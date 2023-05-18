UN Security Council hears calls for intensified Yemen peace process

You are here

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jaber (R) and Rashad al-Alimi (center, front), president of Yemen's new leadership council, attend the unveiling of a renovated hospital in Aden on May 10, 2023, part of Saudi Arabia's reconstruction and development projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars as it pushes for peace. (AFP)
Medics work during the inauguration of a refurbished hospital in Aden on May 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 18 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

  • Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy to Yemen, said that a truce agreed a year ago has been beneficial but remains fragile, with sporadic outbreaks of violence
  • Yemen’s envoy urged the international community to put more pressure on the Houthis ‘to engage with peace efforts to end the protracted humanitarian suffering’
ALI YOUNES

NEW YORK CITY: The UN Security Council on Wednesday heard calls for increased efforts to achieve a more durable and sustainable truce in Yemen that can help bring an end to the conflict and alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the country.

Speaking during the latest meeting to discuss the situation in Yemen, the UN’s special envoy to the country, Hans Grundberg, told the council that an existing truce agreed a year ago has proven beneficial to the overall stability of the country and has helped its economy achieve some measure of recovery.
However, it remains fragile, he added, and the sporadic violence that continues to erupt in various provinces adds to instability.
These breaches aside, the UN-brokered truce has been responsible for the longest pause of hostilities since the war began in 2014 between forces loyal to the Yemeni government, and Iran-backed Houthi militias that control large swaths of the country, including the capital Sanaa.
Under the truce, both sides agreed to halt military activity and allow commercial flights to and from Sanaa airport to resume. They also agreed to allow ships carrying fuel to dock at Hodeidah Port, and to reopen the major roads connecting the nation’s provinces.
“The truce provided a conducive environment and starting point,” said Grundberg.
“The fragility of the military situation, the dire state of the economy and the daily challenges facing Yemenis are reminders why a more comprehensive agreement between the parties is so vital.”
The envoy praised Saudi and Omani authorities for their backing of initiatives designed to bring stability to Yemen and end the conflict.
“I welcome the efforts made by Saudi Arabia and Oman to support the UN mediation role,” he said.
He added that he is also encouraged by recent discussions with officials in Yemen and across the region. Despite the many challenges “there is a room for cautious optimism,” he said.
Grundberg highlighted the release of 878 detainees as part of an agreement facilitated by his office and the International Committee of the Red Cross, with the support of the Swiss government.
While he called for the release of all those being held as a result of the conflict, as thousands more are still behind bars, he said more detainees had been released by the Saudi government, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
In his address to the Security Council, Yemen’s representative to the UN enumerated the violations the people of his country have suffered at the hands of the Houthis. He said they target civilian infrastructure, recruit children to fight in the conflict, and violate the human rights of Yemenis in the areas they control.
“The Yemeni government call on the international community, and this honorable council, to live up to their commitments and to put more pressure on the Houthi militias and Iran, which supports them, to choose peace and to engage positively with the peace efforts to end the protracted humanitarian suffering,” the Yemeni envoy said.
Edem Wosornu, director of operations and advocacy at the UN’s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told council members the humanitarian situation in Yemen remains dire, with millions of people still struggling to obtain sufficient food and shelter for themselves and their families.
She said two factors have limited the ability of her agency to help many of the Yemenis in need of assistance. Firstly, many people in the country are unable to access even basic humanitarian assistance, especially in areas under Houthi control. Secondly, she said, there remains a significant shortfall in donations to fund the aid effort in Yemen, with 80 percent of funding objectives unmet.
Yasmeen Al-Eryani, of the Sanaa Center for Strategic studies, said the economic and humanitarian effects of the conflict on the Yemeni people have been devastating.
“The war hijacked the Yemenis from the chance to dream of a better tomorrow,” she said.
However, they are still capable of recovering and restoring their country, Al-Eryani added.
“I can assure you that Yemeni women, youth, and all segment of society, are fully capable of rebuilding the country and shaping its future,” she said.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges ‘close cooperation’ to address challenges facing Arab countries

King Abdullah II of Jordan is interviewed by Ghassan Charbel, editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. (Supplied)
King Abdullah II of Jordan is interviewed by Ghassan Charbel, editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. (Supplied)
Arab News

King Abdullah II of Jordan is interviewed by Ghassan Charbel, editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. (Supplied)
  • Tells Asharq Al-Awsat deepening economic cooperation could open avenues of hope for region’s youth
  • Expresses pride in witnessing the “inspiring example” of reforms and developments in Saudi Arabia
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah II of Jordan has expressed confidence in the success of the upcoming Arab League summit in Jeddah, anticipating the start of a new phase of Arab action based on a solid foundation of economic cooperation that benefits all parties.

During an interview with Ghassan Charbel, editor-in-chief of the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, King Abdullah emphasized the need to address political challenges facing Arab nations, the foremost of which being the Palestinian cause.

He stressed the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

“I am confident that the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have laid the groundwork for a successful summit, as everyone is committed to its success,” said King Abdullah.

“What further strengthens my belief in its success is the conviction we have witnessed in recent months regarding the need to establish pan-Arab relations based on solid economic cooperation, ensuring tangible benefits for our people.

“This would fortify our cooperation against occasional political divergences.”

The Arab world faces a breadth of shared challenges regarding the environment, governance and development, which King Abdullah says will require greater regional collaboration to address.

“Our countries face a range of challenges that necessitate close and profound cooperation, driven by mutual benefit,” he said.

“These challenges include stimulating and developing the economy to create employment opportunities for future generations, advancing governance and reforms, combating corruption, addressing refugee and water issues, as well as illicit drugs, enhancing education and healthcare services, and tackling environmental concerns.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (The Royal Hashemite Court)

In particular, King Abdullah emphasized how deepening economic cooperation could open avenues of hope for the region’s youth and provide a solid foundation for stability and prosperity.

With collaborative effort and effective planning, he said it is possible to improve regional standards of living, which have suffered as a result of conflicts and tensions.

King Abdullah affirmed the strategic and historical nature of mutual ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, built on the principles of cooperation, consultation and pursuing stability through responsible policies.

He also highlighted his excellent relations with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and expressed pride in witnessing the reforms and developments underway in Saudi Arabia, viewing the Kingdom’s endeavors as an inspiring example for other nations to follow.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embraces Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein. (Crown Prince Hussein)

Embracing economic modernization, leveraging technology and engaging youth in the process, together with promoting culture, tourism and the arts, has positive impacts not only for the respective nation, but also for the surrounding region, he said.

Highlighting the friendship and cooperation between the Saudi crown prince and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, King Abdullah said: “The aspirations, capabilities and hopes of this generation of Arab youth promise a brighter future for our countries.”

In his concluding remarks, King Abdullah said he hopes the region will enjoy further opportunities to realize its collective potential, serve the development project and open avenues for prosperity and stability that serve the public interest.

 

9 migrants found dead in Tunisia near Algerian border

9 migrants found dead in Tunisia near Algerian border
AFP

  • Authorities have launched an investigation that would include autopsies to determine the cause of death
AFP

TUNIS: The bodies of nine migrants from sub-Saharan African countries have been found in western Tunisia, near the border with Algeria, in recent days, a judicial official said on Wednesday.

Tunisia, whose coastline is less than 150 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favored stepping stone for migrants attempting the perilous sea journey from North Africa to Europe.

The bodies have been discovered in the mountains near Haidra, a town in Kasserine province, and authorities have launched an investigation that would include autopsies “to determine the cause of death,” said Riadh Nwiwi, spokesman for the Kasserine court.

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, a migrant support group, said in a statement that “preliminary information” points to “cold, thirst and fatigue” as the causes of the migrants’ deaths.

Nwiwi noted a rise in irregular migration from other parts of Africa across the Algeria-Tunisia border, and specifically in the forested area near Haidra.

FTDES urged Tunisian authorities to provide a “humanitarian response” to the “deadly migration policies of the European Union which has contravened the right to movement of the people of the (Global) South.”

Since the start of the year, dozens of migrants have drowned in a series of shipwrecks off Tunisia’s shores while trying to reach Europe. The group denounced “the silence of the Tunisian authorities on the tragedies of migration and the policy of militarization of the borders.”

Tunisia president pledges safety for Jewish citizens after synagogue attack

Tunisia president pledges safety for Jewish citizens after synagogue attack
Reuters

  • Saied last week blamed the attack on "criminals" seeking to harm the tourism sector
  • "The president gave us guarantees that what happened recently would not happen again", Chief Rabbi Haïm Bittan said
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian president Kais Saied pledged on Wednesday to guarantee the safety of Jewish citizens and their temples, after meeting the country's chief rabbi in the wake of a deadly attack at a synagogue.
Last Tuesday a National Guardsman killed two Jewish visitors and two policemen at the synagogue on Djerba island - Africa's oldest - before being shot dead. He had earlier killed a colleague at a naval installation.
Saied last week blamed the attack on "criminals" seeking to harm the tourism sector.
On Wednesday he met with Tunisia's chief rabbi, chief Christian archbishop and Muslim mufti, saying that receiving clerics sent a "historical message" of coexistence and tolerance.
"We will provide you security in your temples. Live in peace and security, and we will provide you with all security conditions," Saied said in a broadcast of part of the meeting.
The Jewish victims of the attack, which occurred during an annual festival, were two cousins, one French-Tunisian and the other Israeli-Tunisian.
"The president gave us guarantees that what happened recently would not happen again", Chief Rabbi Haïm Bittan said.
Saied did not describe the shooting as terrorism, a term he has sometimes used to label interventions by his political opponents since he extended his powers in 2021.
Mainly Muslim Tunisia is home to one of North Africa's largest Jewish communities with about 1,800 members.
The pilgrimage to the Djerba festival regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel and has operated under tight security since al Qaeda militants attacked the synagogue in 2002 with a truck bomb, killing 21 Western tourists.

First UK-UAE Strategic Dialogue held in London

First UK-UAE Strategic Dialogue held in London
Arab News

  • Discussions on bilateral cooperation on climate change, regional security 
Arab News

LONDON: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, met the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly on Monday for the inaugural UK-UAE Strategic Dialogue, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The discussions underscored the strength of the bilateral relationship, highlighting the range of collaboration between the two countries, their common history, and their continuous commitment to developing connections and improving relations.

Both representatives agreed on the need for cooperation in addressing global challenges, and stressed the importance of an inclusive and ambitious agenda for the UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Dubai later in the year.

The dialogue commended the UK and UAE’s commercial and investment ties, as well as their aviation cooperation. It lauded the achievement of growing commerce in goods and services between the two countries, which is currently at an all-time high of £21.6 billion ($26.9 billion) for the four quarters ending in Q4 2022. 

In addition, the dialogue welcomed the success of the Sovereign Investment Partnership, which was signed in 2021 and emphasized the commitment to growing and developing trade and investment links between the two countries in mutually beneficial areas.

The two sides also lauded their countries’ existing partnerships in the fields of energy and clean energy.

The representatives underlined the importance of coordination at the UN Security Council and praised the UAE’s leadership on the recent UNSC resolutions on Afghanistan.

They held lengthy discussions on shared priorities at the UNSC, such as advancing the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, promoting tolerance and counter-extremism, addressing the impacts of climate change on international peace and security, as well as conflict prevention and peaceful solutions, peace building and sustaining peace, and combating intolerance, hate speech, discrimination, and all forms of extremism.

Discussions reviewed regional security and stability and emphasized the significance of dialogue and creating bridges to achieve peace, touching on developments in Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah and Cleverly agreed on the importance of working together to support diplomatic measures and channels aimed at resolving conflict in Ukraine in accordance with UN Charter principles.
 

Lebanon launches strategy to control forest fires

Lebanon launches strategy to control forest fires
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Nasser Yassin, caretaker minister of environment, said that work was being carried out “under financially, administratively, and politically unfavorable conditions”
  • Forest fires have not spared any Lebanese region from damage to pine and fruit trees
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Environment Ministry is seeking to reduce the risk of recurrent forest fires and their severity through an updated national strategy, which was launched on Wednesday.
Nasser Yassin, caretaker minister of environment, said that work was being carried out “under financially, administratively, and politically unfavorable conditions” to reduce the risk of forests and woodlands catching on fire.
Yassin pointed out that the success of the strategy, however, is based on the cooperation of “local people who are proud of their areas, environment, and the health of their sons and daughters.”
The awareness-raising work, he said, has brought “people closer to their environment.”
He referred to “the launch of an emergency fund to support firefighting efforts,” and said: “We are working on developing its law and management methods with the World Bank.”
Yassin added: “There is also a project worth $4.5 million, a gift from the Global Environment Facility, to support the efforts of local communities and regional groups to enhance their readiness and preparedness to reduce the risks of fires and extinguish them.”
Melanie Hauenstein, resident representative of the UN Development Program in Lebanon, said: “Forest fires are not only an environmental concern, but their impact is also noticeable in many other sectors.”
Hauenstein added: “The UN program has equipped dedicated operations rooms in the Lebanese provinces with the necessary tools and supplies to ensure their proper functioning in the event of forest fires and other crises. We have supported the establishment of specially trained first responder teams to deal with forest fires and equipped them with the necessary tools and equipment.”
She said that she, in cooperation with the UK ambassador, the social affairs minister, and the director-general of civil defense, opened a civil defense facility in Jezzine two days ago. This facility, she added, “aims to protect the beautiful pine forests in Jezzine and is the largest of its kind in the Middle East.”
She stressed that protection of the forests “directly benefits 300 Lebanese families who own pine trees, 40 farmers and their families who invest in collecting and processing pine, 120 workers in the pine industry, and 65 civil defense and volunteer personnel.”
Forest fires have not spared any Lebanese region from damage to pine and fruit trees, including the regions of North Lebanon, Mount Lebanon, and South Lebanon.
The environment ministry proposed to the previous parliament the establishment of a strategy to manage the resources resulting from the quarry and crusher sector and a new legislative framework for it, but it was never implemented.
According to the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon, approximately 14,460 forest fires have been recorded in the past five years, resulting in the loss of thousands of hectares of forest cover in Lebanon.
Brig. Gen. Raymond Khattar, director-general of the Lebanese Civil Defense, said: “Rapidly changing weather patterns may make conditions favorable for forest and vegetation fires. However, this does not rule out the possibility of further intentional arson, which has been indicated by repeated signs of deliberate ignition, or what has become known as purposeful fires.”
The impact of climate change is not the only thing that has marred Lebanon’s natural beauty.
The directorate of geographical affairs in the army conducted a survey two years ago, covering over 80 percent of quarry and crusher sites operating without permits or with permits obtained through the intervention of powerful forces in Lebanon or as a result of collusion in facilitating and organizing violations.
The survey revealed “huge excesses in terms of depth,” with some excavations reaching a depth of 70 meters, as well as distortions and mountain cutting amounting to hundreds of meters in height.
The affected areas across all Lebanese lands reached approximately 65 million square meters, distributed among 1,356 quarries, crushers, and excavators.
The governorate of Mount Lebanon ranked first in terms of the area and number of quarries and crushers, especially in the districts of Aley, Metn, Jbeil, and Kesrouan, where the affected areas exceeded 15 million square meters.

