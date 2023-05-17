You are here

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
A Luton Town fan celebrates during a pitch invasion after the Championship playoff semifinal match between Luton and Sunderland on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
  • Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final
  • The final will be played at Wembley on May 27, with Middlesbrough and Coventry vying to be Luton’s opponent
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Luton are heading to Wembley Stadium for a shot at playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final, often labeled the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed future earnings for the winning team.

The final will be played at Wembley on May 27, with Middlesbrough and Coventry vying to be Luton’s opponent. The second leg of their playoff semifinal takes place on Wednesday, with the teams locked at 0-0.

Luton, a club located just north of London, was last in England’s top division in 1991-92 — the season before it was rebranded as the Premier League. The team have since dropped as low as English soccer’s fifth tier and was playing at that level as recently as 2014.

Luton finished third in the Championship’s regular season behind champion Burnley and Sheffield United, who both earned automatic promotion.

Sunderland weres sixth and seeking a return to the Premier League after a six-year absence, during which time the northeast club has been the subject of a Netflix documentary.

Sky’s the limit for Yahya Al-Ghassani after title win with Shabab Al-Ahli

Sky’s the limit for Yahya Al-Ghassani after title win with Shabab Al-Ahli
Updated 17 May 2023
Paul Williams

Sky's the limit for Yahya Al-Ghassani after title win with Shabab Al-Ahli

Sky’s the limit for Yahya Al-Ghassani after title win with Shabab Al-Ahli
  • The gifted 25-year-old Emirati scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists in the Dubai club’s triumphant season
  • Footballer is touted as the UAE national team’s next big star, and has dreams of playing in Europe
Updated 17 May 2023
Paul Williams

Yahya Al-Ghassani is a breath of fresh air.

The 25-year-old with boyish looks has the perfect mix of modesty and gratitude, grounded in his humble upbringing, and the confident swagger of a man who finally feels at home, not just in his own skin, but on the football pitch.

The winger has long been touted as the next big thing in Emirati football, and after a standout campaign helping Shabab Al-Ahli to the ADNOC Pro League title, in which he scored seven goals and provided four assists, if there was any doubt, he now knows his best is good enough.

Speaking to Arab News from a cafe in the suburbs of Dubai, any mention of the drought-breaking title for Shabab Al-Ahli lit up Al-Ghassani’s face with a beaming, broad smile.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said.

“I think all my teammates, the president, everyone is feeling the same. This feeling is really, really, really amazing; I can’t even describe it.”

For Al-Ghassani, a product of the Shabab Al-Ahli youth system, the title-winning moment was even more special as it was his goal that clinched the victory against Baniyas and confirmed their first league title since 2016.

“I never thought that this scenario would happen to me,” he said.

“Imagine what I’m feeling right now, scoring the goal that (won) the title for my childhood club.”

And how many times has he watched that moment in the days since?

“I can’t even count,” he said with his trademark smile and laugh. “Before I sleep, after I wake up, I always watch it, watch it.

“It’s not because of how beautiful it was, it’s not because how cheeky it was; it gives me chills every time I watch it. It gives me a good feeling — a really, really, really good feeling.

“I really feel proud of myself and the steps that I took (to achieve this).”

Al-Ghassani’s journey to the top started in the backstreets of Sharjah, where he grew up playing street football barefoot with the other kids from the neighborhood.

That street football upbringing is evident when you watch him play and see the relationship his feet have with the ball. It is a craft honed by countless hours with ball at feet on dirt patches and empty lots.

At age 11 he first joined Al-Ahli, as it was known then before the merger in 2017, beginning a love affair with the club that continues to this day, punctuated only by a brief sojourn with Al-Wahda.

Al-Ghassani is the first to admit he owes everything to Shabab Al-Ahli, which is why winning the title meant so much because he could repay some of what the club had given him over more than a decade.

“Playing for your childhood team and winning the title is different,” he explained.

“The fans are chanting my name, they’re doing my celebrations, they’re telling everyone that I’m the best local Emirati player in the league right now.

“Getting this whole good energy at my childhood club, I can’t even describe it because it feels different. You can’t describe it, it’s a feeling, it’s chills. You see the goosebumps on your hands and legs and everywhere else in your body.

“So this means a lot of things, and if I play (here) until I retire, I think I will still owe this club a lot, because they gave me a lot.”

Whether he plays at the club until he retires is the big question right now, with the Emirati international fielding genuine interest from a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia, including champions-in-waiting Al-Ittihad.

That could mean rubbing shoulders with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, but a move to one of the fastest growing leagues in the world is far from the extent of his ambition.

Al-Ghassani wants to break the glass ceiling and be the first Emirati player to make it in Europe. And not just make it by playing there, he wants to make it big and he is not afraid to say it.

“I don’t just want to go only to be the first Emirati to play, it’s not worth it to (just) go, then I can stay here,” he said.

“I really want to make it big there in Europe. It’s not easy. I know it’s not easy, but I have to work hard for it, and I think one day, this dream will be closer and closer and closer. It’s coming closer and closer.

“I think it’s not the right time. I think I have to take things step-by-step. I think before I was rushing to go to Europe. I was a kid, and I was dreaming to go. I saw the superstars in Europe and I wanted to be like them.

“But I think I have to respect the steps, and I have to take things step-by-step, and I think by taking it step-by-step the dream is achievable to do.

“(But) I can’t hide it, I’ve been dreaming of playing in Europe since I was a kid. To play for Shabab Al-Ahli first team and to play in Europe, they’re the biggest dreams that I really wanted to achieve.”

While the national team lurches from one crisis to the next — with this past week seeing both the UAE football association president, Sheikh Rashid, and coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena, depart – Al-Ghassani offers a reason to be optimistic about Emirati football.

His boldness, both on and off the pitch, and single-minded determination and pursuit of his dreams is what Emirati football needs more of right now if it is to turn its troubled ship around. And perhaps Al-Ghassani can be the one to steer it in a new direction.

It is a lot to ask of a 25-year-old, who was once a boy with similar big dreams playing on the streets of Sharjah, but talking with Al-Ghassani, you get the sense he is more than up for the challenge.

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times
  • Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100 percent of the club
  • Manchester United’s shares were up 1.2 percent
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

MANCHESTER: Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United in an attempt to see off his main rival British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Times reported on Tuesday.
Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100 percent of the club now for a price nearer to £5 billion ($6.31 billion), the report said.
Manchester United’s shares were up 1.2 percent.
The club declined to comment, and investment bank Raine Group that is running the bidding process did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Sheikh Jassim’s offer falls short of the 6 billion pounds asking price set by current owners, the Glazer family, The Guardian reported in April.
Manchester United’s American owners late last year launched a formal sale process and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.
According to a report in April by The Times, Ratcliffe’s INEOS had outbid Sheikh Jassim in the battle to buy Manchester United.
Ineos was the only bidder to have valued the club higher than £5 billion, the report added.

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final
  • Inter will undoubtedly be the underdogs against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan reached their first Champions League final for 13 years as Lautaro Martinez’s sole goal of the match gave them a 3-0 aggregate win against AC Milan on Tuesday.
Inter will undoubtedly be the underdogs against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10, but the way they managed both legs of this all-Milan tie suggests they will be hard to beat.
The key moment of the night at the San Siro came when Martinez exchanged passes with substitute Romelu Lukaku and drilled a shot from inside the penalty area that Milan keeper Mike Maignan allowed in at his near post.
That goal effectively killed off the tie.
Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Milan had pushed hard in the first half, spearheaded by Rafael Leao who shot across the goal and past the post with one of his side’s best chances.
Maignan then superbly dropped to his knees to collect Edin Dzeko’s glancing header from Hakan Calhanoglu’s pacy free-kick.
Lukaku’s introduction in the second half proved the spark that Inter needed to extend their lead.
Absent for much of the season with injuries and with a damaged reputation following a disastrous World Cup with Belgium, Lukaku has slowly worked his way back to his best.
The forward on loan from Chelsea immediately caused problems in the Milan defense and created Martinez’s goal to guarantee their place in their first Champions League final since the last time they won European club football’s biggest prize under Jose Mourinho in 2010.
“Tutti a Istanbul,” the joyous Inter fans sang.
Facing Simone Inzaghi’s men will be either Manchester City or record 14-time winners Real Madrid, with that semifinal finely poised at 1-1 ahead of Wednesday’s decider at City’s Etihad Stadium.

Ronaldo and Al-Hilal peg back Al-Ittihad on a dramatic day to keep title hunt alive

With Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win at Al-Tai, the gap at the top is now three points with three to play.
With Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win at Al-Tai, the gap at the top is now three points with three to play.
Updated 17 May 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo and Al-Hilal peg back Al-Ittihad on a dramatic day to keep title hunt alive

With Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win at Al-Tai, the gap at the top is now three points with three to play.
  • A late goal from Al-Hilal doomed Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Ittihad to a 2-2 draw, while Al-Nassr grabbed a 2-0 victory at Al-Tai
  • The results mean the gap of the top of the league between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr is down to 3 points with three games left to play
Updated 17 May 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Roshn Saudi League title race was blown wide open on Tuesday night, thanks to the efforts of Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo and a spirited comeback from Al-Hilal.

At half-time, Al-Ittihad were 2-1 ahead in their game against Al-Hilal and provisionally sitting seven points clear of second-place Al-Nassr, who were being held to a goalless draw at Al-Tai.

But thanks to a last-minute strike from Michael Delgado, the league leaders were held to a 2-2 draw. With Ronaldo ultimately inspiring his Al-Nassr teammates to a 2-0 victory, the gap at the top is now down to three points, with three games left to play. For the second time in two seasons, the Tigers are in danger of letting the trophy slip from their grasp just when they were about to get their paws on it.

The late equalizer from Al-Hilal was in stark contrast to the early dominance of Al-Ittihad. On paper, this test at the home of the defending champions was the most difficult for coach Nuno Santo and his men but, for the first 30 minutes or so, they made it look look easy.

The visitors, cheered on by a large contingent of traveling fans, oozed class from the kick-off and Ahmed Hegazi soon headed an early corner just over.

That did not matter as the Tigers went ahead after eight minutes. Igor Coronado entered the left side of the area, swapped passes with Abderrazak Hamdallah and fired home a low shot at the near post. The hosts claimed that the Brazilian had fouled Moussa Marega in the build-up but the referee was not swayed.

The attacks came in waves, with the shell-shocked Riyadh giants unable to get out of their own half, and Coronada almost added a second after 15 minutes with a free-kick that had the goalkeeper in trouble. Soon after, Hamdallah really should have scored after turning into space on the edge of the six-yard box but his shot was saved, as was an effort from Romarinho.

It seemed to be a matter of time before the second came but then a deflected shot from Marega, well-saved by Marcelo Grohe, served as a reminder that Al-Hilal can never be counted out.

Al-Ittihad did move further ahead on the half hour. Hamdallah chested the ball down on the left side of the area and fed the onrushing Ahmed Bamsaud, whose first-time, left-footed shot gave Abdullah Al-Mayouf no chance. It was not only a beautiful team goal but a strike worthy of new champions.

Al-Hilal might have been exhausted after their recent commitments, missing key players and without a coach after Ramon Diaz said goodbye, leaving son Emiliano in charge until the end of the season, but few had expected this.

Just before the break however, they pulled one back. Only Musab Al-Juwayr knows for sure whether his cross from the right was meant as a cross, or he had spotted Grohe off his line and tried to beat the Brazilian at the near post. Regardless, it ended in a goal. The goalkeeper scrambled back to palm the ball away but failed to prevent it crossing the line.

The atmosphere changed. Now the pressure was on the leaders, with Luciano Vietto’s free-kick hitting the post. Al-Ittihad were happy, therefore, when the half-time whistle sounded and happier to learn that Al-Nassr were tied 0-0 at Al-Tai.

Al-Nassr knew they had to win whatever happened elsewhere. Ronaldo should perhaps have broken the deadlock in the 23rd minute but he headed Talisca’s cross straight into the arms of Victor Braga.

Then, just before half-time, the Brazilian flew through the air to push a fierce shot from five-time Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo away from the top corner.

Soon after the restart however Ronaldo fired home from the spot as Al-Nassr got the goal they so badly needed and, with nine minutes remaining, Talisca sealed the win with a low shot from inside the area.

They then had to hope that Al-Hilal could get one more goal. They certainly did their best, pushing forward at every opportunity and leaving themselves open to Al-Ittihad counterattacks in what was another pulsating half of football.

And then, in the 96th minute, Michael’s header was saved by Grohe but the goalkeeper could not keep out the rebound from inside the six-yard box.

The home fans went mad, and Al-Nassr supporters must surely have been jumping up and down too. Now, anything can happen.

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
  • After a yearlong investigation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday detained 23 people in total, including a coach
  • The alleged offences include bribery manipulating match results and illegal gambling
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have arrested 11 footballers from the same team over allegations of match-fixing in a domestic league, the city’s anti-graft body said Tuesday.
After a yearlong investigation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday detained 23 people in total, including a coach, over the alleged fixing of results in the First Division, Hong Kong football’s second tier.
The alleged offenses include bribery manipulating match results and illegal gambling, ICAC principal investigator Kate Cheuk said at a press conference on Tuesday.
“This operation is the largest in recent years carried out by the ICAC against match-fixing,” she added.
ICAC said the match-fixing group was suspected of paying each player up to about HK$10,000 ($1,200) for each game, depending on their impact.
“It’s not about how well they played but how well they faked (their performance) or how much they could help manipulate the results,” ICAC’s Cheuk said.
The suspected footballers would either play passively so their team would lose to a weaker rival, or they sought to achieve a certain score that was unpopular and at high odds, she added.
The group and some of the players then bet on these results in an illegally organized scheme for profits.
The arrested players and the coach belonged to the same club, which ICAC did not name.
Local media, however, cited sources as saying they were from Happy Valley, one of Hong Kong’s oldest football clubs.
The anti-graft body said they belong to a First Division team that had played 26 matches and won eight in the 2022-23 season.
There are currently three First Division teams with eight wins — Happy Valley is one of them.
ICAC said it has yet to come up with the total amount of money involved as the probe is still ongoing.

