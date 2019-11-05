You are here

  • Home
  • 3 Italian firefighters killed in building explosion

3 Italian firefighters killed in building explosion

Carabinieri officers stand at the entrance of a farm following an explosion in a building in Quargnento, Northern Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Associated Press

3 Italian firefighters killed in building explosion

  • One of the dead was buried under rubble, the body only recovered after hours of digging
  • Prosecutor Enrico Cerci told reporters that a timer and a gas canister have been found in the rubble
Updated 14 sec ago
Associated Press

MILAN: Three Italian firefighters were killed early Tuesday in a building explosion that appears to have been deliberate in the northwestern region of Piedmont.

Sky TG24 reported that the firefighters were responding to a report of an explosion in a disused section of a farm building in Alessandria province when a second, stronger blast occurred. Three other first responders were injured.

Prosecutor Enrico Cerci told reporters that a timer and a gas canister have been found in the rubble, which “makes us think that the explosion was deliberate.”

No motive was immediately clear.

One of the dead was buried under rubble, the body only recovered after hours of digging.

Italy’s interior minister was due to visit the site later in the day, amid an outpouring of sympathy for the families of the dead and injured from Italian officials and authorities.

Topics: Italy

Related

World
Italy arrests ‘torturers’ after migrants denounce Libya camp horrors
Business & Economy
Italy cabinet approves 2020 budget that cuts taxes, cracks down on evaders

Zanzibar tests drones spraying rice fields to fight malaria

Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
AP

Zanzibar tests drones spraying rice fields to fight malaria

  • The spraying by drones is a test to see if it will help the government of Zanzibar reach its goal of eliminating malaria on the archipelago by 2023
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
AP
ZANZIBAR, Tanzania: Drones are being tested to see if they can help fight malaria on the island of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania.

The drones will spray a silicone-based liquid on rice paddies, which have stagnant water where malaria-carrying mosquitoes lay their eggs. The substance will spread across the water and prevent the eggs from hatching. It is hoped this will significantly reduce the numbers of the malaria-carrying anopheles mosquitoes on the island.

The spraying by drones is a test to see if it will help the government of Zanzibar reach its goal of eliminating malaria on the archipelago by 2023, according to the strategic plan adopted by Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Program.

Latest updates

3 Italian firefighters killed in building explosion
Zanzibar tests drones spraying rice fields to fight malaria
Philippines’ Duterte picks top drug war critic as his ‘drugs tsar’
Erdogan: Kurdish fighters have not left Syria ‘safe zone’ despite US, Russia deals
The Dubai Monopoly board is here

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.