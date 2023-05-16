You are here

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa had been under ‘extraordinary pressure’ to pick sides in the conflict. (Reuters)
  • But South African President Cyril Ramaphosa did not give a specific timeline for the visit, or other details
CAPE TOWN: Six African leaders plan to travel to Russia and Ukraine “as soon as is possible” to help find a resolution to the war, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have “agreed to receive the mission and the African heads of state, in both Moscow and Kyiv,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said he had held “separate telephone calls” with Putin and Zelensky over the weekend, where he presented an initiative drawn up by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.
“I agreed with both President Putin and President Zelensky to commence with preparations for engagements with the African heads of state,” Ramaphosa said.
“We’re hoping we will have intensive discussions,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Cape Town during a state visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the African Union (AU) have been briefed on the initiative and welcomed it, Ramaphosa added.
Ramaphosa did not give a specific timeline for the visit or other details, saying only that the conflict had been “devastating” and Africa “is also suffering a great deal” from it.
African countries have been badly hit by rising prices of grain and by the impact to world trade.
The announcement came a day after Ramaphosa said South Africa had been under “extraordinary pressure” to pick sides in the conflict, following accusations from the United States that Pretoria supplied weapons to Moscow — a move that would break with its professed neutrality.

Ukraine supreme court chief detained in $2.7m graft probe: prosecutor

Ukraine supreme court chief detained in $2.7m graft probe: prosecutor
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine supreme court chief detained in $2.7m graft probe: prosecutor

Ukraine supreme court chief detained in $2.7m graft probe: prosecutor
  • Oleksandr Klymenko: ‘The head of the supreme court has been detained’
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP
KYIV: Ukraine on Tuesday announced that law enforcement had detained the head of the country’s supreme court in a $2.7 million bribery inquiry, as Kyiv pursues anti-graft measures required for closer integration with the European Union.
“The head of the supreme court has been detained,” Oleksandr Klymenko, a senior official leading the government’s anti-corruption efforts, told reporters in Kyiv.

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care
  • The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

The World Health Organization called for caution on Tuesday in using artificial intelligence for public health care, saying data used by AI to reach decisions could be biased or misused.
The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information, as a decision-support tool and to improve diagnostic care.
The WHO said in a statement the data used to train AI may be biased and generate misleading or inaccurate information and the models can be misused to generate disinformation.
It was “imperative” to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human wellbeing and protect public health, the UN health body said.
Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.

Topics: AI WHO

Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary

Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary

Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary
  • Some families face fourth relocation since arriving in Britain in mid-2021
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugee families in the UK have been handed eviction notices in the name of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Many of the families had earlier been moved from London to Yorkshire, and for some, the pending eviction will be the fourth time they have been relocated since arriving in Britain.

Braverman signed the letters, which said: “For the avoidance of doubt, if possession is not delivered upon by the notice date, you will be a trespasser and the secretary of state for the home department shall be at liberty to evict you from the property.”

The Afghan families were invited to the UK as part of Operation Pitting, Britain’s evacuation mission from Kabul in mid-2021.

In March, the UK government announced that it was ending its support of temporary hotels and accommodation for Afghan refugees, sending notice that families must accept the first offer of housing from the Home Office. About 24,500 people were affected by the move.

However, some families told The Guardian that slow bureaucracy had affected their ability to find their own housing.

Mohamed, one Afghan resident, said: “There has been problems for all of us — with either the guarantor, the deposit or the eligibility of the local authority, or not having a job.

“This has all been made worse because we have been moved from London to Yorkshire, leaving jobs and contacts behind.”

The families said the Home Office, in a letter sent last week, had pledged to find alternative housing for the Afghans.

The letter said: “When you receive a housing offer from us, it is strongly advised that you accept so that you can start your settled life in the UK.”

However, Home Office officials said the Afghans remaining in hotels may not be offered housing and might need to find their own alternatives.

A spokesperson said: “Hotels are not, and were never designed to be, suitable long-term accommodation for Afghans resettled in the UK.

“Where available, the government will continue to make offers of suitable housing, which we strongly encourage Afghan families to accept.

“Where an offer cannot be made or is rejected, increased government support is available to help Afghans find their own homes and begin rebuilding their lives here.”

Topics: Britain UK Afghanistan

Chinese warships return to West Pacific for live-fire drills

Chinese warships return to West Pacific for live-fire drills
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Chinese warships return to West Pacific for live-fire drills

Chinese warships return to West Pacific for live-fire drills
  • The destroyer Dalian and guided-missile frigate Huangshan sail to an unidentified area of the West Pacific
  • China is modernizing its military and its formidable missile forces and navy fleet
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Two Chinese warships have ventured into the Western Pacific for live-fire exercises, the military said on Tuesday, shortly after one of China’s two aircraft carriers returned from a patrol, in its latest projection of force into more distant waters.
The destroyer Dalian and guided-missile frigate Huangshan sailed to an unidentified area of the West Pacific “not long ago” and conducted attack and defense drills, the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.
“The joint training in unfamiliar and complex waters is of great significance in exploring the boundaries of new equipment effectiveness, testing the practical application of new warfare method,” the command said, citing a training officer.
The exercises in more distant seas in the West Pacific came soon after a carrier group led by the Shandong, one of China’s two operational aircraft carriers, returned to its home port this month after sailing around Taiwan and into the Western Pacific.
China is modernizing its military and its formidable missile forces and navy fleet, with new vessels such as cutting-edge cruisers, are posing a concern for the US and its allies.
“China’s aircraft carrier is not a homebody and cannot just stay at home,” Song Zhongping, a military commentator with Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV, told Reuters, referring to the Shandong.
“There will be more and more of these distant sea travels in future. Also China has quite a lot of warships.”
In March, China’s first domestically produced amphibious assault ship, the Hainan, along with a destroyer, a frigate, and a supply ship completed their first distant sea training after a 30-day trip into the South China Sea and the Western Pacific, the Southern Theatre Command said.
Despite China’s military expansion, it could be more than a decade before it can mount a credible carrier threat far from its shores, defense analysts say.

Topics: China

Cyclone toll in Myanmar’s Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders

Cyclone toll in Myanmar’s Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

Cyclone toll in Myanmar’s Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders

Cyclone toll in Myanmar’s Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders
  • Packing winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour, Mocha made landfall on Sunday
  • Widely viewed as interlopers in Myanmar, the Rohingya are denied citizenship and health care
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

BU MA, Myanmar: The death toll in cyclone-hit villages of Myanmar’s Rakhine state rose to at least 41 on Tuesday, local leaders said.
Packing winds of up to 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour, Mocha made landfall on Sunday, downing power pylons and smashing wooden fishing boats to splinters.
“We can confirm there are 17 deaths,” Karlo, the administrator of Bu Ma village near the state capital Sittwe, told an AFP reporter at the scene.
“There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing.”
The village is inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.
The Bu Ma number was on top of a death toll of 24 given to AFP by a Rohingya village leader in nearby Khaung Doke Kar village.
That leader requested anonymity due to fear of reprisals from the country’s junta.
The junta said on Monday that five people had been killed, without specifying exactly where they had died.
It was not clear whether the junta’s death toll included any of those killed in Bu Ma and Khaung Doke Kar.
AFP has contacted a junta spokesman for comment on the new death toll.
In Bu Ma on Tuesday morning, residents walked the seashore searching for family members swept away by a storm surge that accompanied the cyclone, AFP correspondents said.
Widely viewed as interlopers in Myanmar, the Rohingya are denied citizenship and health care and require permission to travel outside of their villages in western Rakhine state.
Many others live in camps after being displaced by decades of ethnic conflict in the state.
The United Nations refugee office said it was investigating reports that Rohingya living in displacement camps had been killed in the storm.
“UNHCR is saddened at hearing reports of deaths at displacement camps in Rakhine State in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha,” it said in a statement.
It added that it was “attempting to conduct detailed assessments at displacement camps and sites to get a clearer picture of the situation.”
On Tuesday, contact was slowly being restored with Sittwe, which is home to around 150,000 people, AFP reporters said, with roads being cleared and Internet connections re-established.
On Monday, state media footage showed troops unloading aid from planes at Sittwe airport.
But Rohingya villagers said that they were yet to receive any assistance.
“No government, no organization has come to our village,” said Kyaw Swar Win, 38, from Bu Ma village.
“We haven’t eaten for two days... We haven’t got anything and all I can say is that no one has even come to ask.”

Topics: Myanmar

