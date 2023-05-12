You are here

Body of woman reported missing on April 30 is found in River Thames

Body of woman reported missing on April 30 is found in River Thames
The body of 24-year-old Suma Begum, who was allegedly murdered by her husband and reported missing on April 30, has been recovered from the River Thames by detectives. (Met Police)
  • Investigators recovered Suma Begum’s body on Wednesday after a member of the public called the Metropolitan Police
  • Woman’s husband, Aminan Rahman, 45, charged with murder this month
LONDON: The body of a 24-year-old woman, who was allegedly murdered by her husband and reported missing on April 30, has been recovered from the River Thames by detectives.
Murder investigators recovered Suma Begum’s body on Wednesday, shortly after a member of the public called the Metropolitan Police, the BBC reported on Friday.
Begum was reported to have gone missing from Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets, London.
Police confirmed that the body had been recovered in Thamesmead and a formal identification had been scheduled. However, police have updated the Begum family and a post-mortem is set to take place.
The woman’s husband, Aminan Rahman, 45, of Orchard Place, was charged with her murder on May 4.
Appearing via video link from HMP Pentonville, Rahman addressed a court through a Bengali translator on Tuesday.
The court judge ordered that Rahman be detained ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 25.

Philippines seeks diplomatic solution, workers’ protection after Kuwait visa suspension

Philippines seeks diplomatic solution, workers’ protection after Kuwait visa suspension
  • PEACEME estimates that thousands of Filipino workers will be affected
  • Kuwait suspension also applies to tourist, business and student visas
MANILA: The Philippine government said on Friday it was looking for a diplomatic solution and “maximum protection” for its workers in Kuwait after a suspension of the issuance of visas for Filipinos.
Some 290,000 Filipinos, mostly women, work in Kuwait, which has recently been under the scrutiny of Philippine authorities following multiple abuse cases and the murder of a Filipino maid, which in February prompted Manila to suspend the deployment of first-time workers to the Gulf state.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it was informed by the government of Kuwait that it had “suspended the issuance of new entry visas for PH nationals into Kuwait effective immediately until further notice.”
DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega told Arab News the government has yet to decide how to address the situation.
“Everything can be discussed and resolved diplomatically, in a manner that shall afford maximum protection and full access to justice for our nationals in Kuwait,” he said.
“Various government agencies will discuss the next steps to be taken.”
While the suspension on new visas overlaps the Philippine ban on first-time worker deployment to Kuwait, DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said the measure also applies to tourist, business and student visas.
“There is now a ban for those who will be entering Kuwait for the first time,” he told Arab News.
“At the same time the assurance is as long as you have the iqama (residence visa), you will be allowed entry to Kuwait.”
The reasons for the suspension were not immediately clear and a Philippine delegation was expected to soon visit the Gulf state.
“Hopefully in the next few weeks we are able to get to visit Kuwait. There were planned, scheduled talks with Kuwait not necessarily on this issue but on our bilateral labor agreement,” Cortes said.
“As always, whatever issue the Philippines has with any country on a bilateral basis, we try to settle and resolve it amicably. And this we have to do in the purview of protecting the interest of the Filipino nationals who are still there.”
The Philippine Employment Agencies and Associates for Corporate Employees in the Middle East, or PEACEME, estimates that thousands of them will be affected by the visa suspension.
“With the announcement, we can’t deploy in Kuwait anymore ... those who were already interviewed and selected by employers, we can no longer apply for visas for them,” PEACEME president Arnold Mamaclay told Arab News.
The organization will try to find employment for them in other Middle Eastern countries.
“If there will be available jobs for them in other markets, then we will have to endorse them. But there’s no guarantee,” Mamaclay said.
“At the end of the day it depends on our clients in other countries, other industry if the candidates will match with what they need.”
 

Ukrainian tanks join attacks along a 60-mile front, Russia says

Ukrainian tanks join attacks along a 60-mile front, Russia says
  • The Russian Defence Ministry said 26 attacks involving over a thousand troops and up to 40 tanks near Soledar on Thursday had been repulsed
  • An attack at Soledar, just north of Bakhmut, would appear to substantiate reports by Russia's Wagner private army that Kyiv was launching its offensive
KYIV: Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had attacked Russian positions along almost 100 km (60 miles) of the front line near Soledar, a small mining town near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine that Moscow’s forces seized in January.
As anticipation grows of a Ukrainian counteroffensive aiming to drive Moscow’s forces out of the land they have seized in the last 15 months, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed earlier reports that Ukraine had made some gains near Bakhmut, but appeared to play down suggestions of a wider push.
The Russian Defense Ministry said 26 attacks involving over a thousand troops and up to 40 tanks near Soledar on Thursday had been repulsed. In one area, Russian forces had fallen back to “more favorable positions” near a reservoir northwest of Bakhmut.
Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield reports, and there was no immediate response from Kyiv, which during previous offensives has maintained strict silence about its operations while they were under way.
An attack at Soledar, just north of Bakhmut, would appear to substantiate reports by Russia’s Wagner private army that Kyiv was launching its offensive on the city’s north and south flanks, aiming to surround it. Earlier this week, a Ukrainian unit claimed to have routed a Russian brigade southwest of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s biggest advance for six months.
Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said the flanks, guarded by regular troops, are crumbling, putting his group’s positions inside the city at risk. Russia’s defense ministry denied this.
Without giving details, Ukrainian deputy defense minister Maliar said Kyiv’s forces had advanced by about 2 km (1 mile) this week around Bakhmut without ceding any ground. A claim of such swift progress is rare in an attritional battle in which Russia has made incremental advances over the last 10 months without being able to claim the city.
But she seemed to imply this was not the start of the major, long-awaited assault: “This situation has actually been going on in the east for several months,” she wrote. “That’s it! Nothing more is happening.”
Moscow has been preparing since last autumn for an expected onslaught, and built lines of anti-tank fortifications along hundreds of miles of front.
It has also begun evacuating civilians who have been living near the conflict zone in Ukraine’s partially occupied Zaporizhzhia province to areas farther from the expected advance by Kyiv’s forces.
“We used to go out and watch (the shelling). Especially at night, you could see the flashes as they launch,” said Lyudmila, a 22-year-old from Kamianka-Dniprovska now in makeshift accommodation in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian port of Berdyansk.
“We’ve had shells land nearby and when it landed the entire sky was red,” she said.
In comments published on Friday, the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet said its defenses were also being tightened amid a flurry of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting its home base, the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Ukraine is stronger now says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a Telegram post that “our path ahead is not easy,” but said Ukraine was “much stronger now than last year or in any other year of this war for freedom and independence of our country.”
Western countries have sent hundreds of modern tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine and trained thousands of its soldiers in anticipation of the offensive.
On Thursday Kyiv secured a promise from Britain of long-range cruise missiles, breaking one of the last big Western taboos over weaponry previously deemed to carry too great a risk of provoking Russia. In the past, other allies have quickly followed suit after Britain announced new types of weapons.
Russia for its part has tried to dodge Western sanctions to buy weapons, such as drones from Iran, where it can. Washington has warned countries that they could face sanctions for providing material support to Russia’s invasion.
In South Africa, which says it is neutral, a minister responsible for arms control said the government had not approved any weapons shipments to Russia late last year, after the US ambassador said a Russian ship had picked up arms there in December. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an inquiry.
The war between two major farm exporters has worsened a global food crisis and, while an agreement brokered by Turkiye and the UN last July safely reopened some Black Sea grain shipment channels, talks to extend it have been difficult.
Russia has threatened to quit the arrangement on May 18. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said parties to the pact were nearing a deal to extend it, but the Kremlin said there was nothing new to report.

Macron: Two French citizens released in Iran

Macron: Two French citizens released in Iran
  • Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven French nationals
  • The French foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, said in a separate statement that both men were now on their way to France
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said two French citizens, Bernard Phelan and Benjamin Briere, who were detained in Iran are now free.
Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has described as arbitrary arrests equivalent to state hostage-taking.
The French foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, said in a separate statement that both men were now on their way to France, adding that she spoke to her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Friday morning.
Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan earlier this year was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for “providing information to another country” despite his bad health condition, his family had said.
Benjamin Briere had been held in Iran since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a remote-controlled mini helicopter used to obtain aerial or motion images near the Turkmenistan-Iran border. An Iranian court in March sentenced him to 8 years in prison on spying charges.
“We will continue to work toward the return of those of our fellow nationals who are still detained in Iran,” Macron said in a tweet.

Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge

Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge
  • Manhattan prosecutors to bring the criminal charge against Daniel Penny in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely
  • Friends of Neely said the former subway performer had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years
NEW YORK: A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Friday on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison for 15 years.
Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday they would bring the criminal charge against Daniel Penny, 24, a US Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.
Neely’s death, captured on video by a freelance journalist, has raised an uproar over many issues, including how those with mental illness are treated by the transit system and the city, as well as crime and vigilantism.
Penny’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment after the prosecutors made their announcement. They have previously said Penny acted in self-defense.
According to an onlooker, Neely, who is Black, had been screaming and begging for money aboard the train, but had not gotten physical with anyone.
Penny, who is white, was questioned by police in the aftermath, but was released without charges.
Friends of Neely said the former subway performer had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years. He had several arrests to his name, including a 2021 assault of a 67-year-old woman leaving a subway station.
A second-degree manslaughter charge in New York will require the jury to find that a person has engaged in reckless conduct that creates an unjustifiable risk of death, and then consciously disregards that risk.
The law also requires that conduct to be a gross deviation from how a reasonable person would act in a similar situation.

Dearborn mayor brings Muslims into the mainstream

Dearborn mayor brings Muslims into the mainstream
  • Dearborn’s first Arab-Muslim mayor achieved the first paid holidays for Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha in the country
  • Dearborn’s first Arab-Muslim Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said he won’t compare himself to John F. Kennedy
CHICAGO: Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud won’t compare himself to US President John F. Kennedy who battled bigotry in the 1960s to gain acceptance of his Catholic religion. Hammoud said that the key to success for any leader was to ensure that government fairly reflected the diversity of its community.

Since his election as Dearborn’s first Arab and Muslim mayor, Hammoud has achieved public acceptance of Muslims by ensuring that everyone is treated equally and that their needs and interests are addressed equally and fairly.

Hammoud convinced the city’s powerful unions through negotiations to grant all city employees paid days off for the two Muslim Ramadan holidays, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, similar to the paid religious holidays granted to Christians and Jews.

“We found out that was a first when we did it. When we were negotiating with our union sisters and brothers in the collective bargaining agreements, we offered Eid Al-Fitr, the Eid after Ramadan, as well as Eid Al-Adha, the Eid that commemorates the returning of the pilgrimage, the conclusion of the pilgrimage both as paid holidays. I think it is important because when you have a diverse workforce you want to ensure you are addressing the needs of this diverse workforce,” Hammoud said during an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.

“The city has always given Easter, Christmas Eve, Christmas, other holidays that are entrenched in other faith traditions, every single year. Now that you have a growing Muslim workforce, many of the majority of the residents who happen to come to City Hall are going to be coming that day because they are busy doing the Eid functions. We thought it wise to offer those two days, and the news broke we were the first to do it, but that really wasn’t the intention. I remember entering that table with the unions and it was just like, I’m not coming in on Eid; you want to come in on Eid? And the collective answer was many of our union members are also not coming in because it is a relative, faith holiday for a big chunk of our city.”

Hammoud added, “That’s literally all it took, was just recognizing the diverse workforce that we had and that growing concentration of Muslim Americans within the city administration but also in the city itself.”

Not only is Hammoud the city’s first Arab and Muslim mayor, he is also the youngest person to serve as mayor in Dearborn, a city that is the seventh largest and fastest growing in the state of Michigan. Dearborn, Hammoud said, has always had an immigrant population, which continues to grow and prosper.

 

“We have proliferated as a community because of the immigration refugees who have settled here or resettled here in the city of Dearborn. Obviously, with the Afghani refugees that have come in, they have been stationed at the border between Dearborn and Detroit,” Hammoud said.

“But what we found was many of the Afghani refugees would love to be permanently resettled in the City of Dearborn because of our welcoming nature and the fact that we were once home to Italian immigrants, the Polish immigrants, Lebanese, Yemeni, Iraqi, now Afghani. And so we are really known in that respect. If you look at our small businesses that are proliferating, it is largely immigrant-owned businesses that are proliferating. It has only added to the vibrancy of the city of Dearborn, so we welcome it.”

Asked if he saw similarities with the challenges that John F. Kennedy faced when he became the nation’s first Catholic president in the 1960s, at a time when Catholics were subject to bigotry and discrimination, Hammoud called it a natural process.

 

“I think once you achieve that milestone, it kind of is great and we just keep moving on. We never ran to be the first, we ran to be the best. I wouldn’t compare myself to JFK. But what I would say is I think there is understanding, at least in the city of Dearborn and in many pockets across the country, that what matters is not the direction that an individual prays. What matters is the direction which an individual leads,” Hammoud said.

“And hopefully that is what leads to stronger, growing communities. It hasn’t been an issue. It has been welcomed and embraced. But we always have to keep our ear to the ground. The important part of government is making sure that you build pathways of trust with your residents because that trust is what allows you to maneuver, to advance, to advocate for. So that is what we are trying to do.”

Hammoud said that discrimination was not a major issue in Dearborn, although it did exist in pockets throughout the city, the state and the country, and must be addressed.

 

“Dearborn is obviously a multi-ethnic community. I wouldn’t say being Arab or Muslim is not easier because the mayor is (Arab and Muslim), but Dearborn has always been that welcoming place. There are certainly challenges that arise out of being Arab or Muslim. That always happens,” Hammoud said.

“Oftentimes what happens is people might think you are pushing one sub-sector of the community more than the other without validation or justification, and just because of perception. What I try to do is make sure I have a very diverse administration to look like the community we are serving. And that the agenda that we are rolling out impacts all the residents in all four corners of our city. That is really what we are trying to do.”

“In the immediate post-9/11 era in which I grew up in, you obviously saw that bigotry at an all-time high. I would tell you that in the city of Dearborn we really don’t see much of that within our boundaries. Certainly, there are still elements where that does happen. And oftentimes, maybe not just toward the Arab-American and Muslim community, to other communities as well, that we try to address and tackle collectively.”

Hammoud said that his priority, and the public’s real priority, was to see the services that the public needs delivered, and he continues to work in that direction.

Those priorities during his first 14 months in office include securing $30 million in federal funding to address the effect of the devastating floods that hit Dearborn in 2021, addressing the pressures of rising property taxes, providing parks for families and children, expanding mental health care services, and working on a health care needs assessment for the city’s residents.

“We have been able to accomplish all that we set out to accomplish but there is a whole host of issues that takes some time to tackle,” he said.

No novice to politics or public service, Hammoud previously served three terms in the Michigan State General Assembly from January 2017 through his mayoral election. He was only 26 years old when he ran for the state house.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

