UAE jiu-jitsu team gears up for Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023

  • Emirati male and female athletes depart for Bangkok to compete in third international championship of nine-event season calendar
  • Coach Ramon Lemos: The team is determined to uphold its impressive track record in the World Championship as well as other prestigious tournaments
ABU DHABI: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team is set to take to the mats at the Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023 in preparation for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia and the Hangzhou Asian Games in China. The team left for Bangkok early on Wednesday.

The team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, has been preparing in Abu Dhabi for the Thailand Open Grand Prix, which will take place from May 19-21 and include more than 200 athletes from 16 countries.

The Thailand Open Grand Prix is the team’s third international participation out of the nine international events on their calendar for the season, and it will be their second participation at a Grand Prix tournament.

“Our aim is to enhance the athletes’ readiness, physical condition, and ability to vie for upcoming championship titles including the World Championship in Mongolia in July and the Asian Games in China in October,” said Mubarak Al-Menhali, director of the technical department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and  a member of the UAE delegation that left for Thailand.

“It is an integral part of our strategy to actively participate in tournaments that are in line with our vision. These tournaments not only enable us to assess the ongoing development of our athletes’ skills but also offer valuable experience to the young talents who are joining our national team,” he said.

Ramon Lemos, head coach of the national team, said that the athletes are highly motivated to compete in tournaments of a similar nature.

“The team is determined to uphold its impressive track record in the World Championship as well as other prestigious tournaments. They are committed to making the most of every opportunity that comes their way through active participation,” he said.

“The team members are in high spirits and deeply understand the responsibility they hold in representing their country in Bangkok. The city holds fond memories for them, including the Asian Championship that took place last February,” Lemos added.

Topics: UAE national jiu-jitsu team Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Mubarak Al-Menhali Ramon Lemos

RIYADH: The Saudi national polo team is all set to take part in the prestigious Mohammed VI International Cup in Morocco.

The draw has placed Saudi Arabia in Group 1, which also includes Morocco, the UAE and Argentina, while Group 2 is comprised of the USA, Egypt, Nigeria and Spain.

The fourth edition of the tournament will take place in Rabat and Tangiers, from May 22 - 27, 2023.

The Saudi national team's first match is against the UAE on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The green will be worn by Khaled Al-Omran, Salman bin Haif, Rayan Al-Ajaji and the Argentinian professional Santos. The team will be coached by Raul Moreno, also from Argentina.

The Saudi national team trained for the tournament at the Nova Equestrian Resort, west of Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi national polo team Mohammed VI International Cup Nova Equestrian Resort Morocco

  • The Saudi national team placed first in group standings with six points, followed by Morocco in second place with five points
  • The event is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Federation in Jeddah from May 11-20
RIYADH: The Saudi and Moroccan national teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship after the conclusion of the first group competition on Tuesday.

The event is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Federation in Jeddah from May 11-20.

In the first match, the Saudi side defeated Morocco 4-3. Faisal Al-Yami (2 goals), Ramzi Dakman and Islam Siraj scored for the Saudi national team, while the Moroccan national team’s goals came through Reda Zahrawi, Anwar Frindi and Ibrahim Abghali.

In the second match, the Mauritanian national team defeated the Lebanese side 5-2, with Sheikh Belkhir (4 goals) and Mohammad Al-Darwish scoring. The Lebanon double came through Ahmed Hamed and Hussein Abdullah.

With these results, the Saudi national team placed first in group standings with six points, followed by Morocco in second place with five points, Mauritania with three points, and Lebanon with three, behind on goal difference.

The group stage competitions will end on Wednesday with Oman vs. Kyrgyzstan, Egypt vs. Palestine, the UAE vs. Kuwait and Comoros vs. Libya.

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship Saudi Arabia Morocco Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA)

  • Teams battle for $2.5m humanitarian aid prize pool in Saudi Esports Federation virtual competition
  • Open qualifiers for the North America and European sections take place on May 17-18
RIYADH: Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable electronic sports event, will conclude its 2023 edition with a men’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament featuring a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million.
The North American section of CS:GO will involve open qualifiers, a best-of-one matchup throughout the open bracket, and a best-of-three final match. Open qualifiers for the North America section are underway.
CS:GO’s European section similarly features open qualifiers, a best-of-one matchup throughout the open bracket, and a best-of-three final match. Open qualifiers for the European section begin at 6 p.m. Saudi Arabian time on Wednesday, May 17.
Last month, NAVI Javelins triumphed at the first all-women CS:GO tournament at GWB after defeating Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-0 in the final to claim a $1 million prize for charity from the tournament’s $2.5 million prize pool.
Held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, the men’s CS:GO prize pool at GWB will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme (WFP) and UNHCR. The funds will be directed to addressing a variety of urgent humanitarian needs in the world today.
Faisal bin Homran, head of esports at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The men’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders will bring to a conclusion another series of incredible esports titles and action at the world’s largest charitable esports event. Our fourth edition of Gamers Without Borders has been greatly received by the worldwide gaming and esports community and furthers the Saudi Esports Federation’s illustrious standing in the global scene.”
From a six-week period which began on April 10, GWB has hosted five tournaments across four major gaming titles: StarCraft II, CS:GO (with separate men and women’s events), Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.
Winning teams and players from StarCraft II, Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege have advanced to the finals at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes in Riyadh this summer. The world’s biggest gaming and esports festival starts on July 6 for eight weeks at a purpose-built arena at Boulevard Riyadh City. Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a $45 million total prize pool, triple that of Gamers8 last year.
Players and teams participating at GWB’s 2023 CS:GO, Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege tournaments have been competing for a $10 million charity prize pool.

Topics: GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

  • Magpies’ battle is within, says coach Eddie Howe
  • Two more wins needed to secure a place in Europe
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe insists Newcastle United are not seeing themselves as the “hunted” despite Liverpool’s end-of-season run putting their own Champions League hopes at risk.

Instead, head coach Howe prefers to see the top-four race as a battle between Newcastle and themselves, not Liverpool, as is being widely discussed.

A remarkable end-of-campaign run of victories has seen the Reds close a nine-point gap, and now trail Newcastle by just one, as the Magpies prepare to take on fellow top-four chasers Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Thursday evening.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken of chasing Newcastle down recently, but Howe is not seeing it that way. Instead, with their Champions League fate still in their own hands — a Brighton win would stretch the lead back to four points with just two games left to play, Howe thinks it is a very different mindset for his players.

And rather than look over their shoulders, Howe wants his players to look within.

Howe said recently: “I don’t feel like we’re being hunted. I don’t feel that emotion. It’s us against ourselves, really. That’s how I see it.

“It’s us trying to be the best we can be. I’ve not focused on any other team all season.

“In my experience, I knew Liverpool were never far away because they are a top team and they are capable of going on runs of wins. They are very similar to Manchester City where they can win a group of games without blinking. They have got that experience.

“For us, we can’t look at it or compare ourselves to Liverpool. We just have to look at us.”

Having been in the Champions League driving seat for so long, it would leave a lingering feeling of disappointment should the Magpies fall at the final hurdle.

That should not, however, take away from the fact it has been a transformative season on Tyneside, with Newcastle climbing from relegation troubles 12 months ago, to a guaranteed European return. Newcastle can finish no lower than sixth this campaign.

Howe accepts this final hurdle could prove the hardest this season.

“Whenever you want something really badly, which I’m sure everyone connected with the club does, the hardest bit is to actually finally get there,” he said.

“I can’t give you any more than that. There’s no science behind it. Whenever you want something in life, and it’s a big achievement, it’s not easy to do.”

On the flip side, two home wins, starting with the Seagulls, then Leicester City on Monday night, would all but secure a top-four place heading to Chelsea on the final day.

“Home soil, we love playing here, to have it in our control is great but we don’t (take) that responsibility lightly,” he said.

“It’s great having it but we have to use it, which is easier said than done because we are up against good opponents. That is the situation we would have craved at the start of the season.”

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United

  • The gifted 25-year-old Emirati scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists in the Dubai club’s triumphant season
  • Footballer is touted as the UAE national team’s next big star, and has dreams of playing in Europe
Yahya Al-Ghassani is a breath of fresh air.

The 25-year-old with boyish looks has the perfect mix of modesty and gratitude, grounded in his humble upbringing, and the confident swagger of a man who finally feels at home, not just in his own skin, but on the football pitch.

The winger has long been touted as the next big thing in Emirati football, and after a standout campaign helping Shabab Al-Ahli to the ADNOC Pro League title, in which he scored seven goals and provided four assists, if there was any doubt, he now knows his best is good enough.

Speaking to Arab News from a cafe in the suburbs of Dubai, any mention of the drought-breaking title for Shabab Al-Ahli lit up Al-Ghassani’s face with a beaming, broad smile.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said.

“I think all my teammates, the president, everyone is feeling the same. This feeling is really, really, really amazing; I can’t even describe it.”

For Al-Ghassani, a product of the Shabab Al-Ahli youth system, the title-winning moment was even more special as it was his goal that clinched the victory against Baniyas and confirmed their first league title since 2016.

“I never thought that this scenario would happen to me,” he said.

“Imagine what I’m feeling right now, scoring the goal that (won) the title for my childhood club.”

And how many times has he watched that moment in the days since?

“I can’t even count,” he said with his trademark smile and laugh. “Before I sleep, after I wake up, I always watch it, watch it.

“It’s not because of how beautiful it was, it’s not because how cheeky it was; it gives me chills every time I watch it. It gives me a good feeling — a really, really, really good feeling.

“I really feel proud of myself and the steps that I took (to achieve this).”

Al-Ghassani’s journey to the top started in the backstreets of Sharjah, where he grew up playing street football barefoot with the other kids from the neighborhood.

That street football upbringing is evident when you watch him play and see the relationship his feet have with the ball. It is a craft honed by countless hours with ball at feet on dirt patches and empty lots.

At age 11 he first joined Al-Ahli, as it was known then before the merger in 2017, beginning a love affair with the club that continues to this day, punctuated only by a brief sojourn with Al-Wahda.

Al-Ghassani is the first to admit he owes everything to Shabab Al-Ahli, which is why winning the title meant so much because he could repay some of what the club had given him over more than a decade.

“Playing for your childhood team and winning the title is different,” he explained.

“The fans are chanting my name, they’re doing my celebrations, they’re telling everyone that I’m the best local Emirati player in the league right now.

“Getting this whole good energy at my childhood club, I can’t even describe it because it feels different. You can’t describe it, it’s a feeling, it’s chills. You see the goosebumps on your hands and legs and everywhere else in your body.

“So this means a lot of things, and if I play (here) until I retire, I think I will still owe this club a lot, because they gave me a lot.”

Whether he plays at the club until he retires is the big question right now, with the Emirati international fielding genuine interest from a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia, including champions-in-waiting Al-Ittihad.

That could mean rubbing shoulders with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, but a move to one of the fastest growing leagues in the world is far from the extent of his ambition.

Al-Ghassani wants to break the glass ceiling and be the first Emirati player to make it in Europe. And not just make it by playing there, he wants to make it big and he is not afraid to say it.

“I don’t just want to go only to be the first Emirati to play, it’s not worth it to (just) go, then I can stay here,” he said.

“I really want to make it big there in Europe. It’s not easy. I know it’s not easy, but I have to work hard for it, and I think one day, this dream will be closer and closer and closer. It’s coming closer and closer.

“I think it’s not the right time. I think I have to take things step-by-step. I think before I was rushing to go to Europe. I was a kid, and I was dreaming to go. I saw the superstars in Europe and I wanted to be like them.

“But I think I have to respect the steps, and I have to take things step-by-step, and I think by taking it step-by-step the dream is achievable to do.

“(But) I can’t hide it, I’ve been dreaming of playing in Europe since I was a kid. To play for Shabab Al-Ahli first team and to play in Europe, they’re the biggest dreams that I really wanted to achieve.”

While the national team lurches from one crisis to the next — with this past week seeing both the UAE football association president, Sheikh Rashid, and coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena, depart – Al-Ghassani offers a reason to be optimistic about Emirati football.

His boldness, both on and off the pitch, and single-minded determination and pursuit of his dreams is what Emirati football needs more of right now if it is to turn its troubled ship around. And perhaps Al-Ghassani can be the one to steer it in a new direction.

It is a lot to ask of a 25-year-old, who was once a boy with similar big dreams playing on the streets of Sharjah, but talking with Al-Ghassani, you get the sense he is more than up for the challenge.

Topics: football Shabab Al-Ahli UAE

