RIYADH: Authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers have reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days.
On Saturday, a man was arrested in Jazan after security officials found 172 kg of khat in the vehicle he was driving in Al-Dair governorate.
In a separate incident, a Saudi Border Guards land patrol foiled a smuggling operation in Al-Rabwa, Asir, involving 37,500 tablets of a controlled substance.
In Makkah, an unspecified number of Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for selling controlled drugs from two apartments, while a Pakistani citizen was arrested in the Eastern Province for selling methamphetamine and another individual was detained in Hail for selling methamphetamine and hashish.
As the government ramps up its efforts to fight the drugs trade, people across the country are being encouraged to report any illicit activity to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling 911 (for Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province), 999 (for the rest of the Kingdom) or by email at [email protected]. All calls are treated in the strictest confidence.
Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids
https://arab.news/9zv3a
Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids
- Authorities ramping up efforts to tackle trade in illegal substances
RIYADH: Authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers have reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days.