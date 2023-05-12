You are here

Israel is 'colonial power' violating international law: UN special rapporteur

Israel is ‘colonial power’ violating international law: UN special rapporteur
In this aerial picture people sift through the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanun, in the northern Gaza Strip (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Israel is ‘colonial power’ violating international law: UN special rapporteur

Israel is ‘colonial power’ violating international law: UN special rapporteur
  • Francesca Albanese: ‘It is about time there is a paradigm change toward the question of Palestine’
  • She has submitted her first report on Palestinian self-determination to UN General Assembly
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Israel is carrying out a colonization policy toward Palestine, the UN special rapporteur on human rights for the Occupied Territories has told The Guardian.

Francesca Albanese, an Italian lawyer and human rights academic, has been the target of a campaign by pro-Israel groups to discredit her based on accusations of bias and antisemitism. Israeli ministers have also called for her resignation.

Albanese described the criticism as “intimidation, no more, no less,” adding that it amounted to “dogs barking at aeroplanes.”

She told The Guardian: “For me, apartheid is a symptom and a consequence of the territorial ambitions Israel has for the land of what remains of an encircled Palestine.”

She added: “Israel is a colonial power maintaining the occupation in order to get as much land as possible for Jewish-only people. And this is what leads to the numerous violations of international law.”

Discussing claims that she had equated the Nakba with the Holocaust, Albanese said: “In as much as the Holocaust has been a defining moment in the collective life of the Jewish people, so is the Nakba, for the Palestinian people.

“So I’ve not said that they are the same, simply because they are not. Why would we compare two tragedies?”

The UN is marking the Nakba for the first time in its history on Monday. Albanese has submitted her first report on Palestinian self-determination to the UN General Assembly.

It is set to be followed by a report on Israel’s systemic arrest of Palestinians, which she says amounts to deprivation of liberty.

“If states are really committed to the two-state solution, as the UK seems to be, rhetorically in my view, like all other Western states, they should make sure that Israel’s conduct is aligned with the possibility of having a Palestinian state, which means sovereignty from a political, economic, cultural point of view. The right to self-determination should be the starting point,” Albanese said.

“Member states need to stop commenting on violations here or there, or escalation of violence, since violence in the occupied Palestinian territory is cyclical, it is not something that accidentally explodes.

“There is only one way to fix it, and that is to make sure that Israel complies with international law.”

Albanese said Britain is failing to uphold international law with regard to Israel’s actions, adding: “The responsibility on the UK is higher considering the historical legacy of the UK in the area.

“The UK doesn’t seem to be active on this agenda, such as compliance with international law. It is about time there is a paradigm change toward the question of Palestine.”

Topics: Israel-Palestine Conflict Israel-Palestine Gaza Israel Palestine

Warring Sudanese factions fight on after failing to agree truce

Warring Sudanese factions fight on after failing to agree truce
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Warring Sudanese factions fight on after failing to agree truce

Warring Sudanese factions fight on after failing to agree truce
  • Rival parties have shown no sign they are ready to offer concessions to end fighting that erupted on April 15
  • Mediators pushed the sides to sign the declaration of principles on civilian protections to reduce tensions
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Air strikes and artillery pounded Khartoum on Friday after Sudan’s warring army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary failed to agree a cease-fire despite committing to protect civilians and allow humanitarian access.
A so-called declaration of principles was signed in Saudi Arabia late on Thursday after nearly a week of talks between the two sides, but neither has yet released statements acknowledging the deal.
Since clashing suddenly on April 15 the rival military factions have shown no sign they are ready to offer concessions to end fighting that has killed hundreds and threatens to pitch Sudan into a full-blown civil war.
“We were expecting that the agreement would calm down the war, but we woke up to artillery fire and airstrikes,” said Mohamed Abdallah, 39, living in Southern Khartoum. The same was heard in neighboring Bahri.
Thursday’s deal, the product of Saudi and US-brokered talks in Jeddah, includes commitments to allowing safe passage for civilians, medics, and humanitarian relief, and to minimize harm to civilians and public facilities.
US officials said on Thursday that the signing would be followed by negotiations on the details of securing humanitarian access, and a cease-fire of up to 10 days to facilitate those activities.
Mediators pushed the sides to sign the declaration of principles on civilian protections in order to reduce tensions because of continuing disagreement on a wider cease-fire, one of those involved in the mediation said.
“The two sides are quite far apart,” a senior state department official said on Thursday, adding that they didn’t expect full compliance to the principles.
Previous cease-fire agreements have been repeatedly violated, leaving civilians to navigate a terrifying landscape of chaos and bombardment with failing power and water, little food and a collapsing health system.
The agreement committed the two sides to evacuating public and private property, including private homes, which residents have accused particularly the RSF of occupying. The RSF has denied these claims, blaming elements of the military and other armed groups.
Western countries condemned abuses by both sides at a human rights meeting in Geneva on Thursday. “These are things they should be doing already without being told. They should get no credit for that,” said Cameron Hudson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, saying he doubted the RSF was in enough control of troops to enforce Thursday’s deal.
“The parties must convey clear and unequivocal instructions to lower ranks,” said the UN, African Union and regional organization IGAD.
They called on both sides to “facilitate the safe passage of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of essential services, the withdrawal of forces from hospitals, and the respectful burial of the dead.”
Many UN and other aid agencies have suspended aid to Sudan and in particular Khartoum, awaiting guarantees their stores and staff will be safe.
The World Health Organization has said at least 600 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in the fighting, but that real numbers are likely much higher.
The Health Ministry said at least 450 people were killed in clashes that erupted in clashes in West Darfur state.
Many have fled Khartoum and Darfur, uprooting 700,000 people inside the country and sending 150,000 as refugees into neighboring states, according to UN figures.
“In order to alleviate the suffering of our people, this step needs to be transformed into a cessation of hostilities with clear mechanisms for implementation and monitoring,” said civilian political leader Khalid Omer Yousif.
“And then, the rest of the steps will follow in order for our country to write a peaceful way out of this disaster,” he added in a tweet.
Civilians are expected to participate later on in the talks, the US state department official said.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Gaza fighting enters fourth day amid hopes for truce

Gaza fighting enters fourth day amid hopes for truce
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

Gaza fighting enters fourth day amid hopes for truce

Gaza fighting enters fourth day amid hopes for truce
  • The latest strikes follow barrages of rockets fired Thursday evening toward Israel by militants in the densely populated Gaza Strip, which killed one civilian in the central city of Rehovot
  • More than 90 people have been wounded in Gaza, while Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services has treated five people hit by shrapnel
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

GAZA: Israel’s military launched further strikes on Gaza Friday after militants fired rockets from the territory, on the fourth day of fighting which has killed dozens of Palestinians and one in Israel.
The worst cross-border escalation in months has seen Egypt lead truce efforts, with hopes raised that a cease-fire may be imminent after talks failed earlier this week.
Gazans in the southern Rafah area told AFP they witnessed three air strikes Friday, with Israel’s military announcing it fired on “military posts and concealed rocket launchers” of the Islamic Jihad militant group.
The latest strikes follow barrages of rockets fired Thursday evening toward Israel by militants in the densely populated Gaza Strip, which killed one civilian in the central city of Rehovot.
At least 31 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s health ministry, including five top militants and multiple civilians as well as children.
Daily life in the coastal territory, ruled by the Hamas militant group, has largely come to a standstill, while Israel has told its citizens near Gaza to stay close to bomb shelters.
There was cautious optimism a truce may be nearing, with an Islamic Jihad source telling AFP a deal drawn up by Cairo had been circulated among the group’s leadership.
“Israel must commit to stopping the assassinations in Gaza and the West Bank,” a second source within Islamic Jihad said, detailing the group’s key condition for a cease-fire.
Violence broke out Tuesday when Israel killed three top members of the group, while subsequent strikes have killed two other senior figures.
More than 90 people have been wounded in Gaza, while Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services has treated five people hit by shrapnel, glass or suffered blast injuries from the rocket fire.
The European Union called Thursday for an “immediate comprehensive cease-fire,” while the United States urged that steps be “taken to ensure that violence is reduced.”
Both have blacklisted Islamic Jihad and Hamas as terror organizations.
The Israeli military said it has hit 170 Islamic Jihad targets this week, while some 866 rockets have been fired from Gaza.
Israel said a quarter of the rockets fell inside Gaza and killed four, including three children, an accusation Islamic Jihad and Hamas did not respond to when approached by AFP.
This week’s escalation is the worst since August, when 49 Gazans were killed in three days of fighting between Islamic Jihad and Israel.
At least 19 of those fatalities were children, according to the United Nations, while rocket fire wounded three people in Israel.
That conflict followed multiple wars fought between Israel and Hamas since the group took control of Gaza in 2007.
An Israeli blockade imposed since then has made it impossible for the vast majority of 2.3 million residents to leave Gaza, where poverty and unemployment are rife.

Topics: Israel-Palestine Conflict Israel-Palestine

Disinformation adds dark note to pivotal Turkish election

Disinformation adds dark note to pivotal Turkish election
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

Disinformation adds dark note to pivotal Turkish election

Disinformation adds dark note to pivotal Turkish election
  • Turkiye’s social media became a political battlefield last October, when parliament adopted a law making the spread of “fake news” punishable by up to three years in prison
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: The clip lasted 14 seconds, presented by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as proof that his rival in Sunday’s election was running “hand in hand” with outlawed Kurdish militants.

Aired at a huge rally and beamed live on TV, the video showed opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu trying to rally his supporters to the tune of his campaign song.
In the next sequence, members of Turkiye’s banned PKK group echoed that call while clapping their hands to the beat of Kilicdaroglu’s election jingle.
The message Erdogan was trying to project was clear: the secular opposition leader had formed a union with “terrorists.”
Only it was a montage, one of the latest pieces of disinformation to pollute the campaign of one of Turkiye’s closest and most important elections in generations.
“How can a person sitting in the president’s chair stoop this low,” Kilicdaroglu, whose campaign has been endorsed by Turkiye’s main pro-Kurdish party, fumed on Tuesday.
Running neck-and-neck with Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu claims that “foreign hackers” recruited by Erdogan’s team are preparing deepfakes — manipulated videos and soundbites — aimed at discrediting rivals days before the election.
“Dear Russian friends,” he added on Twitter on Thursday.
“You are behind the montages, conspiracies, deepfake content and tapes that were exposed in this country,” he said without explaining why he was blaming Russia.
“If you want our friendship after May 15, get your hands off the Turkish state.”

Erdogan has responded in kind, alleging that “an army of trolls” was working for his rival.
“You are using lies and misinformation. You are devising schemes that even the devil would not have thought of,” Erdogan told the opposition leader on television.
Turkiye’s social media became a political battlefield last October, when parliament adopted a law making the spread of “fake news” punishable by up to three years in prison.
Weeks later, Kilicdaroglu became one of the first to be prosecuted under the law for alleging that Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted government was responsible for a “methamphetamine epidemic” in Turkiye.
Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, warned in May that the law’s “extensive use” was having a “chilling effect on journalists and critical voices.”
Suncem Kocer, a disinformation specialist at Istanbul’s Koc University, said such charges and counter-charges had never featured to this extent in past Turkish elections.
“Everybody is trying to define what disinformation is,” Kocer said. “It has turned into a weapon to kind of criminalize the opposite candidate or party. This is something new.”

But the actual methods of spreading disinformation remain the same, said Gulin Cavus, co-founder of Turkiye’s Teyit fact checking site.
They appear “on social networks, but also during meetings,” in images that are either cropped or taken out of context.
In one example earlier this week, Erdogan showed an excerpt of a newspaper article on a big screen suggesting that Kilicdaroglu had been found guilty of fraud in 1996.
In the original article, quickly unearthed by journalists from Teyit, Kilicdaroglu had actually denounced fraud committed by people who took advantage of Turkiye’s social security agency, which he then headed.
“These videos can make a real impact on people with little training in media and with digital tools,” Cavus said.
Some of the disinformation relies on more tried and tested methods such as fake campaign literature.
One leaflet claiming to come from Kilicdaroglu’s team promises to withdraw Turkiye’s troops from Syria and halt all military operations against the PKK.
Kocer said all this disinformation was unlikely to sway Sunday’s outcome, where turnout among Turkiye’s 64 million voters is likely to be high.
“But disinformation certainly works toward increasing the polarized atmosphere, which is the real danger,” Kocer said.
 

Topics: Turkiye Election 2023 Recep Tayyip Edrogan

ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation

ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation
Updated 12 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation

ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation
  • It is believed that they are senior members of former president Muammar Gaddafi’s regime
  • The ICC launched an international war crimes investigation in Libya in 2011
Updated 12 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

NEW YORK CITY: The prosecutor of the International Court of Justice announced during a briefing at the UN Security Council on Thursday that the court has issued four warrants for the arrest of individuals following his investigations of war crimes in Libya. 

Karim Khan, the ICC prosecutor, said during the briefing that he had applied for the warrants to be unsealed and that the ICC international judges would decide on these in due course. 

Khan said he had also applied for an additional two warrants in the past few weeks.

Though Khan did not name the individuals or the nationalities of those for whom the international arrest warrants were issued, it is believed that they are senior members of former president Muammar Gaddafi’s regime. Gaddafi was ousted from power by the US and European military alliance NATO after a popular and bloody uprising against his decades-long dictatorial rule.

Thousands of innocent Libyans were killed and injured, and many disappeared, during the uprising and the civil war that followed. 

The ICC launched an international war crimes investigation in Libya in 2011 after referral by the Security Council and following the Security Council Resolution 1970 that condemned the use of lethal force by Gaddafi and his senior aides against Libyan civilians. 

On June, 27 2011, the ICC issued two arrest warrants — one for Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, the eldest son of the deposed leader, and a second one for Abdullah Al-Senussi, a former colonel in the Libyan air force and head of military intelligence.

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi was imprisoned for several years by one of the armed groups in Libya but later released. 

Both men have yet to stand trial at the Hague in the Netherlands where the ICC is located.

Khan told the council that the rights of victims and survivors mattered, and that his organization was working to bring justice to victims of war crimes and other atrocities.

He said that he had traveled to Libya and met Libyan officials, civil society leaders, victims and survivors of war atrocities.

Khan added that he had engaged with the Libyan legal authorities and met the country’s attorney general, the military prosecutor and the minister of justice.

He emphasized the need for partnership and cooperation between national states and the ICC to achieve justice and bring accused individuals to court.

“Partnerships are key to justice,” he said.

“If the referral from this council to the court is to be vindicated, it requires everybody to step up and every single state to realize the shared responsibility,” he said.

The Libyan representative at the UN who spoke at the Security Council meeting said that his country was fully committed to holding those responsible for committing war crimes “accountable” and to punish them as provided for by the national law of Libya.

He said that administration of justice on Libya territory was a sovereign prerogative and that the Libyan judicial system was fully committed to exercising its obligations.

The Libyan envoy reiterated his country’s commitment to work with the ICC in accordance with its mandate based on the principle of “complementarity,” where the ICC and the national justice system worked to complement each other during investigations. He said that the ICC would not be an “alternative” to Libya’s legal system.

Khan said that he planned for members of his team to travel to Libya to coordinate with Libyan authorities and establish a field office in the capital Tripoli. He described these steps as “important” and not merely a “cosmetic exercise” because in this way justice became more tangible for victims.

Other speakers reiterated their countries’ position in holding perpetrators of war crimes accountable to achieve justice for the people of Libya.

Topics: Libya ICC

Sudan's warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians

Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians

Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians
  • Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces signed declaration in Jeddah on Thursday
  • Talks between the two sides are being brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signed on Thursday a declaration committing themselves to International Humanitarian Law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the needs of civilians.

In a document titled "Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan", carried by Saudi state media, the warring parties also promised to prioritize discussions "to achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services."

Representatives of the warring generals — SAF chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo — have been meeting since Saturday in Jeddah for “pre-negotiation talks” facilitated by Saudi Arabia, with participation of the United States and the United Nations.

"We agree that the interests and well-being of the Sudanese people are our top priority and affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected at all times. This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose," the declaration said.

The two sides also affirmed their responsibility and obligation to "distinguish at all times between civilians and combatants and between civilian objects and military targets."

A joint Saudi-US statement said "the declaration will guide the conduct of the two forces to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of essential services, the withdrawal of forces from hospitals and clinics, and the respectful burial of the dead."

"Following the signing, the Jeddah Talks will focus on reaching agreement on an effective ceasefire of up to approximately ten days to facilitate these activities. The security measures will include a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism," the statement said.

 

Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday said the talks that took place and the declaration of commitment to protect civilians is just a first step.

"Other steps will follow, and the most important thing is to adhere to what was agreed upon. The Kingdom will work until security and stability return to Sudan and its people," Prince Farhan said in a tweet .

More than 750 people had been reported killed and thousands wounded and displaced since fighting broke out in the North African country on April 15.

At least 18 humanitarian workers have been killed in the fighting, prompting many UN agencies and NGOs to suspend their work in Khartoum and Darfur. They have partially resumed their work, but remain wary of the continuing violence.

The UN’s World Food Programme said millions of dollars worth of food had been looted in Khartoum, Sudan's capital city.

The agreement commits both sides in general terms to let in badly needed humanitarian assistance after looting and attacks targeting aid in the impoverished country, Africa’s third largest in area.

The declaration calls for the restoration of electricity, water and other basic services, the withdrawal of security forces from hospitals and “respectful burial” of the dead.

A US official involved in the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a proposal on the table would establish a new 10-day truce, which would lead, in turn, to negotiations on a longer-term end to fighting.

“This is not a cease-fire. This is an affirmation of their obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly with regard to the treatment of civilians and the need to create space for humanitarians to operate,” the official said.

“We are hopeful, cautiously, that their willingness to sign this document will create some momentum that will force them to create the space” to bring in relief supplies, she said.

The two sides also agreed for the first time on a way to monitor any cease-fire, officials said.

A second US official said the negotiations were “very tough” and acknowledged that both sides may have ulterior motives through the cease-fire monitoring.

“Candidly, there is some hope on both sides that the other side would be seen as being the perpetrator of violations,” he said.

But, he added that the length of time spent in brokering the first step would at least make the cease-fire more “effective” if reached.

Diplomats and experts have questioned whether the two sides want peace or if they are more interested in vanquishing the other.

The conflict erupted when the paramilitary forces, established and groomed by former dictator Omar Al-Bashir, refused to be integrated into the army in line with a pathway for a transition to civilian rule.

The US brokered a temporary truce and threatened sanctions on the warring parties last week after it expired.

Some US lawmakers have voiced alarm that the focus on the two generals essentially sidelines the pro-democracy forces.

“We cannot allow the civilian leadership of the groups that led the brave uprising that overthrew Omar Al-Bashir to be shoved aside,” Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat close to President Joe Biden, told a hearing Wednesday.

Also Thursday, the United Nations’ top rights body narrowly decided to beef up monitoring of abuses in Sudan, expanding the work of an existing special rapporteur.

But the vote was close. The move was led by Western countries, with 18 members of the Human Rights Council in favor, 15 opposed and 14 abstaining.

(With AFP)

 * * *

FULL TEXT OF THE DECLARATION

Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan

Preamble
Recognizing the necessity of uplifting the plight and misery from our people resulting from the ongoing fighting since April 15, 2023, in particular in the capital of Khartoum, responding to urgent humanitarian needs of our civilian citizens, Responding to the various initiatives of the brotherly and friendly countries, led by the Saudi-American initiative, We, the undersigned, representing the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with this Declaration of Commitment, reaffirm our core obligations under International Humanitarian Law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the needs of civilians.
We affirm our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan and to maintaining its unity and territorial integrity.
We recognize that commitment to the Declaration of Commitment will not affect any legal, security, or political status of the parties signing it, nor will it be linked to participation in any political process.
We welcome the efforts exerted by Sudan’s friends who can use their relationships and good offices to ensure respect for International Humanitarian Law and for international human rights law, including by committing to this Declaration and immediately implementing it.
None of the points listed below displace any obligations or principles under International Humanitarian Law and/or international human rights law that apply in this armed conflict, in particular the Protocol Additional (II) of 1977 to the Geneva Conventions of 1949, and that all parties must meet.
Commitments
1) We agree that the interests and well-being of the Sudanese people are our top priority and affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected at all times. This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose.
2) We affirm our responsibility to respect International Humanitarian Law and international human rights law, including obligations to:

a. Distinguish at all times between civilians and combatants and between civilian objects and military targets.

b. Refrain from any attack that may be expected to cause incidental civilian harm that would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.

c. Take all feasible precautions to avoid and minimize civilian harm, with an aim to vacate urban centers, including civilian houses. Civilians should not be used as human shields, for example.

d. Ensure that checkpoints are not used to infringe upon the principle of the freedom of movement for civilians and humanitarian actors.

e. Allow all civilians to voluntarily and safely leave areas of hostilities and any besieged areas.

f. Commit to safeguard the needs and necessities indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, which can include foodstuffs, agricultural areas, crops and livestock. Looting, ransacking, and ravaging are prohibited.

g. Commit to vacate and refrain from occupying, as well as to respect and protect all public and private facilities, such as hospitals and water and electricity installations, and refrain from using them for military purposes.

h. Commit to respect and protect medical transports such as ambulances and refrain from using them for military purposes.

i. Commit to respect and protect medical personnel and public installations.

j. Uphold and not hamper the right of civilians to pass and travel via roads and bridges, inside and outside the State of Khartoum.

k. Take all possible measures to collect and evacuate the wounded and sick, including combatants, without discrimination, and allow humanitarian organizations to do so; do not impede medical evacuations, including during active hostilities.

l. Refrain from the recruitment of children and the use of children in hostilities.

m. Refrain from engaging in forced disappearances and arbitrary detention of civilians.

n. Refrain from any form of torture or other cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment, including sexual violence of all kinds.

o. Treat all persons deprived of their liberty in a humane manner and provide principal humanitarian organizations with regular access to persons in detention.

3) We recognize that humanitarian activities solely aim to alleviate human suffering and protect the lives and dignity of persons who are not or no longer fighting. We agree on the need to allow principal humanitarian operations to resume and to protect humanitarian personnel and assets, including to:
a. Respect the fundamental humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and operational independence.
b. Allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief, including medical and surgical equipment, and ensure relief personnel the freedom of movement required for their functions. This includes:
i. Facilitating the safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian personnel through all available routes (and any established humanitarian corridors) as required by the needs, into and within the country, including the movement of humanitarian convoys.
ii. Adopting simple and expedited procedures for all logistical and administrative arrangements necessary for humanitarian relief operations.
iii. Observing the implementation of regular humanitarian pauses and days of tranquility as needed.
iv. Refraining from interference with principal humanitarian operations and never accompany side by side humanitarian personnel carrying out humanitarian activities, in conformity with the Amended Directives and Procedures for Humanitarian Action in Sudan.
c. Protect and respect humanitarian workers, assets, supplies, offices, warehouses, and other facilities. Armed actors must not interfere in the actions of humanitarian operations. While respecting the principle of the neutrality of humanitarian actors, armed actors must guarantee the security of corridors for transport and areas for storage and distribution. It is prohibited to attack, harass, intimidate, or arbitrarily detain personnel, or to attack, destroy, misappropriate or loot relief supplies, installations, material, units or vehicles.
4) We commit to exert all efforts to ensure that these commitments—and all obligations of International Humanitarian Law—are fully disseminated within our ranks and appoint focal points to engage with humanitarian actors to facilitate their activities.
5) We will enable responsible humanitarian actors, such as the Sudanese Red Crescent and/or the International Committee of the Red Cross to collect, register, and bury the deceased in coordination with competent authorities.
6) We will take all necessary measures to ensure that all persons acting on our instructions, direction or control abide by International Humanitarian Law, and in particular the commitments provided for in this Declaration of Commitment.
7) In furtherance of the principles and commitments contained herein, we commit to prioritizing discussions to achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services, and we commit to scheduling subsequent expanded discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities.
Signed in Jeddah on 11 May 2023 with the facilitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

(SPA)

Topics: Sudan Unrest

