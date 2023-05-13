You are here

IsFD forum discusses combating poverty in IsDB member countries

IsFD forum discusses combating poverty in IsDB member countries
Prince Turki Al-Faisal, founder of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, was the guest of honor. (AN)
IsFD forum discusses combating poverty in IsDB member countries
The Forum also featured the CSOs Awards Ceremony, where winners of best performing CSOs were honored during the event. (AN)
Updated 13 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

IsFD forum discusses combating poverty in IsDB member countries

IsFD forum discusses combating poverty in IsDB member countries
  • Member countries face numerous socioeconomic challenges, including conflicts and disasters, creating substantial humanitarian crises and development gaps
Updated 13 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

Jeddah: The Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development organized the forum “Combating poverty through solidarity, alliances and partnerships” in conjunction with the 2023 Islamic Development Bank Group Annual Meetings in Jeddah.

The forum focused on highlighting the role of civil society organizations in combating poverty. IsDB Group Chairman Mohammed Al-Jasser in his keynote speech applauded the achievements of CSOs in member countries in designing and implementing innovative programs under the most challenging circumstances to alleviate poverty.

He added that member countries face numerous socioeconomic challenges, including conflicts and disasters, creating substantial humanitarian crises and development gaps. CSOs play a vital role in addressing these problems by delivering humanitarian aid and sustainable development interventions.

The 2019 flagship program launched by the ISFD, the NGO Empowerment for Poverty Reduction Program, “involves mapping, screening, and categorizing national CSOs, building the capacity of selected CSOs, and developing sustainable, innovative financing and partnership mechanisms,” Al-Jasser explained.

CSOs, he added, play “an instrumental role in contributing to the welfare of local communities in the development and humanitarian spheres and address the needed government support to create an enabling environment for them to thrive.”

ISFD Director-General Hiba Ahmed in her opening speech stated that the ISFD is committed not only to reducing poverty but also to providing opportunities through innovative programs in collaboration with IsDB and in partnership with other stakeholders.

Commenting on the role of CSOs, she said that with the complex nature of poverty reduction, it is important for CSOs to deliver development impact, and the ISFD is committed to seeing them flourish.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal, founder of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, was the guest of honor and delivered a keynote speech in which he expressed appreciation for the role played by CSOs in promoting socioeconomic development and combating poverty.

He also thanked the Kingdom for the generous support it provides to poor countries and communities in cooperation with regional and international organizations and in line with Islamic values, citing the activities of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Mr. Luky Eko Wuryanto, vice president and chief administrative officer at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, also spoke at the meeting, highlighting the important role of partnerships and cooperation among CSOs.

The forum also featured the CSOs Awards Ceremony, in which winners of the best-performing CSOs were honored.

Following the opening session, a panel discussion addressed the nexus between education and poverty reduction. Speakers included Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of Education Above All; Mohammad Al-Khamis, CEO Al-Rajhi Development Foundation; and Abdulmohsen Al-Turki, vice president of growth and strategy at the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector. The representative of the best-performing CSOs also participated in the panel discussion, sharing their successful experiences across different fields of social development in their countries.

Topics: IsDB

Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call
  • Discussed the next steps in the recently agreed China-brokered deal
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Saturday a phone call from Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During their call, they discussed a number of issues of concern to both countries and also discussed the next steps in the recently agreed China-brokered deal.

It is the latest in a series of calls between the two ministers since talks hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month ended with an agreement to restore diplomatic relations.

Iran and Saudi Arabia spent four days in talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Prince Faisal bin Farhan Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids
  • Authorities ramping up efforts to tackle trade in illegal substances
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers have reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days.
On Saturday, a man was arrested in Jazan after security officials found 172 kg of khat in the vehicle he was driving in Al-Dair governorate.
In a separate incident, a Saudi Border Guards land patrol foiled a smuggling operation in Al-Rabwa, Asir, involving 37,500 tablets of a controlled substance.
In Makkah, an unspecified number of Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for selling controlled drugs from two apartments, while a Pakistani citizen was arrested in the Eastern Province for selling methamphetamine and another individual was detained in Hail for selling methamphetamine and hashish.
As the government ramps up its efforts to fight the drugs trade, people across the country are being encouraged to report any illicit activity to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling 911 (for Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province), 999 (for the rest of the Kingdom) or by email at [email protected] All calls are treated in the strictest confidence.
 

Topics: Saudi Border Guards drug traders

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day
Updated 13 May 2023
SALEH FAREED

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day
  • Events staged by Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts
  • Celebrations attended by diplomats from Italy, Germany, France
Updated 13 May 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts held several art and photographic exhibitions this week as part of the celebrations for Europe Day, which fell on Tuesday.

Inaugurated by the society’s chairman, Mohammed Al-Subaih, the events included an exhibition titled “Europe: A Story of Evolution and History” and a collaboration between the Saudi and French photographers Tasneem Al-Sultan and Thierry Boit titled “Jeddah: The Pride of the Sea.”

All of the events were attended by European diplomats, including Italian Consul General Leonardo Costa, French Consul General Catherine Corm-Kammoun and German Consul General Dr. Eltje Aderhold.

“The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts is honored to partner with European countries to Saudi Arabia in celebrating Europe Day in Jeddah,” Al-Subaih said.

“In our modern society, art is a universal way for people to express themselves and share their feelings with the world. Saudi Arabia has always been a destination for art and creativity, from which the message of peace emanates.”

Aderhold said: “It is a great honor for us to inaugurate this joint exhibition on the occasion of the most symbolic day of the year for us in Europe.”

Costa said: “I am very pleased to open the exhibition ‘Europe: The Italian Illustration’ with my German and French colleagues in the framework of the celebrations of the EU month in Jeddah. I also thank the Saudi authorities for offering us this wonderful space.”

He said the exhibition represented the EU’s commitment to freedom and democracy, the rule of law and environmental protection.

“It is designed by the Turin Museums Foundation in collaboration with the city of Turin and under the patronage of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture. It consists of 16 original illustrations and created by international Italian artists.”

Europe Day is held annually on May 9 to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration of 1950, which established plans for a new form of political cooperation in Europe and prevent any future wars between its nations.

The declaration led to the establishment of the European Community and later the EU.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art Europe Day

South African envoy visits Jeddah’s City Walk

South African envoy visits Jeddah’s City Walk
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

South African envoy visits Jeddah's City Walk

South African envoy visits Jeddah’s City Walk
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: South Africa’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mogobo David Magabe and his diplomatic delegation recently visited City Walk in Jeddah as part of the Jeddah Season 2023 events.

The delegation included South Africa’s Consul General in Jeddah Mohamed Qasim Jibril, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia South Africa Business Council Hisham Al-Amoudi and other key officials.

Magabe and his delegation toured some of City Walk’s most important areas, such as Movie Land, Anime Village, Horror Village, Jeddah Live, Splash and Wonder Wall, learning about the latest technologies used in various events.

They thanked the management of Jeddah Events for inviting them and expressed their satisfaction with the professional level of organization evident in the recreational activities and zones at City Walk.

They also commended Jeddah’s transformation into a major tourist destination in the Kingdom and the region.

Jeddah City Walk, which launched its 2023 season on April 24 and will remain open until June 7, has become one of the biggest attractions in the city.

Organizers are hoping Jeddah City Walk will be even more popular this year than in 2022. Tickets are SR50 ($13) on weekdays and SR100 on weekends.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Africa

Kingdom arrests 11,549 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 11,549 illegals in one week
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Kingdom arrests 11,549 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 11,549 illegals in one week
  • Report showed that among the 627 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 48 percent were Yemeni, 46 percent Ethiopian, and 6 percent were of other nationalities.
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi authorities arrested 11,549 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From May 4-10, a total of 6,344 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,741 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 1,464 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 627 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 48 percent were Yemeni, 46 percent Ethiopian, and 6 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 87 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 17 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

