences in the country, including that of Turkish forces.

“We will continue to demand and insist on the subject of withdrawal,” he was quoted as saying.

Following a deadly earthquake in February that killed tens of thousands of people in Syria and Turkiye, regional normalization with Damascus began to accelerate. 

In April, Moscow hosted the defense ministers of Turkiye, Syria and Iran for talks that it said focused on “practical steps to strengthen security in the Syrian Arab Republic and to normalize Syrian-Turkish relations.”

In a separate development, the Arab League agreed on Sunday to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension that followed Assad’s brutal crackdown on initially peaceful pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Policeman killed in Damascus car bombing

Policeman killed in Damascus car bombing
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

Policeman killed in Damascus car bombing

Policeman killed in Damascus car bombing
  • Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: A Syrian policeman was killed and four others wounded on Wednesday in a car bomb attack on a Damascus police station that was claimed by Daesh.

The Syrian Interior Ministry said a vehicle exploded at the Barzeh police station in the north of the capital, killing a lieutenant colonel and wounding four others.

“Investigations are ongoing to discover the circumstances of the incident,” it added in a statement, posting images of a mangled, burnt-out vehicle.

Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its members had “managed to plant and detonate an explosive device on a vehicle inside a police station,” in a statement on its Telegram channels.

It was a rare jihadist attack in Damascus, which has been largely spared such violence in recent years, especially since the government retook the last rebel bastion near the capital in 2018.

But security incidents, including blasts targeting military or civilian vehicles, occur intermittently in Damascus.

Sometimes they are part of personal disputes or score-settling in the country, where the security situation is tenuous more than 12 years after its civil war erupted, according to the Observatory.

In October 2022, a bomb attack on a Syrian army bus near Damascus killed at least 24 soldiers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, had attributed that attack to Daesh cells.

Last month, state media said an unclaimed car bombing rocked another Damascus district, with the Interior Ministry saying two people were slightly injured.

Daesh’s “caliphate” that once straddled swathes of Syria and Iraq shrank to its death in eastern Syria in early 2019.

The conflict in Syria has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.

While the front lines have mostly quietened in recent years, large parts of the country’s north remain outside government control.

Iran hangs 7 men in 2 prisons

Iran hangs 7 men in 2 prisons
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

Iran hangs 7 men in 2 prisons

Iran hangs 7 men in 2 prisons
  • Charges were related to drugs, rape
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: Iran executed seven men in two prisons outside Tehran on drugs and rape charges Wednesday, a rights group said.

Three men were executed on drug-related charges in Ghezal Hesar Prison in the city of Karaj outside Tehran, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO said.

It added that four other men were hanged on rape charges in Rajai Shahr Prison, also in Karaj.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online website said the three executed on drugs charges were “members of the Panjak gang, the largest cocaine distribution cartel, which was one of the main drug cartels in the country.”

Iran executed two people on Monday in a rare case of conviction for desecrating the Qur’an and insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said the supreme court had confirmed death sentences against three men over the alleged killing of a Basij militiaman during protests in the city of Isfahan in November.

