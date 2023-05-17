You are here

Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector

Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was $1.6 billion (Shutterstock)
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector

Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 71.58 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 11,277.60 on Wednesday as 136 of the 224 stocks finished in the green, while 75 ended in the red.

The top performing sector of the Saudi Stock Exchange was Food & Beverages, which soared 2.35 percent, while the Insurance and Banks sectors followed by 1.70 and 1.50 percent, respectively.

While the parallel market Nomu rose 0.88 percent to close at 20,864.69, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up 0.85 percent to close at 1,517.45.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.01 billion ($1.6 billion).

In terms of the top performing stocks on Tadawul, Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. rose the most, soaring 9.83 percent to close at SR26.25.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group and The Co. for Cooperative Insurance also climbed, with their share prices hitting 5.81 percent and 5.20 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Saudi Airlines Catering Co., which lost 7.37 percent to close at SR89.90.

On the announcements front, Balady Poultry Trading Co. recorded a net profit of SR24.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, which equates to 170.42 percent growth when compared to the SR8.99 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales rose 44.13 percent reaching SR177.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR122.9 million.

The company said it was able to grow its profit margins with lower raw material prices. Its share price closed higher by 13.32 percent at SR146.

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. reported a slowdown in net profits of 8.6 percent despite a rise in sales of 12.19 percent in the quarter ending in March of 2023. It recorded a net profit of SR5.62 million compared to SR6.15 million in the year-ago period.

The company registered sales of SR38.77 million compared to SR34.56 million in the prior year. 

According to the announcements the company pursued an expensive growth strategy that impacted its bottom line.  

It successfully grew its market share by offering products at a discount. Its profits were offset by multiple factors, such as the rising cost of raw materials, shipping expenses, and selling and general administration expenses.  Its share price closed down by 2.12 percent at SR37.65.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. recorded a rise in net profits of 17.91 percent reaching SR120.01 million compared to SR101.78 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Its sales figures were trending on a similar trajectory as they showed growth of 12.96 percent reaching SR2.78 billion compared to SR2.46 billion in the year-ago period.

The statement credited the sales growth to the performance of its existing and new branches. It also mentioned that it benefited from better cash management techniques and greater activity in its leasing business.  Its share price closed lower by 0.85 percent at SR143.80.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. saw its net profit soar by 61.76 percent to SR57.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR35.3 million in the prior year.

Revenue rose by 32.18 percent to reach SR521.6 million compared to SR394.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The report listed multiple business lines that led to the aforementioned results including inflight, remote sites and railway catering services.  Its share price sold off by 7.37 percent to close at SR89.90.

Saudi Co. for Hardware, also known as SACO, reported a loss of SR16.52 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a profit of SR1.11 million in the previous year.

Revenue declined 24.8 percent to SR240.27 million from SR319.51 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The company explained that its losses were simply due to a drop in sales. Its share price closed lower by 2.47 percent at SR34.

Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Minor Hotels to bring top brands 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Minor Hotels to bring top brands 
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Minor Hotels to bring top brands 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Minor Hotels to bring top brands 
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Travelers will have access to more hospitality options in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom’s Tourism Development Fund struck a deal with Minor Hotels Group to jointly develop mountain destinations, health resorts, and urban hotels in the country.

The memorandum of understanding, which was signed during the International Hotel Investment Forum in Berlin, aims to establish an exclusive prolonged strategic relationship between the two organizations. 

The new developments will start in the second half of 2023, and the signing of the deal was hailed by Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund.  

“This MoU and future partnership with Minor Hotels is a great step forward towards making Saudi Arabia an attractive global tourism destination,” he said.

Minor Hotels’ modern Avani Hotels & Resorts will make its debut in the Kingdom as part of the strategic agreement, with multiple locations to be created. 

Thai brand Anantara will also establish a presence, and there will also be developments from luxury firm Tivoli, and Oaks, a modern accommodation.

Bangkok-based Minor Hotels, which owns, manages and operates a portfolio of over 530 hotels, resorts and branded residences across six continents, sees this partnership as an opportunity to expand its offering in the Kingdom. 

“The signing of this memorandum of understanding with Saudi’s Tourism Development Fund represents a significant step for Minor Hotels, enabling the group to offer a wide variety of products ranging from experiential luxury to serviced apartments, each creating a personalized product for a consumer niche,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels.  

The Tourism Development Fund drives investments while working toward attracting direct funding into the hospitality and tourism sector by linking private organizations with financing opportunities in the Kingdom.  

Saudi Arabia is the region's leader in hotel building activity with over 40,000 rooms under construction as of March, according to data released in April by the hotel industry monitoring company STR. 

The Kingdom contributes 35.1 percent of the region’s total keys under construction, with 42,033 hotel rooms.    

This comes as key performance metrics in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector continue to rise, with major cities seeing a jump in occupancy levels. 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Ground Services Co., the national provider of ground-handling services to the aviation sector, has received accreditations from the International Air Transport Association for a wide range of training courses. 

The approvals were given for SGS’ compliance with international standards in four training areas, including general aviation and safety, passenger services, arena services, and load control.  

The company operates throughout the network of 28 airports in Saudi Arabia, with main stations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medinah. 

The SGS officials received the certificates on the sidelines of the 35th IATA Ground Handling Conference, being held in Abu Dhabi. 

Raed Hassan Al-Idrissi, CEO of SGS, said that the accreditation reflects the quality of the training programs offered by the firm and added that the company always tries to ensure international standards are included in IATA’s guide for airport handling services.  

He further noted that this accreditation will support the company’s efforts and strengthen its position as a leading provider of ground-handling solutions for the aviation sector.  

Al-Idrissi said SGS will continue providing better services to its customers from both national and international airlines, which will ultimately help the Kingdom achieve its goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

Advancement in the aviation sector is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the country is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent. 

The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million job opportunities in the Kingdom.  

Earlier in May, a report released by professional services network firm PwC Middle East suggested that Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is quickly recovering amid global economic uncertainties triggered by high inflation, geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates. 

Saudi Arabia's Duba renamed 'Port of NEOM'

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’
Updated 40 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’
Updated 40 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Duba Port, the primary seaport of entry to the northwest of the Kingdom, has been renamed as Port of NEOM.
In order to transform local ports into globally competitive logistics hubs, the management of Duba Port was transferred from the Saudi Ports Authority to NEOM in 2022.
Since the transfer, the port’s capabilities have been expanded to meet the rising volume of cargo coming into NEOM, including container and general cargo handling, a statement said.
“The Port of NEOM will be pivotal to the continued commercial competitiveness, economic diversification, and maritime trade ambitions of the Kingdom,” said NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.
He added: “Our vision is to build one of the world’s most technologically advanced, efficient, and sustainable ports with the first fully integrated and automated supply chain and logistics network, and this first phase of development is a step toward realizing that.”
Al-Nasr further noted that investments worth SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) have been made in the port till now, and its first advanced terminal will be opened in 2025.
“The Port of NEOM will be a critical enabler to the overall build, operations, and economic ambitions of NEOM — from the import of goods and materials during the development phase and as a new global port serving the region. This is particularly important as development accelerates and businesses across NEOM come on-stream,” said Sean Kelly, managing director at the Port of NEOM.
Upon opening, the port will function at net-zero levels by using 100 percent renewable energy for its operations.

Saudi Arabia jumps 16 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022

Saudi Arabia jumps 16 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia jumps 16 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022

Saudi Arabia jumps 16 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s attraction for international tourists has seen it shoot up 16 places in the UN’s list of popular traveler destinations.

The Kingdom rose to 13th place on the UN World Tourism Organization’s ranking for 2022 — up from 29th in 2021.

According to the World Tourism Barometer, the Kingdom welcomed 16.6 million tourists in 2022 compared to 3.5 million in 2021, endorsing the government’s push to become a major tourism hub in the region. 

The Kingdom also jumped 16 ranks in the International Tourism Revenue Index, reaching 11th place globally in 2022, up from the 27th in 2019.   

The favorable outcome results from the numerous events and cultural initiatives announced recently as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to get 100 million visitors by the end of this decade. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom received 7.8 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2023, the highest quarterly figures recorded in history. 

This figure represents an increase of 64 percent over the same period in 2019, placing the Kingdom in second place, following Qatar, among the list of tourists, revealed the UNWTO.

Moreover, the Kingdom recorded 93.5 million visits in 2022, a 121 percent gain from pre-pandemic international tourist levels.

The report further stated that international tourism is on its way back to pre-pandemic levels, with twice the number of people traveling during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

It also indicated that international tourist arrivals reached 80 percent of the pre-pandemic levels in the first three months of 2023, with an anticipated 235 million tourists traveling internationally. 

“The Middle East saw the strongest performance, with arrivals exceeding 15 percent of the numbers recorded in the first quarter of 2019. As a result, the Middle East is the first world region to recover pre-pandemic numbers in a full quarter,” the report added. 

The Kingdom, also acknowledged as the world’s largest tourism investor, has committed $550 billion to develop new destinations by 2030. 

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney's Saudi Housing Finance Conference 

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bankers, policy officials, and financial regulators are set to descend on Riyadh to discuss real estate funding at the fourth edition of the Saudi Housing Finance Conference.  

Hosted by Euromoney Conferences, the event will take place on May 24 under the theme “Opportunities and Challenges in the Housing Market,” reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.  

Over 500 people from numerous countries are expected to attend the event, which seeks to support the Kingdom in achieving the goals of Vision 2030’s Housing Program, which aims to increase private sector investment to support a 70 percent homeownership rate by the end of the decade. 

“Housing and housing finance is playing an ever-growing role in the development of the Kingdom’s economy and is at the heart of Vision 2030,” stated the event’s official page.  

The program has pioneered several initiatives to help reach its objectives and foster a vibrant environment for its citizens. 

The event will also provide a platform for leading figures in finance to network and exchange ideas on how to build sustainable growth in the housing market.  

Experts will discuss topics including risk management and lessons learnt from international markets, and the importance of financial and capital markets.  

In addition, the event will address the new regulatory landscape, giga-projects, liquidity, higher interest rates and educating the investor base.  

The conference will be held under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, and in the presence of a group of senior industry leaders and experts in the financial sector at a local and global level. 

Furthermore, the conference will take place in partnership with the Housing Program, the Real Estate Development Fund, the General Real Estate Authority, and Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co.  

