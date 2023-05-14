Egypt Fashion Week launches first edition in Cairo

More than 70 designers showed off their latest lines and industry insiders engaged in a number of panel discussions, including Saudi Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak who gave a talk titled “The Vital Role Of Councils And Support Systems” on May 13.
The event will close with a Shop the Runway event at Mall of Arabia on Monday, as well as final panel talk titled “Stylists in Conversation,” featuring Julie Matos, EFW head stylist, Maissa and Sahar Azab, Mai Galal and Farah Baky.
Highlights from the week included workshops at the Design Studio by Azza Fahmy Hub, including a Silver Wire Wrapping Jewelry class.
“The EFW program goes far beyond fashion shows and exhibitions and aims to connect the local, African and Middle Eastern markets through design, craftsmanship, education, sustainability, production and retail,” Egyptian Fashion & Design Council Susan Sabet said in a previously released statement.
The event kicked off with an opening night on May 12 at the Egyptian Museum, featuring the “Best of Egyptian Designers” fashion show curated by US stylist Julie Matos, followed by a gala dinner.
Rahaf Jambi
Saudi brand RISK offers comfortable streetwear and casualwear made in Riyadh.
The gender-neutral designs are made with 100 percent cotton fabric in 28 shades that cater to all skin tones. The brand also offers clothing for children.
T-shirt designs incorporate multiple scripts, including Arabic, Russian, Bulgarian and Slovak.
Mohammed Al-Dosari, the owner of RISK, opened the first store in Al-Makan Mall in Riyadh, and plans to open in the UAE and Qatar in the future.
“I took the risk to open the first physical store without launching an online website. But life is a risk, so I took it, and we opened our online store today,” Al-Dosari told Arab News.
“I am 20 years old and have been planning to do this brand since I was 15. I found an investor, and he became partner. Fahad Al-Youssef helped me start it, and we are now planning to add caps and shoes that go with the theme.”
The brand’s aesthetic is monochrome styles with lettering, while some designs feature faded artwork and the phrase “Life is a Risk.”
RISK, a brand created and managed by Saudi youth aged 20 or younger, highlights the depth of talent and entrepreneurship among younger generations.
The brand aims to bring cultures together by creating designs that cater to people of various ethnicities and languages.
RISK offers high-quality products, but still maintains a low price point, with the most expensive item selling at only SR289 ($74.38).
For more information, visit their Instagram @brand_risk.1.
‘My goal is equal justice for all,’ says Amal Clooney at Cartier Awards
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: British Lebanese human rights lawyer and activist Amal Clooney this week gave an inspiring speech at the 16th awards ceremony for the Cartier Women’s Initiative where she was named the inaugural contributor of Cartier Voices — a community of individuals contributing to cultural, philanthropic, environmental and social initiatives.
The collective is a continuation of past charitable initiatives by Cartier and represents their commitment to humanitarian efforts, according to the luxury fashion house.
At the event, which took place in Paris, Clooney highlighted the need to advance women’s rights.
“Whether you believe in human rights, or just prosperity, it is a good idea to try to unshackle half the population of the world,” she said. “The latest data shows that women’s economic parity would add $12 trillion to the global economy. Yet the percentage of philanthropic grants that go to women’s empowerment is in the single digits. And women’s rights in places as diverse as Afghanistan and the US have been in retreat in recent years.
“My goal is equal justice for all and my philosophy is that justice must be waged. Because justice is not inevitable: it doesn’t just happen on its own,” she added. “We have to fight for it; to gather our forces, forge alliances, prepare a strategy and be determined to do whatever it takes. For me, waging justice means trying to change the system — one case at a time.”
Clooney also spoke about the empowering nature of her own career, including fighting human rights violations.
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi teams up with Chopard for Cannes Film Festival
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi fashion designer Honayda Serafi revealed this week that she is teaming up with Swiss luxury label Chopard during the Cannes Film Festival from May 16 to 27.
“Building the excitement for this year’s Cannes Film Festival with @chopard! Looking forward to attending this season’s much anticipated festival as the house’s ambassador for Saudi Arabia,” she wrote to her followers on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself wearing a pastel-blue dress with a hood.
At the Met Gala, US beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury wore a gown by Serafi at the after-party. She donned a long black tulle dress with a checkered twill collar from the designer’s spring/summer 2023 collection.
Skincare brand Shiseido opens flagship store in Dubai
Updated 13 May 2023
Diana Farah
Skincare brand Shiseido Company of Japan officially opened its first flagship store in the Middle East and Europe in Dubai on Friday.
Shiseido Ginza Tokyo opened its doors in Mall of the Emirates, in partnership with the UAE’s retail company Majid Al Futtaim.
The 150-year-old brand blends cutting-edge technology with breakthrough science from Japan to create skincare catered to all skin types.
The store features personalized skincare consultations, and facial treatments. It also includes a treatment room with state-of-the-art technology and equipment, including custom skin analysis tools and facial massage techniques.
Shiseido EMEA President and CEO Franck Marilly said the store’s opening in Dubai “marks an important step in the expansion of our company in the Middle East.”
He added: “We are delighted to bring our namesake brand’s state-of-the-art skincare innovation to the region’s very dynamic and demanding consumers.”
According to Marilly, the store brings together elements to create a brand that “pays homage to Japanese heritage.”
Marilly said that the brand plans to expand into other parts of the region, but first the company wants to understand the Middle Eastern consumer, in order to cater to their specific skincare needs.
He added: “This boutique is the perfect tool to understand the awareness of our brand. Shiseido’s objective is to be the number one skincare brand by 2030.”
Marilly said the boutique, like all others in the Asia region, will follow the Japanese tradition of “omotenashi,” which is the act of “wholeheartedly looking after guests.”
In terms of sustainability, Marilly said the brand based its guidelines on Japanese people’s “deep respect for nature.”
Shiseido initiated its Middle East project six months ago, with an e-commerce partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, which saw a 38 percent monthly average growth, according to the retailer.
Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, said the opening of Shiseido in the Middle East marked a historic day.
He said: “Shiseido’s 150-year reputation aligns perfectly with our company’s vision and commitment to delivering unique and exceptional experiences for our customers.
“The brand’s decision to open a flagship store in Dubai, in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, is a testament to the potential of this market and the strength of our ecosystem to support the growth of leading international brands.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Friday to mark the official launch of the Shiseido brand in the Middle East.
Shahad Geoffrey — the Saudi entrepreneur changing how we shop
Geoffrey’s ‘game-changing’ AI-powered personal-styling platform cuts through the e-commerce clutter
Updated 14 May 2023
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: Saudi entrepreneur Shahad Geoffrey is reinventing how women in the region shop. In 2021, she launched her AI-powered personal-styling platform Taffi, in partnership with her cofounder Pradeep Bisht. The idea behind Taffi was to democratize personal styling, which is often associated with high net-worth individuals, and make online shopping a more personalized and seamless experience.
Thanks to her father, Jeddah-born Geoffrey was exposed to startups at a young age. “My father launched a tech-startup, so I’m very familiar with the uncertainty and the ups and downs that come with the territory. I’m also very passionate about technology, innovation, and fashion,” she says.
In 2012, Geoffrey moved to France to pursue her Bachelor’s degree from INSEEC in Paris. She ended up staying in the French capital for some time. “After graduating, I worked for a men’s cosmetics startup in Paris before it was acquired by a UK investor, and then I continued to work with them remotely for some time,” she explains.
In 2019, she relocated to the US for a five-week entrepreneurial program at Draper University. “It was life-changing,” she says. “They connected us with major startup entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley. I learned a lot of the fundamentals at Draper, and it became an opportunity to start something.” She started working for a venture capitalist firm in the US, where she learned the art of networking, a skill which she believes is critical if you want to create your own business.
During her time there, she and her family were planning a vacation to Hawaii, and she started looking at personal-shopping services online as she didn’t have time to buy what she needed for the holiday.
“I looked at Stitch Fix and Trunk Club and was very inspired by their solutions. I wondered why we didn’t have something similar in our region,” she says. So she decided to come back to Saudi and fill that gap.
Combining her love for styling, her work experience, and her problem-solving skills, Taffi is an online styling platform that uses algorithms and human stylists to recommend looks for customers that are shoppable directly from their website via multiple retailers, including Ounass and Farfetch.
The styling journey begins with a comprehensive quiz where customers are asked to input their measurements, images, and budget for clothes and accessories. Additionally, they are prompted to select from various images that allow the algorithm to better understand the customer’s personal style, color preferences and lifestyle.
“AI then gives recommendations to our onboard stylists, which are presented to the client, so the human factor isn’t eliminated,” Geoffrey explains. “The customer can set up an appointment with the stylist for a more personalized consultation via a video call or WhatsApp, for which we charge a fee.” Alternatively, you can shop the initially recommended looks without the stylist fee.
“Shopping online takes so much time because you see so many products that aren’t relevant to you — the trust factor is missing. The problem we are solving is recommending products based on your attributes and preferences. If we distribute this solution to stores and brands, then consumers can experience the service.”
Taffi’s latest feature, Amira, which will launch soon, is yet another game changer, according to Geoffrey. Through Amira, you skip the human stylist and get instant and hyper-personalized recommendations. Amira uses advanced machine-learning algorithms to analyze customers’ personal data and can pull up recommendations that align with the customer’s style and budget.
“Amira is totally AI. Once you finish your quiz, you can ask Amira questions and get instant recommendations through ChatGPT and visuals. For example, say you want to find a dress for your sister’s wedding in Japan. The engine will use trends, weather, your profile, and numerous data sets and prompt the consumer with multiple options,” she explains.
Geoffrey also believes it would be “revolutionary” for online retailers to have Amira on their sites, directly connected to the store’s inventory database, ensuring customers receive up-to-date product recommendations from the latest collections and stock.
Amira will initially launch as part of the Taffi web app, but Geoffrey says it will be delivered to “various stores” by the end of this month.