You are here

  • Home
  • Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids
Authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers have reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9zv3a

Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids
  • Authorities ramping up efforts to tackle trade in illegal substances
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers have reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days.
On Saturday, a man was arrested in Jazan after security officials found 172 kg of khat in the vehicle he was driving in Al-Dair governorate.
In a separate incident, a Saudi Border Guards land patrol foiled a smuggling operation in Al-Rabwa, Asir, involving 37,500 tablets of a controlled substance.
In Makkah, an unspecified number of Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for selling controlled drugs from two apartments, while a Pakistani citizen was arrested in the Eastern Province for selling methamphetamine and another individual was detained in Hail for selling methamphetamine and hashish.
As the government ramps up its efforts to fight the drugs trade, people across the country are being encouraged to report any illicit activity to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling 911 (for Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province), 999 (for the rest of the Kingdom) or by email at [email protected]. All calls are treated in the strictest confidence.
 

Topics: Saudi Border Guards drug traders

Related

Saudi authorities seize multimillion dollar drugs haul stashed in cables shipment
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize multimillion dollar drugs haul stashed in cables shipment
Saudi police arrest 11 suspects in drug bust
Saudi Arabia
Saudi police arrest 11 suspects in drug bust

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation
Updated 40 min 36 sec ago
Faisal J. Abbas

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation
  • President Alar Karis says Tallinn keen to dispatch business delegation and sign MoUs
Updated 40 min 36 sec ago
Faisal J. Abbas

TALLINN: Estonia is closely following the rapid transformation of Saudi Arabia, with Alar Karis, the country’s president, expressing an interest in becoming part of the Kingdom’s transformation and development story.

In an interview with Arab News in the Estonian capital Tallinn on Saturday, Karis said: “We follow very closely what’s happening in Saudi Arabia, especially about women’s rights and the (social) reforms and everything.”

He said Estonia went through a similar transformative reform journey 30 years ago. “It’s not that long ago. So, we have some experience (and) we can share that with Saudi Arabia.”

Karis referred to Estonia’s success in ushering in a digital transformation, as well as its adoption of new technologies and innovative solutions to today’s many challenges — something he believes the Kingdom can replicate.

“Saudi Arabia is really developing in that sense and taking a No. 1 position, I would say, in this region. We want to be part of this transformation.”

A Saudi delegation from its digital transformation authority visited Estonia recently to explore the possibility of learning from the Estonian template. So, was there any formal agreement between the countries on this front, or how Estonia can help Saudi Arabia in its digital transformation?

“We can share our expertise. We are already present in Arabia, I mean, in Oman, where one of our companies is really trying to assist in developing certain public systems. (The same can) apply to Saudi Arabia because e-governance is really our key issue and we have developed quite a lot in this field. So, this is something we can offer,” Karis said.

“And also, like Saudi Arabia, we are going through a green transition. So, that means we are trying to get rid of shale oil, just as you are trying to reduce reliance on oil and gas. So, we are on the same page. And digital solutions will help us in reaching these goals.”

Estonian companies are already working in the Saudi high-tech megacity NEOM, he said.

“Yes, there are some, yes. And that’s why I’m saying it would be nice if we can come to Saudi Arabia with a business delegation, and really start writing different MoUs and start working, because it’s a region that does interest also small countries like Estonia.”

Since Estonia is a stable and relatively untapped territory, what would his advice be to Saudi investors, such as the Public Investment Fund, or private investors?

“Digital sector and e-governance. Estonia is a country of startups. There are so many startups and 10 unicorns, which is also, maybe, something to learn from us. But, of course, most of all, it’s important that you have certain rules and regulations, and have trust on that. Because we started with our digital, but we did trust our government, we did trust our banks. That’s why we made our ID card compulsory, so everybody has this ID card, and that’s basically the backbone of our progress in that field.”

The detailed interview also discussed Ukraine, Russia and regional developments.

Topics: Lennart Meri Conference Estonia Saudi Arabia

Related

Estonia’s Lennart Meri Conference sheds light on Middle East developments, Saudi-Iran ties
Middle-East
Estonia’s Lennart Meri Conference sheds light on Middle East developments, Saudi-Iran ties
Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues
World
Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues

IsDB agrees 7 deals to fund water, food projects in Afghanistan

IsDB agrees 7 deals to fund water, food projects in Afghanistan
Updated 13 May 2023
Nada Hameed

IsDB agrees 7 deals to fund water, food projects in Afghanistan

IsDB agrees 7 deals to fund water, food projects in Afghanistan
  • Schemes ‘testimony to effective collaboration,’ bank’s president says
  • Saudi Arabia has provided $30m to Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund
Updated 13 May 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank has agreed to provide funding for seven new welfare schemes under the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund.

The decision was made on Saturday during an annual meeting in Jeddah of the bank’s governors alongside ministers and delegations from its member countries.

The projects will seek to improve nutritional and healthcare services for children and their mothers in remote rural areas of Afghanistan, as well as tackling the problem of waterborne diseases like cholera through the provision of solar-powered water systems.

HIGHLIGHT

The projects will seek to improve nutritional and healthcare services for children and their mothers in remote rural areas of Afghanistan, as well as tackling the problem of waterborne diseases like cholera through the provision of solar-powered water systems.

Two of the projects, worth $2 million apiece, were signed with UNICEF and will help to provide lifesaving nutritional services and clean water to tens of thousands of vulnerable children in Kandahar province and other rural parts of Afghanistan.

A third, also worth $2 million, was signed with the International Organization for Migration to provide safe drinking water for more than 13,000 people.

Mohammed Al-Jasser, IsDB president and group chairman, said: “The signing of these agreements is testimony to the most effective and collaborative team effort.”

He thanked Saudi Arabia for its contribution of $30 million to the fund through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for mobilizing resources around the world, and the governments of Algeria Kuwait, Malaysia and Turkey for their contributions.

“We look forward to receiving more contributions to the fund from member countries and other providers.”

Al-Jasser said work had already begun on the next batch of projects which “will be funded through the generous contributions of the Saudi Fund for Development.”

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the OIC, said: “I would like to comment on the excellent work that is being deployed under the leadership of Mohammed Al-Jasser and I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for the contributions provided by all other countries, as well as KSrelief.”

Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, said: “These agreements are tangible contributions to strengthen the development of the framework scene in order to achieve inclusive development.”

 

 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB Afghanistan Saudi Arabia

Related

IsFD forum discusses combating poverty in IsDB member countries
Saudi Arabia
IsFD forum discusses combating poverty in IsDB member countries
Jeddah conference highlights achievements of IsDB Group member countries 
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah conference highlights achievements of IsDB Group member countries 

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call
  • Discussed the next steps in the recently agreed China-brokered deal
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Saturday a phone call from Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During their call, they discussed a number of issues of concern to both countries and also discussed the next steps in the recently agreed China-brokered deal.

It is the latest in a series of calls between the two ministers since talks hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month ended with an agreement to restore diplomatic relations.

Iran and Saudi Arabia spent four days in talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Prince Faisal bin Farhan Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Related

Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day
Updated 13 May 2023
SALEH FAREED

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day
  • Events staged by Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts
  • Celebrations attended by diplomats from Italy, Germany, France
Updated 13 May 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts held several art and photographic exhibitions this week as part of the celebrations for Europe Day, which fell on Tuesday.

Inaugurated by the society’s chairman, Mohammed Al-Subaih, the events included an exhibition titled “Europe: A Story of Evolution and History” and a collaboration between the Saudi and French photographers Tasneem Al-Sultan and Thierry Boit titled “Jeddah: The Pride of the Sea.”

All of the events were attended by European diplomats, including Italian Consul General Leonardo Costa, French Consul General Catherine Corm-Kammoun and German Consul General Dr. Eltje Aderhold.

“The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts is honored to partner with European countries to Saudi Arabia in celebrating Europe Day in Jeddah,” Al-Subaih said.

“In our modern society, art is a universal way for people to express themselves and share their feelings with the world. Saudi Arabia has always been a destination for art and creativity, from which the message of peace emanates.”

Aderhold said: “It is a great honor for us to inaugurate this joint exhibition on the occasion of the most symbolic day of the year for us in Europe.”

Costa said: “I am very pleased to open the exhibition ‘Europe: The Italian Illustration’ with my German and French colleagues in the framework of the celebrations of the EU month in Jeddah. I also thank the Saudi authorities for offering us this wonderful space.”

He said the exhibition represented the EU’s commitment to freedom and democracy, the rule of law and environmental protection.

“It is designed by the Turin Museums Foundation in collaboration with the city of Turin and under the patronage of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture. It consists of 16 original illustrations and created by international Italian artists.”

Europe Day is held annually on May 9 to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration of 1950, which established plans for a new form of political cooperation in Europe and prevent any future wars between its nations.

The declaration led to the establishment of the European Community and later the EU.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art Europe Day

Related

EU delegation celebrates Europe Day in Saudi Arabia with fervor
Saudi Arabia
EU delegation celebrates Europe Day in Saudi Arabia with fervor
Exhibition on history of camels kicks off in Riyadh  video
Saudi Arabia
Exhibition on history of camels kicks off in Riyadh 

South African envoy visits Jeddah’s City Walk

South African envoy visits Jeddah’s City Walk
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

South African envoy visits Jeddah’s City Walk

South African envoy visits Jeddah’s City Walk
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: South Africa’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mogobo David Magabe and his diplomatic delegation recently visited City Walk in Jeddah as part of the Jeddah Season 2023 events.

The delegation included South Africa’s Consul General in Jeddah Mohamed Qasim Jibril, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia South Africa Business Council Hisham Al-Amoudi and other key officials.

Magabe and his delegation toured some of City Walk’s most important areas, such as Movie Land, Anime Village, Horror Village, Jeddah Live, Splash and Wonder Wall, learning about the latest technologies used in various events.

They thanked the management of Jeddah Events for inviting them and expressed their satisfaction with the professional level of organization evident in the recreational activities and zones at City Walk.

They also commended Jeddah’s transformation into a major tourist destination in the Kingdom and the region.

Jeddah City Walk, which launched its 2023 season on April 24 and will remain open until June 7, has become one of the biggest attractions in the city.

Organizers are hoping Jeddah City Walk will be even more popular this year than in 2022. Tickets are SR50 ($13) on weekdays and SR100 on weekends.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Africa

Related

Kingdom arrests 11,549 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom arrests 11,549 illegals in one week
Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly
Saudi Sport
Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly

Latest updates

Mauritania votes in preview of presidential contest
Voters wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Nouakchott on Saturday. (AFP)
Blasts rock Khartoum as warring sides affirm humanitarian pledge
Blasts rock Khartoum as warring sides affirm humanitarian pledge
Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid
Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid
Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce
Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce
Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation
Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.