You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesian trade mission seeks to boost export potential in Egypt

Indonesian trade mission seeks to boost export potential in Egypt

Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsgd9

Updated 14 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian trade mission seeks to boost export potential in Egypt

Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday. (File/AFP)
  • Indonesia hopes to start PTA talks with Egypt
  • In 2022, bilateral trade was worth $1.57bn
Updated 14 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday as Jakarta seeks to explore export potential in non-traditional markets in Africa.

Hasan will hold talks with Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir during the three-day trip, with Jakarta and Cairo expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to form a joint trade committee.
“We are hoping for new trade transactions and a willingness from the Egyptian side to start talks on Indonesia-Egypt PTA (Preferential Trade Agreement),” Hasan said in a statement shared with Arab News.
PTA will provide easier access for a number of products from both countries by reducing or eliminating duty rates, the minister said.
“The African market, such as Egypt, is a potential non-traditional market that we must work on intensively. As such, we will meet various parties and increase trade cooperation with stakeholders in Egypt.”
In Cairo, Hasan will also meet members of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce and open the Indonesia-Egypt Business Forum, the latter of which is expected to bring together businesses from the two countries.
“Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan will witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding between businesses of the two countries,” the trade ministry said.
Bilateral trade was worth $1.57 billion last year, with palm oil and its derivatives, as well as coffee beans and coconuts, comprising Indonesia’s main exports to the North African nation.
Hasan will also inaugurate a space dedicated for the promotion of Indonesian products at the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo during his visit.
Indonesian coffee beans are particularly popular among the Egyptian public, according to the embassy.
“Local coffee shops selling coffee beans from Indonesia are flourishing in various city corners, including Cairo, Alexandria and other cities in south Egypt,” the embassy said in a statement.  
“The interest and buyer inclination in Egypt must be used as a momentum to continue pushing for the marketing and unique quality of Indonesian coffee, while simultaneously promoting other Indonesian products in Egypt.”
Indonesia is the fourth-largest coffee-producing country in the world, and Asia’s second biggest, accounting for about 7 percent of global coffee output.
Egypt was the second-biggest export destination for Indonesian coffee last year, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency, just behind the US.

Topics: Indonesia Egypt Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan

Related

Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens video
World
Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens
Indonesia seeks to boost food exports to Saudi Arabia 
World
Indonesia seeks to boost food exports to Saudi Arabia 

Indian startups eye North Africa entry through UAE trade pact platform  

The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
Updated 14 May 2023

Indian startups eye North Africa entry through UAE trade pact platform  

The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
  • Companies say they aim to access the broader region via UAE
  • India-UAE trade pact last year gave a major boost to business ties
Updated 14 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies, but it is not their final destination, businesses say, as they see it as a hub to expand further into the Middle East and North Africa. 

The landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that came into force in May reduced tariffs on about 80 percent of all goods and provided zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports. 

Bilateral trade has touched historic highs since the signing of the agreement, registering a year-on-year increase of 16 percent to reach $85 billion in the April 2022-March 2023 period, according to Indian Ministry of Commerce data. 

It will continue to increase further in the coming years, according to the UAE India Business Council, the official joint business chamber for promoting economic synergy between the two countries.  

“The economic graph between UAE and India is going north,” Mukesh Kalra, the council’s head of business development, told Arab News in a recent interview. “Free economic zones, aggressive policies of attracting companies from India and other (regions) have been really pushed by the UAE in the last few years.” 

It also offers access to the Middle East and North Africa, which are largely emerging destinations for Indians. 

“The reason why the companies are moving to UAE is access to the MENA region,” Kalra said. “North Africa is still not a saturated market.” 

Klug Klug, an Indian tech platform for influencer marketing, told Arab News that its recently opened office in Dubai aimed at helping it access the broader region. 

“We know that the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, is growing very quickly,” said Kalyan Kumar, the company’s co-founder and CEO. 

“We have already got India covered, Southeast Asia covered, and it was a logical step to also cover the Middle East with Dubai as a base of operations. That would also allow us access to Western Europe and North Africa.” 

Rajeev Punj, director of Interlude Global Business, a company specializing in merger and acquisition finance, said that having a UAE branch has been helpful in expanding business. 

But while Dubai was for him currently the main hub and a “gateway to Gulf Cooperation Council and African countries,” he saw the future in Saudi Arabia.

“I would say the next generation would be doing more business with Saudi Arabia,” Puni said. “Lots of opportunities are coming up.” 

Topics: India North Africa UAE

Related

The Confederation of Indian Industry and Jebel Ali Free Zone host the “Dubai —India’s Gateway to the World” session in New Delhi
Middle-East
UAE woos Indian businesses with free zone opportunities

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim
  • Senior Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Jewish figures demand safe routes after pilot threatened with deportation
  • Pilot, who flew combat missions against Taliban, has written to PM Rishi Sunak in bid to remain in Britain
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

London: Religious leaders in the UK have joined a campaign calling for a former Afghan Air Force pilot to be granted asylum in Britain.

It comes in the wake of criticism of the government by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who called its immigration policy “morally unacceptable and politically impractical” earlier this week.

The pilot, whose identity has been kept secret due to security fears, flew dozens of combat missions against the Taliban before fleeing after his country fell to the group in August 2021, and has been described as a “patriot” by former coalition allies.

He has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda, with which the UK has an agreement to send asylum applicants to while awaiting the resolution of their cases, over allegations he entered the UK illegally via boat from France, which is a safe country, having passed through other safe countries en route.

Senior political, media and military figures have called for the pilot to be allowed to stay in the UK. The call is now being echoed by multiple senior faith leaders.

John Perumbalath, bishop of Liverpool, said the UK has a “moral duty” to give the pilot safe haven. 

“The government has been woeful in its commitment to Afghan refugees and it is time for them to do the decent thing and reverse this cruel, heartless decision,” he said.

Bishop of Durham Paul Butler said the government had got itself in a “bind” by treating people who arrive in the UK by small boats as criminals.

“I would assume, given his past service, (the pilot) would immediately be welcomed to remain and rebuild his life here,” he added.

The pilot, who has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to examine his case, says he feels “forgotten” by the West and had no alternative but to head to the UK illegally due to a lack of safe, legal routes.

Lord Dannatt, former army chief, has said the pilot should be able to apply for the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, but only 11,000 people have so far been granted asylum under the scheme, with a further 4,300 eligible people yet to be relocated.

Muslim Council of Britain Secretary-General Zara Mohammed said the country “must act to establish safe and legal routes for those seeking asylum in the UK.”

She told The Independent: “The absence of safe and legal routes will only serve to further embolden and enrich human traffickers, endanger the lives of those making the perilous journey across the Channel and make a mockery of our international commitments.”

Ibrahim Mogra, co-chair of the Christian-Muslim Forum and a senior imam in the city of Leicester, said: “Whether you were in support of the war in Afghanistan or against it, these Afghans risked their lives to support our government, so to abandon them like this shows utter disregard for the sacrifices they have made.”

Imam Dr. Usama Hasan, senior analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said: “Many Afghans risked their lives against a brutal enemy in the Taliban. So it’s right and proper that those who helped the British war effort should be given asylum in this country.”

Paul McAleenan, the Roman Catholic bishop of Westminster, told The Independent: “Establishing more safe routes, and genuinely understanding people’s individual circumstances, are essential.”

Indarjit Singh, director of the Network of Sikh Organisations, described the UK’s small boat policy as “pandering to bigotry,” saying: “It is particularly cruel to threaten to send people who have helped us in good faith to get a better government in Afghanistan. It shows us in a very, very bad light.”

He added: “Threatening to send people to Rwanda if they dare to come to our shores shows a total callousness. Rwanda is not a safe country.”

Senior British rabbis also joined the campaign, with Josh Levy, head of the Movement for Reform Judaism, saying: “If (migrants) reached here on a boat, it is because there was no other choice. An inability to find the flexibility in these cases is inexcusable.”

Rabbi Jonathan Romain of Maidenhead Synagogue said: “If ever there was an exception to the rule, this (the pilot’s case) is it.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Since 2015, we have offered a safe and legal route to the UK to almost half a million men, women and children seeking safety — including those from Hong Kong, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as family members of refugees.”

Topics: UK London Afghan

Related

IsDB agrees 7 deals to fund water, food projects in Afghanistan photos
Saudi Arabia
IsDB agrees 7 deals to fund water, food projects in Afghanistan

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints
  • Suella Braverman accused of ‘racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives’ against Muslims
  • She is a qualified criminal barrister but has not practised law since 2015
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

London: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing complaints that she has used “racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives” while in office.

The allegations — in relation to her rhetoric regarding illegal migration to the UK and child sex offense allegations leveled at members of the British Pakistani community — have been submitted to the Bar Standards Board, the body that oversees criminal barristers in England and Wales, by nine legal organizations.

Braverman is a qualified criminal barrister but has not practised law since becoming an MP in 2015.

She remains subject to certain professional standards, including an expectation that barristers “conduct themselves in an appropriate manner.”

In a letter to the Bar Standards Board, the nine organizations — including the Society of Asian Lawyers, the Association of Muslim Lawyers and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants — accuse Braverman of racist language, specifically noting her suggestion earlier this year that many British Pakistani men “hold cultural values totally at odds with British values” in relation to allegations of widespread child sex offenses in some parts of the UK.

They also note her suggestion that 100 million asylum-seekers could enter the UK if tougher measures to reduce immigration and police the country’s borders are not imposed, adding that they would bring “heightened levels of criminality” and referring to people arriving on Britain’s south coast as an “invasion.”

The letter says Braverman has broken three specific standards that could erode trust in the profession, undermine the public’s perception of its integrity, and breach instructions on discrimination. 

“It is crucial that members of the legal profession uphold the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and professionalism. Ms Braverman’s comments are a clear violation of these standards and should not go unchallenged,” the letter states.

“These comments are not only highly inaccurate and offensive, but they also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and contribute to a climate of hate and prejudice.

“As a member of the legal profession, Ms Braverman should be held to a high standard of professionalism and ethical conduct. Her statements not only undermine the integrity of the legal profession, but they also have the potential to damage the reputation of the UK as a tolerant and inclusive society.”

The letter adds: “It is our view that Ms Braverman’s comments incite violence against the British Pakistani and Muslim community as well as refugee communities, fuelling racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives.”

The subject of child sex offenses committed by members of the British Pakistani community in the UK has generated significant political debate in recent months, with the letter’s signatories referring to a 2020 Home Office report that suggested there was insufficient evidence to assess the role played by British Pakistani men, but which added that the majority of sex offenders in the country were white.

Conservative MP and Home Office spokesman Rehman Chisti told The Observer: “As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens, but independent reviews were unequivocal that, in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford, cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.”

The University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory says it is unaware of official statistics suggesting that migrants are disproportionately responsible for criminality in the UK.

“There is little evidence that migrants are any more or less likely to commit crimes than any other members of the population,” it said.

Topics: UK London

Related

UK charity launches appeal to fund Gaza hospital as violence rages on
Middle-East
UK charity launches appeal to fund Gaza hospital as violence rages on
British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation
World
British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation

Zelensky calls Germany a ‘true friend’ as Ukraine prepares counter-offensive

Zelensky calls Germany a ‘true friend’ as Ukraine prepares counter-offensive
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Zelensky calls Germany a ‘true friend’ as Ukraine prepares counter-offensive

Zelensky calls Germany a ‘true friend’ as Ukraine prepares counter-offensive
  • Zelensky is in search of further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called Germany a “true friend and reliable ally” in his country’s battle against Russia, as Berlin unveiled a huge new military package for Kyiv on his visit to the EU giant.
Zelensky’s trip to Germany follows meetings in Rome with Italian leaders and the pope, and comes as Kyiv is preparing a much-anticipated counter-offensive.
“In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” he wrote in the guestbook at the German president’s official residence.
“Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe,” he added in the entry, before heading into talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Ukrainian forces have been training troops and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware that analysts say will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia.
Once accused of reticence in supplying military gear to Ukraine, Germany has since become a major contributor of tanks, rockets and anti-missile systems.
On the occasion of Zelensky’s visit, Berlin unveiled its biggest armaments package for Ukraine yet, including tanks, missile defense systems and combat vehicles worth 2.7 billion euros.
Zelensky said he “discussed the current situation and the intensive cooperation between Germany and Ukraine” with Steinmeier.
He was later greeted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz with military honors before heading into talks behind closed doors.
He is also expected to head to the western German city of Aachen, which this year is awarding him and the Ukrainian people the Charlemagne prize — an honor awarded for efforts to foster European unity.
Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are due to attend the ceremony in Aachen.
A meeting with the European leaders could help prepare the ground ahead of an EU summit in Reykjavik next Tuesday, followed by the G7 gathering of world leaders in Hiroshima, Japan.
Zelensky’s visit rounds off over a year of choppy relations with Germany, which is now one of Ukraine’s biggest armaments suppliers, but only after much pressure from Kyiv.
In a clear show of its backing for Kyiv, Berlin on Saturday said it would send Ukraine more firing units and launchers for the Iris-T anti-missile system, 30 additional Leopard 1 tanks, more than 100 armored combat vehicles and over 200 surveillance drones.
“We all hope for a rapid end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately this is not in sight,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.
“This is why Germany will supply all the help that it can, for as long as necessary,” he said.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, hailed the announcement, saying it indicated that Russia was “bound to lose and sit on the bench of historical shame.”
Early on in the conflict, Kyiv had accused Germany of being too accommodating to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Berlin’s reliance on Russian energy had proved tricky.
Kyiv had also snubbed a visit by Steinmeier in the weeks following the invasion, which in turn delayed Scholz’s first trip to the war-torn country.
Both Steinmeier and Scholz have since visited Ukraine.
As Kyiv prepares its offensive to retake ground in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, Germany’s continued military backing will likely prove vital.
High-tech German-made Leopard 2A6 tanks sought by Kyiv have already been put to use at the frontlines, and the medium-range Iris-T missile defense system from Germany is also helping to bolster Ukraine’s protection against Russian strikes.
On the front line, near the eastern flashpoint town of Bakhmut, both sides claimed to be making progress.
“Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and manpower,” commander of the Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media on Saturday.
Russia said its forces were still pushing inside Bakhmut.
“In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments liberated a block in the northwestern part of the city of Artemovsk,” the defense ministry said, referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name.
Western allies have delivered increasingly powerful weapons to Ukraine. Britain this week announced it was sending Storm Shadow missiles, becoming the first country to send longer-range arms to Kyiv.
Russia described it as “an extremely hostile step” and on Saturday accused Kyiv of using the British missiles to target civilian sites in eastern Ukraine, wounding six children.
In Rome, Zelensky said he discussed with Pope Francis the fate of “tens of thousands of children” that Kyiv says were deported to Russia, as well as his plans for peace.
Zelensky also thanked Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “for helping to save lives.”
“I am convinced that Ukraine will win and be reborn stronger, more proud and more prosperous than before,” said Meloni in response.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Related

Zelensky says he spoke to S. African president, urged him to help end war
World
Zelensky says he spoke to S. African president, urged him to help end war
Russian missiles hit home town of Ukraine’s Eurovision contestants
World
Russian missiles hit home town of Ukraine’s Eurovision contestants

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests
  • At least nine people died in the unrest last week, police and hospitals have said
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan called for nationwide “freedom” protests on Sunday, after his brief arrest and detention last week triggered deadly unrest.
The one-time cricket superstar — who has been tied up in dozens of legal cases since being ousted from power in April last year — was freed on bail on Friday after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.
Enraged by the arrest, supporters set fire to government buildings, blocked roads and damaged property belonging to the military, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.
“Freedom does not come easily. You have to snatch it. You have to sacrifice for it,” he said in an address broadcast on YouTube Saturday night.
He called for his supporters to hold protests “at the end of your streets and villages” across the country on Sunday, and announced a return to campaigning on Wednesday for immediate elections.
For months, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader has waged a campaign of defiance against the military.
His arrest on Tuesday came just hours after he was rebuked for claiming senior officials were involved in an assassination attempt against him last year.
Pakistan’s powerful military has directly ruled the country off and on for nearly half of its 75-year history, and continues to wield power over the political system.
“The army chief’s actions have made our military bad. It is because of him, not because of me,” Khan said from his home in Lahore, although it was unclear whether he meant the serving chief, or his predecessor, whom Khan has held responsible for his ouster.
He previously told reporters that “one man, the army chief” was behind his arrest.
But Khan distanced himself from the attacks against the military’s installations at the protests, denying his party workers were involved and calling for an independent investigation into the violence.
The army, which denies the accusations made by Khan, on Saturday warned against attempts to create “misperceptions” against the institution.

At least nine people died in the unrest last week, police and hospitals have said.
Hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 4,000 people detained, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.
At least 10 senior PTI leaders have been arrested since the protests began, one of Khan’s lawyers said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the head of a shaky coalition, on Saturday warned that those involved in “facilitating, abetting and perpetrating” the violence should be arrested within 72 hours.
“Those who demonstrated anti-state behavior will be arrested and tried in anti-terrorist courts,” he said during a visit to Lahore.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly vowed that police will re-arrest Khan, who remains wildly popular ahead of elections due in October.
The Islamabad High Court ruled that Khan should be given protection from arrest until Monday.

Khan won the 2018 election on an anti-corruption campaign, voted in by an electorate weary of decades of dynastic politics.
Independent analysts say he was brought to power with the support of the military, before falling out with the generals.
“Everyone knows who it is. It’s the military behind (Khan’s arrest),” 21-year-old PTI supporter Mohsin Khan told AFP outside the party chief’s home.
The pushcart seller added that he wanted the military and politicians “to work together.”
The political crisis has simmered for months, with Khan attempting to disrupt the coalition government by dissolving two provincial parliaments he controlled and agitating for early elections.
Mobile data services and access to social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, which were cut shortly after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, had been partly restored around the country as of Saturday.
The country now seems primed for a “progressively ugly showdown in the days and weeks to come,” read an editorial in Dawn, the country’s leading English language newspaper.
“None of the leaders, political or institutional, who are invested in this tug-of-war appear ready to take a step back,” it said.
 

 

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Latest updates

Veloce Racing claim Round 4 of Extreme E season at Hydro X Prix
Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
Hospitality of Al-Ta’i festival concludes in Hail
Hatim Al-Ta’i’s palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan remain for people to see to this day. (SPA)
What We Are Buying Today: Saudi brand RISK
Photo/Supplied
Gundogan master class takes Man City closer to title
Gundogan master class takes Man City closer to title
UAE Pro League: Champions Shabab Al-Ahli sign off with win, Dibba relegated
UAE Pro League: Champions Shabab Al-Ahli sign off with win, Dibba relegated

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.