Conor McGregor set to have a busy May

Conor McGregor set to have a busy May
Middle East MMA fans can expect to see footage of Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor’s training camp in Dubai, as he prepared to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. (AFP/File)
Updated 12 May 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Updated 12 May 2023

Cormac O'Donnell

Conor McGregor set to have a busy May
  • The Irish MMA fighter will star in two new shows this month
  • Middle East MMA fans can expect to see footage of the star’s training camp in Dubai, as he prepared to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi
Updated 12 May 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

DUBAI: Conor McGregor is having a busy month.
Fresh off his recent surprise viral moment at BKFC, the bare-knuckle competition, in which he stole the show, McGregor returns with two more shows of his own — “Forever McGregor” debuting on Netflix on May 17 and “The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor versus Team Chandler” on May 30 on ESPN.
From the trailer footage, it looks like “Forever McGregor” will cover his eventful 2021 and aftermath.
Middle East MMA fans can expect to see footage of the star’s training camp in Dubai, as he prepared to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.
The Irishman was on his best behavior during this period, showing the utmost respect toward his opponent. After a defeat by technical knockout, he went full villain mode as he landed a rematch with Poirier for UFC 264 in Las Vegas. McGregor not only turned heel but suffered a vicious and freak leg break injury.
The documentary looks set to chronicle his road to some kind of redemption as he mounts a comeback in true Rocky fashion. “I don’t let defeat faze me, true champions rise again,” he reportedly said recently.
McGregor is also one of the head coaches on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” the UFC’s long-running reality TV show. The premise of the show centers on two established fighters leading their respective teams of professional MMA fighters, who live and train together, as they compete for a six-figure UFC contract.
McGregor is pitted against Michael Chandler and it is believed the two will fight each other toward the end of the year, with the show hyping up the storyline.
As yet, the fighters have not signed to fight, nor is there any clarity on the weight class. It does not seem to matter to McGregor, who has seemingly any number of narrative outcomes up his sleeve.
Appearing on the biggest sports network in the world and one of the most popular streaming services — both shows are likely to provide enough television and Internet content to keep him talked about for the rest of the year.
Once the Conor McGregor promotional Pandora’s box is opened, there seems no way to put him back in.
In his own words recently: “It’s McGregor forever and don’t you forget it.”

Topics: MMA Conor McGregor

Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises

Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises
Updated 33 min 40 sec ago
AP

Updated 33 min 40 sec ago

AP

Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises
  • Aiming for a seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico as he prepares for the French Open, Djokovic twice had to recover from deficits during a tight first set
  • In his previous two tournaments on red clay, Djokovic had consecutive early exits
Updated 33 min 40 sec ago
AP

ROME: Novak Djokovic was tested by 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 7-6 (5), 6-2 opening win at the Italian Open on Friday.
Aiming for a seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico as he prepares for the French Open, Djokovic twice had to recover from deficits during a tight first set.
Djokovic was returning after three weeks off due to a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow.
In his previous two tournaments on red clay, Djokovic had consecutive early exits.
He lost in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo to Lorenzo Musetti. Then Dusan Lajovic beat him in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina, dealing him his first loss to a fellow Serbian in 11 years.
After his serve was broken in the opening game of the match — after which he put a black sleeve on over his right elbow — Djokovic fell behind 3-1 before eventually getting back on serve.
Djokovic had two set points on Etcheverry’s serve at 5-4 in the first but the Argentine produced two big serves that Djokovic couldn’t return.
Then Etcheverry took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker before Djokovic again rallied back — this time taking control for good.
Djokovic said he was “still not at the desired level, still finding the shots, finding that groove on the court.
“But it’s always a little tricky playing somebody for the first time. He’s a clay-court specialist and he started better than I did. I started pretty slow but I kind of found my groove toward the end of the first.”
While it was up and down at the start, there were also moments of vintage Djokovic. Like when he produced a delicate forehand stop volley winner to conclude a long rally midway through the first set, after which he pumped his fist and motioned with his arms for the crowd to cheer louder.
Etcheverry, who reached clay finals in Santiago and Houston this year, also impressed when he hit a tweener shot between his legs early in the second set, to which Djokovic replied with a volley into the net — prompting him to grin as he shook his head.
Djokovic was unhappy with the condition of the clay on Campo Centrale and he told the chair umpire at one point during the first set that the court was an “absolute disaster.”
“Every bounce is different. It seems like there’s too much clay. A half meter in, half meter out,” Djokovic said as workers smoothed the court out.
Djokovic’s third-round opponent will be Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (3).
In the same half of the draw as Djokovic, local hope Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve as he defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4.
Also, Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin wore down Felix Auger-Aliassime over more than three hours by 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 — leaving the 10th-ranked Auger-Aliassime still without a win on clay this season.
Italian veteran Fabio Fognini celebrated a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Miomir Kecmanovic by bringing his 5-year-old son, Federico, out onto the court with him on the statue-lined Pietrangeli stadium.
Fognini next faces seventh-seeded Holger Rune, who ousted 18-year-old French qualifier Arthur Fils 6-3, 6-3. It’s a potentially explosive matchup, with both Fognini and Rune known for misbehaving on the court, combined with the raucous fans in Rome.
In women’s action, top-ranked Iga Swiatek opened her bid for a third straight Rome title with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for her 12th consecutive win in the Italian capital.
“I feel pretty confident here,” Swiatek said. “I feel like these are the right circumstances and right conditions for me to play my solid game.”
Paula Badosa defeated Ons Jabeur, last year’s runner-up, 6-1, 6-4; and ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-3.
Karolina Muchova eliminated the top Italian woman, 18th-seeded Martina Trevisan, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Sinner won all 16 of his service points in the first set and 36 of 39 overall behind strong home support.
A group of five orange-clad fans in the upper deck on Campo Centrale were dressed as carrots, a tribute both to Sinner’s red — or nearly orange-colored — hair and to how he used to eat the vegetable on changeovers at the start of his career.
The last Italian man to raise the trophy at the Foro Italico was Adriano Panatta in 1976. Raffaella Reggi won the 1985 women’s tournament in Taranto.
“It’s just a very special tournament for me,” Sinner said. “I feel ready to compete. ... I feel the fans’ affection. It’s positive pressure.”
Ranked a career-high No. 8 this week, Sinner skipped the Madrid Open so he could better prepare for this tournament. He arrived in Rome early and worked on his serve.
“It’s still not a perfect serve,” Sinner said, noting he’s trying to improve his timing by lowering his ball toss.
Sinner will next play Russian qualifier Alexander Shevchenko, who advanced past Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-4.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Italian Open

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 44 min 41 sec ago

Arab News

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final
  • Crown prince will hand over the trophy and gold medals to the winning team
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the King’s Cup final match on Friday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The final was contested between Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The crown prince will hand over the trophy and gold medals to the winning team, and silver medals to the runner-up.

Prince Mohammed was attending on behalf of King Salman.

Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said in a press statement earlier this month that King Salman’s patronage and the crown prince’s attendance confirm the “unprecedented amount of support the sports sector gets in our dear homeland, and embodies the value and size of the capabilities provided by our leadership to continue developing our sport, and strengthening programs and initiatives that contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Topics: football soccer King's Cup Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Hilal Al-Wehda

Russia’s Arman Adamian wins world judo gold under neutral flag

Russia’s Arman Adamian wins world judo gold under neutral flag
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

Updated 12 May 2023

AFP

Russia’s Arman Adamian wins world judo gold under neutral flag
  • Adamian, taking part under a neutral flag, defeated Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic in the men's -100kg final
  • The International Judo Federation (IJF) official music replaced the Russian anthem
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

DOHA: Russia’s Arman Adamian won a world judo title on Friday at the first major international team competition to welcome back Russian and Belarusian athletes since last year’s invasion of Ukraine.
Adamian, taking part under a neutral flag, defeated Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic in the men’s -100kg final.
Ukraine pulled its team from the event in Doha last week over the presence of Russian team members it argued were active soldiers.
After Adamian’s victory, which he only secured in overtime, the Russian flag was replaced on the medals podium by a flag displaying instead the logo of the competition.
The International Judo Federation (IJF) official music replaced the Russian anthem.
“I feel very good, I can’t wait to speak to my family on the phone to celebrate with them,” Adamian said, speaking in Russian through a translator.
On his emotions, standing on the podium, he added: “I just enjoyed my victory and listened to the IJF anthem.”
The IJF has allowed Russian and Belarusian judokas to take part in these championships as neutral competitors, having previously banned them after the invasion of Ukraine.
That decision followed a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee.
Eight Russians were banned from the tournament but the IJF insisted that none were athletes.
The judokas taking part are not allowed to have Russian colors on their outfits, instead they bear the letters “AIN” on the back to signify “Individual Neutral Athletes.”
Other competitors display the letters of their country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was honorary president and international ambassador of the IJF from 2008 until he was suspended from the post in 2022.
In September 2022, judo was one of the last sports to exclude Russians and Belarusians from its competitions.

Topics: International Judo Federation Arman Adamian International Olympic Committee

Eddie Howe ‘not focusing on negatives’ ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League-defining Leeds trip

Eddie Howe has revealed he’d be ‘disappointed’ if Newcastle United somehow missed out on Champions League football. (AFP)
Eddie Howe has revealed he’d be ‘disappointed’ if Newcastle United somehow missed out on Champions League football. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Updated 12 May 2023

Arab News

Eddie Howe has revealed he’d be ‘disappointed’ if Newcastle United somehow missed out on Champions League football. (AFP)
  • For the first time since the 2011-12 season, Newcastle have secured European qualification
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed he’d be ‘disappointed’ if Newcastle United somehow missed out on Champions League football.

Deep into the final three weeks of the season, the Magpies are three points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand. Newcastle, who occupy third place in the Premier League standings, also play their next encounter two days prior to the Reds, taking on Leeds United in the top flight early kick-off on Saturday.

And while Howe is keen not to dwell on the negatives heading to Yorkshire to take on the struggling Whites, he has let slip that he would be less than pleased should his side throw away a chance at top four qualification, especially as the situation is in their own hands.

When asked whether he would be disappointed, Howe said: “I have to say at this moment, probably, yes. But I don’t really want to focus on that negative.

“It’s a difficult question to answer because you’re trying to take me somewhere that I don’t want to be. We are where we are at the moment and we want to consolidate that and do as well as we can in these last four games. I’d be better answering that at the end of the season.”

For the first time since the 2011-12 season, Newcastle have secured European qualification. The following season, 2012-13, Alan Pardew took his fifth-placed finishers to a Europa League quarterfinal, which ended in an aggregate loss to Benfica.

Howe is keen for the “back slapping” to be kept to the end of the season, though.

“When you look at that as a statement, you transport yourself back to the start of the season and go ‘we will guarantee European football the following season’ would have been ‘wow, that’s incredible’,” he said.

“Nothing more than Newcastle deserves but the supporters deserve that experience. But that in itself would have been an incredible thing to achieve. We do need to keep it in context but we have a bigger prize to try and achieve.

“I think in sport the last bit is always the most difficult thing. That is why it is important that I alleviate the pressure from the players and we have tried to do that in training this week. We have tried to make sure they have enjoyed themselves and have some fun and just switch off from probably the endless things they will hear.

“It is about football and trying to win the next few games. The best way to do that is to enjoy what they are going for.”

Newcastle will come up against former manager Sam Allardyce in the Elland Road dugout this weekend, a little more than a week after he was appointed in a last gasp bid to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

While Allardyce is far from popular with Newcastle fans, he is certainly admired by Howe.

“You admire anyone who has that sort of team and he did it very cleverly. It wasn’t luck. He strategically planned it and executed it really well, fair play to him. His career, you look at the clubs he’s managed, he’s got a great CV.

“I think we saw enough to see what Sam is going to give the team — clear organization, clear structure and definite philosophy in and out of possession. For us, watching it (Man City v Leeds) back, you could see the impact he’s had on the team in a very short period of time. They’re going to be tough to play against and ask questions our back four, and we need to find the answers. Set plays, they’re going to be a big threat. It’ll be a totally different test to the one it could have been a couple of weeks earlier.”

Meanwhile, Howe has delivered news that Sean Longstaff will again miss the encounter with a foot problem and substitute Matt Ritchie will be out for the rest of the campaign, which could be his last at St. James’ Park, given the fact his contract is up at the end of the season.

On Longstaff, Howe said: “He went to see a specialist. There were a few concerns that maybe he’d suffered some sort of structural damage in his foot but there wasn’t, which was good news, but there is a bit of damage to one of the ligaments. He’s being rescanned today (Friday) which we hope will show an improvement. It’s slightly unclear when he’ll be back but it’s not a long-term issue. It’s just whether we can get him back before the end of the season.”

In relation to Ritchie, he added: “Matt has picked up a knee injury. I don’t think it’s too bad but I think it will keep him out for the rest of the season.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league UEFA Champions League leeds united Eddie Howe

FIFA fund for unpaid wages helps 225 players at clubs around the world

FIFA fund for unpaid wages helps 225 players at clubs around the world
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

Updated 12 May 2023

AP

FIFA fund for unpaid wages helps 225 players at clubs around the world
  • The $16 million FIFA Fund for Football Players was created in 2020 with the FIFPRO player union
  • Some clubs were suspected of closing down to avoid paying salaries and then re-started anew as a “phoenix” operation
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

ZURICH: A FIFA fund to compensate for unpaid wages helped 225 players in the latest round of payments, including 61 in Portugal and 50 in Greece, the governing body of soccer said Friday.
The $16 million FIFA Fund for Football Players was created in 2020 with the FIFPRO player union. Some clubs were suspected of closing down to avoid paying salaries and then re-started anew as a “phoenix” operation.
FIFA allocated $4 million to applications for financial help from the 2021 calendar year.
The payments included 22 for players from Greek club Doxa Drama, plus 19 from CD Aves and 18 from Uniao da Madeira in Portugal.
Cases in China came from Shanghai Shenxin, Beijing Renhe, Taizhou Yuanda and Guangdong South China Tiger.
“Given that it’s deeply frustrating for players not to receive their salaries, we’re pleased that the FIFA (fund) is again providing them with a safety net to ensure that they receive part of what they are owed,” FIFPRO legal director Roy Vermeer said in a statement.
FIFA said 1,370 players have been helped by the fund, and $4 million has been set aside for a final cycle of applications through 2022.

Topics: FIFA Greece Portugal FIFPro

