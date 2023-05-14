Estonian defense forces prepare for Spring Storm exercise with NATO participation
Estonian defense forces prepare for Spring Storm exercise with NATO participation
French troops will be among those taking part in the Spring Storm exercise. (AN Photo by Ali Salman)
Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, commander of the division of the Estonian Defense Forces, and Peeter Kuimet, head of the international cooperation department at Estonia’s Ministry of Defense. (AN Photo by Ali Salman)
TALINN: As the Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on, NATO members are preparing for any scenario, with representatives arriving in Estonia for an upcoming annual war game, expected to involve 14,000 troops from 11 countries.
The site of the military exercise, Tapa base, is Estonia’s largest and one of the closest of any NATO member to the Russian border. As the Lennart Meri Conference brings experts from around the world to the capital Tallinn, British, French, Estonian and other country forces are descending on the base in preparation for Spring Storm.
The exercise is meant to test how allied forces will perform in the event of a Russian military attack. Reports say the UK has dispatched Wildcat and Apache attack helicopters, while France has sent VBMR Griffon armored personnel carriers, AMX-10 RC fighting vehicles and Caesar self-propelled howitzers.
“Here we’re in a defensive mission alongside our other allies,” including NATO troops, French Maj. Jean Christophe told Arab News. “We’re maybe about 400 French people on this exercise, and we’ll do the exercise with British troops and the Estonians.”
The UK has confirmed its participation, as part of a bilateral agreement with Estonia, in “a multilateral exercise supporting the Estonian Defense Forces and the aircraft we deployed.”
Col. Al Rivett of the British Army Air Corps said: “One of the key reasons that we do deployments such as this is to provide aviation support to the Estonian Defense Forces so they get effectively used to operating with aircraft such as these.”
Spring Storm will involve “combined arms,” an approach to warfare that seeks to integrate different combat arms of a military to achieve mutually complementary effects — for example, using infantry and armor in an urban environment in which each supports the other.
“The enhanced forward presence battle group is a force that is assigned to NATO under SACEUR (Supreme Allied Commander Europe),” Rivett said.
“Under that agreement and, effectively, that force is always aligned to NATO and is formally attributed to him for the SACEUR to use as he sees fit.”
Spring Storm is one of a number of military exercises that NATO countries intend to hold with the objective of sending a clear message to Kremlin. The exercises have grown bigger and more elaborate since last year when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Data from NATO shows it plans to stage 18 military exercises, involving thousands of troops, between May and September this year.
How Estonia emerged as a paragon of digital transformation
Defying small size and difficult neighborhood, Estonia is set to become one of the world’s digital powerhouses
In recent years, the Baltic state has engaged heavily in the promotion of trade with Arabian Gulf nations
Arab News
RIYADH: The small northern European nation of Estonia is one that does not often make headlines. With an estimated population of only around 1.2 million, the country, which sits on the Baltic Sea, is sometimes overshadowed by its larger eastern neighbor, Russia.
The war between Russia and Ukraine is raging just outside Estonia’s borders, opening old wounds in a country which for decades suffered greatly under Soviet rule. Estonia has long been a staunch ally of Ukraine, which was one of the first countries to recognize Estonia’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
FASTFACTS
Capital city: Tallinn
Government type: Parliamentary republic
Head of state: President Alar Karis
Head of government: Prime Minister Kaja Kallas
Estonia has led the call for the provision of aid to Ukraine and its accession to NATO and the EU. Earlier this year, it expelled Russia’s ambassador to the country in response to Moscow’s order for the Estonian ambassador to leave the country by Feb. 7.
The Kremlin accused Tallinn of being Russophobic and of deliberately destroying its relations with Moscow. Tensions had risen in January after representatives from 11 NATO nations gathered at an army base in Estonia to discuss a range of new packages to help Ukraine recapture territory and fend off any further Russian advances.
Estonia, one of three Baltic states (the other two being Lithuania and Latvia), has provided over EUR429 million ($473.7 million) in defense aid, humanitarian assistance, and reconstruction efforts for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, and set aside approximately EUR220 million ($242.9 million) out of its 2022 budget for the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees.
Estonia has been a member of the EU and NATO since 2004, and maintains close diplomatic and political ties with EU and Western countries. Its support for Ukraine and open condemnation of Russian actions there have drawn Moscow’s ire. This year, Estonian intelligence services gave warning that Russia poses an increasingly significant threat to the Baltic states, including Estonia.
Despite its small size and unfriendly relations with Russia, Estonia is set to become one of the world’s digital powerhouses. The country’s digital transformation, which began two decades ago, has turned it into an example for other smaller nations looking to digitalize their own economies and government institutions.
While separated by a great distance, Saudi Arabia and Estonia share an important characteristic: both countries have undergone a complete digital transformation. Just as in Saudi Arabia, nearly all of Estonia’s government services are digitalized.
Estonia’s relationship with technology is nothing new. The software used by the famous telecommunications application Skype, which is used by tens of millions every day, was invented by a team that included Estonian programmers. In 2000, the country’s parliament declared internet access a fundamental human right.
In 2014, Estonia became the first country in the world to launch an e-residency initiative, allowing people from across the world to become digital residents of Estonia. Those with Estonian e-residency can open and manage companies completely online, and Estonia now has more than 84,000 e-residents and over 16,000 e-resident companies.
Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves told the International Monetary Fund’s Finance and Development magazine in 2018 that only marriages, divorces, and the sale of real estate require Estonian citizens to show up to a government bureau in person.
Estonia has also made great efforts to maintain diplomacy with the Arab world. Jaan Reinhold has been Estonia’s ambassador to the UAE since 2019, and is also the accredited ambassador to Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
In recent years, Estonia has engaged heavily in the promotion of trade with Gulf nations. In 2020, Estonian company Nortal carried out the first-ever digital census in Oman.
Two years later, the firm would be the first Estonian company to join the Digital Cooperation Organization, a Saudi-led international initiative which aims to boost coordination in several technological fields, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.
In 2021, the Saudi-Estonian Business Forum in Riyadh brought together government ministers, ambassadors, and business leaders to discuss international trade, defense, entrepreneurship, and digitalization.
Last year, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency sent a trade mission to the UAE and Saudi Arabia to establish and improve relations in the food and beverage sector.
Digital and economic cooperation has been growing by leaps and bounds. In March this year, Estonian pharmaceutical company Chemi-Pharm announced its attendance at a business mission of Estonian health and technology companies in Saudi Arabia.
Estonia’s future seems to be a bright one, and the country has consistently found itself at the top of world indexes ranking economic freedom, prosperity and living conditions.
This year, the Heritage Foundation ranked Estonia third out of 44 European countries, and sixth in the world, in terms of economic freedom; and the Washington-based Freedom House gave Estonia a 94 out of 100 score in its Freedom in the World 2023 rankings.
However, with great success also comes responsibility, something that Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has touched on.
“We have been so successful in building a well-being society that it sometimes makes us feel that we do not have to ensure this well-being ourselves, but that we can simply enjoy what has been created elsewhere here,” she said in a February speech marking the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia in the city of Tartu.
“Believing that only strawberries and flowers will grow in Estonia is naive. If we want to slide down the hill, we have to first pull the sled up the hill.”
Flooding in Somalia displaces 200,000 people: official
Some 200,000 people are now displaced due to the Shabelle River flash floods in Beledweyne town and the number may increase anytime
AFP
BELEDWEYNE, Somalia: Around 200,000 people have been displaced due to flash flooding in central Somalia, a regional official told AFP on Saturday, as the Shabelle River burst its banks and submerged roads.
Inhabitants of Beledweyne town in Hiran region were forced out of their homes as heavy rainfall caused water levels to rise sharply, with residents carrying their belongings on top of their heads as they waded through flooded streets in search of refuge.
“Some 200,000 people are now displaced due to the Shabelle River flash floods in Beledweyne town and the number may increase anytime. It is a preliminary figure now,” said Ali Osman Hussein, deputy governor for social affairs in Hiran region.
“We are doing all we can to help those who are affected,” he told AFP.
The region’s deputy governor Hassan Ibrahim Abdulle said on Friday that “three people were killed by the floods.”
The disaster comes on the heels of a record drought that has left millions of Somalis on the brink of famine, with the troubled nation also battling an Islamist insurgency for decades.
Residents told AFP they were forced to abandon their homes in the middle of the night earlier this week as water gushed through the streets and into buildings.
Fartun Ali — not her real name — said it was her fifth time fleeing flash flooding in Beledweyne.
“Whenever the river breaks the banks, we flee,” the 35-year-old mother of eight told AFP.
Another resident Iman Badal Omar said he was relieved to escape with his life.
“All we could do was to evacuate and save our children. We did not take any of our belongings,” he told AFP.
East and central Africa often suffers from extreme weather during the rainy seasons.
Earlier this month, 135 people were killed and more than 9,000 left homeless after heavy rains lashed Rwanda, triggering floods and landslides in several parts of the hilly nation.
More than 400 people lost their lives due to torrential downpours, floods and landslides last week in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change — and Africa, which contributes the least to global warming, is bearing the brunt.
In May 2020, at least 65 people died in Rwanda as heavy rains pounded the region, while at least 194 deaths were reported in Kenya.
At the end of 2019, at least 265 people died and tens of thousands were displaced during two months of relentless rainfall in several countries in East Africa.
The extreme downpours affected close to two million people and washed away tens of thousands of livestock in Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.
Zelensky says he spoke to S. African president, urged him to help end war
South Africa has positioned itself as neutral in the conflict
Reuters
KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday and urged him to help implement Kyiv’s peace plan to end the war with Russia.
Zelensky made the remarks in a video address from Rome, a day after Ramaphosa spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin. South Africa has positioned itself as neutral in the conflict.
‘No alternative to Ukraine joining NATO,’ Estonian President Alar Karis tells Arab News
Estonia among 30 nations calling for special tribunal to try Russian officials in absentia for alleged abuses in Ukraine
Karis said his country would not rule out accepting Sudanese refugees
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
TALLINN, Estonia: There is no alternative to Ukraine joining NATO, Alar Karis, the president of Estonia, told Arab News in an exclusive interview at the presidential palace in the capital Tallinn on the margins of the annual Lennart Meri Conference on Friday.
In recent days, 95 Estonian legislators have signed a statement calling for Ukraine’s immediate ascension to NATO at the alliance’s July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, claiming it was the only option for ensuring world order, peace and security.
Karis said the Estonian government was seeking a “road map” for Ukraine’s acceptance into NATO to strengthen the bloc’s collective security against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February last year.
“The same with the EU. We need to have these steps, concrete steps, of what one country has to do to become a member,” he said.
However, there is currently little alignment between key NATO member states on the timing or necessity of Ukraine’s inclusion in the bloc, with Hungary, Germany, and even the US voicing concerns over the move.
In September, asked if Ukraine’s request for accelerated membership in NATO is something that Washington was ready to consider, Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the best way to support Kyiv is “through practical, on-the-ground support” and that “the process in Brussels should be taken up at a different time.”
How do nations on NATO’s eastern fringes react to this attitude of the Biden administration?
“Different countries, of course, have different opinions,” Karis said. “The same also with EU membership. So that means we have to discuss and explain how and why it’s important. It doesn’t happen overnight, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t talk about it. So we should discuss how to reach this goal. It doesn’t mean we have to keep silent also in Vilnius.
“It is important to be a member of an alliance, and the only ally, defense ally, which is now available is NATO. There is no other way actually. But that would require all member states to approve.”
For Karis and other Eastern European leaders, it is a matter of collective defense.
“It’s not only us. It’s not only Estonia — Latvia, Lithuania and now Finland. It affects all of us. It’s not only Europe. There is also a transatlantic dimension,” he said.
“So, as I said, you have to explain why it is important, and go back to history, looking for a future because there is no other alternative. What’s the alternative? If somebody comes up with an alternative, we can discuss. But there is no alternative at the moment.”
Drawing a parallel with the Baltic state’s past, Karis said: “Estonia was in the very same situation at the beginning of the 1990s, or even the end of the 1980s, when we were about to leave the Soviet Union. We had started to talk about NATO already.
“And even when we regained our independence, in the beginning of the 1990s, we still had Soviet forces here in our country. And we started to discuss NATO membership and we managed to get this membership, and now we are already 19 years a NATO member.
“So we have to start the same discussions with Ukraine, although there is a war going on at the moment.”
NATO Article 5
Not everyone views Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO as the best security guarantee. Some argue that aggressively expanding NATO into Russia’s traditional sphere of influence has actually provoked Moscow, forcing it to act out of self-defense.
In a survey of 7,000 people in 14 Arab countries, conducted for Arab News by the UK-based polling agency YouGov, most felt it was NATO and US President Joe Biden that were to blame for the situation in Ukraine.
Other analysts have argued that had Ukraine’s NATO membership been expedited prior to the war, the Russian invasion would likely never have happened, as Moscow would never have dared challenge Article 5 of the NATO charter, which obliges members to lend collective support to any member when attacked.
Estonia has been a member of both the EU and NATO since 2004, placing it under the protection of the wider alliance. With a 183-mile shared border with Russia, Estonia and other frontier states are considered especially vulnerable to acts of aggression or retaliation.
Drone attack mystery
On May 3, a drone was shot down over the Kremlin in Moscow. Many commentators believe the incident constituted a direct attack on President Vladimir Putin, raising fears of a potential Russian retaliation against Ukraine or a NATO member state.
Owing to its NATO membership and the guarantee of collective security, Karis said he was not concerned about the possibility of a retaliatory attack.
“First of all, we don’t know where the source of this attack is. So it’s not clear at all,” he said. “And we have been next to Russia for centuries, so we know what to expect and what not to expect. We are not afraid of anything.
“As I mentioned, we are a member of NATO’s alliance. And I do believe, and we do believe, that Article 5 still is going to work. So we are not afraid of any threat. Of course, we have to be prepared. That’s why we need to increase our defense budget, to have more NATO forces on our ground to train and practice and so forth. So this is how to deter Russia.”
Cybersecurity strength
Estonia has come under attack on a different front — in cyberspace. Last year, it was subjected to a record number of cyberattacks by pro-Russian hackers. Still, Karis said his country’s cybersecurity defenses were top notch.
“We were first attacked in 2007. And we started to prepare ourselves, to defend ourselves, to build up our cybersecurity defense system. And it’s really good,” he said.
“We are all under constant attack, not only our country but many countries. Nothing really has happened so far but we have to continue preparing and developing our defense system as far as cybersecurity is concerned.
“And the same actually in Ukraine. We have assisted the Ukrainians and they have been defending themselves very well as far as cybersecurity is concerned or cyberattacks are concerned.”
Given Estonia’s position as a leader in the digital transformation of commerce and services, among countries in the region it perhaps offers the most opportunities for hackers to try their luck.
“We have to develop our defense system, and we are doing it constantly,” Karis said. “And not only us but together with other countries. And we even have NATO’s security defense center over here. So there are many ways to be prepared.”
While Karis highlighted Estonia’s cybersecurity prowess, he refused to be drawn into discussing whether the nation’s defense analysts have determined who was behind the Kremlin drone attack.
“There are many conspiracy theories, of course, among Russians themselves as well,” he said. “We do not know and this is not our aim to figure out who has done it, at least from our point of view. But of course, we follow the news of what the result of this kind of investigation is.”
International tribunal
In a recent interview with Newsweek, Kaja Kallas, Estonia’s prime minister, launched a scathing attack on Russia’s conduct in Ukraine, accusing Russian forces of exhibiting the same “brutality” as the Soviet troops in eastern and central Europe during the Second World War.
Kallas called for a special international tribunal to try Russian officials in absentia for alleged war crimes and abuses, which she claimed had gained the backing of 30 nations, including Ukraine, Lithuania and the new entrant to NATO, Finland.
“Russia has to be accountable for these crimes and atrocities that they have made,” Karis said. “I have been to Kyiv and the Kyiv suburbs, so I have seen what this aggression has done in Ukraine. So that means they have to be accountable.
“There should be a discussion about what kind of court, what kind of tribunal is going to have any effect on this situation. It’s an ongoing discussion.
“Estonia and some other countries have proposed a special tribunal … the most prominent are neighboring countries, which realize it’s important. And we have a history, again, after the Second World War the Soviet Union didn’t have any tribunal over the atrocities against our nation and other nations of theirs.”
Asked whether the establishment of such a tribunal for Russia but not for Israel concerning its treatment of the Palestinian people constituted a double standard, Karis said the two issues were entirely separate and had to be addressed on their individual merits.
“We’re just discussing now about the war in Ukraine and not different conflicts around the world — other conflicts as well, not only in Israel and Palestine,” he said. “So, it’s a case we want to solve first and then we can continue with other conflicts in other regions in the world.”
Urmas Reinsalu, Estonia’s former foreign minister, broke with the EU’s stance on the issue of Israel and Palestine late last year when he said the Baltic state would no longer vote for UN resolutions condemning Israeli actions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
“It’s the position of a former foreign minister. And now we have a new government,” Karis said. “You can ask our new minister of foreign affairs what’s his opinion or what’s that government’s opinion.”
Sudan refugees
Ukraine is not the only conflict on the international agenda. The violence in Sudan, which began on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has raised the specter of a new influx of displaced people into Europe.
European nations, alongside Saudi Arabia, acted quickly to evacuate foreign citizens from Sudan and have mobilized aid deliveries to help those displaced by the fighting and the collapse of infrastructure.
Although grappling with the arrival of some 50,000 Ukrainians on Estonian soil, Karis did not shy away from the question whether, in principle, Estonia would be welcoming to Sudanese refugees.
“If we discuss the matter and make sure that we are able to take, and how many we are able to take,” he replied.
But would he flat out refuse to take Sudanese refugees?
“No,” he said, adding: “We have limited resources and we already have so many refugees from Ukraine. So, it’s impossible to take another, let’s say, 10,000 or 20,000 migrants from Sudan. But of course, there are other countries who have taken and will take, probably, like Germany and some others.
“Of course there is a burden for these countries who are next door. But I think we start to understand more about what’s happening, what kind of migrants are coming from different countries.”
For the time being, there is a great deal of goodwill and openness among Estonians to assisting refugees from Ukraine. But if the war drags on for several years and burdens on the economy grow, how sustainable is this longer term?
“So far, we have been able to give shelter, give education to Ukrainian children, and give jobs,” Karis said. “But then again, we are not the only ones here, because Finland is next door and they propose that if there are too many and we cannot manage with refugees, they will take them. That’s why you need allies and friends.”
He added: “Of course, we are a small country, with limited resources, also military-wise, but we still can provide ammunition and some other things as well. And our people giving humanitarian aid, these numbers are also very high. So we are trying.
“But of course, it’s not only Estonia, but also the US has limited resources if this war lasts dozens of years. So, we have to make sure that this war is going to be over as soon as possible.”
Alar Karis: Biologist turned president
For an apolitical academic whose background is in molecular genetics, Alar Karis created a sensation when he replaced the incumbent president of Estonia in the second round of voting on Aug. 31, 2021, with almost unanimous support in parliament.
Since then, Karis has sought to strengthen Estonia’s relations with its EU, NATO and OECD partners as well as the wider world, including the Gulf countries, while underscoring the need for a rules-based world order and respect for the principles of international law. To this end, he has repeatedly drawn attention to Estonia’s achievements in education, innovation and digital transformation.
For instance, visiting the Estonia pavilion at the Dubai Expo in 2020 in March last year, Karis mentioned that Estonia had the highest number of unicorns per capita in Europe, had a lot to offer in education technology, and had made maximum use of e-services in the public sector and businesses to build a digital society.
At home, Karis has expressed a desire to talk to the different people and communities, including ethnic Russians, who make up Estonia’s population of 1.2 million. The war in Estonia’s neighborhood has, however, obliged Karis to be a vocal defender of the government’s staunchly pro-Ukraine foreign policy.
He has described the Russian invasion as not only an attack on a neighboring country but a war on transatlantic values and democracy itself.
Before becoming president, Karis served as the rector of both the Estonian University of Life Sciences and the University of Tartu, led the work of Universities Estonia a number of times, founded the University of Tartu-spawned Visgenyx, and worked at universities in Germany, Britain and the Netherlands. Born on March 28, 1958, in Tartu, Karis has been married to Sirje Karis since 1977, with whom he has three children and five grandchildren.
COLOMBO: The new leadership of the Saudi-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Association vowed on Saturday to take bilateral ties to the next level by focusing on people-to-people connections that have been boosted by the Kingdom’s focus on tourism.
Established in Riyadh in 2002, the parliamentary association aims to strengthen relations between Sri Lanka’s MPs and Saudi Shoura councilors in all fields of cooperation.
Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed, who was elected as the association’s new president on May 10, told Arab News he will focus on economic, political, social and cultural issues during his tenure.
FASTFACT
Environment minister elected president of Saudi- Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Association.
“I look at the need for stronger relations in the larger context of the Middle East and South Asia region and geopolitical priorities,” he said. “I hope to take that to the next level.”
Ahamed, a graduate of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, has ties with the Kingdom going back decades. He entered Sri Lankan politics in the 1990s and has served as a member of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, a presidential adviser, and chief minister of Eastern Province.
In April last year, he was appointed to lead the Ministry of Environment and oversee Middle Eastern affairs.
Ahamed said that he prioritizes the importance of people-to-people relations in establishing stronger ties between countries.
“Our mission is to develop people-to-people contact. This can be done more easily now since Saudi Arabia has opened up for tourists,” he said, referring to the Kingdom’s huge investment in tourism infrastructure under Vision 2030.
The last time a Saudi Shoura delegation visited Sri Lanka was in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahamed said that he was planning to increase interaction between the parliamentary association’s members for the sake of new collaborations between their countries.
“There are several areas where the two countries could develop new areas of cooperation,” he said. “The association will provide the necessary platform to extend areas of cooperation to new fields of interests.”