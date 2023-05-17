Saudi, UN officials discuss Yemen relief efforts

Abdulrahman Al-Anbar is director of strategic partnerships at the Quality of Life Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.
Since joining the program in March 2022, Al-Anbar has overseen the building, strategizing and executing of the strategic partnerships’ department that is aligned with the program’s strategic goals with all relevant stakeholders, including the Tourism Investment committee.
He has signed strategic partnerships and activations with the private, government and nonprofit sectors as well as measured their impact.
Before that, Al-Anbar was a senior partnership specialist at the Ministry of Investment’s investor-solution department.
At the ministry, he offered business solutions and value-added services catered to high-caliber investors, and was part of the regional headquarters attraction team for end-to-end services.
Al-Anbar took part in delegations within Saudi Arabia and abroad, along with being part of the COVID-19 response center team.
In 2018, he was head of strategic relations at the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.
Through his work at the authority’s priority project office, Al-Anbar established strong external relationships with key stakeholders and developed communication plans to identify possible areas of collaboration.
He arranged workshops and events for relevant government agencies, and liaised with officers to ensure that cases of distressed projects were addressed.
In 2015, Al-Anbar was deputy public relations manager at Banque Saudi Fransi, where he managed public relations processes, sponsorship activities and press releases.
He also worked as marketing director at Moheet Al-Jazirah Ltd., a London-based real estate and property management services company.
During that time, Al-Anbar provided marketing planning and leadership by ensuring that the appropriate structures, systems, competencies and values were developed.
Before that, he worked as a marketing communication manager at Intigral, a digital entertainment company owned by STC Group.
Al-Anbar received a bachelor’s degree in marketing communication from Emerson College in Boston, US. He also earned a master’s degree in public relations and communications from the University of Westminster, UK.