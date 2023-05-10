Pilot project launched for industrial vending machines

Leading Saudi industrial and petrochemical company Tasnee and major supply chain solutions provider of Germany V-Line Group recently inaugurated the first pilot service project for industrial vending machines in Saudi Arabia at Tasnee’s facility in Yanbu. These vending machines provide industrial consumables and maintenance, repair and operations parts to the end users directly where needed, particularly in the production area.

Thus, stock outs and travel times to warehouses are eliminated while ensuring last-mile delivery and guaranteeing round-the-clock availability of parts and essential items.

Tilman Mieseler, V-Line Group’s chief executive, said: “We are very delighted to inaugurate this pilot project of vending machines here at Tasnee’s facility in Yanbu.

“Industrial vending machines offer many benefits for process and manufacturing industries, such as cost reduction, less material consumption and increased productivity. It is an entirely new way of procuring parts.”

The V-Line Group and its partner IVM Micrologistics set up the three drum vending machines with five connected tool dispensers, presented the removal processes, and trained the Tasnee end users on utilizing the machines with their features and functions accordingly. “The operational aspect is very user-friendly, and we have customized solutions based on our client’s requirements,” said Turgay Temur, head of business development at V-Line.

“The relationship between Tasnee and V-Line is a longstanding one, and Tasnee values the partnership with V-Line. Tasnee has recognized the benefits of vending machines and has ventured on this pilot project with V-Line. Tasnee has always been a frontrunner in adopting new technologies and innovating processes in the supply chain. This initiative is aligned with our core values of excellence in the processes and is closer to our strategy of pursuing ambitious opportunities, optimizing stakeholders’ return, contributing to industrialization, and operating at high standards of agility, efficiency, sustainability and innovation,” said Turki Al-Johani, Tasnee’s chief procurement officer.

Referring to V-Line’s efforts to contribute to the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, Hasnain Jamil, chief executive of V-Line Middle East, said: “This initiative is part of V-Line’s contribution toward Saudi Vision 2030 by introducing innovative technology to the Kingdom and facilitating our customers’ journey toward procurement process automation. In line with V-Line’s vision of strengthening partnerships with our clients, we believe that such a collaborative project will bring more transparency and trust into the ecosystem.”

Jamil added: “We are very proud to implement this first-ever project with our valued partner Tasnee in the Kingdom.”

The V-Line Group is a leading German company managing the complex procurement of industrial spare parts for worldwide MRO for industrial plants, based on more than 40 years of business experience.

The international group of companies is headquartered in Sehnde near Hanover, Germany. It operates in the US, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Korea, with partners in China, Japan and Brazil.