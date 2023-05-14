Asbar World Forum organizes 10th annual session

French politician looks to boost ties with Kingdom on trip to Riyadh

RIYADH: A politician who represents French people living in the Middle East will arrive in Riyadh on Sunday to promote cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia in the fields of medical education and nursing.

Amal Amelia Lakrafi, a member of parliament for La Republique En Marche, is expected to meet various officials to discuss topics including health, women’s rights and education, as well as talking to members of the French community and business leaders.

Lakrafi last visited Saudi Arabia in December alongside Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht and representatives of several French companies.

On the back of that trip, French public transport operator RATP and private firms Idverde and Amane Advisors signed contracts and memorandums of understanding to work more closely with Saudi authorities.

Speaking in French, Lakrafi told Arab News: “These deals are part of the Franco-Saudi cooperation to support the development of the AlUla region. The contract signed by RATP aims to develop a sustainable and intelligent transport system to serve the inhabitants of AlUla and its visitors.

“The memorandum of understanding signed with Amane Advisors focuses on modernizing services for more sustainable waste management, and the one with Idverde concerns the landscaping of AlUla’s territory.”

As part of the Saudi Vision 2030 economic diversification program, the Kingdom has set a goal to increase its annual tourism revenue to $46 billion by 2030. It is committed to developing and promoting its archaeological heritage and diverse landscapes like AlUla.

“It is clear that Saudi Arabia has a clear goal of opening up to international tourism … going beyond religious pilgrimages,” Lakrafi said.

“We see this very concretely from France, with easy access to tourist visas or through advertising campaigns developed by Saudi operators. This tourist ambition will necessarily find its audience.”

The Kingdom is home to more than 500 French teachers who play a key role in ensuring that the more than 150,000 French speakers in the country are provided with good quality education. Negotiations are also taking place at the highest level for the reintegration of French-language teaching in Saudi public schools.

“I am delighted that the reintegration of French is under discussion,” Lakrafi said. “This would deepen our linguistic cooperation. By extension, this could also strengthen France’s academic cooperation with Saudi Arabia. I think there are many things we can do to strengthen our relationship.”

Speaking about the social reforms that have happened in recent years in Saudi Arabia, Lakrafi said: “Every time I travel, I see a significant change in the place of women in Saudi society. The advancement of their rights is a definite step forward for their empowerment. But beyond that, I see that they are more and more visible: in positions of responsibility, in universities where they are numerous to conduct courses of excellence, in the media or at the head of companies.

“I am convinced that a dynamic and modern society cannot prosper without women. But I also know that change doesn’t happen overnight, and I want to salute and encourage the progress Saudi Arabia has made on this issue in a very short time.”