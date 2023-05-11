You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Fourth and fifth Saudi aid planes arrive in Sudan

The fourth Saudi plane carrying aid for Sudanese people leaves King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Fourth and fifth Saudi aid planes arrive in Sudan

The fifth Saudi plane carrying aid for Sudanese people arrives at Port Sudan International Airport on Thursday. (SPA)
  • The relief includes food baskets, shelter materials, and medical supplies
RIYADH: The fourth and fifth Saudi planes carrying aid for Sudanese people arrived at Port Sudan International Airport on Thursday carrying 10 tons of relief each.

The relief includes food baskets, shelter materials, and medical supplies.

The aid flights are part of a Saudi directive to provide the Sudanese people with assistance worth $100 million.

The UN on Thursday urged countries with influence in Africa to help end the conflict in Sudan after reported progress in truce talks between the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Clashes rocked Halfaya, an entry point to the capital, early on Thursday as residents heard warplanes circling over Khartoum and its adjoining sister cities of Bahri and Omdurman, but the fighting appeared calmer than on Wednesday.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Ministry launches ‘Hajj Journey’ documentary series in Indonesia

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently launched the “Hajj Journey” documentary series.
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Ministry launches ‘Hajj Journey’ documentary series in Indonesia

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently launched the “Hajj Journey” documentary series.
  • The series follows the pilgrims’ journey, from leaving their homeland, their welcome in Saudi Arabia, performing the rituals, and finally returning home
Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently launched in Jakarta the “Hajj Journey” documentary series, which tells the story of eight Indonesian pilgrims and highlights the facilities provided for them by the Kingdom.

The series follows the pilgrims’ journey, from leaving their homeland, their welcome in Saudi Arabia, performing the rituals, and finally returning home.

The launching ceremony in Jakarta was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia, Faisal Al-Amoudi; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Indonesia, Prof. Halman Latif; and Director General of the General Management of Corporate Communication, A. Turki Al-Khalaf, who is also the director general of the General Awareness Department.

Al-Amoudi said that the series highlights efforts made by the Kingdom to facilitate pilgrims’ journeys.

Indonesia's Minister of Religious Affairs, Yaqut Khalil Oumas, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for producing the documentary.

Al-Khalaf said that 60 filming stations used in the series highlighted farewells from Indonesia, reception procedures inside the Kingdom, the performance of Hajj and Umrah rituals, the visit to the Two Holy Mosques, and the return home.

“This media production provides the Islamic nation, in general, and Muslims in Indonesia, in particular, with a vivid memory of the greatest journey a Muslim can go on. This 10-episodes series took more than 240 hours of filming for 120 working days. Episodes were filmed in Indonesian to be understood by Indonesians, and were later translated into Arabic and English,” he said.

The series will be shown on the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s YouTube channel, and will be broadcasted on several Indonesian and Saudi channels.

Topics: Saudi Arabia hajj Indonesia

Tabuk’s honey and agricultural festival highlights role of beekeepers in Saudi Arabia

The Honey and Agricultural Products Festival in the Tabuk region puts the focus firmly on the role of beekeepers.
Updated 11 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Tabuk’s honey and agricultural festival highlights role of beekeepers in Saudi Arabia

The Honey and Agricultural Products Festival in the Tabuk region puts the focus firmly on the role of beekeepers.
  • The Honey and Agricultural Products Festival, which started on Sunday, continues until May 12
Riyadh: The Honey and Agricultural Products Festival in the Tabuk region in the north of the Kingdom puts the focus firmly on the role of beekeepers.

There are more than 24 of them at the festival, showcasing various types of honey from the region, from sidr, talh and samer to citrus and eucalyptus.

Honeys of the Tabuk region abound, and beekeeper Hasan Al-Qarni, owner of Azhar Tabuk apiaries, is delighted with the success of this year’s event.

He told Arab News: “The festival is exceptional in the variety of crops, honey products displayed, and its introduction for the consumer to the agricultural products of Tabuk.

“It also provides beekeepers in the region with effective ways to introduce their products.”

Azhar Tabuk’s honey products are diverse and seasonal, with the apiaries following the advice issued from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Al-Qarni added: “Our products from the beehive include pollen and royal jelly. We also have transformational products that are produced, including moisturizers, creams, and Vaseline.”

He believes the Tabuk region is one of the Kingdom’s growing markets in the field of honey production and sale.

He added: “The Tabuk region is distinguished by the diversity of its vegetation covers, which differ from other regions in the Kingdom.

“The types of flowers present in the region, the diversity of honey, and the mountain ranges are also important.”

Al-Qarni is a trainer and consultant in apiaries and beekeeping production. He holds international certificates in beekeeping from Turkiye, Egypt, and Jordan, and is a member of the Arab Beekeepers Union.

Persistence pays off for beekeepers and organic production of honey usually takes place away from day-to-day agricultural activity.

Al-Qarni said: “The biggest challenge I face is the lack of agreement between beekeepers and agricultural projects in the process of spraying pesticides, which causes the destruction and elimination of bees.”

The Honey and Agricultural Products Festival, which started on Sunday, continues until May 12. 

Topics: tabuk Honey Beekeepers

Yanbu forum focuses on lifelong learning in Arab cities

Yanbu forum focuses on lifelong learning in Arab cities
Yanbu forum focuses on lifelong learning in Arab cities

Yanbu forum focuses on lifelong learning in Arab cities
  • The two-day convention, which ended on Thursday, was organized by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in partnership with the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning
YANBU: The Royal Commission in Yanbu hosted the first Regional Convention for Learning Cities at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Yanbu Industrial City, aiming to promote comprehensive lifelong learning in Arab cities and strengthen their efforts toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The two-day convention, which ended on Thursday, was organized by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in partnership with the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning.

This comes after UNESCO announced the adoption of Yanbu Industrial City as an international learning city last year. It is the second city to hold this title in the Kingdom, after Jubail Industrial City, which was approved in 2020 within the global network of learning cities.

The RCY said the decision came thanks to the quality of education in the Kingdom, its commitment to providing lifelong learning for all, and its introduction of policies that promote comprehensive and sustainable development in a way that contributes to achieving the goals of the Saudi Ministry of Education in preparing and qualifying globally competitive citizens, in accordance with the goals of sustainable development and Saudi Vision 2030.

The network also works to improve lifelong learning practices in cities around the world by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities, strengthening interdependence and partnerships, providing capacity development, and developing tools and means to motivate and realize the progress made in building learning cities.

SAMREF, one of the major companies in Yanbu Industrial City and a pioneer in social work in the region, was a success partner for the convention. Its contributions in the education sector since 2008 have exceeded SR10 million ($2.7 million).

The company also equipped model classrooms, computer laboratories, and provided English courses and classes for people with learning difficulties, in addition to providing training and educational programs.

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu President Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem in his opening remarks welcomed participants.

Abdulrahman Al-Asimi, director-general of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, and Abdulhadi bin Abdulrahman Al-Juhani, CEO of the RCY, inaugurated the sessions of the convention.

A short video about the industrial city of Yanbu, and a tribute to the RCY by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States was presented.

The first session on the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities began by defining what the learning city is. The second session included a dialogue for heads of cities to discuss regional trends in learning cities in Arab countries. The third session tackled local sustainable solutions on education about climate change. The fourth session covered ways to coordinate lifelong learning in cities and communities to ensure gender equality in learning.

The fifth session contemplated the impact of lifelong learning in cities for an inclusive economy, in light of the continuous change in the skills and competencies required in jobs, the role that learning cities can play in building a competitive workforce, and the sixth session covered the role of technology and artificial intelligence in promoting lifelong learning in cities, where artificial intelligence and digital technologies are key to building a smart city for learning.

Use of technology played a key role in cities during the global pandemic to support the continuity of learning and to better understand the potential of artificial intelligence in learning. 

The session also debated the advantages and challenges of implementing artificial intelligence to enhance lifelong learning in learning cities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million

Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million
Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million

Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle 461,164 Captagon pills through Al-Haditha port.
The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately between $4.6 million and $115m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill.
According to authorities, the tablets were found stashed inside shipments marked as car parts that were delivered to the kingdom on a truck.


The four consignees of the shipment were arrested and coordination has been made with General Directorate for Narcotics after the seizure operation at the port was completed.
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade although some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.

Topics: Captagon pills Saudi Arabia

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
  • $1.2bn approved, with 78% going to less-developed nations
  • IsDB has capital of $2.6bn for grants and concessional financing
JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank is continuing to prioritize poverty-alleviation projects in its most needy member countries.

This is according to Dr. Hiba Ahmed, director-general of the body’s Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development or ISFD, who spoke to Arab News on the sidelines of its annual meeting that is taking place in Jeddah from May 10 to 14.

“It’s a work fund, where we invest the capital and the return on capital is used for poverty reduction. As of now, our capital is $2.6 billion. And we only specialize in grants and concessional financing,” Ahmed told Arab News.

According to Ahmed, concessional financing is important for poor countries because it provides affordable financing models, where they can charge less than 1 percent for access. “As of now, we did approve more than $1.2 billion worth of projects, and 78 percent of it went to poor, less-developed countries.”

The ISFD was established in 2007 as a special fund within the IDB to fight poverty and promote pro-poor economic growth.

Since its inception, the ISFD has approved $1.14 billion in loans and grants supporting 321 poverty alleviation projects, and 80 percent of ISFD’s project portfolio is provided for the least-developed member countries.

To promote sustainable development and economic transformation, Ahmed said the programs focus on job creation, health, education, agriculture and community development.

“We focus on economic empowerment of youth and women and the generation of jobs ... This supports our member countries substantially in terms of achieving their own objectives. And since we focus on the poor countries, (the) least-developed countries, we provide the opportunity for these countries to catch up in the development agenda.”

Ahmed said several new projects have been earmarked for this year.

“As of now, especially in 2023, we did almost double our operations, and we did approve around ($200.5 million). All these projects are mainly in economic empowerment. (When it comes to) supporting youth and women, creating jobs, and so on, we are expecting by the end of this year to add to this maybe around $100 million. So, in total, we think that these contributions because they come in the form of grants, they come in the form of concessional financing, they do support the poor … substantially.”

Ahmed added: “We do have a focus on education. Last year 22 percent of our approvals went to education. We support the agricultural sector, we support the health sector, and so on. So, all our sectors actually are our kind of core sectors for poverty reduction.”

May 11 will mark the official opening day of the IsDB annual meeting. The four-day meeting, entitled “Partnerships to Fend off Crises,” will focus on the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by the bank’s 57 member countries. The event serves as a platform for global leaders, policymakers, key stakeholders, and other influential figures to come together and discuss critical development issues.

During the meeting, member nations will have the opportunity to present relevant development projects and initiatives to strengthen partnerships and create valuable, lasting impacts.

The event will also give a chance to member countries to showcase their achievements and success stories, as well as strengthen trade relations and encourage investment.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Saudi Arabia

