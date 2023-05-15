You are here

Vice Media files for bankruptcy ahead of planned sale

Launched in 1994 as a punk magazine called Voice of Montreal by Shane Smith, Gavin McInnes and Suroosh Alvi, Vice currently operates in more than 30 countries. (AFP/File)
Launched in 1994 as a punk magazine called Voice of Montreal by Shane Smith, Gavin McInnes and Suroosh Alvi, Vice currently operates in more than 30 countries. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 May 2023
  • Lenders’ consortium could gain control in $225m takeover
  • Filing meant to facilitate sale, said reports earlier this month
LONDON: American-Canadian digital media and broadcasting company Vice Media reportedly filed for bankruptcy on Monday ahead of a planned sale to a group of lenders.

The company, whose assets include Vice News, Motherboard, Refinery29, i-D and Vice TV, is expected to be sold to a lender consortium, which includes Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital.

The decision to file for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US is seen as a way to cap losses and to facilitate the approximately $225 million takeover, which will provide the capital “in the form of a credit bid for substantially all of the company’s assets” and also assume “significant liabilities” at closing.

Under a credit bid, creditors can swap their secured debt, rather than pay cash, for the company’s assets.

Vice said in a statement that it “expects to emerge as a financially healthy and stronger company” when the process concludes, according to reports.

“Vice serves a huge global audience with a unique brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content,” said Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, Vice’s co-CEOs, in the statement.

“This accelerated court-supervised sale process will strengthen the company and position Vice for long-term growth, thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes Vice such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms.”

The youth-focused digital publisher said it would continue to operate during bankruptcy proceedings, and expects to complete the sale process within two to three months.

In the court filing the group added that the “company’s international entities, and the Vice TV joint venture with A&E, are not part of the Chapter 11 filing.” And that “Vice’s multi-platform media brands, including Vice, Vice News, Vice TV, Vice Studios, Pulse Films, Virtue, Refinery29 and i-D, will continue to produce and deliver award-winning content across platforms.”

Rumors of the bankruptcy and sale emerged earlier this month, following a major internal restructuring and the cancellation of the group’s flagship program, Vice News Tonight.

The news comes amid a challenging period for several technology and media companies, as they resort to downsizing in recent months due to a turbulent economy and weak advertising market.

In April, BuzzFeed announced it would shut down its news division, while other media companies, including CNN, Vox, and The Washington Post, announced layoffs and closures.

Launched in 1994 as a punk magazine called Voice of Montreal by Shane Smith, Gavin McInnes and Suroosh Alvi, Vice currently operates in more than 30 countries.

Throughout its history, the platform has been lauded as a global success for its ability to produce edgy, youth-focused content across print, events, music, online, TV and feature films. This content has drawn younger audiences to the news and media world.

In 2017, the next-generation media and entertainment platform that once “threatened to supplant legacy media companies” reached a peak value of $5.7 billion.

Vice has had a presence in the Middle East since 2017, when it established a regional office in Dubai and recently announced the opening of its new headquarters and creative agency in Riyadh, from which it is expected to produce content and further expand its footprint in the region.

  • Accused of engineering a drought, Spain’s weather agency find its workers threatened in Twitter messages, phone calls and emails
  • Australia’s weather agency is falsely accused of doctoring its thermometers and France’s of exaggerating global warming
PARIS: Once trusted faces on the news, meteorologists now brave threats, insults and slander online from conspiracy theorists and climate change deniers who accuse them of faking or even fixing the weather.

Users on Twitter and other social media falsely accused Spain’s weather agency of engineering a drought, Australia’s of doctoring its thermometers and France’s of exaggerating global warming through misplaced weather stations.
“The coronavirus is no longer a trend. Conspiracy theorists and deniers who used to talk about that are now spreading disinformation about climate change,” Alexandre Lopez-Borrull, lecturer in Information and Communication Sciences at the Open University of Catalonia, told AFP.
“These scientific bodies are seen as part of the establishment, so anything they say may get disputed on social networks.
“They are providing evidence against what the climate deniers claim, so the latter try to discredit them.”

In a harsh drought and with local elections looming, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) spoke out after its members were threatened in Twitter messages, phone calls and emails.
“Murderers,” “Criminals,” “You’ll pay for this,” “We’re watching you,” the messages shouted.
They came from people who believe the widely debunked theory that aeroplane condensation trails are really “chemtrails” sprayed by the authorities to poison people or create weather disasters.
Some referred to the “2030 agenda,” a debunked theory that global elites are plotting to subjugate people through Covid and climate policies.
“Do you want us to publish your contact details and those of your family?” read one Tweet aimed at an AEMET employee.
“Crooks! You are destroying nature on the orders of the damned 2030 agenda,” said another.
“We have seen an increase in insulting messages as a result of a thread we published about condensation trails” on April 10, AEMET spokesperson Estrella Gutierrez-Marco told AFP.
“What makes no sense is that they are insulting an institution that is constantly watching out for their interests, whose aim is... to contribute to people’s safety.”
Lopez-Borrull noted a “significant increase” in climate change denial — particularly among far-right supporters who see it as a leftist cause and oppose reforms aimed at curbing its impacts.
“People distrust politicians, judges and the media, and the cost of living is rising,” he said.
“In this context people feel alienated and end up listening to people they never listened to before, with messages appealing directly to the emotions.”

In another case investigated by AFP Fact Check, conservative media and Facebook users shared unfounded claims that Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) doctored its temperature readings.
In an analysis of data obtained via a freedom of information request, prominent climate skeptic Jennifer Marohasy said BOM’s electronic probes returned readings up to 0.7 degrees Celsius warmer than those of its older mercury thermometers.
Experts who analyzed the data said the claims were inaccurate.
Monash University emeritus environment professor Neville Nicholls said the difference between most readings on the electronic probes and the mercury thermometers was negligible — between zero and 0.1C (0.18 degrees Fahrenheit).
“This difference is very small compared to the strong warming trend in average temperature over Australia” — about 1.4C over the past century — Nicholls told AFP.
The World Meteorological Organization told AFP that the BOM’s measurements were in line with its standards, contrary to Marohasy’s allegation.

After a series of heat records in March in southwestern France, a critic on social media published a thread alleging that the country’s national weather service overstated warming by relying on readings from stations in urban districts, where temperatures are typically higher.
The thread received more than 139,000 views and spread to Facebook.
“Yet another way of making us feel scared and guilty,” one woman commented on the thread, referring to the weather service, Meteo-France.
“Luckily fewer and fewer people believe them after the Covid business. I’m glad not to watch their forecasts on France TV.”
Climatologists consulted by AFP debunked the claims, pointing out that the limited network of 30 weather stations referred to in the thread is not what scientists use to measure climate change, and the climate is also observed to be changing in rural districts.
“Meteo-France researchers use all possible measures and create computer models with various hypotheses and a longer timeframe for analysis,” said Christine Berne, a climatologist in the service.
“You can be sure we don’t just have our 30 little weather stations.”
One Twitter user accused Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws of exaggerating a late-April heatwave in Spain, posting as evidence a screenshot showing moderate temperatures in the Costa Blanca.
However, his screenshot was taken three days after the heatwave, in the cool of the morning.
Some of AFP’s full fact-checks on these topics are available at u.afp.com/ibQg, u.afp.com/ibQj and (in French) u.afp.com/ibwv.

  • Linda Yaccarino, who worked with NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years, has deep ties to the advertising industry
  • She worked at global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades before joining NBCUniversal
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk confirmed on Friday that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk wrote in a Friday tweet. He added that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while Musk will stay closely connected to product design and new technology.
Before that announcement, NBCUniversal said Friday that Yaccarino would step down immediately as chairwoman for global advertising and partnerships.
Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has long insisted that he would step down as top executive at the company, which is now called X Corp.
Few expect Musk to remove himself from the decision making process at Twitter, however.
“While he’s stepping back from the CEO title, Musk is far from likely to step back from calling the product shots,” said Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester Research.
Yaccarino, with deep roots in the advertising industry, could be a linchpin in Twitter’s future.
Luring advertisers is critical for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing harm to their brands in the ensuing chaos. Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but provided no details.
Mark DiMassimo, founder and creative chief of ad agency DiGo, said Yaccarino successfully integrated and digitized ad sales at Comcast and NBC — and that her track record of cross-selling ads across different platforms could appeal to Musk as he tries to transform Twitter from a social media company to a bigger media platform.
Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years — with her team generating more than $100 billion in ad sales since 2011, her company bio notes.
According to LinkedIn, Yaccarino previously served as NBC’s chair for advertising and client partnerships and as president of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales. Prior to her time with NBC, Yaccarino worked at global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades.
Last month, Yaccarino interviewed Musk on a Miami stage last month in front of hundreds of advertisers.
“If anyone can translate the Musk vision into advantages for marketers she’ll be able to do it,” DiMassimo said Friday, prior to Musk’s confirmation. “Even though there’s skepticism and all marketers live in the ‘show me’ state right now with regard to Twitter, if in fact she does go to Twitter this is a powerfully reassuring move.”
Proulx added that advertising is not the only challenge that Twitter’s new CEO will face – after all, Musk has “fundamentally altered” Twitter both as a product and a community, arguably “for the worse.”
Musk’s tenure at Twitter’s helm has been chaotic. He began his first day firing the company’s top executives, followed by roughly 80 percent of its staff, which has meant that Twitter has far fewer engineers to ensure that the site is running smoothly and far fewer content moderators to help rid it of hate speech, animal cruelty and graphic violence.
He’s upended the platform’s verification system and has scaled back safeguards against the spread of misinformation. It’s been some of these changes — along with Musk’s own penchant for spreading misinformation and engaging with prominent conspiracy theorists and far-right figures — that analysts say soured many advertisers on the platform.
Regaining advertisers’ trust will require stabilizing Twitter and ensuring that key product decisions are made thoughtfully and deliberately and not, as Musk has often been known to do, on the spur of the moment, inspired by a fan’s tweet or a passing thought. Industry insiders describe Yaccarino as a marketer’s leader with key advertising expertise, but if she’s to succeed on the business side, she’ll need Musk’s buy-in on the product side.
Musk’s policy changes have led to divisions among users, some who have left the platform. There was more of that on Friday, but from some of Musk’s most boisterous supporters.
Some focused on Yaccarino’s affliation with The World Economic Forum, an organization that Musk has previously criticized — suggesting that this could signal movement away from Musk’s “2.0 values” for Twitter. On Thursday, however, Musk said that the platform’s “commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged.”
Others have also questioned Yaccarino’s political leanings. In 2018, Donald Trump appointed Yaccarino to serve on his Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition for two years. As Ad Council chair in 2021 and 2022, she also worked with the Biden White House to help create a coronavirus vaccination campaign that reached over 200 million Americans.
Last November, Musk was questioned in court about how he splits his time among Tesla and his other companies, including SpaceX and Twitter. Musk had to testify in the trial in Delaware’s Court of Chancery over a shareholder’s challenge to his potentially $55 billion compensation plan as CEO of the electric car company.
Musk said he never intended to be CEO of Tesla, and that he didn’t want to be chief executive of any other companies either, preferring to see himself as an engineer. Musk also said at the time that he expected an organizational restructuring of Twitter to be completed in the next week or so. It’s been nearly six months since he said that.
Bantering with Twitter followers late last year, Musk expressed pessimism about the prospects for a new CEO, saying that person “must like pain a lot” to run a company that “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”
“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted at the time.

When Elon sparred with Christine: 3 takeaways from their on-stage interview

Elon Musk sat down in April for an on-stage interview with Christine Yaccarino, the advertising executive he named as Twitter’s new chief executive on Friday. Here are some highlights of their conversation:

Musk and Yaccarino spar over content moderation
The Miami discussion was cordial, although both participants drew some distinct lines in the sand. On a few occasions, Yaccarino steered the conversation toward issues of content moderation and the apparent proliferation of hate speech and extremism since Musk took over the platform. She couched her questions in the context of whether Musk could help advertisers feel more welcome on the platform.
At one point, she asked if Musk was willing to let advertisers “influence” his vision for Twitter, explaining that it would help them get more excited about investing more money — “product development, ad safety, content moderation — that’s what the influence is.”
Musk shut her down. “It’s totally cool to say that you want to have your advertising appear in certain places in Twitter and not in other places, but it is not cool to to try to say what Twitter will do,” he said. “And if that means losing advertising dollars, we lose it. But freedom of speech is paramount.”

Musk repeats: no special influence for advertisers
Yaccarino returned to the issue a few moments later when she asked Musk if he planned to reinstate the company’s “influence council,” a once-regular meeting with marketing executives from several of Twitter’s major advertisers. Musk again demurred.
“I would be worried about creating a backlash among the public,” he said. “Because if the public thinks that their views are being determined by, you know, a small number of (marketing executives) in America, they will be, I think, upset about that.”
Musk went on to acknowledge that feedback is important, and suggested Twitter should aim for a “sensible middle ground” that ensures the public “has a voice” while advertisers focus on the ordinary work of improving sales and the perception of their brands.

Pressing Elon on his own tweets
Musk didn’t pass up the opportunity to sell the assembled marketers a new plan to solve Twitter’s problems with objectionable tweets, which the company had announced the day before. Musk called the policy “freedom of speech but not freedom of reach,” describing it as a way to limit the visibility of hate speech and similar problems without actually removing rule-breaking tweets.
Yaccarino took a swing. “Does it apply to your tweets?” Musk has a history of posting misinformation and occasionally offensive tweets, often in the early morning hours.
Musk acknowledged that it does, adding that his tweets can also be tagged with “community notes” that provide additional context to tweets. He added that his tweets receive no special boosts from Twitter.
“Will you agree to be more specific and not tweet after 3 a.m.?” Yaccarino asked.
“I will aspire to tweet less after 3 a.m.,” Musk replied.

  • In March, a judge opened an investigation into journalists and columnists working for El Periodico
  • "With great sadness, we are forced to end the daily edition of El Periodico," the newspaper said in a statement
GUATEMALA CITY: An investigative newspaper in Guatemala that published reports on government corruption announced on Friday it was closing due to “criminal persecution and economic pressure.”
In March, a judge opened an investigation into journalists and columnists working for El Periodico.
The newspaper’s founder, Jose Ruben Zamora, who has won several international press awards for his paper’s investigative journalism, was arrested last year and accused of money laundering and blackmail.
In March, a judge also opened a criminal proceeding against Zamora for conspiracy to obstruct justice.
“With great sadness, we are forced to end the daily edition of El Periodico,” the newspaper said in a statement.
It had been in circulation for 27 years.
“El Periodico will cease publishing any news on May 15,” the founder’s son Ramon Zamora told AFP.
It was already forced to end its printed version last November.
“It has been 10 hard months of resistance. We thought we could adapt, transform and survive” with an online version,” added Ramon Zamora.
“However, the persecution intensified, as did the harassment of our advertisers and maintaining our operations became more and more difficult.”
The jailed newspaper founder has accused President Alejandro Giammattei and Attorney General Consuelo Porras of being responsible for the charges brought against the newspaper.
It is not just newspapers and journalists investigating corruption that have come under fire in Guatemala.
Since the closing of a United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission in Guatemala in 2019, human rights groups and the US government have accused Guatemala of seeking vengeance on prosecutors battling corruption and backsliding on commitments to end impunity.
In December, a Guatemalan court sentenced former anti-corruption prosecutor Virginia Laparra to four years in jail for “abuse of authority,” a decision that Amnesty International described as a travesty.

  • Channel 13, other newspapers came under fire for running headlines that took aim at Israel’s strike
  • Attack authorized by government killed three high-ranking members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, 10 civilians
LONDON: Israel’s Channel 13 apologized earlier this week for running a news headline that criticized the Israeli government for authorizing a deadly attack on three high-ranking members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, that killed 10 civilians, including women and children.

The network was accused of “attempting to distort the Palestinian narrative” for the headline run during the channel’s main show that said: “Green light from the prime minister: Women and children killed overnight in Gaza.”

Shortly after running the chyron on Tuesday evening, the Tel Aviv-based TV channel became the target of offended viewers around the country.

According to some sources close to the channel, after the incident, its ratings plunged to 6 percent, a historic low for the network.

The incident angered Israeli authorities, and on Wednesday some politicians called Channel 13 “Jazeera 13,” after the Qatari network.

“The hatred for the prime minister on this channel had made them lose their minds. No Israeli flag can cover up this disgrace. Be ashamed of yourselves,” said MK Keti Shitrit, a member of Likud, the political party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Minister for Public Diplomacy Galit Distel Atbaryan also issued a statement arguing that the network had deliberately “aligned with the bad guys.”

She said on Twitter: “I don’t know what is going on with this channel, but it is simply improbable that an Israeli channel would directly assist the enemy forces. Totally implausible.”

By midday on Wednesday, the channel appeared to have backtracked and issued an apology for the “mistake” in the chyron.

“The headline that appeared in the main edition was worded inappropriately and in an incorrect and misleading manner. We apologize for this to our viewers,” Channel 13 said in a statement.

The same day one of the network’s journalists, Talia Cohen, and photographer Ivan Alekseevich were attacked and pepper-sprayed on live television despite the apology.

Channel 13 was not the only media organization at the center of the storm.

Channel 12, as well as Israeli newspapers Yediot Aharonot and Haaretz, also sparked controversy for publishing a headline that took aim at Israel’s targeted killing of the three high-ranking Islamic Jihad terrorists.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi also intervened in the debate, arguing that the media was “collaborating with the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement) and with antisemitism.”

The episode sparked a wave of online criticism towards both the channels and the Israeli government for attempting to downplay the incident through a “vile” rhetoric.

“Insane! Israel’s Channel 13 mentioned the killing of 10 civilians in Israeli strikes. They were immediately ravaged for it, attacked by gov ministers, Knesset members, pundits…” wrote Palestinian writer and civil society activist Muhammad Shehada on Twitter.

“How dare they say we’re human?”

Another user said: “The hell with the Israeli media. Even when they take a small brave step, they immediately walk it back.”

The news comes amid rising tension in the region, and a few days before the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the day the Israeli military expelled hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes.

On Friday, sources reported that at least 33 Palestinians in densely populated Gaza, including women and children, have been killed in the past three days, while one person in Israel was killed when an apartment was struck by a rocket in a Tel Aviv suburb.

 

 

  • Company leaders urged staffers to be judicious with their spending, including in relation to hiring
  • Shares of the company were down nearly 2% in early trading
DUBAI: Netflix Inc. plans to cut its spending by $300 million this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Company leaders urged staffers to be judicious with their spending, including in relation to hiring, but said there would be no hiring freeze or additional layoffs, according to the report.
Netflix declined to comment. Shares of the company were down nearly 2 percent in early trading.
Last month, Netflix beat estimates for first quarter but offered a lighter-than-expected forecast, demonstrating the challenges it faces in pursuit of growth.
The company said it shifted a wider launch of a plan to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing into the second quarter to make improvements.
As the streaming video pioneer faces signs of market saturation, it is exploring new ways to make money, such as password crackdown and a new ad-supported service.
Netflix in June also laid off 300 employees, or about 4 percent of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs.

