UK Home Secretary says Britain can train lorry drivers and fruit pickers to reduce immigration

LONDON: There is “no good reason” why the UK cannot train enough lorry drivers and fruit pickers among its own citizens to reduce immigration, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the National Conservatism Conference on Monday.
Britain’s horticulture industry has complained of labor shortages since the country left the EU, a trend that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBC reported. The government responded by increasing the number of temporary visas for seasonal agricultural workers by 15,000 this year.
However, on the opening day of the three-day conference in London, Braverman told delegates that Brexit will allow the development of a high-skilled, high-wage economy “that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labor.”
She argued it is “not racist” for a nation to want to control its own borders, and the UK must not “forget how to do things for ourselves.”
"There is no good reason why we can’t train up enough HGV (heavy goods vehicle) drivers, butchers or fruit pickers," she said.
Labour leader Keir Starmer condemned the home secretary for her comments.
Speaking during a during a meeting of Labour MPs and peers, he said: “When Suella Braverman says that British workers have forgotten how to do things for themselves, it’s nothing new. It’s how they (the Conservatives) respond to everything: Duck responsibility, blame everyone else.
“She’s told us their vision of the future of work in this country: Let them pick fruit. Well, our party will never have such low ambitions for working people.”
Starmer described the National Conservatism Conference, which was organized by a US-based right-wing group, as a “Mad Hatter’s tea party” attended by politicians who have a “national dislike of this country and its people, from north to south.”
According to the Centre for Policy Studies, the UK’s net migration figure for 2022, which will be revealed next week, is expected to be at least 700,000. Braverman has previously said her “ultimate aspiration” is to reduce the number to fewer than 100,000.
Some leading Conservatives believe that increased immigration is required in the short term to improve economic growth. Nigel Huddleston, the UK minister of state for international trade, told Times Radio that “every now and again we also need more people to come into the country” but the “key thing” is to maintain control.
“In the long term, we need immigration to come down because that’s what has been causing some challenges in local areas for a long period of time,” he said.
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says
Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for, but that a number still remained unaccounted for
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: An overnight fire at a four-story hostel in New Zealand’s capital has killed at least six people, the prime minister said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the AM morning news program that he understands that six people have been confirmed dead in the fire in Wellington, and that there are likely to be more. Police said they don’t yet have an exact count of the number dead, although they believe it’s fewer than 10 people.
Emergency services were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel about 12:30 a.m.
Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for, but that a number still remained unaccounted for.
“I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident. Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those (they could) and attempted to rescue those that they couldn’t,” Pyatt told reporters.
“This is our worst nightmare,” Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.”
Police said the cause of the fire remained unexplained, and they would be investigating alongside fire and emergency officials.
Loafers Lodge advertises itself as an affordable place for people to stay while they are in the capital, whether on business or needing to visit the nearby Wellington Hospital. It has 92 rooms and promotes them as being available long term.
‘Environmental initiatives in the MENA region are remarkable,’ says Prince Albert II of Monaco
Principality of Monaco has implemented several initiatives in recent years to encourage sustainable lifestyles
Monaco is on track to cut emissions by 50 percent by 2030, reach carbon neutrality by 2050, prince tells Arab News en francais
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
Melinda Mrini
MONACO: The Principality of Monaco, a city-state situated between the sea and the mountains on the Mediterranean coast, is the world’s second smallest state after the Vatican. With 39,150 inhabitants, it is also one of its most densely populated.
This is perhaps unsurprising, given it is one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. With its palaces, casinos, and famous Formula 1 Grand Prix, the country attracts millions of visitors and foreign workers, while also placing an immense strain on the natural environment.
The city-state faces challenges relating to waste management, air and water quality, and energy consumption. Authorities are therefore under pressure to balance residents’ quality of life with the preservation of natural resources and habitats.
For several years now, the principality has implemented initiatives to encourage sustainable lifestyles. Could what is happening in Monaco serve as an example beyond its borders?
It is no secret that Prince Albert II of Monaco is a staunch advocate for the environment. On the sidelines of the Ever exhibition, which focuses on sustainable mobility and renewable energy, Prince Albert granted an exclusive interview to Arab News en francais.
A land of sustainable mobility
How will we move in the future? What will public transport look like? What about highly polluting airplanes? How can we combine comfort and respect for the environment? The answers may lie in the innovations presented each year at the Ever exhibition, which shows that sustainable mobility can come in many forms and adapt to everyone’s needs.
The exhibition takes place in the Fontvieille business district, a stone’s throw from the heliport, where VIPs, tourists, and businessmen can fly in from the French city of Nice in just seven minutes. Although the helicopters themselves are not yet electric, Monaco boasts the world’s first heliport to obtain carbon accreditation from the Airport Council International Europe.
For Prince Albert, the Ever exhibition is a showcase for Monaco. “This event promotes clean mobility and the principality’s commitment to create a platform to show not only what the principality is achieving, but also the innovations in road or even air transport,” he told Arab News.
Respect for the environment need not entail holding back innovation and progress, however. According to Prince Albert, “degrowth” is not the solution. Rather, he is a strong advocate of moderation, pointing out that Monaco is on track to achieve its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
The prince emphasizes the need to transition towards a decarbonized society and to reduce the impact of human activities. He believes that any measures that encourage consumers to adopt these new standards, such as electric, hydrogen, or clean fuel vehicles, are positive steps.
He acknowledges there is still an over-reliance on combustion engine vehicles, yet expresses optimism that alternative solutions will become more cost-effective in the near future.
Monaco promotes the use of electric cars and encourages walking, cycling, and public transportation to reduce air pollution. Prince Albert hopes that by 2025, Monaco’s bus fleet will consist of 100 percent electric vehicles.
The principality also incentivizes the purchase of new electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles by offering financial assistance of up to 30 percent of the vehicle’s price. Authorities want 20 percent of Monaco’s automobiles to be electric or plug-in hybrids by the end of the year.
Monaco on the sea
Prince Albert is known for his love for the sea and his commitment to marine protection. He has undertaken several oceanographic expeditions to raise awareness about marine biodiversity.
Monaco has implemented various initiatives to protect the oceans, including the establishment of marine reserves and the promotion of sustainable fishing. The famous Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I in 1910 and directed for three decades by Commander Jacques-Yves Cousteau, plays a vital role in raising public awareness about marine environmental protection.
Addressing the environmental concerns associated with cruise ships, the prince said new standards for cruise ships in Monaco’s waters designed to connect them to the electrical network are being finalized. He acknowledged the technical challenges, but emphasized the importance of finding sustainable alternatives.
Since his ascension to the throne on July 12, 2005, Prince Albert has expressed his desire to make Monaco “a model society.” His vision includes transforming the city-state into a model of sustainable urban development. One of the notable projects in this regard is the ambitious extension of Monaco into the sea, reclaiming six hectares of land.
Around 60,000 square meters of luxury housing are planned to be built by 2025, and there have been discussions around the construction of an underwater opera house. The project has an estimated cost of €2 billion ($2.175 billion) and is designed to be environmentally responsible, with careful attention to the site’s biodiversity and the ecological impacts of the construction process.
Monaco and the MENA
While the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco works towards environmental protection and the promotion of sustainable development at the local level, it is also strongly engaged internationally.
“The foundation supports various projects through partnerships between the foundation and other entities, particularly through the sharing of best practices,” the prince said, adding that he is pleased with “the existence of several projects related to solar energy, wind energy, and others throughout the Mediterranean basin and beyond.”
According to the prince: “It is necessary to demonstrate the importance of this energy mix, even for developing countries.”
Prince Albert aims to further strengthen cooperation between the Middle East and North Africa region and Monaco. The MENA region, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has made significant efforts to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, with projects like the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative leading the way.
With the next UN Climate Change Conference, or COP, scheduled to take place in Dubai in December this year, the prince commended “the remarkable projects and initiatives in the region.
“I am delighted to highlight and demonstrate that we are also partners in many of these projects. There are truly admirable projects, such as Masdar,” he said.
The prince particularly commended the work of Razan Al-Mubarak, president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, “one of the ambassadors of the upcoming COP, president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with whom the foundation has a strong connection.
“It is thanks to these individuals, as well as a multitude of initiatives and projects not only in the Middle East but also along the southern shores of the Mediterranean and throughout North Africa, that renewable energies can be implemented and efforts towards greater sustainability can be undertaken.”
The prince highlighted the “exemplary efforts of Morocco, as well as other countries” in the region, for which he expressed his happiness to be able to contribute “modestly to further their development.”
The foundation’s collaboration is set to grow with the countries of the MENA region, whose development in various sectors, including environmental protection, has seen growing praise and recognition.
Recently, the Principality of Monaco and Saudi Arabia established formal diplomatic relations, with a view to developing fruitful cooperation between two sovereign states focused on the future, combining their expertise and resources in the interests of sustainability.
Prince Albert said he recognizes the remarkable environmental initiatives undertaken by the MENA region and expressed his support and willingness to contribute to these efforts.
By sharing best practices, promoting renewable energies, and fostering cooperation, the prince hopes to contribute to a sustainable future not only for Monaco but also for the global community.
Architect of UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme calls on govt. to recreate same program for Sudanese refugees
Kandiah says he wants UK to offer ‘same generosity of spirit’ to Sudanese refugees as it did to Ukrainians
Over 100 people signed up to host Sudanese refugees in their homes since idea was proposed this week
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Dr. Krish Kandiah, one of the architects of the UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, is urging the government to recreate the program for Sudanese refugees, The Guardian reported on Monday.
“The Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family scheme have been an incredible success, welcoming over 173,500 refugees to the UK, frequently being hosted in people’s homes,” Kandiah, the director of the Sanctuary Foundation, told The Guardian.
Kandiah said he wanted the country to offer the “same generosity of spirit” to Sudanese refugees as it did to Ukrainians.
Over 100 people have formally registered with the organization as being willing to host Sudanese families fleeing the civil war within days of promoting the idea online.
“We’re not asking for unlimited numbers. We’re just asking for equity so that the same opportunity that was given to Ukrainians if they can find a sponsor and a host can happen to a Sudanese person too,” Kandiah added.
Chris Willmott, 56, a retired university lecturer, and his wife, Anne Willmott, 55, a doctor, are among those who have signed up to host at their home in Leicester if a visa route is created.
Chris said: “They’re fellow human beings fleeing from difficult situations. And if we’ve got the capacity to help them, we should do so. If we don’t have a Homes for Sudan type scheme, they’re in a chicken-and-egg difficulty as you can’t claim asylum unless you’re here, and we don’t have the safe routes to do that. And we’re making that increasingly difficult.”
The Sanctuary Foundation also recommended that the family visa scheme established for Ukrainian relatives of those currently living in the UK be replicated for Sudan. Many Sudanese expatriate families in the UK are concerned about their relatives and want the opportunity to bring them to their homes.
Mohammed Amin arrived as a refugee by boat via the Channel in 2020 after escaping Sudan and has been granted asylum. He wants his sister and nephew, who recently fled Khartoum, to be able to live with him.
“The situation is so bad. We need the same things that were done for Ukraine,” the 40-year-old told The Guardian.
Amin added: “I’m trying to help them but it’s difficult. They ran out of Khartoum and they have no food, no place, and I’m trying to send them money from here to there but the banks aren’t working.”
A government spokesperson told The Guardian there were no plans to develop a “bespoke resettlement route” for Sudan and the government was instead focused on preventing a humanitarian crisis by “working with international partners and the United Nations to bring an end to fighting.”
“Since 2015, we have offered a safe and legal route to the UK to almost half a million people seeking safety but our approach must be considered in the round, rather than on a crisis-by-crisis basis,” the spokesperson added.
Philippine delegation visits Kuwait to seek clarification over visa suspension
Kuwait suspended issuance of new entry visas for Filipinos last week
Visit comes amid ongoing bilateral talks over labor agreement
Updated 15 May 2023
Ellie Aben
MANILA: A Philippine delegation will travel to Kuwait on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said, as Manila seeks to tackle labor concerns and clarification over the Gulf state’s suspension of new visas for Filipinos.
The Philippines has been preparing for talks with the Kuwaiti government since earlier this year, following the gruesome murder of domestic worker Jullebee Ranara that sparked nationwide calls for a review of bilateral labor agreements and prompted Manila to suspend in February the deployment of first-time workers to Kuwait.
Last week, Kuwait suspended the issuance of new entry visas for Philippine nationals, a measure that overlaps the Philippine ban but also applies to other types of visitors.
“We are asking for an explanation (as to) whether tourists and ordinary workers are covered by the suspension. They need to explain it,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo De Vega said in a televised briefing on Monday.
De Vega said the Philippines “did not violate the labor agreement,” in response to reports coming out of Kuwait suggesting otherwise.
With some 290,000 Filipinos working in Kuwait, Philippine authorities will also seek to clarify how the visa suspension may affect overseas Filipino workers already working in the country once their employment contracts expire.
The reason behind the suspension remains unclear, but De Vega suggested it may be related to shelters provided by the Philippine Embassy for distressed Filipino workers, which are mandated under Philippine law to guarantee overseas protection for its nationals.
There may be some misunderstanding with Kuwaiti authorities over the facility, which the delegation will address during the trip this week, De Vega said.
Thousands march in London to mark 75 years of Nakba
Marchers slam British govt ‘complicity in Israeli occupation’
Politicians, Palestine ambassador address rally in Downing Street
Updated 15 May 2023
Tamara Turki
LONDON: Over 10,000 people marched in London on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of The Nakba (The Catastrophe), which saw the expulsion of nearly 800,000 Palestinians from their homeland after the state of Israel was established in 1948.
Crowds gathered at the BBC headquarters in Portland Place and marched to Downing Street, where the office and residence of the British prime minister is located.
The event was organized by several pro-Palestinian organizations across the UK.
Palestine Solidarity Campaign Director Ben Jamal told Arab News that the march was a message of solidarity to the Palestinian people, “marking the Nakba not just as a historical moment and collected trauma rooted in the past but marking it as an ongoing process of colonization, dispossession and militarized oppression.”
Standing outside Downing Street, Jamal called on the British government, as well public and private bodies, that “provide the military, diplomatic, political and financial support that sustains Israel’s system of apartheid, to end their complicity.”
“It is time for a free Palestine,” he said.
The march was led Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zumlot and a group of young Palestinians carrying large lock keys, a symbol of their inalienable right to return under international law.
The 2.7-kilometer march passed through some of the capital’s most popular hubs including Oxford Street, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square, grabbing the attention of onlookers as the participants chanted pro-Palestine slogans.
Several protesters were spotted raising their own national flags as an expression of international solidarity, including Morocco, Algeria, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Chile and Pakistan.
“We are very pleased with the turnout today. The demographic is fantastic,” Friends of Al-Aqsa Founder Dr. Ismail Patel told Arab News.
Patel said people of all ages and backgrounds were part of the march, with posters displaying support from organizations representing women of color, trade unions and Muslims.
“It’s a fantastic mix, sending a clear signal to the Israelis that the support for the Palestinians transcends all divisions in Britain,” he said.
The rally was also attended by Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the Labour Party, as well other prominent politicians and activists. They demanded that the British government impose sanctions on Israel for its human rights violations against Palestinians.
The UN has adopted the 75th anniversary of the Nakba this year as an international day of commemoration, and has requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.
However, Mustafa Al-Dabbagh, a member of the Muslim Association of Britain, told Arab News that the British government had a “unique responsibility” to ensure that Palestinians are living free of occupation as it “was responsible for the declaration that paved the way for the Nakba, the formation of Israel and the apartheid-like regime in Palestine now.”