You are here

  • Home
  • Pele’s mausoleum in Brazil opens to public

Pele’s mausoleum in Brazil opens to public

Pele’s mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Fans stand next to the tomb of the late Brazilian soccer great Pele which became open to the public for the first time, at the mausoleum of Necropole Ecumenica Memorial Cemetery in Santos, Brazil, Monday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rs7e7

Updated 16 May 2023
AP

Pele’s mausoleum in Brazil opens to public

Pele’s mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
  • Fans willing to attend must book a time on the Memorial cemetery website
  • A Brazilian dictionary has added “Pele” as an adjective to use when describing someone who is “exceptional, incomparable, unique”
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

SANTOS, Brazil: The mausoleum built for the golden casket of Pele was opened for visitors on Monday.

On the second floor of a vertical cemetery in Santos, outside Sao Paulo, the mausoleum welcomes fans with two golden statues of Pele; the floor is artificial grass; the walls are images of fans in a stadium; and there’s an endless soundtrack of cheers, as if Pelé was still playing. The ceiling above the casket of the three-time World Cup champion is blue.

Pele was laid to rest here on Jan. 3, five days after he died at age 82 of colon cancer.

“This was made with a lot of love by people who knew him, who lived with him. It has the essence of what he was,” an emotional Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons, said after a small ceremony with family and friends.

The mausoleum was planned by the owner of the cemetery, Pepe Alstut, who died in 2018.

Alstut hoped the mausoleum would be on the ninth floor, overseeing the Santos club’s Vila Belmiro Stadium, where Pele starred for 18 years. His family, instead, buried him on the second floor so fans could have better access.

“I am shaking. The energy of this place is surreal,” said Erica Nascimento, a tearful 42-year-old economist.

Former footballer Roberto Milano, 56, was also moved.

“He is part of my life,” Milano said. “As we grow old we need to follow the best role models. Maybe he was the biggest of them all of these role models.”

Fans willing to attend must book a time on the Memorial cemetery website.

Pele led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player to win it three times. Last month, a Brazilian dictionary added “Pelé” as an adjective to use when describing someone who is “exceptional, incomparable, unique.” The announcement by the Michaelis dictionary was part of a campaign that gathered more than 125,000 signatures to honor the late soccer great’s impact.

Topics: Mausoleum of Pele Brazil Pele

Related

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
Sport
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
European leagues to honor Pele with pre-match tributes
Sport
European leagues to honor Pele with pre-match tributes

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches
  • The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea
  • Pochettino lifted Southampton from the lower end of the Premier League then turned Tottenham into a title contender and Champions League finalist
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino’s time in the wilderness looks set to end. And a career that has felt in danger of stagnating could get the jump start it needs.

After a year out from soccer, the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea. There, he would get the chance to realize a burning ambition to conquer the English Premier League and, with that, confirm his status as one of the sport’s elite coaches.

At times over the past 12 months, it felt like Pochettino possibly missed out on his chance to secure one of the top jobs in Europe.

It was only last summer he left PSG, having won the French league and answered one of the lingering questions hanging over his career; his ability to win major trophies.

But at the end of last season, Manchester United opted for Erik ten Hag when embarking on a reboot at Old Trafford. A few months later, Chelsea turned to Graham Potter after the departure of Thomas Tuchel, signalling a shift toward a new generation of coaches.

Even Pochettino’s former club, Tottenham, has repeatedly looked elsewhere for answers since his exit in 2019, despite his enduring iconic status among its fans.

Having been consistently linked with United and Real Madrid over the past five years, the 51-year-old from Argentina appeared to be running out of options to take his career to the next level.

It’s not that there was a lack of interest; it’s said that much of the Premier League has considered him at various points. It’s just that there are relatively few teams that could give him the platform to challenge for soccer’s biggest prizes and keep his resume on an upward curve.

Pep Guardiola’s career, for example, has taken him from Barcelona to Bayern Munich to Manchester City, with each of those teams having the heritage and/or financial resources to enable him to dominate in Spain, Germany and England respectively.

Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti have chalked off one giant after another — both of them returning to former clubs on occasion to underline the relatively shallow pool of truly elite teams to choose from.

Pochettino lifted Southampton from the lower end of the Premier League then turned Tottenham into a title contender and Champions League finalist by the time his chance came at PSG.

There, he won the league and cup, but could not end the French giant’s pursuit of the Champions League, joining an ever-growing list of coaches to fall short in that respect.

United looked like the ideal next step, him having been long-admired by the Manchester club, but the job went to Ten Hag.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, had just led Madrid to a 14th European Cup and the Spanish title, meaning another job that has long-appeared to have his name on it was also out of reach.

With Potter at Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola signing new contracts at Liverpool and City respectively, it was difficult to see where Pochettino’s next move would be.

And, so, with no move to make, he waited.

He traveled to Tokyo with his family, and spent time at his homes in Barcelona and London. Throughout his break, he never lost sight of his value or his place in the game.

He has managed some of the best players in the world in Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Harry Kane.

He is idolized by Tottenham fans for turning it into one of the top teams in Europe — even if he did end up trophyless by the end. And, as well as the trophies at PSG, he was one of only two coaches in its history to go beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League, reaching the semis in 2021.

These are not small feats, but Pochettino has lofty ambitions that need a club of stature to fulfil.

While Chelsea will be without European soccer next season, it is accustomed to winning the biggest prizes, having lifted the Champions League as recently as 2021.

Pochettino would inherit a squad that has had around $630 million worth of new signings over the past two transfer windows. And he would be working for owners, in Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who have made it clear they will provide the resources to bring success to Stamford Bridge.

As for handling the American owners, Pochettino knows what it is like to work for demanding bosses in Daniel Levy at Tottenham and PSG’s backers, Qatar Sports Investments.

It would be a risk. So far, Boehly and Clearlake have dispensed with a Champions League-winning manager in Tuchel and another who was only seven months into the job.

Chelsea, however, would provide Pochettino with opportunity to go head-to-head against elite coaches such as Guardiola and Klopp and prove it is where he belongs.

Topics: Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino

Related

Chelsea agree deal to appoint Pochettino as coach: BBC
Football
Chelsea agree deal to appoint Pochettino as coach: BBC
Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival
Football
Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival

Liverpool maintain top-four charge to push Leicester closer to relegation

Liverpool maintain top-four charge to push Leicester closer to relegation
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

Liverpool maintain top-four charge to push Leicester closer to relegation

Liverpool maintain top-four charge to push Leicester closer to relegation
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold rounded off another fine performance in his new hybrid role between right-back and midfield with a stunning strike
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

LEICESTER: Liverpool maintained their pursuit of Champions League football next season and pushed Leicester ever closer to the Championship as Curtis Jones scored twice in a 3-0 win at the King Power on Monday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold rounded off another fine performance in his new hybrid role between right-back and midfield with a stunning strike as Liverpool closed to within one point of the top four.
Jurgen Klopp’s men still need a late-season collapse from Newcastle or Manchester United but a seven-game winning streak from the Reds has upped the pressure on their rivals, who both have three games remaining to Liverpool’s two.
Seven years on from shocking the world to win the title, Leicester’s Premier League days look numbered as they remain two points from safety with two games remaining.
The Foxes’ defensive frailties were again exposed as a bright start from the hosts was quickly forgotten when Jones struck twice in three minutes just after the half-hour mark.
All of the Leicester back four played their part in conceding the crucial opening goal.
Luis Diaz was allowed to race onto a long ball forward from Alisson Becker before it broke for Mohamed Salah to cross for the unmarked Jones to tap in at the far post.
Salah was the provider again moments later as Jones produced a magnificent touch to control and finish past the helpless Daniel Iversen.
The home crowd quickly turned on their own side and there were boos when Cody Gakpo fired straight at Iversen with a glorious chance to make it 3-0.
Scoring goals has not been Leicester’s problem this season, but they even looked blunt in attack as belief drained from Dean Smith’s men.
They face another daunting task when they travel to Newcastle next Monday in a match that could seal their fate should Everton or Leeds win over the weekend.
Liverpool’s upturn in form after a difficult season has coincided with Alexander-Arnold’s new role as a deep-lying playmaker in midfield when in possession.
The England international displayed his quality on the ball with a sumptuous strike into the top corner 19 minutes from time after Salah tapped a free-kick into his path.
The Egyptian should have had his customary goal to add to a hat-trick of assists.
Salah was sent clean through on goal by Gakpo, but slotted wide with just Iversen to beat to the astonishment of most inside the stadium.
That miss could yet prove important with Liverpool four goals behind Newcastle on goal difference.
But the visitors got the main job done with another three points ensuring they will at least play Europa League football next season.

Topics: Liverpool english Premier League Leicester City Trent Alexander-Arnold

Related

Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row
Football
Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row
Leicester earn first Premier League win, drop Forest into last place
Sport
Leicester earn first Premier League win, drop Forest into last place

Coach Ramon Diaz leaves Al-Hilal ahead of Classico clash with leaders Al-Ittihad

Coach Ramon Diaz leaves Al-Hilal ahead of Classico clash with leaders Al-Ittihad
Updated 15 May 2023
John Duerden

Coach Ramon Diaz leaves Al-Hilal ahead of Classico clash with leaders Al-Ittihad

Coach Ramon Diaz leaves Al-Hilal ahead of Classico clash with leaders Al-Ittihad
  • Departure of Diaz, whose son Emiliano will take the reins until the season ends, may not go down well with Al-Nassr
  • Al-Nassr, 5 points behind Al-Ittihad, hope reigning champions can do them favor Tuesday night despite turmoil
Updated 15 May 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal have said an early goodbye to their coach Ramon Diaz and will do the same to their season if they lose the Classico to Al-Ittihad on Tuesday.

It is a huge encounter but one that the Riyadh giants will prepare for without the Argentine boss who has returned home for family reasons, and with his contract ending next month and little to play for until the end of the season, he is not coming back.

The title he won last season is also set to leave fourth-placed Al-Hilal soon, the only questions now being when and where to.

With Al-Shabab losing 1-0 to Ettifaq on Sunday to stay nine points off the pace, it is now between two teams who are both in action at the same time on this titanic Tuesday.

Al-Ittihad are five points clear of Al-Nassr with just four games remaining. On paper, the trip to Al-Hilal is Al-Ittihad’s toughest game that they have remaining and if both results go their way, then they could be eight points clear when they wake up on Wednesday morning.

That would almost certainly mean that the Roshn Saudi League trophy will be heading to the yellow and black corner of Jeddah for the first time since 2009.

Al-Nassr, who visit an Al-Tai team who strolled into a 3-0 lead at bottom team Al-Batin last week and ended up losing 4-3, need to win and require Al-Hilal to do them a big favor against the leaders, but their bitter Riyadh rivals are not at their best.

The departure of Diaz, whose son Emiliano will take the reins until the season ends, may not go down well with Al-Nassr, who also have a temporary coach in charge in Dinko Jelicic. Should Al-Hilal fail to perform against Al-Ittihad, there may be accusations that the Blues are winding down after slipping out of the title race and losing the AFC Champions League final earlier this month.

If that happens, Al-Hilal fans and players will surely point to what has been a gruelling campaign with three dramatic and draining games at the FIFA Club World Cup in February.

Then came the march to the AFC Champions League final and the games coming thick and fast in the league. It is no surprise that competing on four fronts became too much and injuries have played their part.

The fourth front is the King’s Cup and, on Friday, Diaz ensured that his last game in charge ended in a trophy as Al-Hilal came back from a goal down to beat Al-Wehda after an epic penalty shootout. The celebrations were heartfelt, and it could be that there is a hangover after two hours of tense football.

The Riyadh giants have their trophy, the highest they can finish in the league is third, and there is also expected to be something of a clear-out this summer with several players leaving.

If all that points to a team that is already looking toward next season, it should be remembered that Al-Hilal remain Al-Hilal and the Classico is the Classico. Losing at home to Al-Ittihad would not go down well among the blue masses and there was some positive news in that talisman Salem Al-Dawsari was expected to return as well as Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar.

Al-Ittihad have few injury issues and are in good form after 12 wins from the last 15, the most recent of which was a 4-0 defeat of Abha. Abderrazak Hamdallah is in great goalscoring form and tops the standings with 20 so far. Brazilians Romarinho and Igor Coronado are also in top creative gear with Egyptians Ahmed Hegazi and Tarek Hamed helping to keep things tight.

Yet nothing will be taken for granted. Last season, Al-Ittihad were 16 points clear of Al-Hilal but still ended up in second. Nuno Santo arrived to take charge last summer and while the former Tottenham Hotspur boss has introduced more steel and solidity to the backline, two of his three losses so far in Saudi Arabia have come at the hands of Al-Hilal, in the league in January and the King’s Cup in April. Revenge will be sweet but there is a bigger prize at stake.

Also big is Al-Nassr’s game with Al-Tai, who are safely in seventh place. The Yellows have not been at their best in recent weeks, dropping seven points in the last four games. It means they are now five points behind and cannot afford more missteps.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates will be furious with themselves if they fail to take advantage of any slip-up from the leaders. At this stage of the season, it is not about performances but about just getting the result.

The news that key defender Alvaro Gonzalez, who scored the only goal of last week’s 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej, has been declared fit, is welcome though goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is still out, meaning that Agustin Rossi is set to make another start between the sticks.

Al-Tai’s stadium has already sold out meaning there should be quite an atmosphere to match the occasion. Defeat will almost certainly end the title hopes of Al-Nassr, but as big as the game will be, fans will be keeping half an eye at least on what is going to be a momentous Classico.

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Ramon Diaz Al-Nassr

Related

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
Sport
Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
Ramon Diaz inspires Al-Hilal: 5 things learned from latest round of Saudi Pro League action
Sport
Ramon Diaz inspires Al-Hilal: 5 things learned from latest round of Saudi Pro League action

Barcelona will ‘do everything possible’ to sign Messi: Laporta

Barcelona will ‘do everything possible’ to sign Messi: Laporta
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Barcelona will ‘do everything possible’ to sign Messi: Laporta

Barcelona will ‘do everything possible’ to sign Messi: Laporta
  • Barcelona, who were crowned Spanish champions this weekend, hope to re-sign their former star player
  • Barcelona president Juan Laporta: ‘I spoke to Leo in some way to re-correct the situation that happened, in which I had to put the club ahead at the expense of everything’
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Juan Laporta, Barcelona’s club president, confirmed on Monday that they will do everything possible to bring back Lionel Messi, their former star, this summer.

Messi is scheduled to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer when his contract expires, and Barcelona, who were crowned Spanish champions this weekend, hope to regain their historic top scorer.

Laporta indicated that he spoke with Messi to try to restore the relationship between them, which was damaged when he left the Camp Nou in 2021.

Messi wanted to stay in Barcelona at the time, but the club was unable to keep him due to its debts, which amounted to more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

“I spoke to Leo in some way to re-correct the situation that happened, in which I had to put the club ahead at the expense of everything, even the best player in the world,” Laporta said to TV3. 

“The truth is that it was a very emotional conversation, very interesting. We have been sending messages to each other recently, I congratulated him on the World Cup,” he added.

Laporta said that, despite a huge financial offer from the Middle East — estimated at $400 million per season, Barcelona can compete for Messi’s signature.

“With all due respect to other offers, Barcelona is Barcelona, and it is his home, we can compete with everyone,” Laporta said. “History supports us, the feelings are very strong, and we have 400 million fans around the world as well.”

Barcelona needs to provide more than €200 million in savings or new income in order to be able to operate without restrictions under the rules of financial fair play in the Spanish league.

Topics: Lionel Messi Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Juan Laporta

Related

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return
Football
PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return
Messi’s Saudi move unconfirmed as representative denies AFP report
Sport
Messi’s Saudi move unconfirmed as representative denies AFP report

UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages

UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages
Updated 15 May 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages

UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages
  • Shabab Al-Ahli claim historic first title since 2017 merger, Sharjah confound and Yahya Al-Ghassani shines
Updated 15 May 2023
Matt Monaghan

An ADNOC Pro League campaign for the ages is over.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club confounded pre-season doubts to secure a first top-flight title since 2017’s merger, while promoted Dibba Al-Fujairah and long-suffering Al-Dhafra face First Division League football next term.

Plenty else happened along the way. Here are Arab News’ highlights from an unforgettable 2022-23.

Best player

He didn’t end the season as champion, but no one can doubt Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s status as a Pro League great.

The Al-Ain hit man stormed to a second consecutive Golden Boot with 28 goals from 26 runouts. Only a trio of these were penalties — nearly half (13) of second-placed Ali Mabkhout’s 27-goal tally — came from the spot.

Laba was also this term’s clutch performer, with 10 strikes coming versus top-half sides. There were also matchweek two’s “super hat-trick” against Dhafra, a burgeoning chemistry with Morocco winger Soufiane Rahimi and a long list of memorable celebrations.

This was a special season, from a very special player.

Best coach

One man can change everything.

This is exactly what happened at Shabab Al-Ahli when they adroitly identified Leonardo Jardim as the boss to transform them from serial cup winners into top-flight champions.

Initial teething problems after a quiet start to the summer transfer market and opening 2-0 defeat to red-hot favorites Sharjah soon dissipated. Jardim’s paternal nature and proven history of incubating elite talent — Kylian Mbappe at Monaco, for starters — were key.

UAE full-back Ahmed Jamil, Uzbekistan midfielder Azizjon Ganiev, Brazilian forward Igor Jesus and UAE prospect Yahya Al-Ghassani (more on him later) all responded with landmark campaigns.

His tactical acumen also, critically, ensured superior head-to-head records against second-placed Al-Ain and third-placed Al-Wahda.

Breakthrough performer

This was the electrifying season UAE football had long awaited from Yahya Al-Ghassani.

Ample hype at Wahda and for the opening 18 months of his then-fitful return to Rashid Stadium went unfulfilled amid a lack of faith from successive managers and repeat inability to make the most of chances sent his way.

Something clicked, however, in this season for the lightning-quick forward, blessed with grace and imagination in possession. Jardim empowered him with belief and elite know-how, while growing maturity at 25 years old puts him in the perfect position to make the most of this wisdom.

A career-best seven goals and four assists from 23 appearances were topped off by the winning goal at Baniyas, which secured the title.

Next winter’s AFC Asian Cup should be his stage.

Best signing

Miralem Pjanic, Jason Denayer, Paco Alcacer, Andriy Yarmolenko, Allan, Achraf Bencharki and many more — last summer’s transfer market was a wild one in ADNOC Pro League.

Yet, the standout addition came from outside this exalted group.

Few headlines were generated when promoted Al-Bataeh added Lourency to their lengthy list of additions. The ex-Goztepe winger produced 13 strikes in 26 matches, largely cutting inside from the left flank.

This was seven more than any teammate. His goals were also worth 13 points, equating to 61.9 percent of his employer’s tally.

Bataeh would have headed straight back down without him.

Biggest dud

Kostas Manolas’ stint at Sharjah began with a viral leaked video of him scarpering when growled at by a lion upon his unveiling — and didn’t improve from there.

The Greek center-back would soon produce a cataclysmic display against Mabkhout’s Al-Jazira, featuring a wayward back pass and slack marking. He’d then end the campaign in and out of the side, as an inability to reach his physical peak became glaring.

In short, the 31-year-old looked well short of the colossal figure who’d claimed 2018’s famous “Romantada” against Barcelona.

Best match

Al Bataeh 1-1 Ajman on March 31 would, ostensibly, appear a curious choice.

Yet, this was an utterly remarkable fixture.

Anatole Abang and Walid Azaro exchanged sharp finishes on either side of half-time. So far, so normal.

But this contest would explode past the hour mark.

Saeed Suwaidan was shown red for Bataeh on 63 minutes, superb Ajman playmaker Firas Ben Larbi witnessed two identikit penalties saved by Zayed Al-Hammadi after converting all his previous efforts in 2022-23 and another dismissal would follow for substitute Hamad Mohamed in a breathless match from which Bataeh finished with nine men.

Best Goal

It was, largely, a season to forget for Dhafra and their veteran anchorman Sultan Al-Ghaferi.

His defensive-screening powers at 36 years old, certainly, looked on the wane when the Western Knights conceded a staggering 64 times in 26 games. But he was the unlikely progenitor of this term’s finest goal.

Goalkeeper Ali Khaseif was the victim when his former UAE and Jazira colleague unleashed a lob of thunderous power and punishing accuracy from within his own half. A strike so pure it is worthy of long recollection.

Most encouraging sight

Stands packed with fans and resonating with noise defined a season in which bold steps were matched with increased interest.

Both Bur Dubai derbies between Wasl and Nasr, Jazira’s grandstand fixtures with Sharjah and Al-Ain and many others were elevated by supporters throwing their weight behind the combatants.

May this be the start of a more engaged era.

Biggest conundrum

Where to begin with assessing Sharjah’s season?

Alcacer, Pjanic, Manolas and UAE regular Majed Hassan were added to an already formidable squad, led by ceaseless trophy hoarder Cosmin Olaroiu. There appeared no other destination for the title.

Yet, this star-studded XI contrived to trundle home seventh, 14 points off winning pace. Some of the division’s most dismal football was regularly showcased by them, too.

On the other hand, successes in 2021-22’s delayed President’s Cup final, 2022’s rescheduled UAE Super Cup and this season’s President’s Cup added three more entrants to Sharjah’s trophy cabinet. It could be four, with the semifinals versus Jazira to come in the ADIB Cup.

Is success ultimately measured in silverware or finishing position when heavyweights go on significant spending sprees? A question for Sharjah’s board to ponder, throughout the off-season.

Topics: UAE Pro League ADNOC Pro League Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club

Related

UAE Pro League: Champions Shabab Al-Ahli sign off with win, Dibba relegated
Sport
UAE Pro League: Champions Shabab Al-Ahli sign off with win, Dibba relegated
Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with first UAE Pro League title win
Sport
Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with first UAE Pro League title win

follow us

Latest updates

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Sudan military chief freezes bank accounts of rival armed group in battle for control of the nation
Sudan military chief freezes bank accounts of rival armed group in battle for control of the nation
Kyiv targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges
Kyiv targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges
Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches
Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches
Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the $69B deal is still at risk
Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the $69B deal is still at risk

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.