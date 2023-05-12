Conor McGregor set to have a busy May

DUBAI: Conor McGregor is having a busy month.
Fresh off his recent surprise viral moment at BKFC, the bare-knuckle competition, in which he stole the show, McGregor returns with two more shows of his own — “Forever McGregor” debuting on Netflix on May 17 and “The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor versus Team Chandler” on May 30 on ESPN.
From the trailer footage, it looks like “Forever McGregor” will cover his eventful 2021 and aftermath.
Middle East MMA fans can expect to see footage of the star’s training camp in Dubai, as he prepared to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.
The Irishman was on his best behavior during this period, showing the utmost respect toward his opponent. After a defeat by technical knockout, he went full villain mode as he landed a rematch with Poirier for UFC 264 in Las Vegas. McGregor not only turned heel but suffered a vicious and freak leg break injury.
The documentary looks set to chronicle his road to some kind of redemption as he mounts a comeback in true Rocky fashion. “I don’t let defeat faze me, true champions rise again,” he reportedly said recently.
McGregor is also one of the head coaches on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” the UFC’s long-running reality TV show. The premise of the show centers on two established fighters leading their respective teams of professional MMA fighters, who live and train together, as they compete for a six-figure UFC contract.
McGregor is pitted against Michael Chandler and it is believed the two will fight each other toward the end of the year, with the show hyping up the storyline.
As yet, the fighters have not signed to fight, nor is there any clarity on the weight class. It does not seem to matter to McGregor, who has seemingly any number of narrative outcomes up his sleeve.
Appearing on the biggest sports network in the world and one of the most popular streaming services — both shows are likely to provide enough television and Internet content to keep him talked about for the rest of the year.
Once the Conor McGregor promotional Pandora’s box is opened, there seems no way to put him back in.
In his own words recently: “It’s McGregor forever and don’t you forget it.”
Conor McGregor set to have a busy May
https://arab.news/2rdrd
Conor McGregor set to have a busy May
- The Irish MMA fighter will star in two new shows this month
- Middle East MMA fans can expect to see footage of the star’s training camp in Dubai, as he prepared to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: Conor McGregor is having a busy month.