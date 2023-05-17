Saudi, UN officials discuss Yemen relief efforts

You are here

KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gressly. (Twitter/@KSRelief)
RIYADH: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, on Wednesday met UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gressly.

During their meeting at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh, the two sides discussed the outlook for humanitarian work in Yemen.

Gressly praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts through KSrelief to support humanitarian work in Yemen and help disadvantaged people.

He also praised the effective cooperation between KSrelief and the UN organizations to support countries in need.

  • Ambassador Ziad Al-Atiyah described the Chemical Weapons Convention as the most successful international disarmament agreement in history
  • He was speaking at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Fifth Review Conference in the Hague
RIYADH: The Chemical Weapons Convention is undoubtedly the most successful international disarmament agreement in history and it is important that the world ensures such weapons of mass destruction do not reemerge and spread.

This was the view of Ziad Al-Atiyah, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the Netherlands, who was speaking at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Fifth Review Conference in the Hague on Wednesday.

The envoy, who led the Saudi delegation at the event, said it was taking place at an important time in the history of the OPCW, as the destruction of all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons has been completed as planned, thus achieving an important objective of the convention.

Al-Atiyah, who is also the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the chemical weapons watchdog, said his country looks forward to the success of the Review Conference as it offers a chance to reflect on the progress that has been made and consider what can be done in the coming years to ensure the convention’s continuing role in maintaining international peace and security.

He called on states that have signed up to the convention to heed the lessons learned from the practical experience and practices of the OPCW, and develop a road map so that the organization can continue to achieve the objectives of the convention as effectively and efficiently as possible.

He said development of the organization’s verification system is an essential element in efforts to prevent the reemergence of chemical weapons and any possible threat they might be used.

Al-Atiyah said the Kingdom appreciates the initiatives that have been developed to help the most needy countries meet the challenges they face in fulfilling their obligations under the convention.

He stressed the importance of the economic and technological development of states that are party to the convention, and of international cooperation in the use of chemicals for purposes not prohibited under the convention, in ways that can promote development and boost the global economy.

He also welcomed the inauguration of the OPCW’s Center for Chemistry and Technology last Friday, which is considered one of the advanced facilities of its kind. Al-Atiyah said the Kingdom donated &euro;50,000 euros ($54,207) to help establish the center and support international cooperation to ban chemical weapons and prevent their proliferation, in keeping Chemical Weapons Convention and its role in promoting international peace and security.

The Review Conference began on Monday and continues until Thursday.
 

  • The delegates will attend the 5th Future Projects Forum in Riyadh next week and meet representatives of US companies doing business in Saudi Arabia
  • ‘Saudi Arabia, the fastest-growing G20 economy in 2022 and the world’s sixth-most competitive nation, has project opportunities estimated at over $1 trillion,’ the council said
RIYADH: The US-Saudi Business Council has invited an American delegation to visit the Kingdom as part of a business-development mission designed to enhance investment and trade partnerships.

The delegates will attend the fifth annual Future Projects Forum, which will take place on May 22 and 23 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, and meet members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

They will also meet members of the business council and representatives of US companies already doing business in Saudi Arabia, to help build relationships and facilitate dialogue between business communities in the two countries.

Susanne Lendman, executive director and interim president and CEO of the US-Saudi Business Council, said the delegation includes representatives of seven American companies, some of which are newcomers to the Saudi market interested in providing products and services that meet the needs of the growing construction sector in the Kingdom. These needs include building materials, architectural services, maritime security solutions, food- and beverage-processing equipment, artificial intelligence, and engineering and consulting services for the construction and energy sectors, she added.

“Organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority, the Future Projects Forum gathers contractors, public- and private-sector owners to learn about future projects presented in detail by Saudi government and private entities. Previous (forums) showcased 9,450 projects valued at $704 billion,” the business council said, as it described the Kingdom as one of the world’s largest construction markets.

“Saudi Arabia, the fastest-growing G20 economy in 2022 and the world’s sixth-most competitive nation, has project opportunities estimated at over $1 trillion in sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, tourism, leisure, transportation, health care, energy and utilities,” it added.

“Saudi Arabia’s newly launched Circular Carbon Economy National Program and the Saudi Green Initiative to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 will provide opportunities for renewable technologies and products to improve energy efficiency.”

  • Approximately 26,000 Pakistanis traveling through Islamabad airport to benefit from the initiative
  • Pakistan says it is ‘striving’ to expand the facility to other cities of the country in the coming years
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser Al-Dawood signed an agreement on the Road to Makkah project at the Pakistani prime minister’s house on Wednesday, paving the way for Pakistanis to benefit from an initiative aimed at facilitating Hajj for pilgrims from across the Muslim world.

The Road to Makkah initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, which King Salman inaugurated in 2019 under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy. Under the scheme, Hajj pilgrims go through immigration facilities at their respective countries’ airports.

“Approximately 26,000 Pakistanis will benefit from this project through Islamabad airport. The Saudi immigration and customs will be done at Islamabad airport, allowing the travelers to reach their accommodations in Saudi Arabia in a short time,” Religious Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Umer Butt told Arab News.

The ministry is “striving” to expand this facility to other cities of Pakistan in the coming years, Butt said.

Al-Dawood is on a two-day visit to Pakistan and met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the interior minister, the federal minister for narcotics control and the army chief.

The Saudi official arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday and held detailed discussions about Hajj arrangements with Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Sen. Talha Mahmood.

“They exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest, including the (Road to Makkah) project, arrangements for Hajj, and other areas of cooperation,” a statement issued after their meeting said.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki also hosted a dinner reception at the embassy on Tuesday night where Al-Dawood and members of his delegation interacted with the Pakistani interior minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, and other cabinet members.

Saudi Arabia restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims earlier this year and eliminated the age restriction of 65.

Authorities estimate approximately 80,000 Pakistani pilgrims will participate in Hajj this year under the government scheme, while over 91,000 will use private tour operators.

As per the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry, Hajj flights from the country will commence on May 21, with the final flight departing for Saudi Arabia on June 21.

Abdulrahman Al-Anbar is director of strategic partnerships at the Quality of Life Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.

Since joining the program in March 2022, Al-Anbar has overseen the building, strategizing and executing of the strategic partnerships’ department that is aligned with the program’s strategic goals with all relevant stakeholders, including the Tourism Investment committee.

He has signed strategic partnerships and activations with the private, government and nonprofit sectors as well as measured their impact.

Before that, Al-Anbar was a senior partnership specialist at the Ministry of Investment’s investor-solution department.

At the ministry, he offered business solutions and value-added services catered to high-caliber investors, and was part of the regional headquarters attraction team for end-to-end services.

Al-Anbar took part in delegations within Saudi Arabia and abroad, along with being part of the COVID-19 response center team.

In 2018, he was head of strategic relations at the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

Through his work at the authority’s priority project office, Al-Anbar established strong external relationships with key stakeholders and developed communication plans to identify possible areas of collaboration.

He arranged workshops and events for relevant government agencies, and liaised with officers to ensure that cases of distressed projects were addressed.

In 2015, Al-Anbar was deputy public relations manager at Banque Saudi Fransi, where he managed public relations processes, sponsorship activities and press releases.

He also worked as marketing director at Moheet Al-Jazirah Ltd., a London-based real estate and property management services company.

During that time, Al-Anbar provided marketing planning and leadership by ensuring that the appropriate structures, systems, competencies and values were developed.

Before that, he worked as a marketing communication manager at Intigral, a digital entertainment company owned by STC Group.

Al-Anbar received a bachelor’s degree in marketing communication from Emerson College in Boston, US. He also earned a master’s degree in public relations and communications from the University of Westminster, UK.

Arab flags fly across Jeddah for the summit. (AN photo by Abdullah Al-Faleh)
  • Hotels and roundabouts have been decorated with the flags of the pan-Arab group’s constituent nations
  • Security has been tightened to ensure the safety of high-level delegations and the smooth flow of traffic
JEDDAH: This Saudi city is leaving no stone unturned in giving a warm welcome to the various high-level delegations invited to the upcoming Arab League summit on Friday.

In preparation for the summit, authorities have deployed the national flags of Arab League member states around Jeddah and replanted trees as part of a green drive.

One of the most notable views is that of the Syrian national flag fluttering among the flags of other countries.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (R) and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the Arab Foreign Ministers Preparatory Meeting ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah on May 17, 2023. (SPA)

Abdulrahman Rammal, a Saudi journalist, said: “It’s so amazing to see the Syrian flag on the streets of Jeddah as it represents a good change and, hopefully, the summit re-establishes the relationship between the Kingdom and Syria.”

Although Rammal does not support the Syrian regime, he believes that the country’s public, through renewed ties, might improve their living conditions and be reunited with relatives.

Dr. Rima Ibrahim, a Syrian living in Jeddah, said: “Witnessing the Syrian flag and its participation in the summit is great. As a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia, re-establishing the relationships between both countries means that we can visit the Syrian Embassy and renew our passports easily, which was not the case during the crisis. Besides, now I can visit my family in Syria and go to my country through direct flights.”

Jordanian citizens are also excited to see their country’s presence at the summit and its work to end the crisis in Syria and bring Damascus back into the Arab fold.

Jeddah is under high security alert, ensuring the safety of high-level delegations and the smooth conduct of traffic from highways to the summit.

Arab League foreign ministers attend a preparatory meeting in Jeddah on May 17, 2023 ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit. (SPA)

Hotels and roundabouts have also been decorated with Arab flags for Friday’s event. The Ritz Carlton has taken special measures as part of its preparations. With the hotel fully booked out for the summit, guests can expect a luxury experience.

Through the summit, Saudi Arabia hopes to reinvigorate Arab ties and improve communication between countries. Important foreign policy topics are set to be at the center of discussion on Friday.

 

