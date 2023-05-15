You are here

Senior UK politician praises UAE's 'quiet leadership' securing Mideast peace

Senior UK politician praises UAE’s ‘quiet leadership’ securing Mideast peace
As well as improving relations with Israel and Turkiye, Ellwood also touched upon how the UAE is seeking a peaceful path forward with Iran.(AFP)
Senior UK politician praises UAE’s ‘quiet leadership’ securing Mideast peace

Senior UK politician praises UAE’s ‘quiet leadership’ securing Mideast peace
  • Tobias Ellwood cites thawing relations with Israel, Turkiye, Iran to prevent power ‘vacuum’ in region
  • MP highlights Emirati investment in British industry as well as humanitarian, climate change efforts
LONDON:  A senior British politician has praised the UAE for its role in “discreetly shaping peace and stability” in the Middle East and North Africa.

Tobias Ellwood, a former government minister and chair of the UK Defence Select Committee, said Britain needs to work closely with the UAE, calling it a “loyal ally” and “a worthy member of the UN Security Council.”

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he highlighted the UAE’s “quiet leadership” in a region where “diplomatic momentum has been all but lost, but stability is vital.”

He noted that changing priorities among the world’s major powers means the US risks causing a “vacuum” in the region as it withdraws further from its involvement there.

The UAE, Ellwood said, is doing its bit to responsibly temper that vacuum, engaging in a “mature” approach to politics since it signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 normalizing ties with Israel, playing a “long game” by “working for consensus and good neighbourliness.”

He noted how the UAE has sought to improve trade with Israel, citing a recent deal to reduce 96 percent of all tariffs between the two countries, and how it is seeking to promote religious tolerance, highlighting the recent opening of the Abrahamic House religious center in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Ellwood also praised the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian work in the region, writing about its “unprecedented” role in donating huge sums of aid, and persuading the Syrian government to cooperate in alleviating suffering by opening humanitarian corridors after the recent earthquake that struck the country and neighboring Turkiye earlier this year.

“Those bold moves changed the dynamic in the region,” Ellwood said. “And so, last month, after years of frosty relations, the UAE signed a trade deal with Turkey that could double trade to $40 billion in five years.”

As well as improving relations with Israel and Turkiye, Ellwood also touched upon how the UAE is seeking a peaceful path forward with Iran.

“Differences remain strong, but even so the Emiratis have extended a cautious welcome and invited the Iranian president to visit the UAE, which would be the first since 2007,” he said.

“In the absence of any superpower strategy, the UAE appears to be adopting a policy of constructive engagement towards its traditional rivals and foes: Israel, Qatar, Turkey and Iran. 

“Slowly and surely, the Emiratis are opening communication, expanding diplomatic and mediation efforts, and avoiding confrontation.”

Ellwood noted the UAE’s leading role in tackling climate change, through its capacity as host of the COP28 Summit later this year, and its $100 billion deal with Washington to pursue clean energy sources worth “100 gigawatts globally by 2035.”

The UK’s relations with the UAE, Ellwood added, have brought significant progress and investment.

“The Emiratis are ploughing hundreds of millions into UK life science investments, all with little fanfare,” he said.

“On Monday, foreign ministers of both countries are meeting to review the progress of the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP) which is investing millions in key innovation-led sectors: technology, infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, and clean and renewable energy,” Ellwood added.

“Normalising relations with Israel, offering a tentative, exploratory hand to Iran, investing in the UK’s future and signing the world’s biggest deal with the US to promote sustainability among nations worst hit by climate change: This is grown-up politics conducted delicately and without seeking approval or spotlight.”

Topics: UAE Middle East

LONDON: Interpol has axed a red notice for a senior Libyan official who is embroiled in a $72 million debt row with a Belgian prince, The Times reported on Monday.

The move represents a major loss for Prince Laurent of Belgium, the king’s brother, who was accused by Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohammed, chairman and CEO of the Libyan Investment Authority, of using his influence to wage a major legal campaign.

The row dates back to 2008, when the Global Sustainable Development Trust, led by the prince, struck a deal with the Qaddafi government in Libya to launch a reforestation campaign.

But in 2011, with the Libyan uprising breaking out, the UN Security Council froze all state assets, impeding the ability of the Libyan side to keep up its side of the deal.

The initial contract of $18 million has since grown to $67 million in claimed losses as a result of costs and interest.

In 2014, a Belgian court ruled in favor of the prince’s trust, ordering Libya’s Agriculture Ministry to pay compensation.

And in late 2021, following a Belgian request, Interpol issued a red notice for Mohammed, the official who was allegedly at the center of the failed deal on the Libyan side.

However, the international crime-fighting organization removed the red notice after it found that its retaining of data on Mohammed failed to comply with regulations. Representatives of the Libyan official labeled the decision a “major victory.”

A separate European arrest warrant for Mohammed issued by Belgium remains in place, however, but is now being challenged by the Libyan side.

Mohammed, in a statement, said Interpol had seen the case “exactly for what it is — a politically motivated campaign against me.”

His lawyer said the red notice was “one part of this campaign to seize (investment authority) funds inappropriately instead of resolving the dispute through the proper legal channels.”

Topics: Libya Belgium Interpol

UK promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak on European tour

UK promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak on European tour
LONDON: President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Britain Monday on his whirlwind European tour, as the staunch ally of Kyiv promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war.
Zelensky landed by helicopter at Chequers, the British leader’s official country retreat, and was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It’s Zelensky’s second trip to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
This is the fourth European country Zelenskky has visited in the past few days. He is seeking more aid as Ukraine prepares a long-anticipated spring offensive to retake territory seized by Russia.
Ukraine’s leader made an unannounced visit to Paris on Sunday evening to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, after trips to Germany and Italy, where he met those countries’ leaders and Pope Francis.
A message posted Monday on Zelensky’s official Telegram Channel said: “Today — London. The UK is leading the way when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”
The UK has become one of Ukraine’s major military allies, sending Kyiv short-range missiles and Challenger tanks and training 15,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil. Last week Britain announced it had sent Ukraine Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which have a range of more than 250 kilometers (150 miles) — the first known shipment of the weaponry that Kyiv has long sought from its allies.
Sunak’s office said that on Monday Britain will confirm it is giving Ukraine hundreds more air defense missiles, as well as “long-range attack drones” with a range of more than 200 kilometers (120 miles).
“This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke,” Sunak said. “They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year.
“We must not let them down.”
Sunak will also push allies to deliver more support to Ukraine at a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Japan later this week, Downing Street said.
As Zelensky visited European capitals, Russia stepped up attacks across Ukraine with drones and missiles over the weekend. On Sunday, Russia shelled two communities in the northern border region of Sumy, the region’s military administration said in a statement on its official Telegram channel. It said 109 explosions were recorded.
Zelensky and Macron met for about three hours on Sunday at the French presidential Elysee Palace — an encounter kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader’s arrival in Paris.
Macron’s office said France will supply dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles “in the weeks ahead,” without giving specific numbers. Also promised were more air defense systems, but again details weren’t made public.
More Ukrainians will also be made battle-ready, with France aiming to train about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in France this year and nearly 4,000 others in Poland as part of a wider European effort, Macron’s office said.
France has supplied Ukraine with an array of weaponry, include air defense systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel.
France had dispatched a plane to pick up Zelensky in Germany, where he met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday and discussed his country’s planned counteroffensive.
It was his first visit to Berlin since the start of the invasion and came a day after the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.
After initially hesitating to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks, and the sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air defense system. Modern Western hardware is considered crucial if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counteroffensive.
In the western German city of Aachen, Zelensky also received the prestigious International Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.
On Saturday. he met Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome.
On the European trip, Zelensky said Ukraine will aim to liberate Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, and not attack Russian territory.
The Washington Post cited previously undisclosed documents from a trove of US intelligence leaks suggesting that Zelensky has considered trying to capture areas in Russia proper for possible use as bargaining chips in peace negotiations to end the war launched by Moscow in February 2022. This would put him at odds with Western governments that have insisted that weapons they provide must not be used to attack targets in Russia.
Asked about the report, Zelensky said: “We don’t attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory.”
“We have neither the time nor the strength (to attack Russia),” he said, according to an official interpreter. “And we also don’t have weapons to spare with which we could do this.”
“We are preparing a counterattack for the illegally occupied areas based on our constitutionally defined legitimate borders, which are recognized internationally,” Zelensky said.
Among areas still occupied by Russia are the Crimean peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine with mainly Russian-speaking populations.

Topics: UK Ukraine-Russia crisis Russia-Ukraine Conflict

COPENHAGEN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a new appeal to NATO on Monday to make a “positive political decision” on Kyiv’s membership bid at a July summit.
Ukraine’s Western partners have provided it with weapons to fight Russia’s invasion. But Kyiv wants stronger security guarantees for the future and hopes to join the NATO military alliance, which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius in July.
“It is time to remove the biggest security uncertainty in Europe — that is, to approve a positive political decision on (Ukrainian) membership in NATO,” he said in a video address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
“This is worth doing at the July summit already. This will be a timely signal.”
Zelensky is on a tour of European capitals to shore up support before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.

BEIJING: A Chinese envoy was preparing Monday to visit Ukraine and Russia, but there appeared to be little chance of a breakthrough to end the 15-month-long invasion.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it is neutral and wants to play a role as mediator, but has given Moscow political support. Beijing released a proposed peace plan in February, but that was largely dismissed by Ukraine’s allies, who insist Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces must withdraw.
Li Hui, a former ambassador to Moscow, also will visit Poland, France and Germany, according to the foreign ministry. It gave no other schedule details.
Political analysts see little hope for a peace agreement because neither Ukraine nor Russia is ready to stop fighting. They say by sending an envoy, China appears to be trying to neutralize criticism of its friendship with Putin and to split European allies away from Washington.
Xi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone in April, setting the stage for the diplomatic push.
The trip “expresses China’s commitment to promoting peace and negotiations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday. Wang said China wishes to prevent an “escalation of the situation.”
Beijing previously avoided involvement in conflicts between other countries but appears to be asserting itself as a global diplomatic force after arranging talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March that led them to restore diplomatic relations following a seven-year break.
China has friendly relations with Moscow as well as economic leverage as the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas after the United States and its allies cut off most purchases.
Xi’s government sees Moscow as a diplomatic partner in opposing US domination of global affairs. Beijing has refused to criticize the February 2022 invasion and used its status as one of five permanent United Nations Security Council members to deflect diplomatic attacks on Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

China jails US citizen for life on espionage charges

China jails US citizen for life on espionage charges
BEIJING: China has sentenced a 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison for espionage, a court said Monday, but revealed few details about the case that had previously gone unreported.
Such heavy terms are relatively rare for foreign citizens in China, and the jailing of American passport holder John Shing-wan Leung is likely to further strain already damaged ties between Beijing and Washington.
Leung, who is a Hong Kong permanent resident, “was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life,” said a statement from the Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou.
Suzhou authorities “took compulsory measures according to the law” against 78-year-old Leung in April 2021, it said, without specifying when he had been taken into custody.
It was unclear where Leung had been living at the time of his arrest.
A spokesperson for the US embassy in Beijing said they were aware of reports that a US citizen had been recently convicted and sentenced in Suzhou.
“The Department of State has no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas,” the spokesperson said.
“Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”
The court statement provided no further details on the charges, and closed door trials are routine in China for sensitive cases.
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declined to comment further on the case at a regular press briefing on Monday.
The jailing is likely to further damage relations with Washington, which are already severely strained over issues such as trade, human rights and Taiwan.
Washington and Beijing have just ended an unofficial pause in high-level contacts over the United States’ shooting down in February of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.
In an apparent breakthrough last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi held eight hours of talks in Vienna, with both sides describing the meeting as “candid, substantive and constructive.”
On Friday Washington issued a statement condemning the reported sentencing of a human rights activist for “inciting subversion of state power.”
Guo Feixiong, also known as Yang Maodong, was jailed for eight years, according to rights groups. There has been no official confirmation from China of the sentencing.
In its statement, the US State Department said its diplomats had been barred from attending the trial in southern China.
“We urge the PRC to live up to its international commitments, give its citizens due process, respect their human rights and fundamental freedoms including freedom of speech, and end the use of arbitrary detentions and exit bans,” said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.
US President Joe Biden is due to head to Hiroshima for a meeting of leaders of the G7 group of major developed economies.
The G7’s relationship with China is expected to be high on the agenda at the May 19-21 summit.
Other high-profile espionage cases in recent years include the arrest in 2019 of Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Jun.
Australia called last week for another another of its nationals — jailed journalist Cheng Lei — to be reunited with her family after 1,000 days in detention over “supplying state secrets overseas.”
In April authorities formally charged a prominent Chinese journalist with spying, more than a year after he was detained while having lunch at a Beijing restaurant with a Japanese diplomat, a media rights group said.
Also in April, China approved an amendment to its anti-espionage law, broadening its scope by widening the definition of spying and banning the transfer of any data related to what the authorities define as national security.
The changes to the law will come into force on July 1.
“Chinese authorities have long had an essentially free hand in addressing national security concerns,” Chinese law expert Jeremy Daum wrote.
“The laws involved are sometimes amorphous and vague, leading to selective, or even arbitrary, enforcement,” he said, adding that the definition of “espionage” was already so broad “it isn’t immediately clear what the impact of the expanded definition will be.”

Topics: China United States of America (USA) United States

