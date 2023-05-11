You are here

Milan mayor rules out terrorism as cause of explosion

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a building after a van exploded in central Milan, northern Italy on May 11, 2023. (AP)
AFP

  • Firefighters said separately that one person had been injured
  • Unclear whether the fire originated from a van carrying oxygen canisters
MILAN : A van carrying oxygen cylinders exploded in Milan on Thursday, destroying around a dozen cars but causing no injuries beyond light burns to the driver, officials said.
Television footage showed flames meters high and black smoke sweeping across the Porta Romana residential neighborhood south-east of the Italian city’s cathedral, Duomo.
Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala was quick to rule out a deliberate attack, telling reporters on the sidelines of an event: “It’s a van carrying oxygen cylinders.”
Fire service officer Carlo Cardinali confirmed the vehicle had been carrying oxygen, saying the exact cause of the blast was still being investigated.
“At the moment, only the driver” had reported injuries, he told journalists at the scene, and he managed to escape with “light burns.”
Another fire service spokesman earlier told AFP the person hurt had injuries to their arms and legs.
“I heard three big explosions and more that followed,” Giuseppe, a 39-year-old laborer working on a site nearby, told AFP.
“I came straight away to see what was happening, and the whole street was on fire, people were running.”
Footage published by the fire service suggested a powerful blast, showing what it said were about a dozen parked cars that had been completely burned out.
On the street between them, several canisters were visible next to the remains of a destroyed vehicle.
Buildings in the immediate vicinity were evacuated, including a school, while damage was reported to a nearby pharmacy and two apartments.

Pakistan top court orders Imran Khan to be presented at court – media

Updated 11 May 2023
Reuters

  • Action against former leader has aggravated instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top court on Thursday ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan be presented before the court in an hour after his legal team challenged his arrest, local media reported, amid violent and widespread protests sparked by his detention.
Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least five killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.
The action against Khan, 70, a cricket hero-turned-politician and Pakistan’s most popular leader according to polls, has aggravated instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people that is grappling with a severe economic crisis.
Tensions remained high on Thursday with paramilitary troops and police on the streets in major cities. Footage shared by an Islamabad police official showed military jeeps with mounted guns lined up on the side of a road and soldiers holding assault rifles.
Mobile data services remained suspended and schools and offices were closed in two of Pakistan’s four provinces.
Authorities have also arrested at least three senior leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party as of Thursday.

Updated 11 May 2023
Reuters

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

  • Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding the extension of the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said on Thursday, as talks on the matter continue in Istanbul.
Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he thought the deal, which allows for the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian ports, could be extended for at least two more months.
Asked to say whether Putin and Erdogan might discuss the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no such plans at present but added: “They call each other up very quickly when needed.”
He declined to comment on the state of the talks while they are still in progress.
The United Nations and Turkiye brokered the Black Sea export agreement last July to help tackle a global food crisis that has been worsened by Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN make up a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which implements the deal.

Shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany leaves 2 dead

Updated 11 May 2023
Reuters

  • Investigators are working on the assumption that this was the act of a single perpetrator
  • Mercedes-Benz produces its flagship S-Class luxury sedan at the location in Sindelfingen
BERLIN: Two people died in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-western Germany on Thursday, the company said.
Police had previously said that one person died and another was seriously injured.
Authorities said that one suspect had been detained.
“This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen,” a spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor earlier said. “Two persons were injured, one of whom has since died.”
Investigators are working on the assumption that this was the act of a single perpetrator and that no individuals outside the factory were involved, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Police and emergency responders remained at the scene.
Police earlier confirmed on Twitter that one person had died and another was severely injured. They were not immediately available for further comment.
Mercedes-Benz produces its flagship S-Class luxury sedan at the location in Sindelfingen, located some 17 kilometers southwest of Stuttgart. Some 35,000 people are employed at the site, according to the company.
Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.
“We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first,” the company said.
In 2012, a shooting at a factory site for technology firm 3M in the western German town of Hilden left one dead and four injured.

UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict

Updated 11 May 2023
Reuters

  • ‘I strongly condemn this wanton violence, in which both sides have trampled international humanitarian law, notably the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution’
GENEVA: UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday urged countries with influence in Africa to help end the fighting in Sudan and said that both warring sides had “trampled” international humanitarian law.
“I take this opportunity to urge all States with influence in the region to encourage, by all possible means, the resolution of this crisis,” Turk told a special session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“I strongly condemn this wanton violence, in which both sides have trampled international humanitarian law, notably the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.”

Indonesia’s Joko Widodo: ASEAN made no real progress on Myanmar peace plan

Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

  • Escalating violence in junta-ruled Myanmar has dominated the three-day ASEAN meeting
  • Myanmar still belongs to the 10-member ASEAN bloc but has been barred from its summits
LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Southeast Asian nations have made “no significant progress” on implementing a peace plan aimed at ending bloodshed in Myanmar, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday, on the final day of a summit.
Escalating violence in junta-ruled Myanmar has dominated the three-day meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the Indonesian island of Flores.
The regional bloc has spearheaded diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, though it has yet to enact a five-point plan agreed upon with Myanmar two years ago.
Since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government it has overseen a bloody crackdown on dissent, killing thousands of people and battling armed resistance to its rule.
As ASEAN leaders began their final day of talks in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo, Indonesian President Joko Widodo admitted they had made “no significant progress” on implementing the peace plan.
“We need the unity of ASEAN to chart our way forward,” Widodo said through a translator.
Divisions among ASEAN members at the summit appear to have hampered those efforts.
An internal report on the foreign ministers’ discussions said some countries wanted to invite the junta back to ASEAN meetings because “the time for isolation has served its purpose.”
“There was also an observation that ASEAN might be experiencing a ‘Myanmar fatigue’, which might distract ASEAN from larger goals of ASEAN Community-building,” said the document seen by AFP.
“Patience, flexibility and creativity are therefore required since there will be no quick fix to the crisis.”
Myanmar still belongs to the 10-member ASEAN bloc but has been barred from its summits due to the junta’s failure to implement the peace plan.
The junta has spurned international criticism and refused to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup “People’s Defense Forces” and armed ethnic minority groups.
An air strike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month that reportedly killed about 170 people sparked global condemnation and worsened the junta’s isolation.
Jakarta’s chairing of the bloc this year had raised hopes ASEAN could push for a peaceful solution, using its economic weight as well as its diplomatic experience.
Sunday’s armed attack on a convoy carrying diplomats and officials coordinating ASEAN humanitarian relief in Myanmar had increased pressure for tougher action.
ASEAN has long been decried by critics as a toothless talking shop, but its charter principles of consensus and non-interference have hamstrung its ability to stop the violence in Myanmar.
The latest draft of the end-of-summit statement seen by AFP has left the paragraph on Myanmar open, reflecting diplomatic difficulties over the issue.
A review of the charter was “long overdue,” said Lina Alexandra of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta.
“When you see your next-door neighbor’s house is burning, what will you do? Can you just stay silent, it’s not my problem?” she said.

