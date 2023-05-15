Tunisian judge sentences opposition leader Ghannouchi to a year in absentia

You are here

Rached Ghannouchi has been in prison since last April, after police arrested him on suspicion of plotting against state security. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Rached Ghannouchi has been in prison since last April, after police arrested him on suspicion of plotting against state security
  • Ghannouchi, 81, has been in prison since last April
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian judge on Monday sentenced opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, a critic of President Kais Saied, to a year in absentia on charges of incitement, his lawyer Monia Bouali said.
Ghannouchi, 81, has been in prison since last April, after police arrested him from his home on suspicion of plotting against state security.
Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi decided this month to refuse to appear before the judiciary, rejecting what he said were fabricated political trials.

Topics: Tunisia President Kais Saied Rached Ghannouchi

Bahrain and Qatar to resume flights as of May 25

Arab News

Bahrain and Qatar to resume flights as of May 25

Arab News

DUBAI: Flights between Bahrain and Qatar will resume as of May 25, Bahrain News Agency reported on Monday.

The resumption of flights between Bahrain and Qatar “comes within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, and in a manner that achieves” their common aspirations,” BNA said.

Topics: Bahrain Qatar

Arab News

  • Guterres conveys deep condolences to the families of those killed in the violence
Arab News

DOHA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, and the US for their roles in the reaching of an agreement on a ceasefire between the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, and Israel, the Qatar News Agency reported on Monday.

Guterres welcomed the agreement and urged all parties to respect its provisions.

The secretary-general conveyed his deep condolences to the families of those killed in the violence, noting that the hostilities led to unjustified human suffering.

Guterres also reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to achieving a two-state solution based on applicable UN resolutions, international law, and previous agreements. He also emphasized the importance of restoring the political horizon and putting an end to cycles of conflict.
 

Topics: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Gaza ceasefire

Kuwait urges UNESCO to fulfill its commitment to  institutions in Palestine, Sudan

Arab News

  • Al-Mulla urged UNESCO to take measures against demolition of schools in occupied Palestine
Arab News

PARIS: Kuwait on Monday called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to make every effort to guarantee that the organization's decisions and obligations to educational and cultural institutions in Palestine and Sudan are carried out.

This came in a speech by Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to UNESCO Dr. Adam Al-Mulla during the 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, Kuwait News Agency reported

"As we see what happened days before the demolition of schools in occupied Palestine, and we look forward to taking concrete steps by the organization towards the issue," said Al-Mulla. He also urged the organization to provide help and alleviate the harmful consequences that Sudan's educational and cultural institutions may face as a result of the current circumstances.

Al-Mulla expressed his hope that a draft decision in this respect  will be prepared in the next session of the Executive Board.

 
 

Topics: Kuwait UNESCO Palestine Sudan

Mohammed Najib

  • Palestinians said the Israel Defense Forces killed Saleh Sabra in the Askar camp, east of Nablus
  • Palestinians rally in West Bank, Israel, Gaza Strip, diaspora camps and Europe for 75th anniversary of Nakba
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces shot and killed a 22-year-old Palestinian man during a raid in the city of Nablus on Monday as people prepared to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.

The Palestinians said the Israel Defense Forces killed Saleh Sabra in the Askar camp, east of Nablus.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, meanwhile, led Monday’s UN commemoration of the Nakba.

The anniversary is particularly bitter after five days of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip wrecked dozens of houses and left hundreds homeless.

The Nakba commemorations recall the estimated 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes in 1948.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Abbas would present the story of the victims of the Nakba on behalf of 14 million Palestinians in the West Bank, Israel, the Gaza Strip, diaspora camps, the US, Europe and beyond.

In Ramallah, a march was organized from the mausoleum of late President Yasser Arafat toward the city center. Officials and representatives of popular institutions, civil society organizations and national factions took part. 

The flag of Palestine, black flags and the keys to return were raised.

Elsewhere across other Palestinian towns and cities on Monday, warning sirens were sounded, and people stopped what they were doing for 75 seconds at 1 p.m. to mark the start of the commemorations.

Palestinian school pupils raised the flag of Palestine, banners, and the keys to their ancestors’ homes amid the chanting of national anthems, highlighing the painful memory and its grave effects.

Students at the Israeli Tel Aviv University in Israel marked the anniversary with the participation of Arab students and political leaders.

The Palestinian Post announced the issuance of a postage stamp, documenting the anniversary and the great price incurred by the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh pointed out that the Nakba is a crime extending over 75 years, and the Palestinian people still pay the bill for Israeli aggression.

He called on states, governments, international bodies and courts to stop excluding Israel from enforcing international and humanitarian law.

He demanded that Israel be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity that it continues to commit against the Palestinian people.

He pointed out that the Palestinian people were alone in their suffering, as the world not only marginalized their tragedy but also provided support for establishing the state of Israel.

“Every dunam of land that Israel confiscates is a dunam of land that Palestine loses, and every liter of water that Israel steals is a liter of water that we lose … Israel was built on our land, we are the owners of the land, the indigenous people, and (it was) we who gave this land its name,” he said.

The deputy head of Fatah, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, said the struggle would continue, and the Palestinian people are ready to pay a heavy price and would not accept anything less than their freedom, independence, and absolute and undiminished rights.

“We have been living for 75 years in pain and grief from the suffering of displacement in all parts of the Earth, and after all these years, the UN comes to recognize the Nakba.

“The massacres are not limited to 1948. They continue and do not stop,” he added.

Mohammed Baraka, head of the Higher Follow-up Committee for Arabs in Israel, said: “We are not just numbers but rather witnesses to the identity of the homeland that Israel tried to assassinate, and witnesses to the attempts to capture the place — and we will return, as we are the owners of the country.”

For the first time since 1948, the UN was commemorating the Nakba with an official event at the international body’s headquarters in New York, where a special high-level meeting was organized.

Records of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees indicate that the number of refugees registered with it in December 2020 amounted to about 6.4 million Palestinians, of whom about 2 million are in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, about 28.4 percent of the refugees registered with UNRWA live in 58 official camps affiliated with it.

They are distributed among 10 camps in Jordan, nine in Syria, 12 in Lebanon, 19 in the West Bank, and eight in the Gaza Strip.

Sireen Jabarin, a Palestinian political activist from Umm Al-Fahem city in Israel, took part in a photo exhibition in Haifa on Monday on the Nakba.

“We are fighting for the right of return for Palestinians from the diaspora,” Jabarin told Arab News, adding that Palestinians living in Israel are interested in explaining their narrative about the tragedy 75 years ago to their children and grandchildren, so that the Palestinian struggle will be remembered for generations.

Topics: Palestine Israel Nablus Nakba

Updated 15 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • It is thought he was summoned to face charges of accumulating a fortune in European accounts through the embezzlement of Lebanese public funds
  • The European investigation focuses on the relationship between the central bank and Forry Associates, a company owned by Salameh’s brother, Raja
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon’s central bank, Banque du Liban, is not expected to appear as scheduled before a European financial investigation at a Paris court on Tuesday.

He was summoned by French Judge Aude Buresi two weeks ago. It is thought the session was scheduled to bring charges against Salameh over allegations that he accumulated a fortune in European accounts, including cash and real estate, through a complex system of financial arrangements and the embezzlement of large amounts of Lebanese public funds.

The European investigation, involving France, Germany and Luxembourg, focuses on the relationship between the central bank and Forry Associates, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands, with an office in Beirut, that is owned by the governor’s brother, Raja Salameh.

It is alleged it is a shell company used to transfer money out of Lebanon to European banks. It is suspected that more than $330 million was embezzled from the central bank through a grant contract with the company, in addition to illegal commissions from local Lebanese banks.

Officials at Mina El-Hosn police station in Beirut — the local law enforcement authority responsible for notifying Salameh he has been summoned by the judge in Paris — told the Lebanese judiciary that officers visited the central bank three times but the governor was not in his office.

A Lebanese judicial source told Arab News on Monday: “The acting first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Abou Samra, responded four days ago to the French request to notify Salameh through the Lebanese judiciary, informing the French judiciary that Salameh could not be found and notified within the deadline.”

The Lebanese judiciary carried out a French judicial request but has no other input or say in any actions French legal authorities might take, the source said, adding: “According to the European-Lebanese judicial cooperation, Lebanon may witness more judicial requests with which it will cooperate as it has done before.”

When Salameh was questioned in Beirut in mid-March by a European judicial delegation, led by Judge Buresi, he appeared as a witness at that time.

“(He) was not interrogated as a suspect in the Palace of Justice in Beirut, as foreign judiciaries are not authorized to accuse anyone on Lebanese soil. This can only be done on the territory of the country investigating the case,” the source explained.

The European judicial delegation questioned a number of other witnesses in Beirut during two rounds of investigations, including caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, bankers, current and former officials from the central bank, and auditors of the bank’s accounts.

They also spoke with Raja Salameh during a session that lasted more than six hours, and with Marianne Hoayek, who is Riad Salameh’s assistant.

Judge Abou Samra has not imposed a travel ban on Riad Salameh, despite local investigations into allegations of his involvement in embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, counterfeiting and tax evasion. The judicial source confirmed that the judge set May 18 as the date on which the Salameh brothers and Hoayek are to appear before him, and the summons remains in force.

“Salameh is considered to be notified of this date through his legal representative, who has previously filed pleadings on his behalf,” the source added.

Investigations conducted by Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun into Salameh and the activities at the central bank initially included a travel ban.

“However, Judge Aoun later revoked the decision,” the source added.

Salameh’s position as governor does not grant him any legal immunity. The 72-year-old has been governor of the central bank for more than 30 years. His current term ends in July and he has indicated that he will not seek another.

A constitutional, legal and political debate continues regarding the appointment of a new governor given the political paralysis in Lebanon. A caretaker government remains in charge, with limited powers, and the office of president has been vacant since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October.

Members of the Forces of Change in Lebanon, a bloc of new MPs elected a year ago, hold Salameh responsible for the collapse of the Lebanese currency, which has lost more than 90 percent of its value since 2019, and the unprecedented economic crisis that continues to grip the country. They also accuse successive governments of corruption.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Banque du Liban European financial investigation

